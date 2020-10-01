October 1st – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1351

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Doing a bits and bobs around Asia as the debates have swallowed all the news. So PRC first as it is their National day, celebrating the CCP takeover of China.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1311402331934605312
https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/1311294017469063171?s=21
***Today’s Fisher Industries / Border Wall posts***
— Fisher’s Federal and private projects, their methods of construction, and overall wall progress in general… including border wall content from other wall contractors.
— (Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/09/30/september-30th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1350/comment-page-1/#comment-8840290)
[The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.]
– – – – –
Tuesday night update – 9/29/20 – (See link above.)
— Chief Rodney Scott tweet w/ short video of wall.
— Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings tweet of 4 photos. Agents apprehended 165 illegal aliens w/ assistance of drones (sUAS).
– – – – –
Wednesday night update – 9/30/20
— U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release: Contract Awards for Additional Border Wall System in Laredo, Texas
* Fisher Industries was awarded one of the contracts for $283 million to build 27 miles of new border wall with accompanying infrastructure system.
— BorderReport article:2 new border wall contracts valued at half a billion dollars issued for Laredo, Texas
— FreeRepublic (BeauBo) commentary on above article.
– – – – –
***Praises***
✅ (9/28/20)… Border Wall System Update: 341 miles completed.
(Update tends to lag by a few days.)
• This years goal: 450 miles.
• Total goal for full operational control of southern border: ~1,100 miles… some of which will be secondary barrier.
– – – – –
✅ 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
✅ 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to the Fisher industries wall project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
✅ 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
✅ 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
✅ 🧱 (Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
✅ 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
✅ (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.”
✅ 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.
✅ 🧱 (9/30/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $283 million contract to build 27 miles of new border wall with accompanying infrastructure system in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.
✅ … With the above contracts, Fisher probably has at least 139 miles of border wall contract(s), 117 miles of which have been reported on.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
— for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on Fisher’s Federal contracts, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
— for the safety of other wall contractors and those involved in building the wall.
— that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day, assuming they have enough work to justify the increase in capacity.
— that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
✅ (4/15/20)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office.
— for Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, differences of opinion on potential deflection of water off the wall during flood events, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(September 10)… Hearing summary…
• At the request of both sides, the lawsuit could go to trial September 2021.
• “Judge Crane said he would hold one final status conference on the case prior to Christmas to determine whether the case will be scheduled for trial.”
— for Fisher crews working at the private border wall along the Rio Grande as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass, and applying various erosion control solutions on the site.
— that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period, provide some initial protection against erosion during the establishment period, and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil & grades/slopes which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/floods which may arrive in the future
— that Project 2 will eventually benefit the natural habitat; perhaps with the formation of its own riparian zone to prevent erosion at the river’s edge and benefit local flora/fauna… but without preventing operational access & visibility in CBP’s enforcement zone.
— for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army/USACE, National Guard and all involved in Fisher Industries’ private or federal projects (& other wall contractors)
— that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
***Praise***… Fisher Industries was just awarded a $283 million contract to build 27 miles of new border wall with accompanying infrastructure system in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.
— “These projects will include a 30 foot tall steel bollard wall, all-weather roads, lighting, enforcement cameras, and other related technology to create a complete enforcement zone.” ~ USCBP
— Fisher probably now has at least 139 miles of border wall contract(s), 117 miles of which have been reported on.
See articles below…
U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release – 9/30/20
Contract Awards for Additional Border Wall System in Laredo, Texas
https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/national-media-release/contract-awards-additional-border-wall-system-laredo-texas-1
Excerpts:
— U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), has awarded two contracts to construct approximately 40 miles of contiguous new border wall system within U.S. Border Patrol’s (USBP) Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas. Construction will occur where no barriers currently exist.
— These projects will include a 30 foot tall steel bollard wall, all-weather roads, lighting, enforcement cameras, and other related technology to create a complete enforcement zone. Construction is anticipated to begin in September 2021, pending availability of real estate.
— The contract for approximately 27 miles was awarded to Fisher Sand & Gravel Co., for a total contract value of $283,150,000.
— The second contract for approximately 13 miles was awarded to Southwest Valley Constructors Co., for a total contract value of $201,250,000.
— The Laredo Sector is an area of high illegal activity, with over 43,000 illegal entry encounters and over 39,000 pounds of drugs seized FY 2020 through the end of August. The majority of its activity is occurring in areas where Laredo Sector lacks infrastructure, access and mobility, and technology. These projects will improve Laredo Sector’s ability to impede and deny illegal border crossings and the drug and human smuggling activities of transnational criminal organizations.
9/30/20
2 new border wall contracts valued at half a billion dollars issued for Laredo, Texas
https://www.borderreport.com/hot-topics/the-border-wall/2-new-border-wall-contracts-valued-at-half-a-billion-dollars-issued-for-laredo-texas/
Excerpts:
— Two construction contracts valued at nearly half a billion dollars have been awarded to build 40 new miles of border wall in the South Texas city of Laredo, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials announced Wednesday.
— A $201 million contract for a 13-mile section of border wall to be built in Laredo was awarded to Southwest Valley Constructors Company, CBP and U.S. Army Corps of Engineer officials said.
— The other contract, worth $283 million for a 27-mile long stretch of a new border wall and the accompanying infrastructure system, was awarded to Fisher Sand & Gravel Company. Construction is scheduled to begin a year from now, in September 2021, “pending availability of real estate.”
— This is the second border wall contract in the Laredo area awarded to Fisher Sand & Gravel, which is run by CEO Tommy Fisher. The company’s first area contract was announced in August to build 17 border miles through downtown Laredo, and was valued at $289 million.
9/30/20
FreeRepublic (BeauBo) commentary on above article
http://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-news/3889288/posts
Excerpts:
— Laredo is all contracted now, from Falcon Lake way down South, all the way up to the Laredo Colombia Port of Entry, far North of town.
— Essentially, two contractors have two contracts each in Laredo Sector. Their earlier contracts start in the Downtown of Laredo City, with SWVC heading North, and Fisher heading South.
— These new contracts, will essentially have both contractors keep going after the City itself is walled off, extending far beyond the urban area.
— In the South it will end near the major obstacle of the huge Falcon Lake (beyond which the new Rio Grande Valley wall is already contracted). To the North, it will meet another 52 mile segment that is planned (but not yet contracted) continuing North from the Laredo Colombia Port of Entry.
— All together, about 300 miles from the Gulf of Mexico, up the River, will be strongly controlled with effective barrier and layers of new technology.
— Now, Laredo is the biggest city along the border, without barrier (these 71 miles will all be so-called “new” miles). 71 miles of dense vegetation, with uneven and difficult access for Border Patrol, will be transformed into an extremely effective barrier, with near 100% detection, and very easy to police with high speed access roads, lights, cameras, alarms, sensors and cleared enforcement zones.
Additional comments by BeauBo:
— A couple of major new Border Wall Contracts just dropped, to button up Laredo, Texas quite thoroughly.
— That sector will go from wide open, to having the city buttoned up tight next year (and will continue extending outward from there through 2022)
— Major cartel operations (Los Zetas, CJNG) across the River in Nuevo Laredo, will likely have to move to another area – and engage in large scale conflict with whatever cartels are already in those other areas.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/black-chairman-proud-boys-speaks-liars-joe-biden-chris-wallace-call-white-supremacists/
