Wednesday September 23rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLike
A Twofold Purpose
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
Have you ever noticed the wording of the majestic statement with which the Bible opens?
“In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth” (Gen. 1:1).
It does not say that God created “the universe,” but “the heaven” and “the earth.”
This is because God had a special purpose for the earth quite distinct from His purpose for the rest of the universe. This purpose concerning the earth and the nations to dwell upon it is progressively revealed in the Scriptures. We look forward to its glorious consummation when “the earth shall be full of the knowledge of the Lord, as the waters cover the sea” — when the Christ who was crucified here shall come into His right, reigning as King of kings and Lord of lords.
But God also had a very special purpose concerning heaven which He kept hidden in His own heart of love until man’s sin and rebellion had reached their climax. Then He stooped down, saved the “chief of sinners” and used him to make known the wondrous secret of His purpose to offer to sinners everywhere, salvation by grace through faith alone, reconciling them to Himself in one body by the cross and giving them a present position and a future prospect in the highest heavens.
God’s purpose concerning the earth and Christ’s reign upon it is the subject of prophecy (Luke 1:68-76), His purpose concerning heaven and our exaltation there with Christ is the subject of “the mystery” (Eph. 2:4-10; 3:1-4). Into these two great subjects the Scriptures are basically divided.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/a-twofold-purpose/
Genesis 1:1 In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.
Luke 1:68 Blessed be the Lord God of Israel; for he hath visited and redeemed his people,
69 And hath raised up an horn of salvation for us in the house of his servant David;
70 As he spake by the mouth of his holy prophets, which have been since the world began:
71 That we should be saved from our enemies, and from the hand of all that hate us;
72 To perform the mercy promised to our fathers, and to remember his holy covenant;
73 The oath which he sware to our father Abraham,
74 That he would grant unto us, that we being delivered out of the hand of our enemies might serve him without fear,
75 In holiness and righteousness before him, all the days of our life.
76 And thou, child, shalt be called the prophet of the Highest: for thou shalt go before the face of the Lord to prepare his ways;
Ephesians 2:4 But God, who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith he loved us,
5 Even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, (by grace ye are saved;)
6 And hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus:
7 That in the ages to come he might shew the exceeding riches of his grace in his kindness toward us through Christ Jesus.
8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
10 For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.
Eph 3:1 For this cause I Paul, the prisoner of Jesus Christ for you Gentiles,
2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:
3 How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words,
4 Whereby, when ye read, ye may understand my knowledge in the mystery of Christ)
LikeLike
“But God also had a very special purpose concerning heaven which He kept hidden in His own heart of love until man’s sin and rebellion had reached their climax”
In order for the bible to be understood properly, it tells us the divisions have to be made.
2Timothy 2:15 Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.
The purpose of this is so that people do not try and apply things meant for those living in other periods of time. One of the best examples of this is found in Mark 16, where we read:
Mark 16:17 And these signs shall follow them that believe; In my name shall they cast out devils; they shall speak with new tongues; 18 They shall take up serpents; and if they drink any deadly thing, it shall not hurt them; they shall lay hands on the sick, and they shall recover.
This will be true and these signs will be necessary during the time of judgment upon the earth before Christ’s physical return, also known as the “Great Tribulation” or “the time of Jacob’s trouble” or “the 70th week of Daniel”.
The greatest division, which must be made, is between prophecy (Luke 1:70, see above), given to the nation Israel; and the mystery, revealed only to the apostle Paul for the gentiles (other nations).
Romans 16:25 Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began,
Something “kept secret since the world began” absolutely cannot be the same as something “proclaimed by the prophets “since the world began”.
Acts 3:21 Whom the heaven must receive until the times of restitution of all things, which God hath spoken by the mouth of all his holy prophets since the world began.
Eph 3:5 Which in other ages was not made known unto the sons of men, as it is now revealed unto his holy apostles and prophets by the Spirit;
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
MUST WATCH VIDEO: Kyle Rittenhouse — The Truth in 11 Minutes
The #FightBack Foundation has published an eleven-minute video explaining the Kyle Rittenhouse case with brand new details.
The video fills in viewers with more details about what happened that fateful night in Kenosha and more on the teenager’s history of volunteer and charity work.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/must-watch-video-kyle-rittenhouse-truth-11-minutes/
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Kyle Rittenhouse – The Truth in 11 Minutes
#FightBack
To support Kyle and his fight for justice, text “KYLE” to 36413
Visit Our Website
https://fightback.law/
LikeLike
Truth.
LikeLike
George Zimmerman should have had this kind of defense in the court of public opinion. Black Lies Matter might have been nipped in the bud.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ninth Circuit Court Overturns Death Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
https://babylonbee.com/news/ninth-circuit-court-overturns-death-of-ruth-bader-ginsburg
SAN FRANCISCO, CA—In a landmark ruling, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has overturned the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. In a close decision, the judges on the court have ruled RBG’s death unconstitutional and will block Trump from nominating a replacement.
Kim McLane Wardlaw, the judge who issued the ruling, said in a statement: “Justice Ginsburg’s death was an affront to the constitution as well as our God-given right to abort as many babies as possible and sell their body parts for research. Death, at its core, is a construct designed to subvert the rule of law by taking pro-choice liberal judges away from us too soon. We cannot allow Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death to stand. By law, she will now be considered to be still alive.”…
LikeLike