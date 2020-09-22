President Trump Great American Comeback Rally and Peaceful Protest – Pittsburgh, PA – 7:00pm Livestream…

Tonight President Donald J. Trump holds a great American comeback campaign event and peaceful protest at Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. Anticipated start time 7:00pm ET.
Trump Campaign Livestream – RSBN Livestream Link – Fox Business Livestream
.
.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“reimagine” 😂
LikeLike
Defund the police, hire social workers so they can remove guns. They coming after you and your freedoms.
LikeLiked by 3 people
as you are getting murdered – go to a happy place in your mind ( like a gazelle in a lion mouth)
reimagine murder as a pharmaceutical drug commercial
ty Ka-Ma-La
LikeLiked by 2 people
If they succeed in stealing the election I want to re-imagine the secret service.
LikeLike
Re-open all the mental wards and hospitals…………….No Voluntary admissions……..ROUND THEM ALL UP!!! 25 years of insanity……..60 years of degeneracy!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If I was running, my slogan would be 7 words
“More Jails. More Nuthouses. Round em up”
People’s desire to riot, cause mayhem and chaos does not supersede my right to conduct the business of life in safe and civil environment. Those who cannot function in a civil society must be removed from it … for a long long long time.
LikeLiked by 5 people
POTUS will take this guy out of our government. SOROS!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I love how Newt just let those evah-so-long seconds tick by. Verboten?
Gotcha, gals! Let the earth open up and swallow your sorry tails/tales…both. Whatever.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Rear ends.
LikeLike
Giving a great over view of the riots!😃
LikeLiked by 3 people
I notice he gives a little more detail about rioters tactics and/or expands on what happened to individual targets (like the older couple eating) each time he talks about riots.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly. I didn’t know about the tuna cans! And he remembers everything!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me either! Tuna cans, soup cans. It’s a shame they can’t use their brains to help people. Can’t create–they just destroy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bumble Tuna cans
Who knew?
We need some follow up on who pays and delivers bricks.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yep–who pays, who provides. Friggin limo company in Chicago was transporting rioters to Kenosha, WI. POTUS says it’s stupid rich people paying but who exactly?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Soros’ Cabal? Arabella Advisors’ multiple offshoots? Any consortium of empty shells hiding foundation money — they change daily.
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/exclusive-blm-communist-pointed-gun-random-drivers-louisville-identified-linked-soros-funded-organization/
LikeLike
President Trump endorsed by the largest group of police.
Standing ovations for PA Sheriffs who changed from Dims to Republicans.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
The guy has so much energy!😍
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can someone help clarify. I’m in NC and feeling upset that ballot harvesting and counting votes 9 days after Election Day is being allowed. Doesn’t the constitution state Election Day is just that? How can states change federal election laws that defy the constitution? Feeling very powerless and angry.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just going off my memory here: Nov 3rd is election day but Dec 14th is when the delegates vote/are counted. Dan Bongino recently explained this. The show was yesterday or day before. Hope this helps
LikeLike
Feel the exact same way Cathead. Wrote to my NC Senator and Rep earlier. My understanding is that the State Legislature has the final say (Mark Levin). I wonder if this gets to the US Supreme Court. I really didn’t see this coming here. Sad.
LikeLike
Remember, on Election Day, if Donald J Trump receives 51% of registered voters in a state, nothing – not ballot harvesting, not 50 days of counting votes – can change that outcome.
GOTV on Election Day (or earlier) IN PERSON. Bring your family and friends to the polls.
We can do this! Stop being upset and use that energy to organize whatever you can do to help!
LikeLiked by 1 person
🚀🚀SPACE FORCE 🚀🚀
“by the way its going to end up being one of the most important things, more important than you can imagine”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At 8:57 there are 102,5000 watching on RSBN, and 15,200 watching on Fox (Youtube).
That pretty much sums up what Trump supporters think of Fox…..
LikeLiked by 9 people
OANN on Youtube had 13,200 watching
LikeLike
But OANN is broadcasting the rally live….so that raises their numbers by____?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Many times OAN is the only broadcast station who shows up for Trump events.
OAN even showed up in NYC last night for the beginning of Bannon’s Stop The Steal tour, and had a great interview with Bannon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I checked and neither Fox News nor Fox Business were broadcasting the rally live at the time. So they only covered it via their Internet feed to Youtube.
I didn’t bother with any other of the alphabet MSM TV networks …
LikeLiked by 1 person
Discriminating, ain’t they?
I love that RSBN cuts into close-ups of faces in the audience as PDJT lets the hammer fall on some DimDem misstep. SOCKEROO!
LikeLike
I found another website who also had a live feed on YouTube – Conservative Daily News.
Their YouTube feed indicated they had about 28,300 viewers at the time it ended.
Wonder how many other sites had it live via a YouTube feed?
LikeLike
Mr ENERGY!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Moon Township is Pittsburgh.
If memory serves, this is the same private airport then-Candidate Trump came early 2016.
This airport is fantastic, treated Mr Trump very well. A whole bunch of us drove there for that rally. Much fun!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wonderful rally! I love our President!
LikeLiked by 2 people
So precious—President Trump walking to AF1 with Ivanka, Jared and their kids.
The memories the grandkids will have watching Grandpa at a rally.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did you see Ivanka’s daughter doing the “YMCA”? Cute.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She was doing MAGA!!! From Ricky Rebel’s parody on YMCA..
LikeLike
Thank you President Trump!
LikeLiked by 1 person