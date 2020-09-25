September 25th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1345

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
https://2020electioncenter.com/watch?id=5f6d2de7ab9d44099a996102
🦅 ”🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * A Vote for Trump is a Vote for Freedom.* * * *
Count-Down Time! — 38 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
It’s “Peaceful Protest” Week!…Whoo hoo Rock around the Country, Treepers!!
✨Today there are four! events-(1) Speak at Roundtable with Latinos in Doral, FL @11am (2) Speak at Black Voices event in Atlanta, GA @2:40pm (3) Speak at Roundtable in Trump Int’l Hotel in DC @6:45pm (4)Trump Peaceful Protest in Newport News, Va @9pm!…whooo That ‘Midnight Ride’ is Baaaack–MAGAA
Tomorrow is Trump Peaceful Protest in Middletown, PA–Sat Sept 26
Also……Tomorrow…President Trump will give the name of his Supreme Court nominee–Sat Sept 26 at 5pm ET
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGAA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Worship the Lord with gladness;
come before him with joyful songs.” 🌟 –-Psalm 100:2
***Praises***
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGAA Team Today
✅ Thank You, President Trump, for gracefully representing the American Patriots at RBG’s viewing…unlike those Demorat vulgarly ill-mannered hyenas out beyond.
✅ President Trump signed an EO to save babies born alive after botched abortions–Huge Pro-Life Victory
✅ Pres Trump is rolling out the America First Healthcare Plan-Fantastic Plan
✅ President Trump Rally in Florida was Yugely MASSIVE! We heard 30,000 ..did we hear that correctly?
✅ Repub Senate is showing their backbone. Keep it up. America is watching you…..
✅ A Gregg County commissioner and three others were arrested Thursday on election fraud charges stemming from the 2018 Democratic primary.
✅ Thank You, Lord, for Sundance.. and for his Mission
✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!
Boomerang: A Portland rioter shot at another rioter
🙏 America’s Arrow Prayers:
— Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump, MAGAA Team & WH/grounds
— for safe traveling for Pres. Trump & MAGAA Team as they make 4 trips:( Dep FL RON 11:00am ***Arr back in the WH 11:30pm) Long day traveling and attending 4 events.
— for all the police dealing with another rounds of violent mob attacks, esp those who got shot–pray for protection
— for smooth and legal voting for early voting which just started
— for protection for all the Repub Senators including a backbone to “Fill That Seat”
— for a smooth nomination and quick confirmation of “Fill That Seat” judge.
— that states planning to continue to illegally count past Election Day, will not be allow to do that.
— Biden/Harris, all Dems & Never Trumpers to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble.. then diminish…. pouf…. poof…..
— Fake Media to fumble, jumble, mumble all their words
— “No” to vote-by-mail/mail-in ballots & ballot harvesting-We need Voter ID
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for protection for all Fed Agents & their eyes, as they surge into cities under attack
— for protection of all buildings-landmarks-National Mall
— For Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorism/violent mobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders,,,321 of 450-500 is completed
— for those in health crisises, esp cancers…latest is Bongino(?) and Caputo and dear Rush–pray for healings for our Patriots
— For protection/healing for American children/youth like James Younger– Remember…Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ America Is Fearless ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”Under The America First Healthcare Plan, we will ensure the highest standard of care anywhere in the world — cutting-edge treatments, state-of-the-art medicine, groundbreaking cures, and true health security for you and your loved ones!.”.
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
———————————
🙏 “The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, September 25, 2020 — 👌
—————–
🦅 “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
~~Brave~~Courageous~~Dependable~~
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Prayers for President Trump’s safety……Evil is becoming more daring and threatening
Sundance: Walk Towards The Fire……It’s Time….Don’t wait… engage life, get optimistic however you need to do it. Then let that part of you shine right now… This is how we fight.
Praying for Sundance and his Mission…
Prayers……
*For continuing Peace in Middle East.
*For those in the final stages of a Peace agreements
*For those mustering up bravery to step forward and join in the Middle East Peace Plan
🙏 #Free Hong Kong
Prayer for Hong Kong and our HK Treepers in the claws of CCP:
Stand Your Ground, Hong Kongers!
****God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble~~~Psalm 46:1
Prayers for Free Cuba, Free Venezuela and Free Nicaragua
🙏🙏
Pretty badazzz ad:
You want to go full screen on this one. I posted this on yesterday’s thread and the comments warrant a second posting!
You’re right, Bert…it was well worth reposting and in full screen..
Wow! I did miss this one yesterday.
The Magnificent Six…go Team Texas Reloaded
T–thank you for posting this! (I meant to add this)
This is great as I’m a BIG fan of the original Mission: Impossible TV series.
I want it to be a TV series. 😁
I want the Michigan battalion… get to work John James.
Joe is taking a couple days off.
They are probably doing a drug holiday and then they will dose him up good on Tuesday night.
Trump Retweet
And where is the FEC and it’s investigations into all the corruption and campaign finance violations ?
Where is the DOJ and the Fan Belt Inspectors to protect this country and their oath to defend against all enemies foreign and domestic ?
“I’m puttin’ the team together, Wesley. You in?”
BAH!
Couldn’t wait to see how it ended.
The polls are all kept down to make it look like a close race and then the projection campaign will make people believe the election was stolen by the President. This comes straight from the color revolution play book.
And you have many voters upset at the overreach by Coonman and his Klan over gun rights ,abortion and covid idiocies.
Well, basically the SCO and Weissman were out to get Trump just like Barnett admitted!
Biden is to debate President Trump next week. What’s the betting that the democrats will role out a Biden double? There is no way that dementia Joe could ever debate anyone. The fix has to be in. We will obviously be seeing a double. The president’s team should demand their people be allowed to perform a DNA test on whoever is rolled out. All it takes is a Q-tip swab of their mouth. I positively assure you that it will not be Joe Biden who turns up for that debate. Remember, with communism the ends justify the means. Think how it would help the president if the plan and the high level people behind it could all be caught red handed.
I think questions will be given to him and he will deliver pre written script. He will not engage or debate but just talk.
These docs are really bad for Obama & Co.
Trump/Brian Kilameade interview Fox radio
(21 minutes)
I hope PTrump and RNC do something about mail in ballot and keeping counting/harvesting after Election Day. Liberal judges are already giving green light to ballot Harvesting in many states.
🤬🤬
Thanks, A2, I sent it to myself to read tomorrow, but I’m confused… Why is this being brought up? China isn’t an openly (allowed) Christian nation from what I thought. Am I confused?!
They ‘allow’ Christians to worship (a “recognised’ religion unlike Jews, but only under strict control of the CCP). Thus, one aspect of control is rewriting religious texts. It’s all a sham.
CCP is atheist. The only ‘religion’ is Marxism, Leninism Mao Zedong and Xi Jinping thought.
This also refers to the deal the Vatican is trying to renew about the vetting of bishops.
👇
I thought the CCP was atheist. My confusion was rewriting the Christian Word. (Again, didn’t process linked article, yet, or anything else (!), but I am trying to imagine a higher belief in their culture/ brainwashing. Do they attend a church, have fellowship, praise a God regularly…)
Thank you for your information. Always appreciated!!
The Nobel Peace Prize is not a true prize.
World Peace is the true prize and President Trump can make it happen.
You can’t always get what you want
but if you try sometime
you just might find
you get what you need.
Incidentally, I knew most of the kids singing on that chorus. It was my school choir circa 1969.
Lousy singer that I am though, I cannot claim to be one of those angelic voices.
Nostalgia ain’t what it used to be. Sigh.
Non-partisan Jewish Group Condemns MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch for Attack on Pro-Trump Jews
By JOEL B. POLLAK – 24 September 2020
The nonpartisan National Council of Young Israel issued a statement Wednesday denouncing MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch for his remarks comparing President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler and attacking Jews who would vote to re-elect the president.
https://www.breitbart.com/faith/2020/09/24/non-partisan-jewish-group-condemns-msnbcs-donny-deutsch-for-attack-on-pro-trump-jews/
👇👏
👇
A different view of Portland. A loving view.
Another traditional Catholic speaks at a Trump rally:
Now even pro-Beijing HKO1 is highlighting it.👇
https://www.hk01.com/即時中國/527772/余茂春-中國沒有真正盟友-特朗普願為香港犧牲貿易利益
Excerpt:
美國國務卿蓬佩奧（Mike Pompeo）的首席中國政策顧問、美籍華裔學者余茂春主張美國強硬對抗中國。他日前罕見公開亮相，反駁中國在聯合國大會上重申的多邊主義立場，並稱中國沒有可信任的真正盟友。
余茂春又提到，美國政府高度重視香港問題，稱「香港是唯一一個可以令美國總統特朗普願意犧牲貿易利益的因素」。
(U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s chief China policy adviser and Chinese-American scholar Yu Maochun advocated that the United States be tough against China. He made a rare public appearance a few days ago, refuting China’s multilateralist position reiterated at the UN General Assembly and saying that China has no true allies that he can trust.
Yu Maochun also mentioned that the US government attaches great importance to the Hong Kong issue, saying that “Hong Kong is the only factor that can make US President Trump willing to sacrifice trade interests.”)
Just in time for Showtimes‘ revisionist Deceitful “Comey Rule”
October Surprise #1 – Scotus confirmed
October Surpruse #2 – Brennan indicted ..or worse
“ It wasn’t 17 agencies and it wasn’t even a dozen analysts from the three agencies who wrote the assessment,” as has been widely reported in the media.. It was just five officers of the CIA who wrote it, and Brennan hand-picked all five. And the lead writer was a good friend of Brennan’s.”
https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2020/09/24/secret_report_how_cias_brennan_overruled_dissenting_analysts_who_thought_russia_favored_hillary_125315.html
