Departing Florida, President Trump delivers remarks on ‘Black Economic Empowerment: The Platinum Plan’ in Atlanta, Georgia. The speech is ongoing.
[Video and Transcript to Follow]
Listened to it on the radio. VERY strong reception! Biggest applause line was when he said, we are going to appoint a Supreme Court justice. Everybody went crazy !
Blexit is SO real.
Sundance – I love that picture collage – “you got mainstream African-American who articulate and bright and clean and…nice-looking …” creepy joe might say.
He might not say that though, cause they “ain’t BLACK” since they ain’t voting for him…
Great speakers before President Trump.
Strong enthusiastic audience for all the speakers and particularly President Trump. President Trump captivated the audience. Worth watching if you missed it.
I enjoyed it myself watching it on OAN. Herschel Walker is still very loved here in Atlanta (and most of Georgia). You can tell he and our President are truly buddies when they are together!
Also he had an excellent response from the Latinos rally in Florida, they were/are very supportive of our President. Applause for everything he said.
Missed that one. Did they have speakers before the Prez, too?
I was listening to this on WSB in Atlanta. President Trump has balls of steel!!! He took it to BLM and talked about how they were hurting the black community, gave the BLM history of being marxist and anti capitalist, to a mostly black audience. NO FEAR!!!!
Glad this was on the radio. Did they have the speakers before Trump, too?
Yes but they didn’t cover them, broke in when PDJT came on.
He called the BLM organization marxist which does not care at all about the Black community. I am happy to hear him say it.
That message to that audience was masterful. I am a proud American today
Watch this from the start because there are some Very. Good. speakers at this. Many people from across the U.S. who are running GOP races, Pastors, Ben Carson, sports peeps, etc etc etc.
Really hoping Angela Stanton King gets elected to John Lewis’ seat there in GA.
It’s excellent!! Start to finish.
Agreed. My favorite is when he told his audience the truth about the marxist BLM thugs.
I think my fave part was Stanton King’s speech. Gave me chills.
Yes, i caught the first part about her early life. She has that star quality we all know and love.
Our President doesn’t give speeches so much as he has a conversation with his audience. He’s fun and engaging and he delivers. Best President evah!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I am wondering just what arena or college he spoke at?
He was at the Cobb Galleria.
He was at the Cobb Galleria Centre. Herschel Walker introduced him. HW said that he told everyone in the 80’s that Trump would be President one day!
POTUS was awesome! I didn’t know what to expect when I first tuned in, but I was glued to the screen. The speakers were awesome too, esp Herschel Walker and Ben Carson. You could tell by the audience’s reaction that they know the truth about VSPGPDJT’s accomplishments and LOVE HIM! I am surrounded by liberal democrat-voting lo-fos and am posting the link to this so some of them will hopefully see the truth for themselves. No one can tell them anything positive about POTUS b/c they have been brainwashed and are eat up with TDS. If you haven’t seen it, watch. If you have, watch it again; worth a second viewing.
Call me narrow-minded but why “black empowerment zones?” Wouldn’t non-racist “empowerment zones” be better?
Am I the only one seeing this grotesque contradiction?
I agree – but appropriating the Democrats’ lingo helps Trump to hijack their issues, but then he actually DELIVERS where they never did.
BTW – Semper Fi. I was with 1st Force Recon from 1994-98.
Democrats use and abuse people all for the sake of power;
PDJT empowers people and just lets them be;
