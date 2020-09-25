President Trump Delivers Remarks on Black Economic Empowerment – Video

Posted on September 25, 2020 by

Departing Florida, President Trump delivers remarks on ‘Black Economic Empowerment: The Platinum Plan’ in Atlanta, Georgia. The speech is ongoing.

[Video and Transcript to Follow]

.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Donald Trump, Economy, Education, Election 2020, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

26 Responses to President Trump Delivers Remarks on Black Economic Empowerment – Video

  1. GrantsLounge says:
    September 25, 2020 at 4:11 pm

    Listened to it on the radio. VERY strong reception! Biggest applause line was when he said, we are going to appoint a Supreme Court justice. Everybody went crazy !
    Blexit is SO real.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. bleep21k says:
    September 25, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    Sundance – I love that picture collage – “you got mainstream African-American who articulate and bright and clean and…nice-looking …” creepy joe might say.

    He might not say that though, cause they “ain’t BLACK” since they ain’t voting for him…

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. FL_GUY says:
    September 25, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    Great speakers before President Trump.

    Strong enthusiastic audience for all the speakers and particularly President Trump. President Trump captivated the audience. Worth watching if you missed it.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • barnabusduke says:
      September 25, 2020 at 4:35 pm

      I enjoyed it myself watching it on OAN. Herschel Walker is still very loved here in Atlanta (and most of Georgia). You can tell he and our President are truly buddies when they are together!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  4. BWTraveler says:
    September 25, 2020 at 4:21 pm

    Also he had an excellent response from the Latinos rally in Florida, they were/are very supportive of our President. Applause for everything he said.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. Blind no Longer says:
    September 25, 2020 at 4:22 pm

    I was listening to this on WSB in Atlanta. President Trump has balls of steel!!! He took it to BLM and talked about how they were hurting the black community, gave the BLM history of being marxist and anti capitalist, to a mostly black audience. NO FEAR!!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. retiredseabee says:
    September 25, 2020 at 4:26 pm

    He called the BLM organization marxist which does not care at all about the Black community. I am happy to hear him say it.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. sunnydaze says:
    September 25, 2020 at 4:29 pm

    Watch this from the start because there are some Very. Good. speakers at this. Many people from across the U.S. who are running GOP races, Pastors, Ben Carson, sports peeps, etc etc etc.

    Really hoping Angela Stanton King gets elected to John Lewis’ seat there in GA.

    It’s excellent!! Start to finish.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. benifranlkin says:
    September 25, 2020 at 4:33 pm

    Our President doesn’t give speeches so much as he has a conversation with his audience. He’s fun and engaging and he delivers. Best President evah!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. sunnyflower5 says:
    September 25, 2020 at 4:33 pm

    Like

    Reply
  10. Snellvillebob says:
    September 25, 2020 at 4:34 pm

    I am wondering just what arena or college he spoke at?

    Like

    Reply
  11. 1stgoblyn says:
    September 25, 2020 at 4:42 pm

    POTUS was awesome! I didn’t know what to expect when I first tuned in, but I was glued to the screen. The speakers were awesome too, esp Herschel Walker and Ben Carson. You could tell by the audience’s reaction that they know the truth about VSPGPDJT’s accomplishments and LOVE HIM! I am surrounded by liberal democrat-voting lo-fos and am posting the link to this so some of them will hopefully see the truth for themselves. No one can tell them anything positive about POTUS b/c they have been brainwashed and are eat up with TDS. If you haven’t seen it, watch. If you have, watch it again; worth a second viewing.

    Like

    Reply
  12. jumpinjarhead says:
    September 25, 2020 at 4:46 pm

    Call me narrow-minded but why “black empowerment zones?” Wouldn’t non-racist “empowerment zones” be better?

    Am I the only one seeing this grotesque contradiction?

    Like

    Reply
  13. Leon Brozyna says:
    September 25, 2020 at 4:47 pm

    Democrats use and abuse people all for the sake of power;
    PDJT empowers people and just lets them be;

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s