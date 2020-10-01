“RSR Cycle” Repeats – Fox News John Roberts Goes Bananas on Racism…

The RSR Cycle is a pattern. Racism, Sexism, Russia… wash-rinse-repeat. Obviously background polling shows the Trump campaign is making strides gaining additional black voters in 2020. Cue the return of the racism narrative:

It doesn’t matter how many times President Trump denounces, renounces or decries statements of racism in any form; the narrative engineers have a mission. Racism, Sexism & Russia. At this point, with advancements in HBCU funding, prison reform and successful efforts with ’empowerment zones’, the accusation of racism is just silly.

.@johnrobertsFox I would refer you to your wife’s reporting from 21 hours ago… accurate reporting I cited in the White House Press Briefing. https://t.co/dV3Hzp1UaI — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 1, 2020

Obviously John Roberts was blasted by those who watched his insufferable antics. Hence, his need to return to the microphone and attempt to justify his efforts.

