In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec

63 Responses to September 25th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1345

  1. citizen817 says:
    September 25, 2020 at 12:21 am

  2. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    September 25, 2020 at 12:21 am

  3. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 25, 2020 at 12:21 am

    🦅 ”🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
    * * * * * A Vote for Trump is a Vote for Freedom.* * * *

    Count-Down Time! — 38 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN

    It’s “Peaceful Protest” Week!…Whoo hoo Rock around the Country, Treepers!!
    ✨Today there are four! events-(1) Speak at Roundtable with Latinos in Doral, FL @11am (2) Speak at Black Voices event in Atlanta, GA @2:40pm (3) Speak at Roundtable in Trump Int’l Hotel in DC @6:45pm (4)Trump Peaceful Protest in Newport News, Va @9pm!…whooo That ‘Midnight Ride’ is Baaaack–MAGAA

    Tomorrow is Trump Peaceful Protest in Middletown, PA–Sat Sept 26
    Also……Tomorrow…President Trump will give the name of his Supreme Court nominee–Sat Sept 26 at 5pm ET

    🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
    ————————-
    🦅 Heal Our Land
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGAA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 “Worship the Lord with gladness;
    come before him with joyful songs.” 🌟 –-Psalm 100:2

    ***Praises***
    ✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGAA Team Today
    ✅ Thank You, President Trump, for gracefully representing the American Patriots at RBG’s viewing…unlike those Demorat vulgarly ill-mannered hyenas out beyond.
    ✅ President Trump signed an EO to save babies born alive after botched abortions–Huge Pro-Life Victory
    ✅ Pres Trump is rolling out the America First Healthcare Plan-Fantastic Plan
    ✅ President Trump Rally in Florida was Yugely MASSIVE! We heard 30,000 ..did we hear that correctly?
    ✅ Repub Senate is showing their backbone. Keep it up. America is watching you…..
    ✅ A Gregg County commissioner and three others were arrested Thursday on election fraud charges stemming from the 2018 Democratic primary.
    ✅ Thank You, Lord, for Sundance.. and for his Mission
    ✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!
    Boomerang: A Portland rioter shot at another rioter

    🙏 America’s Arrow Prayers:
    — Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump, MAGAA Team & WH/grounds
    — for safe traveling for Pres. Trump & MAGAA Team as they make 4 trips:( Dep FL RON 11:00am ***Arr back in the WH 11:30pm) Long day traveling and attending 4 events.
    — for all the police dealing with another rounds of violent mob attacks, esp those who got shot–pray for protection
    — for smooth and legal voting for early voting which just started
    — for protection for all the Repub Senators including a backbone to “Fill That Seat”
    — for a smooth nomination and quick confirmation of “Fill That Seat” judge.
    — that states planning to continue to illegally count past Election Day, will not be allow to do that.
    — Biden/Harris, all Dems & Never Trumpers to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble.. then diminish…. pouf…. poof…..
    — Fake Media to fumble, jumble, mumble all their words
    — “No” to vote-by-mail/mail-in ballots & ballot harvesting-We need Voter ID
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
    — for protection for all Fed Agents & their eyes, as they surge into cities under attack
    — for protection of all buildings-landmarks-National Mall
    — For Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorism/violent mobs
    — For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for protection for all WALL builders,,,321 of 450-500 is completed
    — for those in health crisises, esp cancers…latest is Bongino(?) and Caputo and dear Rush–pray for healings for our Patriots
    — For protection/healing for American children/youth like James Younger– Remember…Young Landen is healed!
    — *🇺🇸* — “ America Is Fearless ” — *🇺🇸*

    🦅 ”Under The America First Healthcare Plan, we will ensure the highest standard of care anywhere in the world — cutting-edge treatments, state-of-the-art medicine, groundbreaking cures, and true health security for you and your loved ones!.”.
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
    ———————————
    🙏 “The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, September 25, 2020 — 👌
    —————–
    🦅 “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump

  4. citizen817 says:
    September 25, 2020 at 12:21 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    September 25, 2020 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    September 25, 2020 at 12:22 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    September 25, 2020 at 12:23 am

  8. T2020 says:
    September 25, 2020 at 12:23 am

    Pretty badazzz ad:

  9. citizen817 says:
    September 25, 2020 at 12:23 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    September 25, 2020 at 12:23 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    September 25, 2020 at 12:24 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    September 25, 2020 at 12:25 am

    Trump Retweet

  13. citizen817 says:
    September 25, 2020 at 12:26 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    September 25, 2020 at 12:26 am

    • SanJac says:
      September 25, 2020 at 12:50 am

      And where is the FEC and it’s investigations into all the corruption and campaign finance violations ?
      Where is the DOJ and the Fan Belt Inspectors to protect this country and their oath to defend against all enemies foreign and domestic ?

  16. Sentient says:
    September 25, 2020 at 12:50 am

  17. Bubby says:
    September 25, 2020 at 12:51 am

  18. The Devilbat says:
    September 25, 2020 at 12:53 am

    Biden is to debate President Trump next week. What’s the betting that the democrats will role out a Biden double? There is no way that dementia Joe could ever debate anyone. The fix has to be in. We will obviously be seeing a double. The president’s team should demand their people be allowed to perform a DNA test on whoever is rolled out. All it takes is a Q-tip swab of their mouth. I positively assure you that it will not be Joe Biden who turns up for that debate. Remember, with communism the ends justify the means. Think how it would help the president if the plan and the high level people behind it could all be caught red handed.

  19. NJF says:
    September 25, 2020 at 12:56 am

    These docs are really bad for Obama & Co.

  20. citizen817 says:
    September 25, 2020 at 12:56 am

    Trump/Brian Kilameade interview Fox radio
    (21 minutes)

  21. SR says:
    September 25, 2020 at 1:00 am

    I hope PTrump and RNC do something about mail in ballot and keeping counting/harvesting after Election Day. Liberal judges are already giving green light to ballot Harvesting in many states.

  22. A2 says:
    September 25, 2020 at 1:01 am

    🤬🤬

    • SGH says:
      September 25, 2020 at 1:37 am

      Thanks, A2, I sent it to myself to read tomorrow, but I’m confused… Why is this being brought up? China isn’t an openly (allowed) Christian nation from what I thought. Am I confused?!

      • A2 says:
        September 25, 2020 at 1:51 am

        They ‘allow’ Christians to worship (a “recognised’ religion unlike Jews, but only under strict control of the CCP). Thus, one aspect of control is rewriting religious texts. It’s all a sham.

        CCP is atheist. The only ‘religion’ is Marxism, Leninism Mao Zedong and Xi Jinping thought.

        • A2 says:
          September 25, 2020 at 1:58 am

          This also refers to the deal the Vatican is trying to renew about the vetting of bishops.
          👇

        • SGH says:
          September 25, 2020 at 2:12 am

          I thought the CCP was atheist. My confusion was rewriting the Christian Word. (Again, didn’t process linked article, yet, or anything else (!), but I am trying to imagine a higher belief in their culture/ brainwashing. Do they attend a church, have fellowship, praise a God regularly…)

          Thank you for your information. Always appreciated!!

  23. Mantap Lagi says:
    September 25, 2020 at 1:09 am

    The Nobel Peace Prize is not a true prize.

    World Peace is the true prize and President Trump can make it happen.

    You can’t always get what you want
    but if you try sometime
    you just might find
    you get what you need.

    Incidentally, I knew most of the kids singing on that chorus. It was my school choir circa 1969.

    Lousy singer that I am though, I cannot claim to be one of those angelic voices.

    Nostalgia ain’t what it used to be. Sigh.

  24. Lucille says:
    September 25, 2020 at 1:12 am

    Non-partisan Jewish Group Condemns MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch for Attack on Pro-Trump Jews
    By JOEL B. POLLAK – 24 September 2020

    The nonpartisan National Council of Young Israel issued a statement Wednesday denouncing MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch for his remarks comparing President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler and attacking Jews who would vote to re-elect the president.

    https://www.breitbart.com/faith/2020/09/24/non-partisan-jewish-group-condemns-msnbcs-donny-deutsch-for-attack-on-pro-trump-jews/

  25. A2 says:
    September 25, 2020 at 1:13 am

    👇👏

    👇

  26. Sherri Young says:
    September 25, 2020 at 1:19 am

    A different view of Portland. A loving view.

  27. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 25, 2020 at 1:24 am

  28. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 25, 2020 at 1:34 am

  29. joejoefromsandiego says:
    September 25, 2020 at 1:38 am

    Another traditional Catholic speaks at a Trump rally:

  30. A2 says:
    September 25, 2020 at 1:45 am

    I posted the webinar on the last Presidential thread. It’s worth listening to it. US Sec Pompeo’s China advisor, Miles Yu’s statements are making news all over Asia. 👍👍

    Now even pro-Beijing HKO1 is highlighting it.👇

    https://www.hk01.com/即時中國/527772/余茂春-中國沒有真正盟友-特朗普願為香港犧牲貿易利益

    Excerpt:

    美國國務卿蓬佩奧（Mike Pompeo）的首席中國政策顧問、美籍華裔學者余茂春主張美國強硬對抗中國。他日前罕見公開亮相，反駁中國在聯合國大會上重申的多邊主義立場，並稱中國沒有可信任的真正盟友。
    余茂春又提到，美國政府高度重視香港問題，稱「香港是唯一一個可以令美國總統特朗普願意犧牲貿易利益的因素」。

    (U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s chief China policy adviser and Chinese-American scholar Yu Maochun advocated that the United States be tough against China. He made a rare public appearance a few days ago, refuting China’s multilateralist position reiterated at the UN General Assembly and saying that China has no true allies that he can trust.

    Yu Maochun also mentioned that the US government attaches great importance to the Hong Kong issue, saying that “Hong Kong is the only factor that can make US President Trump willing to sacrifice trade interests.”)

  31. furtive says:
    September 25, 2020 at 1:51 am

    Just in time for Showtimes‘ revisionist Deceitful “Comey Rule”

    October Surprise #1 – Scotus confirmed
    October Surpruse #2 – Brennan indicted ..or worse

    “ It wasn’t 17 agencies and it wasn’t even a dozen analysts from the three agencies who wrote the assessment,” as has been widely reported in the media.. It was just five officers of the CIA who wrote it, and Brennan hand-picked all five. And the lead writer was a good friend of Brennan’s.”

    https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2020/09/24/secret_report_how_cias_brennan_overruled_dissenting_analysts_who_thought_russia_favored_hillary_125315.html

  32. WeThePeople2016 says:
    September 25, 2020 at 2:00 am

  33. WeThePeople2016 says:
    September 25, 2020 at 2:07 am

