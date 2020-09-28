Monday September 28th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, September 28, 2020
The simplicity that is in Christ. Easiest choice ever freely offered to mankind.
For those who want to see Satan at work, watch for anyone telling you that the Government has to ‘borrow’ more $$ in order to avoid another ‘shutdown’ in 2 days. That will show you exactly who believes that ‘The People’ are indebted to the Government. A Government using the C(D)C to spread fear among the ignorant.
Follow the $$. Government cannot borrow what nobody will lend. Does Treasury force the Fed to force the banks to buy even more debt for next to 0% return? Governments that shut down their economies for 2 wks and 7 mos and charge the People Trillions for the privilege of losing their livelihoods, while never missing a paycheck themselves, deserve not a penny more in credit.
In God We Trust.
Father ,we thank you that your hand is upon our president mightily,we cover him with the precious shed blood of Jesus Christ,and decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over him and his family..Let the fire of your glory surround them and that no witchcraft,no voodoo,no hex,no vex,no curse no power,no principality and no demon in hell shall prosper against them.Father we ask that you dispatch legions of your warring angelic hosts to destroy every plot and plan of the enemy.Father let your anointing rest strongly upon him at all times and our nation is brought totally back to you.Father ,we praise you,we glorify you in the name above all names ,Jesus Christ,King of Kings,Lord of Lords and soon to return Messiah,Amen.
Happy Autumn Garden Bench Monday….
“Autumn Garden Setting” – painting by David Lloyd Glover…
“Autumn Bench in the Garden” photograph by Lynn Bauer…
“Asian Garden Bench” photograph by Charlene Cox…
Relax in a garden; gain strength for the day!
Lucille, you have simply out done yourself with these delightful benches and the gorgeous, colorful fall scenery! Love the vivid colors, and the whimsical benches! Cheers and many blessing to you!
Thanks, 5thranchhand! Love the last one and would really like to have that in a garden.
Yusuf Islam/Cat Stevens recounts how he converted to Islam and became a victim
September 27, 2020 4:00 PM By Robert Spencer
Yusuf Islam/Cat Stevens is a darling of the Western media these days, because he converted to the elites’ favored religion. Critics generally treat Bob Dylan’s “Christian period” as an embarrassing anomaly in his otherwise stellar career, while Yusuf Islam gets articles like the one below to explain his thinking and justify his action.
Neither Yahoo’s Erin Donnelly nor the venerable Yusuf, however, make any mention of a few inconvenient facts. One is that as recently as 2010, there was published on YouTube a nasheed in which the author of “Peace Train” sang: “I’m praying to Allah to give us victory over the kuffar” (unbelievers).
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2020/09/yusuf-islam-cat-stevens-recounts-how-he-converted-to-islam-and-became-a-victim
The Holy Spirit And The Pentecostal Believers
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
The prophesied work of the Holy Spirit in connection with His people Israel should be clearly understood if we would understand His work today in connection with the members of the Body of Christ. In Joel 2:28,29 God promised to supernaturally cause them to prophesy, etc., but in Ezek. 36:26,27, He also promised to supernaturally cause them to do His will:
“A new heart also will I give you, and a new spirit will I put within you: and I will take away the stony heart out of your flesh, and I will give you an heart of flesh. AND I WILL PUT MY SPIRIT WITHIN YOU, AND CAUSE YOU TO WALK IN MY STATUTES, AND YE SHALL KEEP MY JUDGMENTS, AND DO THEM.”
Thus God would show that the only way in which even His own people can perfectly obey Him is when He takes possession of them and causes them to do His will. Indeed, He is still demonstrating this. Though we today have all the advantages and blessings of the dispensation of grace, and though we desire most earnestly to obey and serve God as we ought, we still continually fall short.
This is because, contrary to popular opinion, none of us has been baptized with the Spirit (See Acts 1:5 and cf. I Cor. 12:13). We must be careful to notice the immediate change that took place in the behavior of the Pentecostal believers, now that the Holy Spirit had come to take possession of them. Not only did they speak with tongues and prophesy and work miracles, but they all began living for one another.
“And the multitude of them that believed were of one heart and of one soul; neither said any of them that ought of the things which he possessed was his own; but they had all things common” (Acts 4:32).
We have not observed this way of life among those who call themselves Pentecostalists today.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-holy-spirit-and-the-pentecostal-believers/
Joel 2:28 And it shall come to pass afterward, that I will pour out my spirit upon all flesh; and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, your old men shall dream dreams, your young men shall see visions:
29 And also upon the servants and upon the handmaids in those days will I pour out my spirit.
Ezekiel 36:26 A new heart also will I give you, and a new spirit will I put within you: and I will take away the stony heart out of your flesh, and I will give you an heart of flesh.
27 And I will put my spirit within you, and cause you to walk in my statutes, and ye shall keep my judgments, and do them.
Acts 1:5 For John truly baptized with water; but ye shall be baptized with the Holy Ghost not many days hence.
1 Corinthians 12:13 For by one Spirit are we all baptized into one body, whether we be Jews or Gentiles, whether we be bond or free; and have been all made to drink into one Spirit.
Acts 4:32 And the multitude of them that believed were of one heart and of one soul: neither said any of them that ought of the things which he possessed was his own; but they had all things common.
Does 1 Cor 12:13 Describe the Spirit Baptism at Pentecost?
By Justin Johnson
Paul says there is one baptism (Eph 4:5). No one dare make that water baptism since Paul clearly makes it baptism by the Spirit in 1 Cor 12:13 and Gal 3:27. Yet it is a common mistake to conflate Paul’s baptism by the Spirit and the baptism with the Holy Ghost at Pentecost. The reasoning normally does not go further than that both baptisms utilize the Holy Spirit.
Yet, just because we read the same word (in Greek or English) it does not mean the context is the same. These two baptisms should be separated because of a difference in who is baptizing, who is being baptized, and why they are being baptized.
Who is Baptizing?
Mathew 3:11 is one of the most useful verses in the doctrine of baptisms. It clearly delineates who performs the different baptisms.
“I indeed baptize you with water unto repentance: but he that cometh after me is mightier than I, whose shoes I am not worthy to bear: he shall baptize you with the Holy Ghost, and with fire:” – Matthew 3:11
John performs the first baptism. Jesus performs the second and the third baptism.
John baptizes with water. Jesus baptizes with the Holy Ghost and fire. One thing is certain: water is never doing the baptism. John is the agent who performs the baptism with water. Jesus is the agent who performs the baptism with fire. Likewise, the Holy Spirit is not doing the baptism. Jesus is the agent who performs the baptism with the Spirit.
In Paul’s baptism of 1 Cor 12:13, we do not find John or Jesus performing the baptism.
“For by one Spirit are we all baptized into one body, whether we be Jews or Gentiles, whether we be bond or free; and have been all made to drink into one Spirit.” – 1 Cor 12:13
Here, the Spirit is baptizing us into the body (of Christ). Romans 6:3 explains this as well.
“Know ye not, that so many of us as were baptized into Jesus Christ were baptized into his death?” – Romans 6:3
This baptism is into Christ. This cannot be the water baptism of John which was into water. It cannot be the baptism performed by Jesus which was with the Spirit. It is most obviously the unique baptism described by Paul in 1 Cor 12 which is performed by the Spirit into Christ.
Greek prepositions
Some will make much ado about the underlying Greek prepositions in the verses mentioned above. Those who wish to make the baptisms the same will say that the words ‘by’ and ‘with’ are interchangeable in the Greek. Although this is an oversimplification in some cases it may be true.
Yet, the preposition does not determine the context of the baptism. Rather the clearly translated context determines the rightness of the English preposition. If the verses are reread with any of the prepositional variations that are suggested it remains obvious that the agents and the objects are different.
Knowing that lengthy discussions about Greek translations are mostly red herrings and of minimal usefulness to English speaking people, following are two other reasons why the baptisms are different despite the preposition.
Who is being baptized?
The audience is a significant factor in determining the context and application of the baptisms.
John’s baptism with water was to repentant Israel. This is not contested as he was in the wilderness of Judea and was teaching the fulfillment of the Jewish prophecies to Jews under the Old Testament (Mat 3:1-6).
Jesus’ baptism with the Spirit which unarguably occurs at Pentecost is also unto repentant Israel (Acts 2:38). Peter’s message was to an audience entirely of “men of Israel” and proclaimed his message as a fulfillment of the prophecies given to Israel about the Messiah and the kingdom (Acts 2:14).
“Yea, and all the prophets from Samuel and those that follow after, as many as have spoken, have likewise foretold of these days. Ye are the children of the prophets, and of the covenant which God made with our fathers, saying unto Abraham, And in thy seed shall all the kindreds of the earth be blessed.” – Acts 3:24-25
It is evident that Peter was not preaching the same message that Paul taught about the cross, the Jew / Gentile church, the fall of Israel, their future destiny, or justification (see Peter vs Paul). Peter was following the law and righteousness with works as far forward as Acts 10:35 and Gal 2:11.
The nature of the audience and the message taught signifies a distinct baptism.
Why are they being baptized?
Both baptisms involving the Spirit do not utilize any earthly element. (Although you can make a case that the Holy Ghost baptism of Pentecost would not be evident without the laying on of hands; Acts 8:15-16.) Christ and the Spirit are the agent and object. In one Christ is the agent identifying New Testament Israel with the Spirit. In the other the Spirit is the agent identifying the new creature with Christ.
This simple difference is the most significant of all!
The purpose of the Holy Ghost baptism was to fulfill the prophecy of the New Testament in providing the power for the remnant of Israel to endure the tribulation, enter the kingdom, and supernaturally follow the law as was once required of them (Exodus 19:5-6).
“And I will put my spirit within you, and cause you to walk in my statutes, and ye shall keep my judgments, and do them.” – Eze 36:27
In order to be a part of the New Testament the believing remnant needed Christ’s blood (Heb 9:15-16), water baptism (Luke 7:29, Mark 16:16), and the power of the Holy Spirit (Acts 1:5-8).
This purpose of the anointing baptism by Christ with the Spirit was to teach them all things (John 14:26, 1 John 2:27). If they rejected this power then there remained no more forgiveness for them (Heb 6:4-6; Heb 10:24-27).
Contrast this purpose with the Spirit’s function for believers under grace.
“In whom ye also trusted, after that ye heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation: in whom also after that ye believed, ye were sealed with that holy Spirit of promise,” – Eph 1:13
By baptizing (identifying) us into Christ’s death there is no need for a testament or list of good deeds to keep us in proper standing with God. Instead it is the Spirit itself which becomes the seal and evidence of our union with Christ (Romans 8:9).
Instead of baptizing us into Israel’s New Testament (Heb 8:10), we are baptized into Christ himself. This new creature is not identified with any national covenants but contains members of any nationality (Gal 3:28).
Conclusion
Whereas the Pentecostal baptism was necessary to establish the kingdom promised to Israel, the baptism by the Spirit is needed to place us into the body of Christ. They are different baptisms with different agents, different audiences, and different purposes.
The danger of conflating the two is seen in many different forms the most egregious of which is held by some of our Pentecostal friends that if you are not filled with the Pentecostal Holy Ghost baptism then you are not a member of the church. “Where are those signs that follow?” they ask (Mark 16:17-18).
The answer is only found in a Pauline division.
https://graceambassadors.com/tradition/baptism/does-1_cor12_13-describe-the-spirit-baptism-at-pentecost
Trumpeter ALISON BALSOM plays Antonio Vivaldi’s “Violin Concerto in A minor” (clip)
Splendid! Thanks for posting. 🙂
Garrison, today I began culling my cd collection (presently around 450, down from around 1000). Everything is alphabetized and first thing, I ran across one of Alison’s. Thought folks would enjoy her expertise and great sound.
Alas, my CD collection is more like a pile or two. . . Or three . . . I think it would take an archaeologist (which I am not) to sort through it all.
…..and, you were so right Lucille, us folks certainly did enjoy this light, and ever-so-uplifting concert! Blessings to you!
Glad you enjoyed it.
Brad Parscale needs our prayers right now:
Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale hospitalized after threatening to harm himself: Police
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/trump-campaign-manager-brad-parscale-hospitalized-harm-police/story?id=73283795
