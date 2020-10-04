President Trump Thanks Supporters From Walter Reed – Video and In Person…

Moments ago our president delivered a brief video message to supporters from the presidential suite at Walter Reed medical center,  He looks GREAT:

A few minutes later our president did a drive through thank you to those gathered outside:

184 Responses to President Trump Thanks Supporters From Walter Reed – Video and In Person…

    • LafnH20 says:
      October 4, 2020 at 6:55 pm

      No description No click

      • linderella says:
        October 4, 2020 at 8:12 pm

        LafnH20 – Not sure why that poster insists that Covid can’t infect 12 people at once, and that the virus doesn’t work that way. I have read countless stories about it spreading exactly that way, including an early story about a church choir rehearsal with one infected person — and a 2 1/2 hour practice that resulted in 52 people being infected, with 2 eventual deaths:
        https://www.livescience.com/covid-19-superspreader-singing.html

    • Robert Smith says:
      October 4, 2020 at 7:02 pm

      I am hugely suspicious of the high number of infections and they don’t have an idea of who patient zero would be. Or at least they aren’t saying. So I think that darker scenarios may apply.

    • Another Ian says:
      October 4, 2020 at 7:53 pm

      Try the last word in the string

      • dawndoe says:
        October 4, 2020 at 8:24 pm

        But the last word in the string does not follow Sundance’s rules for posting links. You must provide a brief explanation as to the nature of the link, just so you know.

  2. barnabusduke says:
    October 4, 2020 at 6:46 pm

    I’m not at all ashamed to say that as I watched those videos, I had tears in my eyes! What a wonderful President he is and I am SO very glad that he thinks that much of all his Deplorables! I’ll have his back ALWAYS!!!

    • cplogics says:
      October 4, 2020 at 7:29 pm

      In my lifetime I have never seen a President understand and connect with his base the way President Trump does. It is truly a gift. It’s also a gift that drives the left crazy. Optics are everything in politics and the President is the “master”. Long after his administration is over, scholars and historians will study this man, including his enemies.

  3. Ann says:
    October 4, 2020 at 6:47 pm

    Pres. Trump can’t go to rallies so the rally came to him!!! I’m such a sappy old fool…makes me cry!

    And can you feel the love tonight?
    It is where we are
    It’s enough for this wide-eyed wanderer
    That we got this far

    And can you feel the love tonight?
    How it’s laid to rest?
    It’s enough to make kings and vagabonds
    Believe the very best

    • Robert Smith says:
      October 4, 2020 at 7:05 pm

      Many people takes things for granted – until they are taken away.

      After almost 4 years of a continuous coup by the DeepState, UniParty, and Globalists, and a bout with CV-19…

      It is clearer than ever before that Trump won’t always be around and we should make sure he is here as long as we can. Get out and vote!

  4. MagaMia says:
    October 4, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    Man Asked God Answered MAGA!!!!

    It is JOYFUL to see our beloved President looking so robust and in great spirits!

    And, can you imagine the joy of the Trump family watching this? He’ll be coming home soon to Melania and Barron.

    Thank You, God for answering our prayers. Thank you for giving us this great leader. My hope is restored.

  5. browneyeddutchgirl says:
    October 4, 2020 at 6:50 pm

    Prayers daily for him and his administration. God bless him!

  6. joeknuckles says:
    October 4, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    He is now personally responsible for a rapidly accelerating pandemic of liberal cranial combustion (LCC).

    • Ann says:
      October 4, 2020 at 6:56 pm

      combine that with their usual case of anal cranial inversion and its the perfect solution to rid us of those infected with TDS!

    • luke says:
      October 4, 2020 at 7:22 pm

      LCC…..is that must be brought on by TDS. The Trumpster has definitely has been malignant when it comes to exposing the left. I knew who they were for many years. DT has removed their masks.

  7. luluof2 says:
    October 4, 2020 at 6:52 pm

    I just laugh for joy! Thank you Mr. President! I love your spirit and style!

  8. WhiteBoard says:
    October 4, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    he is going out to greet them???

    I’m watching live! looking
    the HORNS havent stopped!

  9. American Lady says:
    October 4, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    If You’re Going Through Hell
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l50L4GYhpLc

    Woot Woot !!!
    He has been put thru HE Double LL …

    Couldn’t LOVE this man more IF he was my own beloved Brother, or Uncle !!!

    Thank You President Trump and Family for what you have done, and continue doing, for The United States of America <3 <3 <3

    Wish I could have been there !!!

    Law and Order President !!!

    4 MORE Years !!!
    [You can't you tell I'm Excited, can ya ?!?]

  10. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    October 4, 2020 at 6:55 pm

    A few signs seen there via RSBN livestream:
    “Vietnamese for Trump
    Columbians for Trump
    Romanians for Trump
    Hindus for Trump”

  12. Joemama says:
    October 4, 2020 at 6:55 pm

    I liked they guy who was chanting loudly in the first video “democrats judge you by the color of your skin” over and over again.

    So true.

  13. drketedc says:
    October 4, 2020 at 6:58 pm

    I’m worried about the experimental drugs they gave him. The medical cartels are slavering for such a high profile case. I’m so glad he looks so well but what is the price?

  14. sunnydaze says:
    October 4, 2020 at 7:06 pm

    RSBN has been out there all afternoon and now tonite. The interviews have been great. Lots of immigrants in this area of the country who are BIG Trump supporters and so grateful to be here in the USA.

    Trump Rallies have become UNITY Rallies (as opposed to the DemMSM efforts to divide us along every line imaginable.)

    • Robert Smith says:
      October 4, 2020 at 7:15 pm

      Filippinas for Trump!

      Drove in from Michigan!

      • sunnydaze says:
        October 4, 2020 at 7:27 pm

        Loved that. The woman who brought her mom over after she was finally legal said she and her husband saw on TV in the AM that Trump was in the hosp. Her husband was upset that (at that time) there were just a handful of supporters outside of WR and he insisted they get in the car and drive down from MI. to show support!!

        So the 4 of ’em drove down the 8 hrs. from MI. and have been there ever since.

        These immigrant interviews are so wonderful and heartfelt.

    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      October 4, 2020 at 7:15 pm

      RSBN is tentatively scheduled to keep live streaming tonight until 10:00pm local time.

  15. drg13miami says:
    October 4, 2020 at 7:07 pm

    So thrilled to see and hear Our President, I am tearing up. Lead us, Mr. President

  16. Patriot says:
    October 4, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    MSM is already blowing a gasket! Hahaha

  17. WhiteBoard says:
    October 4, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    Q or not! the president knows how to show love to everyone lol.
    his 17 second videos (twice) are brilliant lol

    he cares about each and every supporter! no matter the group

  18. FPCHmom says:
    October 4, 2020 at 7:10 pm

    Some commenters here are such downers. Like party poopers with their “concern.”

  19. britishpropertiesattorneyatlaw says:
    October 4, 2020 at 7:10 pm

    GOAT indeed!

    In fact President Trump has captured hearts worldwide.

    Americans are lucky and blessed, as they get to claim him as their own.

    However from afar, the world sits in awe and admiration.

    He is a legend, A Super Hero, A force to be reckoned with.

    A man who loves GOD and Country!

    TrumpMania is in full swing folks!

    GODTRUMP2020!

  20. Dee Paul Deje says:
    October 4, 2020 at 7:13 pm

    First time I’ve seen POTUS without a tie.

  21. Reaganite says:
    October 4, 2020 at 7:13 pm

    So much love for our President who loves, and works so hard for,
    ALL AMERICANS. We are all with President Trump and Melania in spirit.
    God Bless them.

    And I am SO GRATEFUL to all those at the impromptu rally
    for our President, expressing so well what we all feel.

  22. littleflower481 says:
    October 4, 2020 at 7:14 pm

    The greatest President ever!

  23. thebigharry says:
    October 4, 2020 at 7:15 pm

    That’s the sharpest hospital gown I’ve ever seen.

  24. Landslide says:
    October 4, 2020 at 7:18 pm

    Thank you, God for healing and giving us The.Best.President. Ever.!!!!!!!!!!🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻

  25. 4sure says:
    October 4, 2020 at 7:23 pm

    The commie party and their gestapo media never said a word about RBG being on death bed for the past 4 yrs. Never a word about Slo Joe being an escapee from an Altzhimer unit but let PTrump spend 1 day in the hospital, and funeral plans are being made. And no way in hell would he get a funeral that would come with Sainthood like the dead hoodlums they celebrate.

    EVIL SOBs. Pure EVIL.

  26. ivehadit says:
    October 4, 2020 at 7:23 pm

    You,Are.THE.BEST, Mr. President! WE LOVE YOU!!
    💓💓💓✝✝✝💓💓💓💟💟💟💕💕💕

  27. The Boss says:
    October 4, 2020 at 7:31 pm

    That sow April D Ryan is ranting about Trump’s drive by.
    News flash for April – You are an irrelevance. You don’t matter.

  28. cplogics says:
    October 4, 2020 at 7:33 pm

    It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s superman – No It’s the President, Donald J. Trump. Thank you Lord for giving strength and healing to our President.

  29. alvasman says:
    October 4, 2020 at 7:36 pm

    I think he does look great. Could it partially be due to his dropping a few lbs. If so, I hope he keeps them off. (Hey, how many of couldn’t stand to drop a few, myself included.)

    The drive-by of supporters is just classic Trump. Outstanding.

    I hope this incident, his sickness, as unwelcome as it is might be an impetus for a spritual awakening in America. Lord, hear our prayer.

    • linderella says:
      October 4, 2020 at 8:00 pm

      Maybe he also looks thinner because he hasn’t had to wear his bulletproof vest the last few days. Just a thought…

      Reply
  30. StevieDee says:
    October 4, 2020 at 7:37 pm

    Doctor at Bethesda is having kittens about the drive by.
    https://www.the-sun.com/news/1580443/walter-reed-doctor-slam-trump-drive-by-coronavirus/

    • alvasman says:
      October 4, 2020 at 7:54 pm

      I wonder whether the doctor knows what discussions preceded the drive-by. Contrary to the image much of the media attempts to portray of him, he is a thoughtful, considerate person. I also wonder what the doctor’s political affiliation is.

      Reply
    • FPcHmom says:
      October 4, 2020 at 8:04 pm

      I’m pretty sure he has TDS himself –

      Today this person is being retweeted by journalists as an unbiased ‘Walter Reed Physician’ somehow speaking truth to power. Here’s the same person 3 weeks ago in obvious partisan mode. There needs to be more objective truth tellers in today’s polarized climate- he’s not one

      From his own twitter –

      Dr. James P. Phillips, MD
      @DrPhillipsMD · Sep 9
      The President has a duty to the country to resign

      Check it out here –
      https://mobile.twitter.com/thegeopolitico/status/1312874821189943297

    • American Lady says:
      October 4, 2020 at 8:26 pm

      How Do You Like Me Now?!
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3umaLe37-LE

      He’s “damned” if he does
      and
      “damned” if he don’t …

      NO PLEASING this bunch of people, that ARE NOT his supporters.
      Another one that SHOWS his “True Colors”

      MeThinks this doc needs TAKEN off his recovery team.
      PDQ, ASAP !!!

    • LOL says:
      October 4, 2020 at 8:05 pm

      CNN contributor also

    • Cathie says:
      October 4, 2020 at 8:08 pm

      The doctor has a point; however, there were 3 people in the car with POTUS, all wearing PPE. What the doctor doesn’t realize is that the Secret Service risk their lives every freaking minute they are around the President, covid or not. They are more than aware of the risks. My guess is that those men eagerly volunteered for that assignment.

    • FPCHmom says:
      October 4, 2020 at 8:09 pm

      Good thing he’s actually not the President’s doctor, since he has tweeted that the President should resign recently.

      Let’s hope they keep him far away from PDJT.

      I bet he doesn’t even know anything about the President’s case, is just trying to feel important.

    • FPCHmom says:
      October 4, 2020 at 8:14 pm

      Looks like the doctors in charge and not the TDS quack approved the outdoor visit.

      From Catherine Herridge –

      NEW: Doctors okayed POTUS drive-by supporters. Deputy Press Secretary tells
      @markknoller “Appropriate precautions were taken in the execution of this movement to protect POTUS + all those supporting it, including PPE…cleared by the medical team as safe to do.”
      @CBSNews

      https://mobile.twitter.com/CBS_Herridge/status/1312906142968930305

    • Michelle says:
      October 4, 2020 at 8:21 pm

      But according to libs, masks work and will solve all covid problems. Theybwere all wearing masks. So there should be no problem.

    • StevieDee says:
      October 4, 2020 at 8:26 pm

      I’m sorry about posting this article twice. It didn’t show up the first time I posted it, and I wasn’t sure what to do.

  32. JAS says:
    October 4, 2020 at 7:38 pm

    Is WP slowing down conservative sites? I posted 5-mimutes ago. Still not showing!

  33. Rockindubya says:
    October 4, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    If you click on “watch on YT”, the comment section is very pro-VSGPDJT.

  34. rvsueandcrew says:
    October 4, 2020 at 8:05 pm

    The drive-by thank-you by POTUS was just what he needed!

    The best therapeutic for President Trump is getting out and being with the American people who love him. We energize him and fill him with “oxygen!”

  35. vanroth50 says:
    October 4, 2020 at 8:10 pm

    Walter Reed “doctor” has been busted as a CNN contributor. And did these idiots forget that he traveled on Marine One along with medical staff and officials and will do the same when he returns back to the WH?

  36. jello333 says:
    October 4, 2020 at 8:27 pm

    Unless I’m reading too much into it, Trump said something VERY interesting in that video:

    It’s been a very interesting journey. I learned a lot about COVID, I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school, this isn’t the “let’s read the book” school, and I get it, and I understand it. And it’s (pause) a very interesting thing, and I’m going to be letting you know about it.

    Note the pause. And note he did NOT say it’s a very horrible thing, or anything like that. He learned a lot about COVID, something “very interesting”. And… he’s going to be letting us know about it.

    Hmm… might we be on the verge of some MAJOR news about this “plandemic”???

