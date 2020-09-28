President Trump Delivers Remarks and Update on National COVID-19 Testing Strategy – 3:30pm Livestream…

Today President Trump will be delivering an update on the national COVID-19 testing and mitigation strategy from the Rose Garden. Anticipated start time 3:30pm.
[Livestream links Below]
White House Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream – Alternate Livestream Link
.
.
still working! A machine!!
OHiden doesn’t whats about to come down on him…Mack Truck Diesel…American Muscle
LikeLiked by 4 people
more OHiden delusions…
LikeLiked by 3 people
O’hiden called a LID @ 0932hrs…President Trump was probably up before 0400 hrs…Which would you want handling the 0330 phone call?
LikeLiked by 3 people
sundowning is the term…they need to get OHiden acclimated for 9pm Debate!
Lights Noise Crowds may trigger a dementia episode…
LikeLike
October Suprise Early?🤔🤔
Faccui’s conflict of interest?, being reassigned to the Artic Circle ?
One can Hope and dream.
Also enjoy the presstitutes getting slapped silly, (So Enjoy the simple pleasures of Life🤗😁🤔)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Leon Brozyna,
You are so CORRECT., PDJT makes an announcement on curing Cancer. Presstitutes will be screaming of all the Hospitals, Doctors, Nurses who are out of work.🤔
My admiration (Not that it is much, in the grand scheme of life, Just a little deplorable), goes out to PDJT, family, staff and friends for all the slings, arrows, witch hunts, persecutions that they have endured and will endure. Definitely PDJT stands in the breech, between the Globalists, Deep State etal and us lowly deplorables.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Should be an answer further down, WordPress Gremlins are alive and kicking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just announce that we’re done with the scamdemic and that all mask ordinances and lockdowns will be declared a human rights violation. Nice and to the point. 😁
LikeLiked by 10 people
And… ::::nope::::
He didn’t go there.
Very VERY disappointed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
why ? did you REALLY have a real expectation that he would do something like that … Really ?
Going around all day being disappointed because Santa did show up this morning or afternoon is a hard way to live …
LikeLike
Doesn’t matter what he says or does …
If he walks on water, the media will complain that the soles of his feet got wet.
LikeLike
Bad for the environment. Those soles had city dirt on them. He hit a few fish on the head with his heels. Whatever the treehuggers dream up.
LikeLike
POTUS walks on water. Hyena media scream he can’t swim.
LikeLike
Or that he can’t swim.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope there is a vaccine announcement in presence of pharma CEOs, FDA and CDC folks. Liberal needs vaccine.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SR you are so correct…That way we can track them with our phones and won’t have to listen to their infintile diatribe!!!! LOL!!!
LikeLike
I’d like to see announcement tha HCQ + zinc available for everyone, that would impress me.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Quercetin works as well in lieu of HCQ, and zinc has always been available OTC. Take Vitamin C with quercetin since they work synergistically. Also make sure your serum Vitamin D level is at least 30, but preferably 40-50 ng/ml and you’re good to go. I never take the vaccines and I haven’t been sick in years. Don’t let this nonsense scare you.
LikeLike
Evidently Our President doesn’t believe in putting a “lid” on his days activities…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Media over and over pretending to be confused over President Trump’s debating practice and the faux “bombshell” on taxes right before the first debate with Hillary. The Lapdog Media are repeating the exact same stories as they did in 2016 election.
Debate Prep? Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump Differ on That, Too https://www.nytimes.com/2016/09/24/us/politics/presidential-debate-hillary-clinton-donald-trump.html
Donald Trump Acknowledges Not Paying Federal Income Taxes for Years
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry – posted in wrong place.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are writing thinking points for LOSERS that dont watch the debate..
most of those useless eaters (their words) never watch anything themselves and simply are giving the emotion for the day via instagram.
LikeLike
Oh no, he is still testing…disappointing.
LikeLiked by 7 people
This new test will make no more excuses for keeping schools closed. Fifteen minutes and no machinery needed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Open up the schools would be a Game Changer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remove one excuse, they’ll make up another.
Lucy/football.
LikeLike
Very. With new states opening up daily this is just a waste of money. Why keep ourselves stuck in the sand, sounds like we are regressing.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Very. With new states opening up daily this is just a waste of money. Why keep ourselves stuck in the sand, sounds like we are regressing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
because the propganda is killing our americans on the LEFT. They are almost useless , and are contributing to their own demise with fear and idiocracy.
this test will help then SNAP THE HELL OUT OF IT – hopefully.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How will this test help them snap out of it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
removes their excuses … do you really not get that ?
LikeLike
Nifty fast test — should be available OTC same as the Hydroxychloroquine. It’s easy to administer on self or family.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But that would be giving control over to the people rather than medical community and school nurses, and government contracts.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fox is running a commercial
LikeLike
BLM commercial?
LikeLike
Biden one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fox is stomping Michigan since Biden is not.
LikeLike
Pence speaking about talking to the nation’s governors…I hope our Bush butt sniffing democrat Gov Abbott gets the hint and opens up our state.
LikeLiked by 2 people
petzmom🇺🇸
You and me both.
LikeLiked by 2 people
#Me three
LikeLike
…WHAT A DISSAPPOINTMENT….king abbott…..weakling..get him out…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
At least Allen West has the guts to sue Abbott for extending the early voting. I bet if he ran against him, he’d win. He won the chairmanship (against GOPe incumbent) by a LOT.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes! Allen has proven to have his man sack intact. He was an excellent hire.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Abbott has put out a lot of iffy test equipment. We have already slowed the spread and flattened the curve, and according to CDC, over 90% of the reported deaths were not directly attributed to ChiCom Flu At some point we are going to just have to say, the heck with more testing (since many are flase positives) and get back to normal.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Little Rock AR teachers union is saying they will not go back to in class teaching per the Washington Examiner.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Decertify the union (and, for that matter, all teacher’s unions).
One of our greatest mistakes was allowing “public” employees – whose compensation and benefit packages are paid for with money taken by force from other citizens — to unionize. Without such sanctioned organizations, the Deep State could never have become the hydra it has become.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Does test technical information still say “not for diagnostic purposes”….. meaning it is not a definitive test for covid19….. The PCR based tests will identify positive for even small fragments of most corona viruses including the common cold… and some other Asian related viruses.
So the best you can get from a test is “you might have some type of Asian virus in your body…. It may or may not be covid19…. and we do not know how much virus you have, nor whether you are getting better or worse… or may be a “false positive” test result… either way you will be treated like a leper….
LikeLiked by 3 people
fighting propaganda with propaganda.
this will get the TERRIFIED LIB MOMS out of their house and risking their kids walking in fresh air again.
The media and DEMS that overplayed this virus up and destroyed the reality of some humans – sHOULD BE ARRESTED AND CHARGED
LikeLiked by 1 person
“”””this will get the TERRIFIED LIB MOMS out of their house and risking their kids walking in fresh air again.”””””
Explain that please. Whats the logic there? Why will this get the scared moms out of their house?
I dont see it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
if you don’t see it you never will … stop asking for help …
LikeLike
Yea just like they said wear a mask to prevent. Well that is a claim that a mask is a MEDICAL DEVICE. Those masks are not certified, yet the Fraud continues.
Let the lawsuits fly as soon as the courts open.
Gov. LEE. lawsuits are waiting. If you extend, get ready. Don’t wait to just let it expire Stand up and be a man instead of a bootlicking sycophant, DO IT NOW> and save yourself and the rest of the legislature from being sued to high heaven.
The TN STATE CONSTITUTION is CLEAR. You or they do not have the power to issue the orders. The legislature did not have the power to grant you the power. And you and them both knew, you didn’t have the power to issue your mandates and your stupidity in allowing the same powers to City County mayors and allow them to hand over power to their local Health Departments.
Still want everyone one of you impeached. TN TRASH each and everyone of you
LikeLike
I’m in the other room listening..
I always can tell its over – when i hear yelling questions super mad doggishly.
what in the hell is wrong with these reporter psychos? its over, NO ONE IS GOING TO answer a question if they ARENT THERE.
LikeLiked by 1 person
These rapid tests will (hopefully) make it harder for areas run by die-hard Democrats
(such as New Orleans) to maintain their stranglehold on the small businesses in
those areas.
LikeLike
How?
LikeLiked by 1 person
ok … the excuse to remain lockdown is that they have too control the virus and they can only do that with more tests … so they are getting the more tests and faster … if you can’t see that then you aren’t understanding the propaganda on the left and how it works …
asking How ? every time you are confused isn’t doing you are anyone else any good …
Stay positive … asking How ? is loser thinking …
LikeLike
They did not explain how this testing will help anything. What, exactly, will this do to make anything better? They said things like “game-changer”, etc… but how EXACTLY is it a gamechanger?
This is so stupid and I cant stand it. This virus is now 100% hoax and it is only able to survive with the constant tally of new “cases”. Cases that arent even real cases, they are just positive tests. Tests that cycle the sample 45 times to detect remnants of the virus in an individual that has already BEAT IT.
Increasing testing and making it quicker and more widespread only fuels the hoax.
How many cycles does this test use? Huh? Tell me! I want to know. Im a numbers guy, I can take it. Throw them at me! If we had been using Germany’s tests, 90% of our “cases” wouldnt have even been positive.
So sick of this insanity.
Im sorry President Trump but
SCREW YOUR TESTS, SCREW YOUR VENTILATORS AND SCREW YOUR VACCINE!
END THE CHARADE!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Spoken like a dawg who DON’T NEED A TESTS, DON’T A VENTILATORS, AND DON’T NEED A VACCINE, but for those who do, YOU SOUND UNHINGED!
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 15th…There is an awful lot of horrible evidence the hospital procedure last spring and in the early summer of sticking people onto vents for this year’s chest colds destroyed their lungs and often killed them.
The remedies were wrong. All wrong. Research it. You might agree.
The Rant of Dawg is cleansing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
ya
My dear old husband tried to get an appt with the social security office today… with ANY social security office within 3 to 5 hours driving distance. CLOSED for COVID. Just online now and sometimes questions answered on the phone. They wanted him to MAIL his license, and official birth certificate etc., to prove who he is so that they might fix what is wrong in his records.
Really? REALLY!!!!??????
All the stuff we need to do just keeps not being done.
I’ve known this is a chest cold for ever., Dawg. Thanks for the rant.
::::runsscreamingfromtheroom::::
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hear hear.
LikeLike
Thank you Dawg. I am beyond sick of the charade. The side effects of the lockdown are tremendous. Local patients have now lost a lot of muscle mass affecting mobility, blood pressure meds not bought due to loss of work that now equates to uncontrolled BP, depression, late cancer diagnosis and now a struggle to catch up. The grinding of Covid, at this point, makes me think I am in the Twilight Zone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
VerBOTen, KINKY LA and PET mom, think of this your strong grandmother who has overcome many of sickness if her life and would easily overcome this virus if she can just breathe but can’t get a ventilator BEACUSE DAWG SAYS SCREW TRUMP!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You obviously don’t KNOW SQUAT about Ventilators and the death rate from going on one.
You 5-15 Don’t obviously know they held back all other treatments to make them go on that vent. Why well maybe because the hospitials got 45K when they did.
You obviously don’t know that even if they pulled that big tube out of you how long you lived if you did survive that. Or there physical condition of life going forward if they did survive.
Yea and liking your own posts is just what a Socialist Communist does. Along with lying and misreprenting facts. if they even know them
Move on. And stop telling people what they know when you don’t know jack squiddly squat.
Talk
LikeLike
Dawg🇺🇸
I hear ya.
More tests, more control, vaccines… I can’t stand it
LikeLike
yes it is a charade … and its not ours to turn off (its the MSM’s) … this is a game of propaganda chess … sure one side is lying and cheating … SO WHAT ? your shouting its a hoax from the rooftops changes exactly 4 minds (the 4 people who hear you and suspected it was not too bad who now think its actually REALLY bad …)
I get your frustration and venting … and you’ll be back tomorrow for more … days, weeks, months of rage will not improve your health, life or the chances for Trump to be reelected …
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also will put my last comment here which is “Furthermore during the last pandemic H1N1 (swine flu) where there were over 60 million cases before they just stop counting thereby leaving the CDC capacity bare (which became evident during the beginning of this pandemic) therefore you must always prepare for the NEXT ONE by building up capacity OR YOU CAN BE A DAWG LIKE OBAMA AND SAY SCREW IT!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
What I want to know is where the used swabs are disposed of they want us to take. DNA collection is not a part of this imo. That test result is MINE if I am forced to take it. It is a look and toss or it is a NO GO. IF you’re now showing symptoms NO TEST period. Corona Virus test. BS.and there has NEVER been a vaccine for any Corona Virus.
Beware.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My thoughts exactly- this mass scale testing is nothing but a DNA collection. He needs to call off the state of emergency and stop this nonsense scamdemic. There isn’t and never was a pandemic, only a plandemic scamdemic of gigantic proportions.
We don’t mass test for flu or anything else unless people are sick and want to get tested. This insanity needs to end.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sick of this crap. Why call a news conference e to keep this charade alive. Useless tests. Provrs absolutely nothing because the tests are useless. If you don’t have symptoms, how are you going to be treated?
Quit feeding this monster.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is a look and toss or it is a NO GO.
Where do you get these ideas? God help you if you ever get sick, and they have to poke and prod to diagnose you.
LikeLike
WHAT the HELL are you trying to say WRB. YOU want them to keep your test and log the info on your personal health. And then be able to use that swab to categorize you in ways you don’t even know.
That test contains your DNA which is private and protected by HIPPA rules.
MY personal information is protected and I am not giving it up.
Where did I get such ideas.
Well it is very old documents. Magna Carta, US Constitution, and the Constitution of the State I live.
You and sleepy Joe should get a room.
LikeLike
It’a been over 15 minutes now. Is Admiral Gerard (sp?) pregnant or not….
LikeLiked by 2 people
(smiles)
OK, that tickled my funny bone, thanks!
LikeLike
Liberals want abortion for Admiral Gerard and its possible only when stop ACB.
LikeLike
Joe Biden Exploited S-Corporation Loophole to Avoid Payroll Tax
The establishment media is all aflutter Monday after a New York Times story over the weekend about incumbent GOP President Donald Trump’s tax records, but it turns out Democrat candidate former Vice President Joe Biden used a series of tax code loopholes to avoid paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes over the years.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/09/28/joe-biden-allegedly-exploited-s-corporation-loophole-to-avoid-paying-medicare-social-security-taxes/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wrap Speed from Feb to Now (8 mo) instead of years (at least 2) of unknown virus to known and with test and vaccines ready to go is unheard of and have never been done before it just shows what a GREAT COMMANDER PRESIDENT TRUMP IS!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nonsense.
1) There is no vaccine yet.
2) A true vaccine isnt even possible as this virus has already mutated into dozens of different strains and will probably be altogether different by next year.
3) The tests are bogus. PCR test can not definitively detect a virus.
4) Anyone who “likes” their own comment is either a bot or a troll or just pathetic.
LikeLiked by 2 people
C-19 is that not mutation 19 times?
LikeLike
The yearly flu vaccine is adjusted every year-isn’t it?
LikeLike
CO VI D 19
Means
CO rona
VI rus
D isease
’19
It began in 2019. That is what the 19 means.
Maybe you are making a joke and I didn’t get it, sunnyflowers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not really- husband was tested for several other viruses which they said eliminated Covid19 before any testing for Covid19 was available. They implied other prior or similar viruses existed. Didn’t Covid 19 start in 2018?
LikeLike
covid19 is not the virus … its the disease .. like the cold or the flu … multiple strains of virus cause a cold or the flu every year … sars-cov2 is the virus …
LikeLike
so your husband popped positive for ANOTHER virus … thats why they eliminated sars-cov2
LikeLike
But think of the upside. A constantly mutating virus that will require vaccinations EVERY season. O, the monies that will be will be rolling in for those ‘wise’ enough to have invested in the ‘lucky’ pharmaceutical(s) that ‘wins’ the big government/medical contract. And it will REALLY be a financial ‘winner’ if all who want to engage in a normal life must show ‘proof’ of that vaccination………
LikeLiked by 2 people
yadent…Exactly!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed. A real control and money maker.
LikeLike
Hey now, Mr. Dawg, might I kindly ask that you ease off a bit in regards to 4). Quite a few people have inadvertently hit “like” on their own post when they did not mean to. Let’s be willing to wait and see if that comes off or remains. If it is a new member to CTH they may not even know to hit the button again to erase their own “like”. I believe the post was made in good faith–we shall see.
As to 1)–I agree with you, as to 2), and 3) — I mostly agree with you.
LikeLike
Dawg you love to rant, if that your thang keep on keeping on, as far as “likes” your own comment HERE IS WISDOM “IF you don’t “like” it how could you expect anyone else to?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Furthermore during the last pandemic H1N1 (swine flu) where there were over 60 million cases before they just stop counting thereby leaving the CDC capacity bare (which became evident during the beginning of this pandemic) therefore you must always prepare for the NEXT ONE by building up capacity OR YOU CAN BE A DAWG LIKE OBAMA AND SAY SCREW IT!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Press more asshoe than China.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh goodie…another inaccurate source to testing data feeding an already over inflated inaccurate set of numbers? It is a certainty that there is an APP to pump these numbers into state and CDC numbers.
What could go wrong??
Sure put out the test kits for the sheep to bleat on about but it is time to isolate the “official” numbers and back off testing to statistically significant samples just like all the other sane nations are doing, using what ever faux test is considered as “officially” OK to use.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Epidemiologists call it surveillance level of testing. Only percentages are reported per test sample in well designated or defined categories. Out of context gross level reporting of quantities, with zero context or breakdown, was how Dr. Fraud, Dr. Bixie Dust, et al grabbed control to drive as well as sustain the panic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah you could never impress the rats anyway but if the testing stops they will scream that Trump does not care about grandma dying even louder and use it as a proof of Trump’s incompetence and being literally Hitler. It’s a lose-lose scenario.
LikeLike
Testing DOES NOT STOP, read my comment. It shifts to being more scientific and surveillance than just testing for testing sake (to generate meaningless numbers). It is a major nuance and change in context. It actually provides a stronger basis to reopen than just doing testing to continue to panic people. There is NO GOOD motive to allow that strategy to continue.
LikeLike
Unfortunately, more TESTING, TESTING, TESTING is going to lead to more positive tests, which will–despite President Trump’s clear explanation that this does NOT mean more danger–provide nefarious leftist state and city leaders with cover to foment more fear and panic about a spike.
LikeLiked by 3 people
sounded pretty clear to me…vulnerable populations most at risk…old…hospice…nursing homes…
Founders were geniuses…Elections follow the seasons…idiots changed inauguration and of course made Senators direct elections…budgets have ballooned while the purchasing power of the dollar has declined ever sense…
LikeLike
since
LikeLike
Exactly. It doesn’t take much for rational folks to start demanding another shutdown. This idiotic move is the fuel the media needs to begin banging the drum again. Just saw an article at the Daily Mail where Fauxi is flapping his loose lips again about ‘ let us not get too complacent’ blah blah blah. I cannot comprehend how Trump could have done such a stupid thing like this.
LikeLike
I posted earlier that Pence said when he was talking that “unfortunately America has to get ready for more cases” … What stupid talk … the hospitals are NOT overwhelmed. We can’t stop this virus and we can’t stay locked up FOREVER
Today was disappointment for me
LikeLiked by 3 people
its called “flu season”
happens every year…the hysteria is the problem…45 presenting information to the American People so they can decide as long as Dimms and RINOs stay out of the way!
LikeLiked by 1 person
For those with loved ones in nursing unable to be with them — these rapid test make a difference.
For schools/ teacher union that are refusing to do their job— now have a test they can take everyday.
Yep- game changer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Arizona just said this morning that they are opening and not going back to any lock downs no matter what They will test and get threw this the best way possible but in the mean time He has to do what he is to make sure these dam Dumb Govs open up their blue states The country has begin to slow because of them and they are the ones that is having the worst Unemployment
As you can see He has stopped talking to the blue state Gov and has handed that job to VP Pence . I hope that when the time comes He will continue to say NO to any money being given to them None of them deserve one dime from him and the Tax payers
Cuomo and Wheeler has become the worst of the bunch and if i was Cuomo I would be very careful about what I say and do from here on out
LikeLike
Testing provides hard data to undo the myths. More testing = more myths busted. The hoax is unraveling.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Paul, let’s hope so, but judging by the stupidity of the people all around me in my town… I don’t think they are going to progress in their thinking just because of MORE testing.
Nor will the despotic town leaders, who will have to be forced to change by an executive order or something, MAYBE with penalties for those acting like health tyrants over the freedom of the people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our Gov in CT is now going to allow visits with Nursing homes again.
With specific guideline..and he just went to phase three now allowing
restuarants increased capcity.. and School for the most part are open with
a few problems here and there.. even the colleges are open (but some dorms
have been quarantined)but bars are still closed..
LikeLike