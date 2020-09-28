President Trump Delivers Remarks and Update on National COVID-19 Testing Strategy – 3:30pm Livestream…

Posted on September 28, 2020 by

Today President Trump will be delivering an update on the national COVID-19 testing and mitigation strategy from the Rose Garden. Anticipated start time 3:30pm.

[Livestream links Below]

White House Livestream LinkFox News LivestreamAlternate Livestream Link

.

.

105 Responses to President Trump Delivers Remarks and Update on National COVID-19 Testing Strategy – 3:30pm Livestream…

  1. Publius2016 says:
    September 28, 2020 at 3:31 pm

    still working! A machine!!

    OHiden doesn’t whats about to come down on him…Mack Truck Diesel…American Muscle

  2. Ninja7 says:
    September 28, 2020 at 3:32 pm

    October Suprise Early?🤔🤔
    Faccui’s conflict of interest?, being reassigned to the Artic Circle ?

    One can Hope and dream.

    Also enjoy the presstitutes getting slapped silly, (So Enjoy the simple pleasures of Life🤗😁🤔)

    • Ninja7 says:
      September 28, 2020 at 3:43 pm

      Leon Brozyna,
      You are so CORRECT., PDJT makes an announcement on curing Cancer. Presstitutes will be screaming of all the Hospitals, Doctors, Nurses who are out of work.🤔

      My admiration (Not that it is much, in the grand scheme of life, Just a little deplorable), goes out to PDJT, family, staff and friends for all the slings, arrows, witch hunts, persecutions that they have endured and will endure. Definitely PDJT stands in the breech, between the Globalists, Deep State etal and us lowly deplorables.

  3. Magabear says:
    September 28, 2020 at 3:33 pm

    Just announce that we’re done with the scamdemic and that all mask ordinances and lockdowns will be declared a human rights violation. Nice and to the point. 😁

  4. Leon Brozyna says:
    September 28, 2020 at 3:33 pm

    Doesn’t matter what he says or does …

    If he walks on water, the media will complain that the soles of his feet got wet.

  5. SR says:
    September 28, 2020 at 3:34 pm

    I hope there is a vaccine announcement in presence of pharma CEOs, FDA and CDC folks. Liberal needs vaccine.

    • Eagle Driver says:
      September 28, 2020 at 3:59 pm

      SR you are so correct…That way we can track them with our phones and won’t have to listen to their infintile diatribe!!!! LOL!!!

    • BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
      September 28, 2020 at 4:19 pm

      I’d like to see announcement tha HCQ + zinc available for everyone, that would impress me.

      • allin4freedom says:
        September 28, 2020 at 4:54 pm

        Quercetin works as well in lieu of HCQ, and zinc has always been available OTC. Take Vitamin C with quercetin since they work synergistically. Also make sure your serum Vitamin D level is at least 30, but preferably 40-50 ng/ml and you’re good to go. I never take the vaccines and I haven’t been sick in years. Don’t let this nonsense scare you.

  6. Nigella says:
    September 28, 2020 at 3:36 pm

    Evidently Our President doesn’t believe in putting a “lid” on his days activities…

  7. sunnyflower5 says:
    September 28, 2020 at 3:43 pm

    Media over and over pretending to be confused over President Trump’s debating practice and the faux “bombshell” on taxes right before the first debate with Hillary. The Lapdog Media are repeating the exact same stories as they did in 2016 election.

    Debate Prep? Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump Differ on That, Too https://www.nytimes.com/2016/09/24/us/politics/presidential-debate-hillary-clinton-donald-trump.html

    Donald Trump Acknowledges Not Paying Federal Income Taxes for Years

  8. littleflower481 says:
    September 28, 2020 at 3:47 pm

    Oh no, he is still testing…disappointing.

  9. sunnyflower5 says:
    September 28, 2020 at 3:57 pm

    Nifty fast test — should be available OTC same as the Hydroxychloroquine. It’s easy to administer on self or family.

  10. WhiteBoard says:
    September 28, 2020 at 3:58 pm

    Fox is running a commercial

  11. petszmom says:
    September 28, 2020 at 4:02 pm

    Pence speaking about talking to the nation’s governors…I hope our Bush butt sniffing democrat Gov Abbott gets the hint and opens up our state.

  12. booger71 says:
    September 28, 2020 at 4:03 pm

    Abbott has put out a lot of iffy test equipment. We have already slowed the spread and flattened the curve, and according to CDC, over 90% of the reported deaths were not directly attributed to ChiCom Flu At some point we are going to just have to say, the heck with more testing (since many are flase positives) and get back to normal.

  13. booger71 says:
    September 28, 2020 at 4:08 pm

    Little Rock AR teachers union is saying they will not go back to in class teaching per the Washington Examiner.

    • dwpender says:
      September 28, 2020 at 4:20 pm

      Decertify the union (and, for that matter, all teacher’s unions).

      One of our greatest mistakes was allowing “public” employees – whose compensation and benefit packages are paid for with money taken by force from other citizens — to unionize. Without such sanctioned organizations, the Deep State could never have become the hydra it has become.

  14. owtolunch says:
    September 28, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    Does test technical information still say “not for diagnostic purposes”….. meaning it is not a definitive test for covid19….. The PCR based tests will identify positive for even small fragments of most corona viruses including the common cold… and some other Asian related viruses.

    So the best you can get from a test is “you might have some type of Asian virus in your body…. It may or may not be covid19…. and we do not know how much virus you have, nor whether you are getting better or worse… or may be a “false positive” test result… either way you will be treated like a leper….

    • WhiteBoard says:
      September 28, 2020 at 4:11 pm

      fighting propaganda with propaganda.

      this will get the TERRIFIED LIB MOMS out of their house and risking their kids walking in fresh air again.

      The media and DEMS that overplayed this virus up and destroyed the reality of some humans – sHOULD BE ARRESTED AND CHARGED

      • dawg says:
        September 28, 2020 at 4:14 pm

        “”””this will get the TERRIFIED LIB MOMS out of their house and risking their kids walking in fresh air again.”””””

        Explain that please. Whats the logic there? Why will this get the scared moms out of their house?

        I dont see it.

    • borndwebb says:
      September 28, 2020 at 4:49 pm

      Yea just like they said wear a mask to prevent. Well that is a claim that a mask is a MEDICAL DEVICE. Those masks are not certified, yet the Fraud continues.

      Let the lawsuits fly as soon as the courts open.

      Gov. LEE. lawsuits are waiting. If you extend, get ready. Don’t wait to just let it expire Stand up and be a man instead of a bootlicking sycophant, DO IT NOW> and save yourself and the rest of the legislature from being sued to high heaven.

      The TN STATE CONSTITUTION is CLEAR. You or they do not have the power to issue the orders. The legislature did not have the power to grant you the power. And you and them both knew, you didn’t have the power to issue your mandates and your stupidity in allowing the same powers to City County mayors and allow them to hand over power to their local Health Departments.

      Still want everyone one of you impeached. TN TRASH each and everyone of you

  15. WhiteBoard says:
    September 28, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    I’m in the other room listening..

    I always can tell its over – when i hear yelling questions super mad doggishly.

    what in the hell is wrong with these reporter psychos? its over, NO ONE IS GOING TO answer a question if they ARENT THERE.

  16. Southern Trumpette says:
    September 28, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    These rapid tests will (hopefully) make it harder for areas run by die-hard Democrats
    (such as New Orleans) to maintain their stranglehold on the small businesses in
    those areas.

      • lackawaxen123 says:
        September 28, 2020 at 4:50 pm

        ok … the excuse to remain lockdown is that they have too control the virus and they can only do that with more tests … so they are getting the more tests and faster … if you can’t see that then you aren’t understanding the propaganda on the left and how it works …
        asking How ? every time you are confused isn’t doing you are anyone else any good …

        Stay positive … asking How ? is loser thinking …

  17. dawg says:
    September 28, 2020 at 4:11 pm

    They did not explain how this testing will help anything. What, exactly, will this do to make anything better? They said things like “game-changer”, etc… but how EXACTLY is it a gamechanger?

    This is so stupid and I cant stand it. This virus is now 100% hoax and it is only able to survive with the constant tally of new “cases”. Cases that arent even real cases, they are just positive tests. Tests that cycle the sample 45 times to detect remnants of the virus in an individual that has already BEAT IT.

    Increasing testing and making it quicker and more widespread only fuels the hoax.

    How many cycles does this test use? Huh? Tell me! I want to know. Im a numbers guy, I can take it. Throw them at me! If we had been using Germany’s tests, 90% of our “cases” wouldnt have even been positive.

    So sick of this insanity.

    Im sorry President Trump but

    SCREW YOUR TESTS, SCREW YOUR VENTILATORS AND SCREW YOUR VACCINE!

    END THE CHARADE!

    • May15thProphecy says:
      September 28, 2020 at 4:24 pm

      Spoken like a dawg who DON’T NEED A TESTS, DON’T A VENTILATORS, AND DON’T NEED A VACCINE, but for those who do, YOU SOUND UNHINGED!

      • Verboten says:
        September 28, 2020 at 4:31 pm

        May 15th…There is an awful lot of horrible evidence the hospital procedure last spring and in the early summer of sticking people onto vents for this year’s chest colds destroyed their lungs and often killed them.

        The remedies were wrong. All wrong. Research it. You might agree.

        The Rant of Dawg is cleansing.

    • Verboten says:
      September 28, 2020 at 4:25 pm

      ya

      My dear old husband tried to get an appt with the social security office today… with ANY social security office within 3 to 5 hours driving distance. CLOSED for COVID. Just online now and sometimes questions answered on the phone. They wanted him to MAIL his license, and official birth certificate etc., to prove who he is so that they might fix what is wrong in his records.

      Really? REALLY!!!!??????
      All the stuff we need to do just keeps not being done.

      I’ve known this is a chest cold for ever., Dawg. Thanks for the rant.
      ::::runsscreamingfromtheroom::::

    • LKAinLA says:
      September 28, 2020 at 4:26 pm

      Thank you Dawg. I am beyond sick of the charade. The side effects of the lockdown are tremendous. Local patients have now lost a lot of muscle mass affecting mobility, blood pressure meds not bought due to loss of work that now equates to uncontrolled BP, depression, late cancer diagnosis and now a struggle to catch up. The grinding of Covid, at this point, makes me think I am in the Twilight Zone.

    • May15thProphecy says:
      September 28, 2020 at 4:39 pm

      VerBOTen, KINKY LA and PET mom, think of this your strong grandmother who has overcome many of sickness if her life and would easily overcome this virus if she can just breathe but can’t get a ventilator BEACUSE DAWG SAYS SCREW TRUMP!

      • borndwebb says:
        September 28, 2020 at 4:58 pm

        You obviously don’t KNOW SQUAT about Ventilators and the death rate from going on one.

        You 5-15 Don’t obviously know they held back all other treatments to make them go on that vent. Why well maybe because the hospitials got 45K when they did.

        You obviously don’t know that even if they pulled that big tube out of you how long you lived if you did survive that. Or there physical condition of life going forward if they did survive.

        Yea and liking your own posts is just what a Socialist Communist does. Along with lying and misreprenting facts. if they even know them

        Move on. And stop telling people what they know when you don’t know jack squiddly squat.

        Talk

    • lolli says:
      September 28, 2020 at 4:42 pm

      Dawg🇺🇸

      I hear ya.
      More tests, more control, vaccines… I can’t stand it

    • lackawaxen123 says:
      September 28, 2020 at 4:56 pm

      yes it is a charade … and its not ours to turn off (its the MSM’s) … this is a game of propaganda chess … sure one side is lying and cheating … SO WHAT ? your shouting its a hoax from the rooftops changes exactly 4 minds (the 4 people who hear you and suspected it was not too bad who now think its actually REALLY bad …)

      I get your frustration and venting … and you’ll be back tomorrow for more … days, weeks, months of rage will not improve your health, life or the chances for Trump to be reelected …

    • May15thProphecy says:
      September 28, 2020 at 5:03 pm

      Also will put my last comment here which is “Furthermore during the last pandemic H1N1 (swine flu) where there were over 60 million cases before they just stop counting thereby leaving the CDC capacity bare (which became evident during the beginning of this pandemic) therefore you must always prepare for the NEXT ONE by building up capacity OR YOU CAN BE A DAWG LIKE OBAMA AND SAY SCREW IT!”

  18. borndwebb says:
    September 28, 2020 at 4:12 pm

    What I want to know is where the used swabs are disposed of they want us to take. DNA collection is not a part of this imo. That test result is MINE if I am forced to take it. It is a look and toss or it is a NO GO. IF you’re now showing symptoms NO TEST period. Corona Virus test. BS.and there has NEVER been a vaccine for any Corona Virus.

    Beware.

    • Snow White says:
      September 28, 2020 at 4:21 pm

      My thoughts exactly- this mass scale testing is nothing but a DNA collection. He needs to call off the state of emergency and stop this nonsense scamdemic. There isn’t and never was a pandemic, only a plandemic scamdemic of gigantic proportions.
      We don’t mass test for flu or anything else unless people are sick and want to get tested. This insanity needs to end.

    • 4sure says:
      September 28, 2020 at 4:26 pm

      Sick of this crap. Why call a news conference e to keep this charade alive. Useless tests. Provrs absolutely nothing because the tests are useless. If you don’t have symptoms, how are you going to be treated?

      Quit feeding this monster.

    • WRB says:
      September 28, 2020 at 4:54 pm

      It is a look and toss or it is a NO GO.

      Where do you get these ideas? God help you if you ever get sick, and they have to poke and prod to diagnose you.

      • borndwebb says:
        September 28, 2020 at 5:05 pm

        WHAT the HELL are you trying to say WRB. YOU want them to keep your test and log the info on your personal health. And then be able to use that swab to categorize you in ways you don’t even know.

        That test contains your DNA which is private and protected by HIPPA rules.

        MY personal information is protected and I am not giving it up.

        Where did I get such ideas.

        Well it is very old documents. Magna Carta, US Constitution, and the Constitution of the State I live.

        You and sleepy Joe should get a room.

  19. SMP Belltown says:
    September 28, 2020 at 4:16 pm

    It’a been over 15 minutes now. Is Admiral Gerard (sp?) pregnant or not….

  20. patti says:
    September 28, 2020 at 4:17 pm

    Joe Biden Exploited S-Corporation Loophole to Avoid Payroll Tax

    The establishment media is all aflutter Monday after a New York Times story over the weekend about incumbent GOP President Donald Trump’s tax records, but it turns out Democrat candidate former Vice President Joe Biden used a series of tax code loopholes to avoid paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes over the years.

    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/09/28/joe-biden-allegedly-exploited-s-corporation-loophole-to-avoid-paying-medicare-social-security-taxes/

  21. May15thProphecy says:
    September 28, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    Wrap Speed from Feb to Now (8 mo) instead of years (at least 2) of unknown virus to known and with test and vaccines ready to go is unheard of and have never been done before it just shows what a GREAT COMMANDER PRESIDENT TRUMP IS!

    • dawg says:
      September 28, 2020 at 4:25 pm

      Nonsense.

      1) There is no vaccine yet.

      2) A true vaccine isnt even possible as this virus has already mutated into dozens of different strains and will probably be altogether different by next year.

      3) The tests are bogus. PCR test can not definitively detect a virus.

      4) Anyone who “likes” their own comment is either a bot or a troll or just pathetic.

      • sunnyflower5 says:
        September 28, 2020 at 4:35 pm

        C-19 is that not mutation 19 times?

      • yadent says:
        September 28, 2020 at 4:40 pm

        But think of the upside. A constantly mutating virus that will require vaccinations EVERY season. O, the monies that will be will be rolling in for those ‘wise’ enough to have invested in the ‘lucky’ pharmaceutical(s) that ‘wins’ the big government/medical contract. And it will REALLY be a financial ‘winner’ if all who want to engage in a normal life must show ‘proof’ of that vaccination………

      • Paprika says:
        September 28, 2020 at 4:44 pm

        Hey now, Mr. Dawg, might I kindly ask that you ease off a bit in regards to 4). Quite a few people have inadvertently hit “like” on their own post when they did not mean to. Let’s be willing to wait and see if that comes off or remains. If it is a new member to CTH they may not even know to hit the button again to erase their own “like”. I believe the post was made in good faith–we shall see.

        As to 1)–I agree with you, as to 2), and 3) — I mostly agree with you.

      • May15thProphecy says:
        September 28, 2020 at 4:48 pm

        Dawg you love to rant, if that your thang keep on keeping on, as far as “likes” your own comment HERE IS WISDOM “IF you don’t “like” it how could you expect anyone else to?”

    • May15thProphecy says:
      September 28, 2020 at 5:00 pm

      Furthermore during the last pandemic H1N1 (swine flu) where there were over 60 million cases before they just stop counting thereby leaving the CDC capacity bare (which became evident during the beginning of this pandemic) therefore you must always prepare for the NEXT ONE by building up capacity OR YOU CAN BE A DAWG LIKE OBAMA AND SAY SCREW IT!

  22. Henry says:
    September 28, 2020 at 4:19 pm

    Press more asshoe than China.

  23. thedoc00 says:
    September 28, 2020 at 4:19 pm

    Oh goodie…another inaccurate source to testing data feeding an already over inflated inaccurate set of numbers? It is a certainty that there is an APP to pump these numbers into state and CDC numbers.

    What could go wrong??

    Sure put out the test kits for the sheep to bleat on about but it is time to isolate the “official” numbers and back off testing to statistically significant samples just like all the other sane nations are doing, using what ever faux test is considered as “officially” OK to use.

    • thedoc00 says:
      September 28, 2020 at 4:24 pm

      Epidemiologists call it surveillance level of testing. Only percentages are reported per test sample in well designated or defined categories. Out of context gross level reporting of quantities, with zero context or breakdown, was how Dr. Fraud, Dr. Bixie Dust, et al grabbed control to drive as well as sustain the panic.

    • Summer says:
      September 28, 2020 at 4:39 pm

      Yeah you could never impress the rats anyway but if the testing stops they will scream that Trump does not care about grandma dying even louder and use it as a proof of Trump’s incompetence and being literally Hitler. It’s a lose-lose scenario.

      • thedoc00 says:
        September 28, 2020 at 4:59 pm

        Testing DOES NOT STOP, read my comment. It shifts to being more scientific and surveillance than just testing for testing sake (to generate meaningless numbers). It is a major nuance and change in context. It actually provides a stronger basis to reopen than just doing testing to continue to panic people. There is NO GOOD motive to allow that strategy to continue.

  24. Right Mover says:
    September 28, 2020 at 4:23 pm

    Unfortunately, more TESTING, TESTING, TESTING is going to lead to more positive tests, which will–despite President Trump’s clear explanation that this does NOT mean more danger–provide nefarious leftist state and city leaders with cover to foment more fear and panic about a spike.

    • Publius2016 says:
      September 28, 2020 at 4:30 pm

      sounded pretty clear to me…vulnerable populations most at risk…old…hospice…nursing homes…

      Founders were geniuses…Elections follow the seasons…idiots changed inauguration and of course made Senators direct elections…budgets have ballooned while the purchasing power of the dollar has declined ever sense…

    • petszmom says:
      September 28, 2020 at 4:33 pm

      Exactly. It doesn’t take much for rational folks to start demanding another shutdown. This idiotic move is the fuel the media needs to begin banging the drum again. Just saw an article at the Daily Mail where Fauxi is flapping his loose lips again about ‘ let us not get too complacent’ blah blah blah. I cannot comprehend how Trump could have done such a stupid thing like this.

  25. realeyecandy1 says:
    September 28, 2020 at 4:30 pm

    I posted earlier that Pence said when he was talking that “unfortunately America has to get ready for more cases” … What stupid talk … the hospitals are NOT overwhelmed. We can’t stop this virus and we can’t stay locked up FOREVER

    Today was disappointment for me

    • Publius2016 says:
      September 28, 2020 at 4:33 pm

      its called “flu season”

      happens every year…the hysteria is the problem…45 presenting information to the American People so they can decide as long as Dimms and RINOs stay out of the way!

  26. sunnyflower5 says:
    September 28, 2020 at 4:33 pm

    For those with loved ones in nursing unable to be with them — these rapid test make a difference.
    For schools/ teacher union that are refusing to do their job— now have a test they can take everyday.
    Yep- game changer.

  27. rustybritches says:
    September 28, 2020 at 4:36 pm

    Arizona just said this morning that they are opening and not going back to any lock downs no matter what They will test and get threw this the best way possible but in the mean time He has to do what he is to make sure these dam Dumb Govs open up their blue states The country has begin to slow because of them and they are the ones that is having the worst Unemployment
    As you can see He has stopped talking to the blue state Gov and has handed that job to VP Pence . I hope that when the time comes He will continue to say NO to any money being given to them None of them deserve one dime from him and the Tax payers
    Cuomo and Wheeler has become the worst of the bunch and if i was Cuomo I would be very careful about what I say and do from here on out

  28. Paul says:
    September 28, 2020 at 4:39 pm

    Testing provides hard data to undo the myths. More testing = more myths busted. The hoax is unraveling.

    • Verboten says:
      September 28, 2020 at 4:53 pm

      Paul, let’s hope so, but judging by the stupidity of the people all around me in my town… I don’t think they are going to progress in their thinking just because of MORE testing.
      Nor will the despotic town leaders, who will have to be forced to change by an executive order or something, MAYBE with penalties for those acting like health tyrants over the freedom of the people.

  29. Jenevive says:
    September 28, 2020 at 5:03 pm

    Our Gov in CT is now going to allow visits with Nursing homes again.
    With specific guideline..and he just went to phase three now allowing
    restuarants increased capcity.. and School for the most part are open with
    a few problems here and there.. even the colleges are open (but some dorms
    have been quarantined)but bars are still closed..

