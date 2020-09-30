President Trump Great America Comeback and Peaceful Protest – Duluth, MN – 9:00pm Livestream…

Tonight President Donald Trump heads to Minnesota for a Great American Comeback rally and peaceful protest at Duluth International Airport in Duluth, MN. Anticipated Start Time is 9:00pm ET [Livestream Links Below]
Campaign Livestream – RSBN Livestream – Fox News Livestream – Alternate Livestream
.
.
.
incredible! 45 revealed the next phase: Direct appeal to suburban voters! 45 is increasing the Map!!
Remember, elections are determined by demographics…I4 Corridor in Florida has a cross section of various constituencies…this is why winning I4 is the key to winning the Election…the reason NBA Disney etc…tried to influence the election with a base but now 45 is winning Florida in double digits!!!
Floridians know communism when they see it and Sleepy Joe and the Dimms are true believers!!!
New Hampshire Minnesota Michigan Pennsylvania Ohio Wisconsin are going 45!!!
NY and NJ are next to come over!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
LOL- RSBN just had a guy walk by with a T-shirt that read “Is that true or did you see it on CNN?”
LikeLiked by 11 people
Gotta get one of those!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOLOL…where can I get one!
LikeLike
I love our side!
Being Right Rocks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bringing the Truth to Duluth
LikeLike
Disney announced yesterday that they’re riffing 24K employees from their parks. Between the President’s focus on winning FL, and the continuing, STUPID restrictions (CA), this is shaping up into a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week for Disney Enterprises.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have watched way to many rallies than is healthy and I must say Trump turned it up a gear tonight. You could tell he was pissed, angry, and down right determined. You can tell he is chomping at the bit for another shot at SlowJo. RSBN said they had a record # of viewers which is kind of crazy given this was supposed to be a smaller less advertised rally (and on a Wednesday to boot). Keep the faith treepers and remember to say a prayer every night for our country and president. We need to give these lefties a beating they will never forget and return them to the center.
LikeLiked by 7 people
AMEN, AJ. This one’s for all the marbles.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen!
LikeLike
PDJT’s voice was sounding a little horse tonight but that’s probably from having to debate both Wallace and SlowJoe last eve
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounded fine to me!
LikeLike