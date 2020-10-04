President Trump Thanks Supporters From Walter Reed – Video and In Person…

Moments ago our president delivered a brief video message to supporters from the presidential suite at Walter Reed medical center, He looks GREAT:
A few minutes later our president did a drive through thank you to those gathered outside:
Sunday, a great day for a Covid cruise pic.twitter.com/O5RGbrJcss
MOMENTS AGO: President Trump leaves hospital for a drive-by greeting to huge crowd of supporters gathered outside hospital
BREAKING: President @realDonaldTrump greets supporters outside of Walter Reed:
https://noconsensus.wordpress.com/2020/10/03/assasination/
No description No click
LafnH20 – Not sure why that poster insists that Covid can’t infect 12 people at once, and that the virus doesn’t work that way. I have read countless stories about it spreading exactly that way, including an early story about a church choir rehearsal with one infected person — and a 2 1/2 hour practice that resulted in 52 people being infected, with 2 eventual deaths:
https://www.livescience.com/covid-19-superspreader-singing.html
I am hugely suspicious of the high number of infections and they don’t have an idea of who patient zero would be. Or at least they aren’t saying. So I think that darker scenarios may apply.
Try the last word in the string
But the last word in the string does not follow Sundance’s rules for posting links. You must provide a brief explanation as to the nature of the link, just so you know.
I’m not at all ashamed to say that as I watched those videos, I had tears in my eyes! What a wonderful President he is and I am SO very glad that he thinks that much of all his Deplorables! I’ll have his back ALWAYS!!!
In my lifetime I have never seen a President understand and connect with his base the way President Trump does. It is truly a gift. It’s also a gift that drives the left crazy. Optics are everything in politics and the President is the “master”. Long after his administration is over, scholars and historians will study this man, including his enemies.
Pres. Trump can’t go to rallies so the rally came to him!!! I’m such a sappy old fool…makes me cry!
And can you feel the love tonight?
It is where we are
It’s enough for this wide-eyed wanderer
That we got this far
And can you feel the love tonight?
How it’s laid to rest?
It’s enough to make kings and vagabonds
Believe the very best
Many people takes things for granted – until they are taken away.
After almost 4 years of a continuous coup by the DeepState, UniParty, and Globalists, and a bout with CV-19…
It is clearer than ever before that Trump won’t always be around and we should make sure he is here as long as we can. Get out and vote!
Man Asked God Answered MAGA!!!!
It is JOYFUL to see our beloved President looking so robust and in great spirits!
And, can you imagine the joy of the Trump family watching this? He’ll be coming home soon to Melania and Barron.
Thank You, God for answering our prayers. Thank you for giving us this great leader. My hope is restored.
Hopefully, everyone else infected will be ok soon.
Amen, Robert!
Prayers daily for him and his administration. God bless him!
He is now personally responsible for a rapidly accelerating pandemic of liberal cranial combustion (LCC).
combine that with their usual case of anal cranial inversion and its the perfect solution to rid us of those infected with TDS!
LCC…..is that must be brought on by TDS. The Trumpster has definitely has been malignant when it comes to exposing the left. I knew who they were for many years. DT has removed their masks.
I just laugh for joy! Thank you Mr. President! I love your spirit and style!
he is going out to greet them???
I’m watching live! looking
the HORNS havent stopped!
If You’re Going Through Hell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l50L4GYhpLc
He has been put thru HE Double LL …
Couldn’t LOVE this man more IF he was my own beloved Brother, or Uncle !!!
Thank You President Trump and Family for what you have done, and continue doing, for The United States of America <3 <3 <3
Wish I could have been there !!!
Law and Order President !!!
4 MORE Years !!!
A few signs seen there via RSBN livestream:
“Vietnamese for Trump
Columbians for Trump
Romanians for Trump
Hindus for Trump”
And you know there are registered Democrats for Trump.
The Democrat party has gone to crazytown and there are normal people that have had enough.
Such great interviews, too.
“Joe Biden for Trump”
there is that says Muslim Voices for Trunp
“Filipinos for Trump
Latinos for Trump
Amish for Trump”
https://s.hdnux.com/photos/10/22/44/2173243/7/628×471.jpg
https://1.bp.blogspot.com/-jumfSkBiw_Y/X3pSXEJxozI/AAAAAAAAObM/CwSJjAf0Jt4oy-0ndYPXqE9ZFvk3k4V8ACNcBGAsYHQ/s1862/trump-wr.jpg.
I liked they guy who was chanting loudly in the first video “democrats judge you by the color of your skin” over and over again.
So true.
I’m worried about the experimental drugs they gave him. The medical cartels are slavering for such a high profile case. I’m so glad he looks so well but what is the price?
Maybe better survival rates. Which will be worth the money.
RSBN has been out there all afternoon and now tonite. The interviews have been great. Lots of immigrants in this area of the country who are BIG Trump supporters and so grateful to be here in the USA.
Trump Rallies have become UNITY Rallies (as opposed to the DemMSM efforts to divide us along every line imaginable.)
Filippinas for Trump!
Drove in from Michigan!
Loved that. The woman who brought her mom over after she was finally legal said she and her husband saw on TV in the AM that Trump was in the hosp. Her husband was upset that (at that time) there were just a handful of supporters outside of WR and he insisted they get in the car and drive down from MI. to show support!!
So the 4 of ’em drove down the 8 hrs. from MI. and have been there ever since.
These immigrant interviews are so wonderful and heartfelt.
RSBN is tentatively scheduled to keep live streaming tonight until 10:00pm local time.
okay that does it.
I don’t have a lot to give but I’ll donate to RSBN tonight.
So thrilled to see and hear Our President, I am tearing up. Lead us, Mr. President
MSM is already blowing a gasket! Hahaha
Q or not! the president knows how to show love to everyone lol.
his 17 second videos (twice) are brilliant lol
he cares about each and every supporter! no matter the group
Some commenters here are such downers. Like party poopers with their “concern.”
GOAT indeed!
In fact President Trump has captured hearts worldwide.
Americans are lucky and blessed, as they get to claim him as their own.
However from afar, the world sits in awe and admiration.
He is a legend, A Super Hero, A force to be reckoned with.
A man who loves GOD and Country!
TrumpMania is in full swing folks!
GODTRUMP2020!
First time I’ve seen POTUS without a tie.
Golfing😉
So much love for our President who loves, and works so hard for,
ALL AMERICANS. We are all with President Trump and Melania in spirit.
God Bless them.
And I am SO GRATEFUL to all those at the impromptu rally
for our President, expressing so well what we all feel.
The greatest President ever!
That’s the sharpest hospital gown I’ve ever seen.
Thank you, God for healing and giving us The.Best.President. Ever.!!!!!!!!!!🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻
The commie party and their gestapo media never said a word about RBG being on death bed for the past 4 yrs. Never a word about Slo Joe being an escapee from an Altzhimer unit but let PTrump spend 1 day in the hospital, and funeral plans are being made. And no way in hell would he get a funeral that would come with Sainthood like the dead hoodlums they celebrate.
EVIL SOBs. Pure EVIL.
You,Are.THE.BEST, Mr. President! WE LOVE YOU!!
💓💓💓✝✝✝💓💓💓💟💟💟💕💕💕
That sow April D Ryan is ranting about Trump’s drive by.
News flash for April – You are an irrelevance. You don’t matter.
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s superman – No It’s the President, Donald J. Trump. Thank you Lord for giving strength and healing to our President.
I think he does look great. Could it partially be due to his dropping a few lbs. If so, I hope he keeps them off. (Hey, how many of couldn’t stand to drop a few, myself included.)
The drive-by of supporters is just classic Trump. Outstanding.
I hope this incident, his sickness, as unwelcome as it is might be an impetus for a spritual awakening in America. Lord, hear our prayer.
Maybe he also looks thinner because he hasn’t had to wear his bulletproof vest the last few days. Just a thought…
Doctor at Bethesda is having kittens about the drive by.
https://www.the-sun.com/news/1580443/walter-reed-doctor-slam-trump-drive-by-coronavirus/
I wonder whether the doctor knows what discussions preceded the drive-by. Contrary to the image much of the media attempts to portray of him, he is a thoughtful, considerate person. I also wonder what the doctor’s political affiliation is.
If the doctors are talking about possibly releasing the president to go home tomorrow, does that mean he has tested negative twice within 24 hours? Just wondering if he could do the drive by without being contageous…
https://www.covid19reopen.com/james-p-phillips
Dr. James Phillips, MD is a board-certified Emergency Medicine physician working in Washington, DC and Bethesda, MD and a CNN Medical Analyst.
I’m pretty sure he has TDS himself –
Today this person is being retweeted by journalists as an unbiased ‘Walter Reed Physician’ somehow speaking truth to power. Here’s the same person 3 weeks ago in obvious partisan mode. There needs to be more objective truth tellers in today’s polarized climate- he’s not one
From his own twitter –
Dr. James P. Phillips, MD
@DrPhillipsMD · Sep 9
The President has a duty to the country to resign
Check it out here –
https://mobile.twitter.com/thegeopolitico/status/1312874821189943297
How Do You Like Me Now?!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3umaLe37-LE
He’s “damned” if he does
and
“damned” if he don’t …
NO PLEASING this bunch of people, that ARE NOT his supporters.
Another one that SHOWS his “True Colors”
MeThinks this doc needs TAKEN off his recovery team.
PDQ, ASAP !!!
https://www.the-sun.com/news/1580443/walter-reed-doctor-slam-trump-drive-by-coronavirus/
Doc at Bethesda is freaking out.
CNN contributor also
The doctor has a point; however, there were 3 people in the car with POTUS, all wearing PPE. What the doctor doesn’t realize is that the Secret Service risk their lives every freaking minute they are around the President, covid or not. They are more than aware of the risks. My guess is that those men eagerly volunteered for that assignment.
Good thing he’s actually not the President’s doctor, since he has tweeted that the President should resign recently.
Let’s hope they keep him far away from PDJT.
I bet he doesn’t even know anything about the President’s case, is just trying to feel important.
Looks like the doctors in charge and not the TDS quack approved the outdoor visit.
From Catherine Herridge –
NEW: Doctors okayed POTUS drive-by supporters. Deputy Press Secretary tells
@markknoller “Appropriate precautions were taken in the execution of this movement to protect POTUS + all those supporting it, including PPE…cleared by the medical team as safe to do.”
@CBSNews
https://mobile.twitter.com/CBS_Herridge/status/1312906142968930305
But according to libs, masks work and will solve all covid problems. Theybwere all wearing masks. So there should be no problem.
I’m sorry about posting this article twice. It didn’t show up the first time I posted it, and I wasn’t sure what to do.
Is WP slowing down conservative sites? I posted 5-mimutes ago. Still not showing!
Between WP and this site I’m so confused. I think I’d just as soon start all over.
Mi post is still not showing, going on 50 minutes now.
If you click on “watch on YT”, the comment section is very pro-VSGPDJT.
The drive-by thank-you by POTUS was just what he needed!
The best therapeutic for President Trump is getting out and being with the American people who love him. We energize him and fill him with “oxygen!”
Walter Reed “doctor” has been busted as a CNN contributor. And did these idiots forget that he traveled on Marine One along with medical staff and officials and will do the same when he returns back to the WH?
Unless I’m reading too much into it, Trump said something VERY interesting in that video:
Note the pause. And note he did NOT say it’s a very horrible thing, or anything like that. He learned a lot about COVID, something “very interesting”. And… he’s going to be letting us know about it.
Hmm… might we be on the verge of some MAJOR news about this “plandemic”???