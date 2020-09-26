President Trump Great American Comeback Rally and Peaceful Protest – Middletown, PA – 7:00pm ET Livestream

Tonight President Donald Trump is holding a Great American Comeback Rally and peaceful protest at AvFlight Harrisburg in Middletown, PA. The anticipated start time is 7:00pm ET  [Livestream Links Below]

Trump Campaign LivestreamRSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream Link

27 Responses to President Trump Great American Comeback Rally and Peaceful Protest – Middletown, PA – 7:00pm ET Livestream

  1. David Hertle says:
    September 26, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    Biden can go back to Sleep.
    Trump has got this!!

  2. WRB says:
    September 26, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    I like it when people put in work to show what it is like to attend one of these rallies.
    Farmer MD’s I Went to a Protest in Pittsburgh! at Pittsburgh last week.

  3. sunnydaze says:
    September 26, 2020 at 7:13 pm

    Stephen Miller, Kaley McEnany, Dan Scavino are with Trump.

    I’d love it if we could hear from Miller tonite, even a little bit. He’s been such a great speaker and it’s been a while since he was out there.

  4. Marystriumph says:
    September 26, 2020 at 7:16 pm

    We are here! Phil Collins!

  5. cantcforest says:
    September 26, 2020 at 7:19 pm

    Stephen, Kaley, Dan; Please disconnect this man’s battery for a day or two. I’m truly worried.

  6. Sentient says:
    September 26, 2020 at 7:23 pm

    When Biden accuses the president of being responsible for covid deaths, the president could say “nobody notices that I cured the flu.”

  7. PaulCohen says:
    September 26, 2020 at 7:28 pm

    oooh Don, Jr. rips MSM for ignoring Hunter Biden scandals…. mentions the $3.5 million from Russian oligarch and links to sex/human trafficking!! Also references POTUS Trump and Ivanka achieving so much combatting sex/human trafficking… what a contrast!! Will this come up in the rally?? [MSM can’t report honestly on anything…. biases and dishonesty in every MSM “reporter”….]

  8. fionnagh says:
    September 26, 2020 at 7:36 pm

    Medic just walked back up the steps into the plane…?

