Man Arrested in Ambush Shooting of Two Los Angeles Police Officers….

The nation was shocked as surveillance video showed earlier this month as a person ambushed and shot two police officers while they sat in their patrol car in Compton. Both deputies were shot in the head and face; however, they were able to radio for help as they triaged their injuries. The entire event was horrific.

Today investigators arrested a suspect and District Attorney Jackie Lacy said attempted murder charges have been filed against 36-year-old Deonte Lee Murray.

Los Angeles – Investigators have arrested and charged a man in connection with the shooting of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies earlier this month as they sat in a squad car, authorities said Wednesday. Attempted murder charges were filed against Deonte Lee Murray, 36, District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a press conference.

Murray was arrested two weeks ago in connection with a separate carjacking and he was expected to be arraigned later Wednesday. (more)