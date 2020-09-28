September 28th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1348

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🦅 ”🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * A Vote for Trump is a Vote for Freedom.* * * *
Count-Down Time! — 36 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGAA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “For the Lord is good and his love endures forever;
his faithfulness continues through all generations.” 🌟 –-Psalm 100:5
***Praises***
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGAA Team Today
✅ President Trump’s campaign is officially the largest grassroot movement in Presidential history….2,275,878 Volunteers and the Boldness of President Trump
✅ Saturday rallies: MARCHES: Beverly Hills Ca, Yorba Linda Ca(driver has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and two in hospital), Salina Ca, RI, Michigan, Texas, Winthrop, Mass. Proud Boys in Portland…CAR RALLIES:St. Mary Georgia, Kansas City, Sanford Oregon, Kentucky…Even a wakeboard rider held a Trump flag while surfing
✅ Federal Appeal Court halted a 6-day extension beyond Election Day for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin election–winning
✅ Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth endorsed Pres. Trump
✅ Repub Jewish Coalition demands Biden apologized for comparing Pres Trump to Evil Nazi Goebbels
✅ Two men were arrested for plotting terrorist attacks on Trump Tower & White House…wanting it to be NetFlix worthy (Obama, are you behind this, too?)
✅ Franklin Graham’s Prayer Walk in DC had a epic turnout….Tens of thousands showed up from 50 states
✅ Today marks the longest span of time between deaths in Afghan War…232 days
✅ Feds arrested a man for using lasers at helicopters during violent mobbing in Louisville, Kentucky
✅ NBA ratings hit another new low…victim of cancelled culture..they got boomerang knockout
✅ Thank You, Lord, for Sundance.. and for his Mission
✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!
Ooopies—Huawei’s research lab in Dongguan City, Chi-Na is on fire. The lab conducts research into materials as well as 4G &5G antennas.
🙏 America’s Arrow Prayers:
— Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump, MAGAA Team & WH/grounds
— for Pres. Trump as he prep for tomorrow’s debate with Sleepy Lidded Biden
— Special Prayer for healing for Brad Parscale in the hospital…He is an unsung hero in the Trump campaign…We Love You, Brad….Put on the Full Armor of God, everyone. Things will get rough.
— for Gen Flynn and Sidney Powell as they prep for Sept 29 hearing
— for smooth and legal voting for early voting which just started
— all the Repub Senators get a move to “Fill That Seat”
— against the violent bullying mobs who are planning to oppose the confirmation of Barrett…Bernie is also making plans/threats to remove Pres. Trump from office after election. Ma they all go poof…
— that states planning to continue to illegally count past Election Day, will not be allow to do that.
— Biden/Harris, all Dems & Never Trumpers to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble.. then diminish…. pouf…. poof…..
— Fake Media to fumble, jumble, mumble all their words
— “No” to vote-by-mail/mail-in ballots & ballot harvesting-We need Voter ID
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for protection for all Fed Agents & their eyes, as they surge into cities under attack
— for protection of all buildings-landmarks-National Mall
— For Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorism/violent mobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders,,,340 of 450-500 is completed
— for those in health crisises, esp cancers…pray for healings for our Patriots
— For protection/healing for American children/youth like James Younger– Remember…Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Nation of Miracles ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”We will ensure that America never become a socialist or communist country.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
———————————
🙏 “The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, September 28, 2020 — 👌
—————–
🦅 “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
~~Brave~~Courageous~~Dependable~~
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Visual Prayer for our Mighty Air Force One
LikeLiked by 8 people
Just LOVE all the great boat flotillas, car parades, tractor parades, and even Amish buggy parades! So much enthusiasm for President Trump.
Saw a meme today that talked about yard signs. It said that Biden was placing 3rd, after Trump and then garage sales. 🤣
Still much to pray for. Here is a Charlie Daniels twitter prayer, in memorium.
“Lord, we experience anxiety from constant bad news, and we have to deal with cowards in high office and destructive criminals in our street.
Only You can bring peace to our country and to the heart of man. Please bless, protect and give wisdom to our President. Grant us a revival in our country, Lord. In Jesus name. Amen.“
Amen.
…And YAY! to Garage Sales coming in 2nd place. I can’t stop laughing.🤣😂🤣
Amen! Love Charlie’s prayers.
Pray for safety for all Trump Supporters.
Truckers For Trump!!
Praying or all the above !
and a big Amen !
~~Donald’s Bible~~
Amen
Guess they are gonna have to takeold hiden down to Jiffy Lube and get a full fluid flush and replacement, then shave his head, before the debate.
What do you bet his drug test come up clean, but pregnant?
***Today’s Fisher Industries / Border Wall posts***
— Fisher’s Federal and private projects, their methods of construction, and overall wall progress in general… including border wall content from other wall contractors.
— (Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/09/27/september-27th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1347/comment-page-1/#comment-8824589)
[The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.]
– – – – –
Saturday night update – 9/26/20 – (See link above.)
— Deputy Secretary Kate MacGregor (DOI) tweet w/ vehicle footage of border wall in Arizona.
— Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings tweet w/ 3 photos of wall in Starr County, Texas (RGV Sector)
– – – – –
Sunday night update – 9/27/20
— (Reposted)… New photo of Holcomber Mixer on a Fisher wall project in Yuma, Arizona. Fisher appears to be using a new method for placing individual bollards on steep slopes, much like other wall contractors, but with a steel post/bracing system for panel support.
— Video clip of Holcombe Mixer on Fisher wall project in Yuma, Arizona. Shows the narrow access road between the steep mountain and where the wall is placed.
— 2 photos from above clip.
– – – – –
***Praises***
✅ (9/21/20)… Border Wall System Update: 331 miles completed.
(Update tends to lag by a few days.)
• This years goal: 450 miles.
• Total goal for full operational control of southern border: ~1,100 miles… some of which will be secondary barrier.
– – – – –
✅ 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
✅ 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to the Fisher industries wall project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
✅ 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
✅ 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
✅ 🧱 (Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
✅ 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
✅ (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.”
✅ 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.
✅ … With the above contract, Fisher probably has at least 112 miles of border wall contract(s), 90 miles of which have been reported on.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
— for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on Fisher’s Federal contracts, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
— for the safety of other wall contractors and those involved in building the wall.
— that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day, assuming they have enough work to justify the increase in capacity.
— that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
✅ (4/15/20)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office.
— for Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, differences of opinion on potential deflection of water off the wall during flood events, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(September 10)… Hearing summary…
• At the request of both sides, the lawsuit could go to trial September 2021.
• “Judge Crane said he would hold one final status conference on the case prior to Christmas to determine whether the case will be scheduled for trial.”
— for Fisher crews working at the private border wall along the Rio Grande as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass, and applying various erosion control solutions on the site.
— that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period, provide some initial protection against erosion during the establishment period, and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil & grades/slopes which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/floods which may arrive in the future
— that Project 2 will eventually benefit the natural habitat; perhaps with the formation of its own riparian zone to prevent erosion at the river’s edge and benefit local flora/fauna… but without preventing operational access & visibility in CBP’s enforcement zone.
— for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army/USACE, National Guard and all involved in Fisher Industries’ private or federal projects (& other wall contractors)
— that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
9/24/20 (reposted)
Note:
— Go full screen and use “ctrl +/-” as needed to zoom in for details.
— It’s hard to tell exactly how Fisher is installing the panels in this photo but Fisher appears to be using a different technique to support the bollards on this steep slope.
— With the CAT hanger system Fisher would have had to create level steps for the CATs to rest on while positioning multiple panels at once.
— Here it looks like Fisher is using a CAT to hoist individual panels on the steep slope, much like the method other wall contractors use.
— It will be interesting see how Fisher uses one method (of panel installation) or another depending on the terrain.
— In this photo the panels have support braces which are attached to steel posts which appear to be driven into the ground, perhaps by another CAT or Bobcat with an appropriate ”post driver” attachment.
— The support braces appear to be expandable. Notice the short handles on each brace which are probably used to twist part of the brace to lock it in place when the desired length is reached.
— Also, notice light poles on the left.
Holcombe Mobile Concrete Mixers at Fisher’s wall in Yuma, Arizona.
“The Border Wall stretches out behind as a Holcombe Mixer owned by @fisherindustries is used along side a @caterpillarinc backhoe in the border wall construction headed up by Fisher Industries. Photo credit: Zach Miller — in Yuma, Arizona.”
9/25/20
Holcombe Mobile Concrete Mixers at Fisher’s wall in Yuma, Arizona.
“A Holcombe Mixer owned by @fisherindustries is used in the Border Wall Project near Yuma, AZ ”
Link: https://www.facebook.com/119031767390/videos/10157169338462391/?__tn__=-R
Photos from above video…
1:
— Notice how the narrow road between the wall and mountain would make it impossible to build flat platforms for the CATs holding multiple panels. A full set of 4 panels (32 feet wide) is probably wider than the road. And that doesn’t even include room needed for additional CATs to drive past and place their own set of panels.
— This is probably one of the reasons Fisher is placing one panel at a time and using a steel post/bracing system for support.
2: Looks like each bollard panel gets a single brace for support.
— I’m curious to know how much wall Fisher can build per day with this method. Is Fisher’s speed similar to that of other contractors who place single panels and brace them or is the Fisher steel post/brace method’s placement speed for panel, post, and telescoping brace w/ twist locking system any faster?
— Are Fisher’s supports any stronger (resistance to wind) seeing as they attach the braces to steel posts which are driven into the ground instead of staking the base of the braces w/ rebar to the ground as other contractors appear to be doing? Some contractors also place concrete road barriers at the base of the braces as well.
— I’ll have to take a closer look at the different ways other contractors brace their walls.
Praying and Praising !
Thanks for the updates Stillwater, enjoy them as always !
Thank you BetsyRossRocked ~ 🙂
Dick Blumenthal got the Croix de Guerre,
Parlez-vous
Dick Blumenthal got the Croix de Guerre,
Parlez-vous
And the son-of-a-gun was never even there!
Hinky-dinky parlez-vous.
Richard Blumenthal made his way to the West Coast by a combination of walking, hitchhiking and riding the rails. After arriving at San Francisco, Richard Blumenthal then stowed away on a Chinese Junk, as he was all but penniless having donated almost all his money to various funds for orphans. Once he arrived in China, he made his way to South Vietnam, He found an outpost of U.S. Marines and while remaining out of sight stood watch over them like a Guardian Angel.
Every time Viet Cong would try to overrun the Marine base, Richard Blumenthal would pick them off with an AK-47 that he had taken from a Viet Cong that he had strangled with his bare hands. The Marines there never knew this though and they just somehow assumed that it was they who had shot all those many Viet Cong. Contrary to Marine Corp legend however (and this has been a very closely guarded national security top secret for obvious reasons), Marines are mostly very bad shots and even with intensive and lengthy training by Army Soldiers, few Marines are ever able to hit anything smaller than a medium sized barn at no more than twenty paces, even with a whole extended magazine of ammo.This may have something to do with their vision and depth perception being so adversely affected by the shape of their heads, which is similar to that of a jar.
This, of course, was something that the ever noble Richard Blumenthal never wanted to be revealed about his beloved Marine Corp, so he let them take all the credit and get all the medals for all his heroics even at the great cost of having much of the public hold him in scorn. And now, you know the rest of the story. I know all these things to be true because Richard Blumenthal told me all of this himself, and with his hand on a copy of one of the Lightwalker Obama’s holy speeches, and Marines, especially those who were in Vietnam, would never lie..
Is this the story Blumenthal really said? I never did know what he said as I didn’t have time for the likes of him. Seriously, he looks, walks, leers like a pedophile…Shudder…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please. He was exposed to Agent Orange Crush.
Perhaps Mini Mike should find himself a good hobby [like a woman] to occupy his idle time
I don’t know…..he’s awfully short for that.
Whenever Pres. Trump mentions Mini Mike, my mind goes back to the Arte Johnson’s character on Laugh-In riding a trike.
Mini Mike can be The Trike Man.🛴 Just the perfect size for a trike.😁(I know..just pretend it’s a trike.)
Enjoy
Not to be picky but I think horses should be pulling that Biden Bus in 1840.
Great pics of Auto Parade in Des Moines, IA. One woman’s wearing a T-shirt that says “I’d Rather Have Covid 19 than Biden 20”.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8778185/More-1-500-people-500-vehicles-participate-pro-Trump-motorcade-Des-Moines.html#comments
Father ,we thank you that your hand is upon our president mightily,we cover him with the precious shed blood of Jesus Christ,and decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over him and his family..Let the fire of your glory surround them and that no witchcraft,no voodoo,no hex,no vex,no curse no power,no principality and no demon in hell shall prosper against them.Father we ask that you dispatch legions of your warring angelic hosts to destroy every plot and plan of the enemy.Father let your anointing rest strongly upon him at all times and our nation is brought totally back to you.Father ,we praise you,we glorify you in the name above all names ,Jesus Christ,King of Kings,Lord of Lords and soon to return Messiah,Amen.
I pray in agreement as Christ promises where two or more come together in his name he is there. Amen.
Beautiful powerful prayer. Thank you.
Wait, does Trump have lots of money or did he squander it? Sleepy, creepy Joe needs to make up his mind.
Nice try Joe…
I have very little money, yet I definitely look down on Joe Biden.
An excellent question!!
Joe Biden acquired it by hook and crook. There is a hook and crook box on Biden’s tax-return. The IRS doesn’t care how Biden got it. All they care about is Biden paid his “fair share” and he didn’t lie on his tax-return.
This landed in my inbox tonight. James has been sending out alerts about this video for a couple of weeks. Looks like the Somali Princess has learned a few new tricks since she was elected to the U.S. Congress. https://www.projectveritas.com/privacy/
Project Veritas today revealed a Ballot Harvesting scheme in Minnesota implicating Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and many of her known associates.
Here are the highlights from today’s video:
“Ballot Harvester Liban Mohamed: “Money is Everything. Money is the King in this World. If You Got No Money, You Should Not Be Here, Period. You Know What I am Saying? Money is Everything and a Campaign is Managed By Money.”
Mohamed: “Numbers Do Not Lie. Numbers Do Not Lie. You Can See My Car is Full. All These Here Are Absentee Ballots. Can’t You See? Look at All These, My Car is Full.”
Paid Voter: “When We Sign the Voting Document and They Fill it Out is When They Give Us the Money” … “The Minute We Signed the Thing [Ballot] for The Election. That’s When We Get Paid.”
Ballot Harvesting Triangle: River Plaza Apartments, Horn Towers Senior Community and 980 Hennipen Polling Site All Subject to Fraud
Minneapolis Somali Community Insider: “It’s an Open Secret” … “She [Ilhan Omar] Will Do Anything That She Can Do to Get Elected and She [Omar] Has Hundreds of People on The Streets Doing That.”
Seniors at Horn Towers Ballots Compromised; Harvester: We “Request” Ballots for The Seniors and Then Take Them Away.”
The Progressive Medusa
The hard Left believes its mission is so critical, so morally superior, that all means can be justified to achieve its noble ends. And so almost every institution that the Left has in its line of vision is now petrifying.
https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/27/the-progressive-medusa/
This must be made into a campaign ad. I believe that black men will shock everyone and take our president to victory. They hate Biden
No one seems to be talking about Bernie voters. In 2016 they didn’t vote Hillary, did they? They hated her.
However, while they know that Biden is just a puppet, they have to like the direction the puppeteers are steering him.
Will they turn out for Biden as they didn’t for Hillary and if so, isn’t that trouble?
Would appreciate if knowledgeable watchers of Bernie Bros’ behaviors would offer their insights on the problems those voters will or will not pose for POTUS.
I imagine there is going to be a very ugly story behind what has been done to this man but I am praying for Brad Parscale and his family. This is terrible.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, me too. He was very key player in the 2016 win and a very decent, down home guy. Trump knows his value and will take care of him.
It’s Time for Us Conservatives to Riot
By Kurt Schlichter – Posted: September 28, 2020 12:01 AM
The appointment of ACB took some of the focus off it, but if you look around, all you see are LARPing leftist jerks from Antifa and BLM rioting, always under the air cover of cowardly Dem mayors and Soros-bought DAs. Sure, there are no more riots in Lancaster where the cops and DAs refuse to play along, but there is still plenty of violence wherever they think they can get away with it. And it has become tiresome. As amusing as it is that they burn liberal cities and harass the dipwad leftists who elected the scumbags’ enablers, it’s time to put a stop to it.
https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2020/09/28/its-time-for-us-conservatives-to-riot-n2577020
How FBI Director Wray, AG Barr and Durham would have dealt with a Zulu Uprising!
Lyin’ Biden
They left out lying about his ranking in law school and that he claimed he had three college degrees. I think he also said he was on a full scholarship which wasn’t true.
I’ll bet Cornpop never really existed either.
Yes, and he lied about not knowing anything about the coup against President Trump or being the person who suggested the Logan Act at the now infamous January 5, 2017 Oval Office meeting.
And he lied about the driver of the other vehicle in the crash in which his first wife died, saying he was drunk, when in fact it was his late wife’s fault and the other driver had NOT been drinking.
It seems he is an equal opportunity character assassinator.
There are some great tweets on Robert Barnes twitter site roasting the NYT and CNN ‘s ass clown Brian Stelter over this nothing burger tax story. Pretty funny to read.
Lots of informative stuff in this you tube chat about the upcoming Supreme Court confirmation, the Flynn case and the Rittenhouse defense. You may not agree on every point with Barnes (I differ on some things), but if you want to know how the dimms are going to attack ACB during the hearing, he lays it out pretty well here.
Prayers for Brad Parscale.
Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale hospitalized after threatening to harm himself: Police
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/trump-campaign-manager-brad-parscale-hospitalized-harm-police/story?id=73283795
Joe has put out a statement about the debate
If you don’t want to debate me ,you can debate the other Biden.
