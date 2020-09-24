September 24th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1344

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🦅 ”🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * A Vote for Trump is a Vote for Freedom.* * * *
Count-Down Time! — 39 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
It’s “Peaceful Protest” Week!…Whoo hoo Rock around the Country, Treepers!!
✨Today is Trump Peaceful Protest in Jacksonville, FL @7pm Also speaking in Charlotte, NC @4:30 American First Healthcare Vision
Tomorrow is Trump Peaceful Protest in Newport News, Va- Fri Sept 25
2 more days to Trump Peaceful Protest in Middletown, PA–Sat Sept 26
Also……2 more days…President Trump will give the name of his Supreme Court nominee–Sat Sept 26 at 5pm ET
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGAA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Shout for joy to the Lord, all the earth.” 🌟 –-Psalm 100:1
***Praises***
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGAA Team Today
✅ President Trump extended the ban on Critical Race Theory to Federal Contractors
✅ Pres. Trump has dismantled Huawei…Huawei now claims their supply chain is under attack from USA–BooHoo
✅ .The Bay of Pigs Veterans Association, as they did in 2016, endorsed Pres. Trump for four more years.
✅ July GDP is now only 4% less than the GDP peak in February 2020
✅ Thank You, Lord, for Sundance.. and for his Mission
✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!
Boomerang: A Portland rioter shot at another rioter
🙏 America’s Arrow Prayers:
— Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump, MAGAA Team & WH/grounds
— for safe traveling for Pres. Trump & MAGAA Team as they make 3 trips: 1) attend RBG viewing, 2)Charlotte, NC, 3) Jacksonville FL {(1)Dep WH 9:55am–Pay Respect 10am**Arr Back at WH 10:30am (2)Dep WH 2:40pm—Speak in NC 4:30pm >> (3)Speak in FL rally 7pm***Arr in Miami RON 10pm}
— for smooth and legal voting for early voting which just started
— for protection for all the Repub Senators & get a backbone to “Fill That Seat”
— for a smooth nomination & confirmation of “Fill That Seat” judge.
— that states planning to continue to illegally count past Election Day, will not be allow to do that.
— Biden/Harris, all Dems & Never Trumpers to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble.. then diminish…. pouf…. poof…..
— Fake Media to fumble, jumble, mumble all their words
— “No” to vote-by-mail/mail-in ballots & ballot harvesting-We need Voter ID
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for protection for all Fed Agents & their eyes, as they surge into cities under attack
— for protection of all buildings-landmarks-National Mall
— For Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorism/violent mobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders,,,321 of 450-500 is completed
— for those who lost their loved ones this year
— For protection/healing for American children/youth like James Younger– Remember…Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Never Back Down ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”We thank God for the blessings we share as citizens of the Greatest Country on earth – and we hope, pray, and work for the day when the people of Cuba can finally reclaim their glorious destiny!”.
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
🙏 “The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, September 24, 2020 — 👌
🦅 “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
~~Determined & Dependable~~
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
From Sundance Twitter:
All the hand wringing over the GJ decision in Kentucky missed the point completely. The riots were going to happen no matter what.
Exactly, Joe. They merely found another excuse to make another attempt to ‘burn in all down.’
From Sundance Twitter…have fun.
I’d say “…the MSM is really Fake media. The journalists are really actors.
