Man Arrested in Ambush Shooting of Two Los Angeles Police Officers….

The nation was shocked as surveillance video showed earlier this month as a person ambushed and shot two police officers while they sat in their patrol car in Compton. Both deputies were shot in the head and face; however, they were able to radio for help as they triaged their injuries. The entire event was horrific.

Today investigators arrested a suspect and District Attorney Jackie Lacy said attempted murder charges have been filed against 36-year-old Deonte Lee Murray.

Los Angeles – Investigators have arrested and charged a man in connection with the shooting of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies earlier this month as they sat in a squad car, authorities said Wednesday.

Attempted murder charges were filed against Deonte Lee Murray, 36, District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a press conference.

Murray was arrested two weeks ago in connection with a separate carjacking and he was expected to be arraigned later Wednesday. (more)

  1. Linus in W.PA. says:
    September 30, 2020 at 3:37 pm

    They should let some elementary school kids, who’s parents are cops, beat the feces out of this diminutive scumbag repeatedly until he expires.

    • donaldthegreat20 says:
      September 30, 2020 at 3:47 pm

      Linus in W.PA.

      Re “diminutive scumbag,” it’s my opinion the short stature of assailant was strategic in that, as he approached the vehicle. he managed to avoid entering the peripheral vision of the officers.
      Seems obvious to me!

  2. Snellvillebob says:
    September 30, 2020 at 3:38 pm

    At least in prison, he will be safe from Hillary, unlike Epstein.

  3. DanTexas says:
    September 30, 2020 at 3:39 pm

    An act as audacious as we saw in the surveillance camera beget bragging – don’t cha know.

  4. EnoughIsEnough says:
    September 30, 2020 at 3:41 pm

    “Was arrested two weeks ago in connection with a separate carjacking”.

    My money is that he has a rap sheet a mile long, but has been released over and over again by sympathetic/complicit/co-conspirator DA’s to prey on innocent people. We shall see…

  5. Jeffrey Coley says:
    September 30, 2020 at 3:43 pm

    The midget assassin.

  6. SanJac says:
    September 30, 2020 at 3:44 pm

    There is only one way to rid society of scum like this and California death row is filled with them and will never see what they deserve.

  7. Puzzled says:
    September 30, 2020 at 3:45 pm

    The judge probably won’t allow for cash bail. He’s come back to repeatedly commit more crimes so he’s not a flight risk. He’ll be back.

  8. TonyEuropa says:
    September 30, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    “…a resident of the city of Compton”

    And yes, his rap sheet is a mile long, read the link provided in the post: (more)

    Well, now you know we’re not taking about a Guatemalan or a WASP or some Korean kid…

  9. oldschool64 says:
    September 30, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    Dude empties a gun into a police vehicle and by some miracle both cops survive. Scumbag now gets to reap the benefits of the miracle!

    Haven’t we been told the last 4 years that the only thing that matters in our criminal justice system is “intent”? PUT THIS MAD DOG DOWN!!

  10. coredump727 says:
    September 30, 2020 at 3:47 pm

    bail will be posted forthwith so he can get on with his amazing life.

  11. Genie says:
    September 30, 2020 at 3:48 pm

    Jackass could run pretty good even with his pants sagging. I hope some deserving person gets the reward.

  12. Zy says:
    September 30, 2020 at 3:52 pm

    Seems to me the Proud Boys are the problem here. /s

  13. Puzzled says:
    September 30, 2020 at 3:52 pm

    Waiting for the peaceful protests for justice, he was pulled over because of racial profiling. Start boarding up your house.

  14. wodiej says:
    September 30, 2020 at 3:53 pm

    Another “reformed” felon.

  15. DefenderOfTroyDonahue says:
    September 30, 2020 at 3:53 pm

    No photo of the perp. Gee . . . I wonder what he looks like?

