September 29th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1349

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
If 9 ballots were found in the garbage (or wherever they were found), then the system is broken.
Why?
Because, the voting system MUST be accountable to the very last ballot.
Our one chance to avoid chaos and a Democrat/progressive/fascist take over will happen in these next few weeks. Our traditional ideals about Liberty and Freedom are on the line. These ideas will not survive in the kind of authoritarian government that the progressives envision for us. Traditional ideas of Liberty and Freedom are simply incompatible with the progressive ideas of how government should work. This feels like Germany in the 1930’s.
Although they try to slip it all in under another guise
To all their action most foul we must still be wise
Despite the avalanche of bigger and bigger lies
Dancing in the democrats evermore fascist eyes!
Twitter saying it’s “safe and secure” is absolute proof that it is riddled with fraud.
IMO, it’s part of the Dems’ plan to make it impossible to separate the millions of individual votes in case any of them are judged to be unconstitutionally gathered or recorded. The President knows exactly what is happening.
🦅 ”🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * A Vote for Trump is a Vote for Freedom.* * * *
Count-Down Time! — 35 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
DEBATE #1 Tonight at 9pm ET …President Trump vs Sleepy Lidded Joe
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGAA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “I will sing of your love and justice;
to you, Lord, I will sing praise.” 🌟 –-Psalm 101:1
***Praises***
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGAA Team Today
✅ President Trump has been formally nominated for the third Nobel Peace Prize by 4 Australia law professors…based on the “Trump Doctrine”…”guided by common sense and national interest”….also meaning an interest in the Western alliance
✅ Sunday Trump Rallies: Car parades in:Lubbock TX,(5,000), Long island NY, Lebanon Oregon, South FL, Anchorage Alaskz, Rodeo Dr, CA Loxahatchee FL….People Parades in: McAllen Texas, Flushing NY, San Francisco CA!! and Farmers for Trump parade and a Treeper reported a Trump boat parade on the Connecticut River. What Fun our Patriots are having celebrating our President Trump. Good Ol’ American Times are here.
✅ NYC School Principals have voted unanimously to have DeBlasio to step down of his control of State
✅ Reagan and Bush government officials endorsed Pres. Trump because they like his strong foreign & national security policy in America’s interest.
✅ Ohio: Judge struck down Dems’ plan to eliminate signature-matching on ballots
✅ Project Veritas exposed Omar’s connection to voter fraud and ballot harvesting
✅ Evidence of Voter fraud in NY, NJ, FL, CA, PA, WI, NC, Iowa-People are reporting in.
✅ Biden’s campaign director of Texas was caught and accused of ballot harvesting and other voter frauds.
✅ Thank You, Lord, for Sundance.. and for his Mission
✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!
Ooopies—
🙏 America’s Arrow Prayers:
— Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump, MAGAA Team & WH/grounds
— for safe traveling for Pres. Trump and his debate with Sleepy Lidded Biden
— Chris Wallace fumble his questions
— Special Prayer for healing for Brad Parscale in the hospital…He is an unsung hero in the Trump campaign…We Love You, Brad….Put on the Full Armor of God, everyone. Things will get rough.
— for Gen Flynn and Sidney Powell’s today hearing
— for smooth and legal voting for early voting which just started
— all the Repub Senators get a move to “Fill That Seat”
— against the violent bullying mobs who are planning to oppose the confirmation of Barrett…Bernie is also making plans/threats to remove Pres. Trump from office after election. Ma they all go poof…
— that states planning to continue to illegally count past Election Day, will not be allow to do that.
— Biden/Harris, all Dems & Never Trumpers to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble.. then diminish…. pouf…. poof…..
— Fake Media to fumble, jumble, mumble all their words
— “No” to vote-by-mail/mail-in ballots & ballot harvesting-We need Voter ID
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for protection for all Fed Agents & their eyes, as they surge into cities under attack
— for protection of all buildings-landmarks-National Mall
— For Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorism/violent mobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders,,,341 of 450-500 is completed
— for those in health crisises, esp cancers…pray for healings for our Patriots
— For protection/healing for American children/youth like James Younger– Remember…Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Stand With President Trump ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”….I say to all Americans, this is the most important election in the history of our country. There has never been such a difference between two parties or two individuals in ideology, philosophy, or vision than there is right now.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
———————————
🙏 “The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, September 29, 2020 — 👌
—————–
🦅 “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
~~Brave~~Courageous~~Dependable~~
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
I personally had it for me at 75%, but why not 80% as AMK say..
So…..let’s…..
Pray 80% ….
—————————————-
AMK says:
September 28, 2020 at 9:38 am
Grandma C:
I’ve added to my daily prayer for POTUS,
asking God that President Trump will win in an 80% landslide!
I’ve asked others to pray for the same. I think we all know the power of prayer after seeing POTUS walk through the fire 🔥
So I ask you all to pray for 80%!!!!!
A few weeks ago, another treeper said this was their prayer, so I can’t say it was my idea!
******80%******
Dick Morris: Trump Did Not Avoid Taxes, He Prepaid Them
https://www.westernjournal.com/dick-morris-trump-not-avoid-taxes-prepaid/
Contrary to the false impression in the New York Times story, Donald Trump did not avoid taxes. He prepaid them.
In 2016 and 2017, he requested and got an extension to file his returns. As required, he made an estimated tax payment of $1 million in 2016 and $4.2 million in 2017.
Then, it turned out that he did not owe that much in taxes, but rather than demand the money back, he let the IRS keep it and apply it to any future tax he owed.
So when he only paid $750 in taxes for the first two years of his presidency, it was because he had already overpaid during the two previous years and just reduced his payment by that amount.
We can only hope that Wallace & Biden both get that info shlonged down their throat
The most transparent presidency we’ve ever had because everything about this man has been investigated and they can’t find any evidence of wrongdoing. You think Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, or Barack Obama could of withstood even a quarter of the scrutiny President Trump has gotten these past four years? Not even close. You barely have to scratch the surface with those three before you find massive corruption.
***Today’s Fisher Industries / Border Wall posts***
— Fisher’s Federal and private projects, their methods of construction, and overall wall progress in general… including border wall content from other wall contractors.
— (Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/09/28/september-28th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1348/comment-page-1/#comment-8828570)
[The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.]
– – – – –
Sunday night update – 9/27/20 – (See link above.)
— (Reposted)… New photo of Holcomber Mixer on a Fisher wall project in Yuma, Arizona. Fisher appears to be using a new method for placing individual bollards on steep slopes, much like other wall contractors, but with a steel post/bracing system for panel support.
— Video clip of Holcombe Mixer on Fisher wall project in Yuma, Arizona. Shows the narrow access road between the steep mountain and where the wall is placed.
— 2 photos from above clip.
– – – – –
Monday night update – 9/28/20
— Chief Rodney Scott’s Border Wall System update: 341 miles completed.
— CBP Mark Morgan tweet w/ video of wall construction.
— 3 nighttime photos of wall construction.
– – – – –
***Praises***
✅ (9/28/20)… Border Wall System Update: 341 miles completed.
(Update tends to lag by a few days.)
• This years goal: 450 miles.
• Total goal for full operational control of southern border: ~1,100 miles… some of which will be secondary barrier.
– – – – –
✅ 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
✅ 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to the Fisher industries wall project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
✅ 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
✅ 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
✅ 🧱 (Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
✅ 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
✅ (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.”
✅ 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.
✅ … With the above contract, Fisher probably has at least 112 miles of border wall contract(s), 90 miles of which have been reported on.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
— for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on Fisher’s Federal contracts, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
— for the safety of other wall contractors and those involved in building the wall.
— that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day, assuming they have enough work to justify the increase in capacity.
— that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
✅ (4/15/20)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office.
— for Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, differences of opinion on potential deflection of water off the wall during flood events, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(September 10)… Hearing summary…
• At the request of both sides, the lawsuit could go to trial September 2021.
• “Judge Crane said he would hold one final status conference on the case prior to Christmas to determine whether the case will be scheduled for trial.”
— for Fisher crews working at the private border wall along the Rio Grande as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass, and applying various erosion control solutions on the site.
— that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period, provide some initial protection against erosion during the establishment period, and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil & grades/slopes which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/floods which may arrive in the future
— that Project 2 will eventually benefit the natural habitat; perhaps with the formation of its own riparian zone to prevent erosion at the river’s edge and benefit local flora/fauna… but without preventing operational access & visibility in CBP’s enforcement zone.
— for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army/USACE, National Guard and all involved in Fisher Industries’ private or federal projects (& other wall contractors)
— that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Tweet with Border Wall System update.
— 10 miles completed this past week…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tweet with video.
Nighttime photos of wall construction…
1: Shows worker staking a brace to the ground.
2:
3:
Maybe he doesn’t want to share his stash!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol. Times are tight. Im feeling that excuse 🤣 thanks for the chuckle
LikeLike
Ha! Three Nobel Peace Prize Nominations, folks. And the dems and the press look so foolish trying to ignore it. I say, beware of all the evil you do against this man because the Trump boomerang is coming right after the Trump train runs you over.
LikeLiked by 6 people
🙂
https://makeameme.org/meme/a-vote-for-1dcbdb5e78
LikeLike
So who is absent. The voter or Hiden Joe?
Art of War! PDJT style!,
BOTH🤔🤗
Just Saying
haha.
I guess he ain’t black!
LikeLike
Comment to this YT:
….” Biden’s candidacy is like a 47 year pimple finally coming to a head.”….
haha. TRUE.
Unbelievable how long that fool has been in D.C.
Father ,we thank you that your hand is upon our president mightily,we cover him with the precious shed blood of Jesus Christ,and decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over him and his family..Let the fire of your glory surround them and that no witchcraft,no voodoo,no hex,no vex,no curse no power,no principality and no demon in hell shall prosper against them.Father we ask that you dispatch legions of your warring angelic hosts to destroy every plot and plan of the enemy.Father let your anointing rest strongly upon him at all times and our nation is brought totally back to you.Father ,we praise you,we glorify you in the name above all names ,Jesus Christ,King of Kings,Lord of Lords and soon to return Messiah,Amen.
Amen.
Great interview. Amb. Grenell is a hero.
“We don’t use counter-intelligence capabilities in this country to target political campaigns”
Thank you, Rep. Nunes.
They can program Joe all they want. If his synapses aren’t synchronized we may see new levels of elites standing on their heads to cover his ass and viewers at home turning their TV’s upside down. Idiocracy!
Tell CNN Ivanka will be running for VP 2020, POTUS in 2024 and reelected in 2028. That should get their attention.
The Plot Against The President – Official Trailer #1 – Coming Oct 2020
The Plot Against The President
Published on Aug 18, 2020
The True Story of the Biggest Political Scandal in U.S. History.
A documentary based on the bestselling book by Lee Smith.
For more info:
https://patpmovie.com/
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt12734800/
https://www.instagram.com/patpmovie/
https://www.facebook.com/PATPmovie/
I’m not on Twatter (with an account) but I like to lurk there for new info. Can someone try to get this to POTUS Trump and allies….. NFL medical team knows better than to allow the maximum level “Covid testing scam” to go forward…. they do not want a bunch of false or marginal “positive” tests sidelining their players when all it may represent is inactive virus remnants or only a tiny concentration of virus particles…..
NFL appears to have caught on to the Covid testing scam:
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The theme is consistent: if you have the resources, you quickly find out that most COVID positives are not in fact positive. They expose the casedemic for what it is.”
“More: “An initial positive test will continue to be followed by two more tests … But they now can be cleared on the same day if both test results immediately come back negative.””
“High cycle threshold means you’re likely picking up viral fragments not actual active infections. It’s technically positive but not medically relevant.”
Even the NY Slimes reported on problems of overly sensitive testing…..
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/growing-body-research-indicates-many-confirmed-covid-19-cases-might-not?amp
“Early indications suggest the number of clinically trivial positive cases in the U.S. might be startlingly high. The New York Times said last month that a review of the cycle thresholds of positive cases in Nevada, New York and Massachusetts indicated that “up to 90 percent of people testing positive carried barely any virus.””
“Those numbers, if extrapolated nationwide, could suggest that a significant proportion of the mitigation and preparation measures currently in place across the U.S. might be excessive relative to the actual level of infectious cases around the country.”
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
I expect the president to take the gloves off tomorrow night and go right at Dementia Joe about the Ukraine. National security was compromised by Idiot Joe and Crackhead Hunter with their dealings with Burisma.
Trust me Joe is gonna go all out on the fake NYT tax story and of course Covid…
We kind of figured this was the case awhile ago. Someone tell the Fauci Fraud.
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/growing-body-research-indicates-many-confirmed-covid-19-cases-might-not?amp
President Trump is making the presidency respectable again.
I loved Mad MAGAzine growing up…..
I saw the over/under in Vegas for how many dead people are going to vote this Nov is now up to 5 million people.
Will the be a link to listen to the live Court session Tuesday morning?
3rd Nobel Peace Prize nomination. Commentary from Sky News in Australia…
New York City voters are receiving mail-in ballots marked for military despite never serving in the US military.
This is the same state that took six weeks to decide a primary election in Carolyn Maloney’s district in New York City.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/new-york-city-voters-receive-mail-ballots-marked-military-use-despite-never-serving-us-military/
Question – Is it possible that dumb, lazy, covid scared dem voters will not bother mailing in their ballots leading to a surprise republican advantage? Is it one of those things that you want to do but don’t get around to (kind of like renewing your driver’s license)? Ill be voting in person on November 3 and based on polls that I have seen, R’s will significantly outnumber on election day.
Vote By Mail Chaos: New York City Sends Wrong Name Absentee Return Envelopes to Voters Across Brooklyn-Mistake Could Void Thousands of Votes
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/vote-mail-chaos-new-york-city-sends-wrong-name-absentee-return-envelopes-voters-across-brooklyn-mistake-void-thousands-votes/
As usual insurance policy, previous administration and media did same mistake as they thought PTrump is short tempered dumb so he will make mistake and coup success. Instead PTrump played with Mueller and deep state till end and still playing. We will see same thing with election and mail in voting fraud. Enemy is thinking they are winning until they lost and no card to play.
