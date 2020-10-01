Kayleigh McEnany Press Briefing – Video

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing with the press pool in the Brady room. [Video Below – Transcript will Follow]
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing with the press pool in the Brady room. [Video Below – Transcript will Follow]
https://mobile.twitter.com/catturd2/status/1311617389277188099
Roberts, this is for you https://twitter.com/i/status/1311577730723516416
Roberts is a shill, fake anger, true colors showing.
LOL the question about the “tee shirts” Did you know the proud boys mad up a Tee Shirt from what the president said…….
She should have responded…… Imagine the surprise of all them Target and auto zone workers who came to work to find their jobs gone….in democratic run cities
The leader of proud boys is part Black and part Hispanic. 15-20% of the group are minorities. They are NOT a white nationalist group !
Black Cuban.
I mean, why is that difficult? Why do they want this nonsense to continue without challenging the narrative. Put the whole damn videos where he has condemned it on a loop on the WH press conference everyday. Run it on ads and then put Joe Biden’s video praising KKK members on the loop too. Why is this difficult? Why are they running such a shitty campaign bereft of winning ideas. Rush and Shawn can scream all they want about it being denounced but if the Trump campaign and WH are not willing to go the extra mile at squashing the media talking head with the videos in their faces, then they are not playing to win. In fact, I’ve said this before, one barely sees any Trump ads on TV. The airwaves are blanketed by Biden’s, Lincoln whatever and the Pharma. There’s no ads from NRC, NRA or any other pacs. What is the play here? They are going to go into this contested election without playing on the airwaves and trying to win new converts?
Concern noted
We should tell Hogan Gidly and Kayleigh to confer with the OP next time they take on the hysterics. Because the campaign is “shitty and bereft of winning ideas”.
Dang!! I think we should all just hand over the keys to the creep and his gang and be done with it..
Literally unhinged.
Those internal polls must be really bad… Problem for the very fake news hysterical drive by media and the demonrat party is that they do not realize that jessie sharpton, ben crump and the naalcp do not represent the black population. Much as they like to pretend otherwise, black folks are intelligent, well read, smart and educated too. A lot of us can think and decide for ourselves the BS is not working We are woke too and we know who are the real racists.
It ain’t President Donald Trump. It ain’t conservatives. It ain’t the Republican party. And it certainly ain’t the Proud Boys.
test
OANN: Compilation: 20 Times Trump Condemned, Disavowed White Supremacy, Neo-Nazis
Very important evidence Trump isn’t a racist and doesn’t support white supremacists !
https://www.infowars.com/compilation-20-times-trump-condemned-disavowed-white-supremacy-neo-nazis/
I smell desperation!
“I smell desperation!”
Joe failed badly at the debate, or the DNC strategy failed miserably. The turnips posing as journalists were foaming at the lips with bloodshot eyes today. Panic was palpable.
Kaylee kept her cool which given the hate boiling off the $BigCorpMedia shills was impressive.
So, yes, the internal polls must be cratering. Latino pols are probably what were killers, 66% said Trump the winner! There goes the SW, there goes the election + losses in courts?
AOC stays on narrative on Twitter —
https://twitter.com/AOC/status/1311740224280633349
This needs to be read, in full, at every briefing and every rally from now to the election.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1311745016780460033
Kayleigh,
You are doing an outstanding job against these heathens. Keep it up….
For the rest,
I cannot find the story about Trump ballots dumped in a river in Wisconsin. Google redirects all inquiries to leftist sites who are calling this event into question. Google is the enemy of the American people and good people, in general. But, if you are a gay pedophile, no better friend.
At any rate, we need to help this sister out. Can somebody post this story, please? I have seen it but I am being blocked from finding it. Thank you.
Here is what I think you are looking for: https://wreg.com/news/box-of-mail-absentee-ballots-found-in-wisconsin-ditch/
I think this is what you may be looking for: https://wreg.com/news/box-of-mail-absentee-ballots-found-in-wisconsin-ditch/
Comment from another site:
“You know one way to shut this down is to start answering with those pesky crime statistics the left doesn’t like to talk about. He should also always reframe “Condemning white supremacy” with “attacking white people.” Because that’s what it is. Ask why are you demanding I attack white people?
Commie: Mr President will you condemn white supremacy?
Trump: Well I can see on the DOJ crime statistics that whites are the victims of 85% of violence between blacks and whites. So I don’t see why I should attack white people. The crime statistics say they aren’t committing the violence.
Commie: I’m asking you to condemn white Supremacy
Trump: Do you think 56% of homicides being committed by blacks according to the FBI mean white supremacy is a big problem? When will you condemn that. Maybe we should get that under control before we attack white people.
What would happen is the next day the media would try to fact check him and all those networks that normally refuse to bring up crime statistics would now have it all over television. They would eventually realize this game is loser for their narrative and stop asking.”
BREAKING!!!
Today John Roberts of Fox News activated his membership in the Menstruating Males of the Media Club!
Ask the presstitutes if this new (OLD) ine of questioning is ILLary approved, like the Russian Collusion Delusion. Then bring on the people who can tell the story about ILLary and her “fantasies”.
She made money off of all of these fantasies. A book or two, speeches, tours, etc. Can we claw this back to cover the expenses we’ve been through because of her fantasies?
Seemed to me that the press was way more rabid than normal today. C-span had the camera trained on the press the ENTIRE briefing, never once showing Kayleigh. First time I’ve ever seen them do that. Usually the camera goes back and forth between Kayleigh and the press. Intentional?
That could be interesting. I wonder if CSPAN YouTube has the video. They still need to identify what Ministry of Propaganda they work for though.
I agree the propagandists have been getting more rabid as of late. Their handlers are getting more desperate as the election gets closer.
Tax return was debunked before they could set up in the debate.
Sleepy Joe was,,,well you know.
Tag Team Chrissy was exposed and destroyed
White Supremacist was debunked by PDJT, KMac, Proud Boys Chair, Proud Boys UT chair (both minorities)
25% Black vote predicted to go for PDJT (historically 9%)
44% Latino vote predicted to go for PDJT (historically ~28%)
Any questions (for the propagandists)?
Another thing that indicates it was all planned.
they need rules for these lowlife urinalists. I can’t believe they can get away with such rude behavior.
Needs to stop or they should be kicked out of the press room