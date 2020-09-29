Tuesday September 29th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Looks like Schumer and Pelosi heading out of town!
“Out on the road today, say a Dead Head sticker on a Cadillac . . .”. Pretty much a perfect end-of-the-60’s-idealism statement. This is something the Eagles and the other LA singer-song writers celebrated. They all knew it was all coming to an abrupt end. This is also a theme in the cult film, “Almost Famous”. If you haven’t seen it, I can highly recommend it. It’s a surprisingly poignant story about a fading space-in-time moment.
Great movie…
“saw a Dead Head sticker on a Cadillac”
About 30 years ago, I would have never believed that Cadillac would be using a Led Zeppelin song in one of their commercials. Yet around 20 years ago they did, along with businesswoman, model & actress Cindy Crawford.
Father ,we thank you that your hand is upon our president mightily,we cover him with the precious shed blood of Jesus Christ,and decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over him and his family..Let the fire of your glory surround them and that no witchcraft,no voodoo,no hex,no vex,no curse no power,no principality and no demon in hell shall prosper against them.Father we ask that you dispatch legions of your warring angelic hosts to destroy every plot and plan of the enemy.Father let your anointing rest strongly upon him at all times and our nation is brought totally back to you.Father ,we praise you,we glorify you in the name above all names ,Jesus Christ,King of Kings,Lord of Lords and soon to return Messiah,Amen.
Whatsoever Is Not of Faith
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
“What does Paul mean when he says that whatsoever is not of faith is sin”?
“And he that doubteth is damned if he eat, because he eateth not of faith: for whatsoever is not of faith is sin” (Rom. 14:23).
We know that faith comes by hearing the Word of God (Rom. 10:17). The Word of God through Paul says that we can eat all things (1 Tim. 4:4), but he who is “weak in faith” (Rom. 14:1) doubts this and limits himself to eating “herbs” (v. 2). His faith has not yet matured to believe Paul when he says he can eat meat, so “he that doubteth… if he eat…he eateth not of faith.”
But if he wouldn’t eat it “of faith,” why would he eat it? Well, in this passage, he might eat meat trying to follow the example of his stronger brother. This is why Paul encourages strong brethren not to eat meat in front of a weaker brother (v. 15), which might make “the conscience of him which is weak be emboldened to eat” meat (cf. 1 Cor. 8:10). If he eats meat to try to walk in the footsteps of his stronger brother, rather than eating it because “of faith” in God’s Word, it will cause him to stumble (Rom. 14:13,21) by doing something that bothers his conscience.
Back to our question. How come “whatsoever is not of faith is sin”? It is because “to him that esteemeth any thing to be unclean, to him it is unclean” (v. 14). God actually adjusts the definition of what is unclean to agree with a weak brother’s conscience. Since his faith does not yet believe that he can eat meat, “he eateth not of faith,” and whatsoever is not of faith is sin to him.
Why would a weak brother “be damned if he eat”? Well, the word “damnation” doesn’t always refer to eternal damnation in Hell. If all damnation was eternal, the Lord was being redundant in speaking of “eternal damnation” (Mark 3:29). Likewise, if all damnation was to Hell, He would not have had to add the words “of Hell” when He spoke of “the damnation of Hell” (Matt. 23:33). The word “damnation” simply means condemnation or judgment of any kind. Those who resist the government “shall receive to themselves damnation” (Rom. 13:1,2), the judgment and condemnation of the government. So when a weak brother eats meat that he believes is unclean, it is sin for him, and he is condemned by his own conscience, since he judges what he has done to be sinful.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/whatsoever-is-not-of-faith/
Romans 14:23 And he that doubteth is damned if he eat, because he eateth not of faith: for whatsoever is not of faith is sin.
Romans 10:17 So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.
1Timothy 4:4 For every creature of God is good, and nothing to be refused, if it be received with thanksgiving:
Romans 14:1 Him that is weak in the faith receive ye, but not to doubtful disputations. 2 For one believeth that he may eat all things: another, who is weak, eateth herbs.
Rom 14:15 But if thy brother be grieved with thy meat, now walkest thou not charitably. Destroy not him with thy meat, for whom Christ died.
1Corinthians 8:10 For if any man see thee which hast knowledge sit at meat in the idol’s temple, shall not the conscience of him which is weak be emboldened to eat those things which are offered to idols;
Rom 14:13 Let us not therefore judge one another any more: but judge this rather, that no man put a stumblingblock or an occasion to fall in his brother’s way.
Rom 14:21 It is good neither to eat flesh, nor to drink wine, nor any thing whereby thy brother stumbleth, or is offended, or is made weak.
Rom 14:14 I know, and am persuaded by the Lord Jesus, that there is nothing unclean of itself: but to him that esteemeth any thing to be unclean, to him it is unclean.
Mark 3:29 But he that shall blaspheme against the Holy Ghost hath never forgiveness, but is in danger of eternal damnation:
Matthew 23:33 Ye serpents, ye generation of vipers, how can ye escape the damnation of hell?
Romans 13:1 Let every soul be subject unto the higher powers. For there is no power but of God: the powers that be are ordained of God. 2 Whosoever therefore resisteth the power, resisteth the ordinance of God: and they that resist shall receive to themselves damnation.
Are You the Weaker Brother?
By Justin Johnson
The Bible says there is such a thing as being weak in the faith. This kind of weakness has nothing to do with physical strength, intelligence, financial status, or self-confidence.
Weakness in the faith concerns a lack of knowledge of God’s will, discernment, spiritual understanding, or conviction.
So, how do you know if you are weak in the faith?
Let’s take a quick strength test. Warning: this is only a test saved people should do. This much weight placed on a dead man will surely crush him (1 Cor 2:14).
If you want to know if you are saved go here first.
https://graceambassadors.com/salvation/how-do-i-know-i-am-saved
The Strength of Faith Test
These questions address common areas of weakness in the faith going back to Paul’s ministry.
1. Do you think God could be wrong?
2. Do you think the gospel of your salvation can be found in Matthew, John, Hebrews, or Acts 2?
3. Do you think you are closer to God when you go to church, or that your pastor is anointed, chosen, or closer to God than others in the church?
4. Do you think the law can help you live a Christian life now that you are saved?
5. Do you think there are some mistakes, mistranslations, or missing words in every Bible?
6. Do you think grace doctrine gives a license to sin, allows sin, promotes sin, or justifies sin and selfish living?
7. Do you think days like the Sabbath, Sunday, or certain holidays have spiritual significance, and that keeping them pleases God?
8. Do you think the church fulfills now or in the future any prophecies, covenants, or promises given to Israel?
9. Do you think we should set aside or be silent about doctrinal differences to gain more people in the church?
10. Do you think God speaks to you through circumstances, visions, dreams, angels, or that the number of questions in this test may have a spiritual meaning?
11. Do you think a firm stand for truth works against Biblical unity, love, and peace?
12. Do you think weaker brothers should be able to hold leadership positions in the church?
How Did You Do?
If you answered ‘yes’ to any of these questions, you may need to be strengthened in your understanding of Truth, right division, life in the Spirit, Bible preservation, your position in Christ, the gospel of grace, or evangelism.
Perhaps you answered correctly, because you know the truth, but do not feel fully persuaded/convicted in your own mind (Rom 14:5). This means you still have room to grow.
I would have failed this strength test when I first was saved. There are still places where I continue to grow. Saints in the church helped strengthen me in Christ through preaching God’s words rightly divided with the right heart.
All the right answers to these questions come from a simple strength of faith in God being true, the finished work of the Lord Jesus Christ, and his word rightly divided. These are necessary tools needed for a workman to be equipped.
All new Christians are weak in the faith. Unfortunately, many remain weak in the faith because churches minister spiritual pablum, entertainment, and emotional spiritualized drivel.
How to Grow
The church is where growth in the faith should happen: a spiritual gym that equips and strengthens saints to be unashamed workmen for the Lord. If your pastor or church fails the test above, then it may be time to test the exits.
Are you the weaker brother?
God’s way for you to be strengthened is in the church by the word with stronger brothers who can bear your infirmities while you learn to lift heavier doctrinal weights (Rom 14:1; Rom 15:1).
If you do not have a church, do it by the word with stronger brothers. If you do not know anyone strong in the faith, do it by the word rightly divided (2 Tim 3:16; 1 Thess 2:13).
It is not a sin to be weak. There are plenty of brothers and sisters weak in the faith. It is a sin to be strong and not help the weak. God’s will is for the weak to be made strong in the Lord (Eph 6:10; 1 Tim 2:4; Col 1:11; 2 Tim 3:17).
“But speaking the truth in love, may grow up into him in all things, which is the head, even Christ:” – Ephesians 4:15
Learn more about the weaker brother principle in our lesson here, or in our verse by verse through Romans 14 or 1 Corinthians 8.
https://graceambassadors.com/tradition/are-you-the-weaker-brother
I’m doing a local Walk for Life, to benefit our area pro-life pregnancy center. I’m trying to raise $300, will any Treepers help me out?
http://www.fundeasy.com/m/5025276/
Hymn: “God Will Take Care of You”
