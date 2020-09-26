September 26th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1346

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
Three words:
Turnout, baby. turnout.
VOTE TRUMP/PENCE 2020
Don’t mail in your ballots so the Biden supporting USPS can dispose of them before they get to your local or county registrar. Vote in person!
Or like what we’ve been doing for several election cycles, drop your ballot at your registrar office. It was worth the 30 mins drive for us. By the time we got home we have recovered our peace of mind and a smug satisfaction knowing we have out-foxed USPS.
🦅 ”🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * A Vote for Trump is a Vote for Freedom.* * * *
Count-Down Time! — 37 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
It’s “Peaceful Protest” Week!…Whoo hoo Rock around the Country, Treepers!!
✨Today is the announcement of a new Supreme Court Justice @5pm and ….
then another Trump Peaceful Protest in Middletown, PA–@7:30pm
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGAA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Know that the Lord is God. It is he who made us, and we are his;
we are his people, the sheep of his pasture.” 🌟 –-Psalm 100:3
***Praises***
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGAA Team Today
✅ President Trump & MAGAA are safely back in the WH from n around the East Coast Trip
✅ President Trump has created 9,000 opportunity zones that will create 500,000 jobs, and lift 1M Americans out of poverty!
✅ New home sales going up, up, up….
✅ U.S., UK announce AI partnership
✅ Ooops–Trump-bashing Harley Davidson is not doing
✅ FL Gov has declared Florida open at level three and no fines against not wearing masks
✅ More than 300 individuals in 29 states plus DC have been charged for federal crimes committed since May
✅ Kim Jong Un has apologized to SK Pres Moon for the killing of SK officer recently
✅ Thank You, Lord, for Sundance.. and for his Mission
✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!
Boomerang: A Portland rioter shot at another rioter
🙏 America’s Arrow Prayers:
— Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump, MAGAA Team & WH/grounds
— for safe traveling for Pres. Trump & MAGAA Team as they go to Penn Peaceful Protest:( Dep WH 6:20am–Speak 7:30pm ***Arr back in the WH 10pm)
— for now proven-innocent-by-paper-evidence Gen Flynn and Sidney Powell for their next move to get their case dismissed at Sept 29 hearing
— for smooth and legal voting for early voting which just started
— for protection for all the Repub Senators including a backbone to “Fill That Seat”
— that states planning to continue to illegally count past Election Day, will not be allow to do that.
— Biden/Harris, all Dems & Never Trumpers to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble.. then diminish…. pouf…. poof…..
— Fake Media to fumble, jumble, mumble all their words
— “No” to vote-by-mail/mail-in ballots & ballot harvesting-We need Voter ID
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for protection for all Fed Agents & their eyes, as they surge into cities under attack
— for protection of all buildings-landmarks-National Mall
— For Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorism/violent mobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders,,,321 of 450-500 is completed
— for those in health crisises, esp cancers…latest is Bongino(?) and Caputo and dear Rush–and for Ron Paul–pray for healings for our Patriots
— For protection/healing for American children/youth like James Younger– Remember…Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Stand Against Evil ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”We will ensure that America never become a socialist or communist country.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
———————————
🙏 “The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, September 26, 2020 — 👌
—————–
🦅 “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
~~Brave~~Courageous~~Dependable~~
The Energized President~~~
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
AMEN 🙏
Prayers for President Trump’s safety……Evil is becoming more daring and threatening
Sundance: Walk Towards The Fire……It’s Time….Don’t wait… engage life, get optimistic however you need to do it. Then let that part of you shine right now… This is how we fight.
Praying for Sundance and his Mission…
Prayers……
*For continuing Peace in Middle East.
*For those in the final stages of a Peace agreements
*For those mustering up bravery to step forward and join in the Middle East Peace Plan
🙏 #Free Hong Kong
Prayer for Hong Kong and our HK Treepers in the claws of CCP:
Stand Your Ground, Hong Kongers!
****God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble~~~Psalm 46:1
Prayers for Free Cuba, Free Venezuela and Free Nicaragua
🙏🙏
REVOLUTION 2020
How did we get there – and how will it end?
By Angelo Cordevilla
Claremont Institute
************
A rather lengthy article, but well worth reading. The very best article I have found thus far explaining what has happened to our Republic, and how it happened.
The various post-election scenarios set forth by the author are frightening.
https://americanmind.org/essays/revolution-2020/
Mark Levin had Sydney Powell on his radio show and ended up calling her stupid after she left. Stupid! Stupid! Stupid! I don’t have time for this! Not right to her face (or voice as they were likely not in the same studio), but just a few minutes later, by proxy, when he called one of his own callers, and likely [now former?] fans, stupid for suggesting the very same thing Sydney Powell had just suggested – firing Wray now. He was likely fuming about it the whole time between Sydney and that caller as he couldn’t very well call Sydney stupid to her face.. He may have almost given himself a a heart attack as his blood pressure erupted and his face turned supper beats red.
He is by personality (not by ideology, but by personality), like those on the far left in that he thinks not just that his opinions are best (don’t we all?), but are the only opinions that are legitimate and not stupid. Rather like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in that regard.
After becoming very appreciative of him as of late, because of his switch from Trump hater to big Trump supporter, I now remember why I never liked the nasty foul tempered son of a b…ch..
I hope Sydney heard that call and never gives Mr. Snotty Pants the time of day ever again.
Wray should be fired just based on his non-response to ANTIFA and that would be completely justified.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Stupid! Stupid! Stupid! I don’t have time for this !!!
– Mark Levin
How could I resist?
What was Levin’s objections to firing Wray based on?
He thought it would be bad politically. He could be right, but he didn’t have to call those like Sydney (by proxy) and that poor called such names. He sounded like a Hillary Clinton personality with his uncalled for invective.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was over Mark Levin when he supported the Canadian for president, Ted Cruz. And he’s a lawyer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Levin has his good points, but he’s still an establishment conservative no matter what he says to the contrary. Same with Hannity and Rush. They’re on our side, but they still have contacts with the establishment of the GOP.
Levin is stupid. And 10 pounds of hubris in a 5 pound bag. But who is next in line if Wray is fired or transferred? Until the bench is in MAGA order, keep giving em rope.
And didn’t Pres Trump say that after the elections he may fire some people? Hoping Wray will be one of them. A lot will depend on if we can hold the Senate and add more Repub to Senate. He has to work with Itchy Mitchy who itch for more money & power.
LikeLike
A Mister Know-It-All.
When Levin bashed Candidate Trump in 2015, hubbie stopped listening to Levin radio program, easypeasy. Don’t have time for the likes of him and we never really listen/read to Levin anymore.
With that said…one wonders if Levin a friend of Wray’s…..😉
As of late during my drive home from work, I’ve been listening to Buck Sexton’s radio show instead of the always angry Levin. Levin’s schtick wears thin more and more these days.
OFC, have to respectfully disagree . . . ML’s point is well taken; no need to give leftists (please don’t call them liberals) an election issue to pummel the president with. The firing can wait until after the election. Remarkably sound advice. Also, ML is not calling Sidney stupid rather, the idea is stupid. Quite a different matter . . .
OFC, have to respectfully disagree . . . ML’s point is well taken; no need to give leftists (please don’t call them liberals) an election issue to pummel the president with. The firing can wait until after the election. Remarkably sound advice. Also, ML is not calling Sidney stupid rather, the idea is stupid. Quite a different matter . . .
If you have the facts on your side
pound the facts
If you have the law on your side
pound the law
If you have neither
pound the table.
This is precisely where the
United States is in 2020
The elite (not having the law or the facts behind them) are united in using
the activist judges, activist academia,
activist DAs, activist media,
activist entertainment including sports,
activist internet and now, paid to organize mobs.
Simply because a democratic republic is a barrier to their goals.
President Trump is: The Great One.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Always….👍
The original one was taken down. But this one, tho not edited as well and voice not as clear….is still hysterical. Also has more crowd shots than the last one.
How is that Ron DeSantis looking to the rest of the country? Two giant moves this week, you ain’t going to riot here, and we’re about done with this coronavirus thing. That’s showing the country how you get it done.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Looks pretty good. It’s also kind of funny that Florida has a lot of escapees from the NY-NJ-CT tri-state area.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
DeSantis probably will run for president in 2024 or 2028.
And add to that our President saying you are not going to use our tax dollars to s**t on white people anymore, and I feel like I got my bucks worth this week out of our elected leadership.
I think he’s a little down on the personality quotient.
Right now DeSantis would more than likely be every State Governor.
In February 2014 Obama proclaimed there was not “a smidgeon of corruption “ in his administration. Well, I don’t know Barack, but right now I‘m looking at a whole flock of smidgeons…. 🤨
LikeLiked by 1 person
A Dung Pile of smidgens.
I therefore join all the participants in this extraordinary celebration and all American Catholics, who see in President Donald Trump the greatest defender of the supreme values of Christian civilization: of life, from conception to natural death; of the natural family composed of one man and one woman and children; and of love for the homeland: One Nation under God! And, most importantly, he stands for defending the right to freely practice our Faith, thus allowing us more fully to honor God.
The presidential elections in November represent an epochal challenge, a biblical challenge, the outcome of which will be decisive not only for the United States of America but for the whole world.
It is necessary that all of you Catholics of America are well aware of the role that Providence has deigned to entrust to your President, and that you are aware of the extraordinary battle that He is preparing to fight against the demonic forces of the deep state and against the New World Order. I am at your side with fervent prayer, together with millions of Catholics and with all people of good will throughout the world.
Our trust rests in God, the Almighty, whose right hand always works wonders.
+ Carlo Maria Viganò,
Titular Archbishop of Ulpiana
Former Apostolic Nuncio of Washington, D.C. (2011-2016)
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/archbishop-vigano-trump-is-preparing-to-fight-against-the-demonic-forces-of-the-deep-state
Well, I would assume whoever the nominee is will be flying or driving to D.C. tomorrow. You would think some cub reporters would be camped outside their homes to see if they depart or not.
👇👇
What is important about this article is the Americans who toe the line and promote the CCP online to netizens. We know who the big heads are, these ‘vloggers’ are nefarious because they fly under the radar.
Hey Nanzi – I’m a proud, deplorable henchman. She/Her. F/U. 🙂
👇👇
