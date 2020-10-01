“RSR Cycle” Repeats – Fox News John Roberts Goes Bananas on Racism…

The RSR Cycle is a pattern. Racism, Sexism, Russia… wash-rinse-repeat. Obviously background polling shows the Trump campaign is making strides gaining additional black voters in 2020. Cue the return of the racism narrative:
It doesn’t matter how many times President Trump denounces, renounces or decries statements of racism in any form; the narrative engineers have a mission. Racism, Sexism & Russia. At this point, with advancements in HBCU funding, prison reform and successful efforts with ’empowerment zones’, the accusation of racism is just silly.
.@johnrobertsFox I would refer you to your wife’s reporting from 21 hours ago… accurate reporting I cited in the White House Press Briefing. https://t.co/dV3Hzp1UaI
— Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 1, 2020
Obviously John Roberts was blasted by those who watched his insufferable antics. Hence, his need to return to the microphone and attempt to justify his efforts.
https://twitter.com/GOPChairwoman/status/1311698192313004037
Minnesota Rally:
60% of attendees were NOT Republican
20.9% were Democrat
17.2% did not vote in 2016
8.4% have not voted in last 4 elections
This is what matters!
Thaaaaaaat’ll drive democrats nuts!
Well, they’re already there…….but it’ll drive them farther so than they already were.
I call this a Great Awakening…..PDJT starts with a base of 63 million returning voters, adds an additional 5 million disaffected democrats, 2 million non voters from 2016. Trump wins 53% to 47%,325 vs 110 Electoral votes
And your figures might just be the tip of the iceberg. It may be that the only people supporting Basement Joe are the Looney Left and they are not in great numbers. There just is no excitement for him.
No no Sundance, Biden’s waaaaay ahead, I saw it on drudge.
But, but, but… All the “Conservative” talking heads were telling me how turned off they were from Trump’s debate performance. That he was a bully and too loud.
It’s almost like real, Joe Six-Pack Americans want to see what our candidates are really like (and will be like against tough world leaders) instead of the fake, polished, poll-tested simulacrums we see on the campaign trail.
but those 17.2 who did not vote … will they vote this time??? I hope the campaign has info to follow up with them Too bad they don’t register voters at the same time too
I suspect if you stood in line to get into a Rally and were not a “protester”, you are going to go vote.
Perhaps we may actually see a chunk of the “Monster Vote” this cycle!
I also wonder how they know this info. I went to about 12 rallies and all I ever gave was my name and cell phone number
In a way I wish they’d keep this stuff under their hat as well …
“In a way I wish they’d keep this stuff under their hat as well …”
I am with you there. Why give the enemy some idea of how many fraudulent mail-in ballots they have to inject into the system?
My initial thoughts was that it would drive them to work harder at cheating. But the question came to mind how does a strong work ethic and cheating go together?
Most people’s cell phone number is as attached to them as their social security number. So it can be crosschecked against registration, etc.
I’d hope they are registering at every event
You must give your address as well when registering to attend. It is required for security purposes. From there, it is a simple matter to check voter participation records, which are public records.
Hey John Roberts nobody gives a sh_it about what you think, buzz off.
We need Mickey flipping him of 3-2-1…
At some point, the charges just become hearing the adults in a Peanuts cartoon. That point was reached by myself a long time ago.
POTUS mentioned it at the rally, said something about they can’t do something on free gov paid for airwaves, and he will revisit.
The primary cause of racism in America seems to be democrats. Every election they throw gas on the fire and the MSM plays along until the next election cycle comes around. .
Orange man bad.
White man bad.
Patriotism bad.
America bad.
Thats the whole DNC BLM campaign.
Its a t shirt, a bumper sticker.
I just saw pasted this comment frkm a person comment on breitbart.
John Roberts is racist.
It’s obvious he does’t like blacks because he is fixated on marginilizing them.
He’s a sorry example of the human race.
The key thing is that like those with common sense and decency, the president has wanted law and order no matter the situation, which answers the question in and of itself. He has made that clear over and over.
Therefore, there is no need to keep asking these headline bait questions on their terms, and there’s also no need for him to keep answering them. He — and we — can point out the affirmation for lawful and constitutional justice and all which that contains. Time for an end to the endless racial gotcha game, part of which is not playing.
I watched Fox interview their own (John Roberts). The guy refuses to listen to reality. I left the channel, ready to forgo FNC completely despite a couple of exceptions lthough Tucker Carlson is exasperating at times. Glad the infection hasn’t bled over to Fox Business yet for Lou Dobbs and Liz McDonald.
Left them 4 years ago and don’t miss them. They lost me when they skidded left.
Me too I still try to catch Lou and Liz
If anyone in interested, this is the best explanation I have seen yet about what is going on. And once you give an inch you are stuck in a quagmire (funnel):
The “Fine People” Hoax Funnel – Scott Adams
https://www.scottadamssays.com/2019/04/30/the-fine-people-hoax-funnel/
It is just a loaded question / topic, like the classic: “When did you stop beating your wife?” trap. So, it is worth reading and passing around if you are trying to maintain your sanity in all of this.
We are tired of you with your lack of respect for President Trump! Rewatch the debate from 2016 with guess who, Chris Wallace, when he asked President Trump the same question about white supremacy. Lou Dobbs just played the clip from 2016. The debate held two days ago was a set up by Wallace. This will backfire big league.
Lou Dobbs also showed the following House Resolution on the screen, which Pres. Trump signed .in 2017
“white nationalism, white supremacy, neo Nazism as hateful expressions of intolerance that are contradictory to the values that define the people of the United States.” H.J. Res. 117
Perhaps John Roberts should have put his virtue signaling mask over his ears when he listened again to Kylee’s answer. In the end just another FOX Presstitute.
Could this be the John Roberts listed on the Epstein flight log, or is it Justice John Roberts (more likely) ?
Why do you think that Justice Roberts, an ex conservative has been casting his votes
for the democrats? Who was it that forced Obamacare on us? I for one firmly believe that Robert’s is being blackmailed and he is far from being alone. He was very likely on that plane and had a video or two shot of him while he was having fun.
John Roberts need to get a grip. Fox is headed the way of CNN…
So his colleague…Chrissy Wallace (who would be a librarian if his father didn’t work for CBS news) asked the question of PDJT in 2016 of White Supremacists and on Tuesday night asked the SAME question?
Obviously Chrissy is a dishonest journalist, knowing the answer yet wants to have his colleagues in the media pat him on the back and buy him a beer at the local saloon.
He’s a hack partisan journalist.. masquerading as “fair and balanced”. I’m sure he and Donna Brazile are high fiving each other
“He’s a hack partisan journalist”. Sorry but you are wrong. He is no journalist of any sort, including hack… He is more correctly a propagandist at best, village idiot at worst.
I have a friend who is a librarian, and is a fine young lady. Please don’t insult her by lumping her in with the likes of Prissy Wallace! xD
Rush had an interesting take on this new push of the white supremacy angle. He thinks possibly that the Dems internal polls are giving them results of how many blacks are supporting Trump, so they’ve put out the word to there propaganda arm, the MSN, to start hammering the topic.
These clowns posturing as journalists are nothing but statist propagandists.
They love the state; all power to the state; submit to the state and it will take care of you.
For those who’ve missed it, the defining characteristic of life under the state is hunger, closely followed by midnight raids and reeducation camps (or labor camps).
Robert’s really be-clowned himself there. I had always thought him one of the less radical tools in the White House prestitute club…but he just outed himself as one of the biggest tools in the shed.
:star: :star: :star: :star: :star:
Kaleigh should come out with a video and slides for the next press briefing that shows every time President Trump states he denounces white supremacy and racism including his tweets and make them watch it over and over. Then state that about covers the issue of white supremacy and racism and then do a mike drop and leave the podium!
And then do another video slide of Biden stating “you ain’t black” etc. and make them watch that too.
She will.
Step 1 let the left set their own trap.
Step 2 discredit them while the left is watching.
But you do it right before vote day
That is an exactly idea. Send it to the WH.Gov. Maybe somebody will tell Trump to do it at his next presser.
IMO, that kind of plays into their hands. We would enjoy it, but the people they are trying to reach would think, “wow, he must really be racist, if he keeps doing things that make people repeatedly ask that question”
Almost every day this man seems to be even more of a master of this world. Things just work in his favour. I mean like, every time. Watching all the moves, and the play, this is all just so… fine.
When the polls are bad, play the race/white supremacist card.
When that does not work, blame the police and play the race/white supremacist card.
When that does not work indict all Americans as racists white supremacists and play the race/white supremacist card
When that does not work, burn America’s cities and play the race/white supremacist card.
When that does not work, wash, rinse repeat…
Whatever you do, play the race/white supremacist card.
Holy moley! POTUS is bringing them around!
POTUS has been “bringing them around” (assuming by “them” you mean “black” voters) since “What the HE!! do you have to lose?”
Been predicting since 2016, that he would get 25-40 percent of “black” vote, and over 50 percent of hispanics, and he is definitely on target.
NOT cause he tries to pander, by ‘talkin black’s or speaking Spanish, but cause from day one, he has worked to improve the lives of ALL Americans,..and it shows.
Ironically, if there IS any “systemic fascism” it is perpetuated by Liberals, and he IS eliminating it, thru economic empowerment for ALL.
Hard to find those with grievances, when the economy is working as it should, FOR ALL.
President Trump signed resolution HJ Res 117 in 2017 declaring white nationoalism, white supremacy and neo Nazism as hateful ex to pressions of intolerance that are contradictory thee values that define the people of the United States
According to Rasmussen, Trump’s nomination of ACB hurt him, but the debate helped him — so no, Biden didn’t win the debate. He’s still below where he was last week, but hoping the recovery continues.
One thing’s for sure, Trump is a media personality shredder….just ask Megan Kelly, Chris Wallace, and now John Roberts…who wants to be next?
Yes, this fascism rant is “all they got”, and yes they are LOSING, and PDJT is gaining, #’s of “Black, hispanic and asian support in #’s no previous modern Republican candidate has gotten.
Bear in mind, there are also those “racially sensitive whites”, who see fascism EVERYWHERE, who fall for this, every time.
It’s emotional button pushing, cause there ARE a percentage of the population, ruled by their emotions, who can be manipulated by pushing their buttons.
We have ours, the coulterites who go bananas over immigration, and threaten to bolt whenever PDJT says he is maneuvering on immigration.
Remember when lindsey was working with Dems, to advance a National red letter law, and PDJT out maneuvered, simply by saying he would look at it, and work with CONgress on common sense gun laws?
And it died right there, but not before a bunch of “US” said we would abandon PDJT, over this. These are just examples, to show WE are just as vulnerable to emotional manipulation as some on the TDS side. Anyway, there are PLENTY of whites with an emotional trigger, that can be pushed on the fascism issue.
Dems seek out the “aggrieved”, and promise them justice. They drum up hate, fear and loathing; ALL strong emotions. Cause that’s how you manipulate people into doing, what they wouldn’t do if you just asked them, whether it’s give up their $, or their liberty.
It AIN’T working, it ain’t GONNA work, and neither is their crazy ballot cock-up scheme.
And when they try it, I think a majority of Americans will applaud, when PDJT lowers the boom on them.
https://i.ibb.co/Vm68jHm/PBwash-Post.png
This link won’t post the picture like normally..
But it shows a black proud boy member within a Washington Post article July 2019
The Democrats and the Big Lie Media hardly have any issues that aren’t made-up fake news, and Joe Biden fits right in because he’s prone to say whatever sounds right, makes him look good, in his own eyes, regardless of reality and what he said yesterday. They have been on the initiative for over four years, and almost none of it has stuck, or been effective. Except that General Flynn was force to resign and plead guilty, AG Sessions to recuse, Mueller to be appointed where he could prosecute innocents. More recently, the undue fear and overreaction they have promoted around Covid, causing great physical and economic harm to many, while blaming “nature” and “science,” and President Trump’s supposedly wrong responses, has been their Nuclear escalation. From which the lion is still digging himself out.
PDJT has been a lion in standing up to it, refusing to mouth politically-correct statements to satisfy the commissars, and he has as effective a press secretary as I have ever seen to do the same.
But something big needs to happen to seize the initiative – something big, Big, BIG. General MacClelland could not win the Civil War by playing defense. Someone needs to come after the Deep State like Grant towards Lee and Sherman toward Atlanta. Someone like DOJ prosecutors, or massive, shocking disclosures of all the scandals that have been bottled up for so long. And the dismissal in shame and disgrace of those who have been the bottleneck.
President Trump can declassify the “evidence pile,” and he can dismiss Wray and Gina Haspel, and refer them both to the DOJ for possibly prosecution. That doesn’t require Durham or Barr to act, but would put the allegations and the proof in front of the American people.
This dribbled crumbs business isn’t going to win our civil war.
did everyone notice how big Biden’s pupils were during the whole debate.
And that he didn’t blink when speaking?
It is quite possible that he was wearing contact lenses that were projecting electronic images that only his eyes could see (like google eyeglasses).
THAT’S how he was able to recite his lines
Somebody needs to ask John Roberts if he still beats his lefty CNN/ABC wife, Kyra Phillips.
If not, when did he stop?
Now there are two John Roberts I’ve got a real problem with.
The President at this moment in time also has more people registering to vote for him than Xiden
Sundance, you are absolutely correct! Last night on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, they played the brief “Charlottesville very fine people” clip without context. NBC must be convinced that not many people know about the full video with Trump’s clarifying comments.
Hey Sundance – just an idea … it would be interesting to compare one or two of the most reputable polls week to week leading up to the election from 2016 to 2020. My memory may be a bit fuzzy, but I thought Hillary was leading Trump in the polls 4 years ago and we all know how that turned out. So I find it fascinating and frustrating that anyone would give even the slightest credence to polls.
What an asshat. He was efn rude.
Joe Biden says “I love Blacks” (Sarcasm)
I love blacks so much I want them to live in safe spaces, you know in separated dorms, and even communities — you know the thing, reservations like the Indians. These are safe places, no violence, drugs or what ever. Don’t you call them Ghettos, these are peoples homes man. Yeh, there’s no violence, or rioting there, or looting – that’s a myth!
And we need to prevent over crowding there, that’s why I am pro-choice. We need Planned Parenthood on every corner. You know there’s not much to do there, other than play streetball and hang with friends and you know the thing, procreate — that’s why we need to kill black babies ….I mean, have birth control to keep the families smaller, and not crowd the schools. We love schools and black studies — most of which can be learned on the street – life skills man!
So, come on man, “you ain’t black if you don’t vote for me!!