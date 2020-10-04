Sunday October 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Thanksgiving and Renewed Courage
By Pastor Jeff Seekins
“And from thence, when the brethren heard of us, they came to meet us as far as Appii forum, and the three taverns: whom when Paul saw, he thanked God, and took courage” (Acts 28:15).
We’re often gripped with anxious moments as we face new or different situations. It seems it was no different with Paul. Though he was the great apostle of grace, he evidently had some anxiety or fear of what he faced in Rome. Rather than inventing or enhancing fears, our focus in this article is his response of thankfulness to God for His provision.
Years of trials, travel, and travail led up to this last leg of Paul’s journey to Rome. His life literally hung in the balance of the whim of Caesar. Yet during his approach to Rome, God sent brethren, who longed to see him, out to meet him.
These were probably some of those mentioned in Paul’s letter to the Romans. Though we don’t know who or how many came to meet him, Paul was on a first name basis with twenty-four Roman brethren and was acquainted with many more he mentioned in general terms in the closing of that letter.
Two that stand out in the list would be Aquila and Priscilla. These two, of kindred spirit with Paul, had previously risked their lives for him (Rom. 16:4). What would hold them back from going out to receive him at a time like this?
Thus, we find Paul thanked God at the very sight of the brethren that met him on the road that day. and he received courage. The word courage in the New Testament is used as a noun only here; but as a verb, it is used eight other times. For instance, God gave Paul courage in Acts 23:11 when He assured Paul that he would be going to Rome. This meeting brought him courage.
Just as Paul thanked God for his meeting with brethren, others may be thankful for meeting with you. God can use what we may consider insignificant for His glory.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/thanksgiving-and-renewed-courage/
Romans 16:4 Who have for my life laid down their own necks: unto whom not only I give thanks, but also all the churches of the Gentiles.
Acts 23:11 And the night following the Lord stood by him, and said, Be of good cheer, Paul: for as thou hast testified of me in Jerusalem, so must thou bear witness also at Rome.
Giving Thanks is the Will of God
By Justin Johnson
In polite society we are taught to say ‘please’ and ‘thank you’. However these words teach us more than just good manners. They teach a proper relationship with the giver and can ultimately teach us about our relationship to God.
When God gave life, man returned the favor through disobedience. When God gave the world, man showed his ingratitude by worshiping it instead of the Creator. When God gave food, prideful man saw it as the fruit of his own labor.
Through these sins man would die and God would give man over to the consequence of sin.
“Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened. ” – Romans 1:21
In this dispensation God has revealed the depths of his wisdom and grace by sending Christ to die for the sins of his enemies.
Through his blood we have received forgiveness of sins, redemption from the kingdom of darkness, justification by faith, sanctification by the spirit, and eternal life in heavenly positions.
Just as in the beginning when God first gave life he now gives life again by his grace and not because we deserved it.
The proper response to God’s grace is thanksgiving.
“I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ liveth in me: and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself for me. ” – Galatians 2:20
When we realize that what we have is not ours, and the life we live is not our own we are able to express our gratitude for what has been given.
The object of our gratitude is the only proper object of our thanksgiving which is the Living God, the fullness of the Godhead bodily, Jesus Christ.
Submitting ourselves to God, trusting in his grace, and living a life of richness is what God had always intended.
“Charge them that are rich in this world, that they be not highminded, nor trust in uncertain riches, but in the living God, who giveth us richly all things to enjoy;” – 1 Tim 1:16
Yet even in times of financial or physical crisis, ultimately a result of our own sin, we are still able to give thanks to God for his wisdom in salvation and provision of eternal life.
“In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.” – 1 Thessalonians 5:18
https://graceambassadors.com/life/giving-thanks-will-of-god
Thank God for Your Fellowship
By Justin Johnson
Christians use the word ‘fellowship’ loosely.
When Christians invite church friends over to watch the game, have a backyard picnic party, or go on a relaxing vacation they call it fellowship.
Many churches contain a banquet hall and kitchen that would match most restaurants. They call them fellowship halls.
When Christians want to just hang out or shoot the breeze under the guise of ministry, it is sanctified by calling it fellowship.
They keep using the word fellowship to describe fun, friendships, and food, but I don’t think it means what they think it means.
Fellowship in the Gospel
“I thank my God upon every remembrance of you, … For your fellowship in the gospel from the first day until now…” – Philippians 4:3-5
Paul was grateful for their fellowship in the gospel.
Paul was tasked with “making all men see the fellowship of the mystery” (Eph 3:9). The Philippians saw it and were partakers of the gospel of grace given to Paul (Phil 1:7).
There is a comfort that comes when two people have in common a mutual faith (Rom 1:12). More than simply sharing the same hobbies or preferences, having a mutual faith means that you are both standing on the same foundation and have a unity of Spirit (Eph 4:3).
As more brothers and sisters are established on God’s word without error rightly divided it is a joy to see their confidence increase, their assurance of salvation, and their growth in spiritual understanding.
It is hard to change what someone else likes or dislikes, but we can establish one another in true fellowship of the gospel when we work to make all men see the fellowship of the mystery.
Fellowship in Ministry
All those who are saved by the gospel have fellowship in Christ, but the Philippians were also fellow laborers with Paul in the Lord’s ministry (Phil 4:3; Phil 4:15).
They understood the gospel, the importance of the ministry the Lord gave the church, and were participating in doing the work.
Ministry requires a change of mind and heart, and when others in mutual faith work with you in the defence and confirmation of the gospel, they become extremely desirable.
“For God is my record, how greatly I long after you all in the bowels of Jesus Christ.” – Phil 1:8
There are some bonds that are only forged by fire, and ministry produces the fellowship of suffering that fellow soldiers face as they strive together (Phil 1:27).
There are fewer folks who can claim this fellowship, but for everyone that is involved in the work I am extremely grateful to God for working in them to do His pleasure.
Faithful Fellowship
This fellowship is rare and goes beyond hanging out or sharing a coffee. Fellowship that is thankworthy is the kind that endures from the “first day until now” in the truth (Phil 1:4).
Frequently, fellowship starts on the right foot, but then many start to partake of other ministries that are not God’s, preach another Jesus, receive other spirits, or preach other gospels (2 Cor 11:3-4). Fellowship is broken.
Fellowship requires having something in common. Fellowship in the gospel requires the same gospel message. Fellowship in Christ requires the same Christ. Fellowship in ministry requires faithfulness to perform the right ministry with the right heart.
What Paul had in common with the faithful Philippians was a common faith, partnership in ministry, unity of the Spirit, and communion with the Lord Jesus Christ. That they continued from the “first day until now” was cause for thanksgiving.
Thank God
Bible fellowship is more than fun, food, and friends. You do not need God for that kind of physical enjoyment.
Fellowship is what God provides when His word works effectually in those that believe the gospel and grow up in the Lord Jesus Christ.
“For this cause also thank we God without ceasing…” – 1 Thess 2:13
Thank God for fellowship with like minded believers who will fight with one mind for the love of the truth.
If that is you, thank God for your fellowship.
https://graceambassadors.com/tradition/thank-god-for-your-fellowship
I just want to give Thanks to the Lord for His goodness and mercy in caring for and healing our President and First Lady. May His name be praised forever! God bless America!🇺🇸🙏😇❤️🤍💙
Amen,let God arise and his enemies be scattered
I find it extremely odd, and very convenient, that 30 days before the election, and a week before a contentious supreme court nomination hearing, more than a half dozen of the most protected and powerful Republicans in the nation, cordoned off, screened and tested every day for COVID-19 for the past eight months, are suddenly and simultaneously laid low by an invisible virus while, literally, dozens of prominent Democrats on social media exalt the news and call for their death.
But hey, that’s just me. Call me crazy.
No, a few million other astute observers of the increasingly blatant political treachery surrounding our President have also been suspicious of the timing of this incident.
It may well be deliberate on someone’s part or could simply be a very normal transmission of the covid bug, as we all know happens with flu virus every flu season.
I cannot recall the countless number of times the flu or just nasty colds ran through our office and workforce of about 7500 people where I worked. Not everyone got it but a significant percentage did.
Almost all recovered, some sooner… some later, We never used masks or shut down but hand sanitizer became very popular.
Have a wonderful and blessed Sunday, Treepers. I know we have our president in our prayers . . .as he has us in his. After all, we’re all in this together . . .
Boston: Muslim who plotted to behead Pamela Geller gets one of his convictions overturned, gets even longer sentence
October 3, 2020 by Robert Spencer
Here is a rare and refreshing instance in which lawyerly attempts to aid a jihadi in escaping the consequences of his actions backfires, and results in justice being more, not less, properly served.
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2020/10/boston-muslim-who-plotted-to-behead-pamela-geller-gets-one-of-his-convictions-overturned-gets-even-longer-sentence