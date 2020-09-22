President Trump Great American Comeback Rally and Peaceful Protest – Pittsburgh, PA – 7:00pm Livestream…

Posted on September 22, 2020 by

Tonight President Donald J. Trump holds a great American comeback campaign event and peaceful protest at Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. Anticipated start time 7:00pm ET.

Trump Campaign LivestreamRSBN Livestream LinkFox Business Livestream

149 Responses to President Trump Great American Comeback Rally and Peaceful Protest – Pittsburgh, PA – 7:00pm Livestream…

  1. patti says:
    September 22, 2020 at 8:33 pm

  2. waterthelibertytree01 says:
    September 22, 2020 at 8:34 pm

    Re-open all the mental wards and hospitals…………….No Voluntary admissions……..ROUND THEM ALL UP!!! 25 years of insanity……..60 years of degeneracy!!!

    • BareKnuckledConservative says:
      September 22, 2020 at 8:48 pm

      If I was running, my slogan would be 7 words

      “More Jails. More Nuthouses. Round em up”

      People’s desire to riot, cause mayhem and chaos does not supersede my right to conduct the business of life in safe and civil environment. Those who cannot function in a civil society must be removed from it … for a long long long time.

  3. WhiteBoard says:
    September 22, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    POTUS will take this guy out of our government. SOROS!

  4. paper doll says:
    September 22, 2020 at 8:37 pm

    Giving a great over view of the riots!😃

  5. sunnyflower5 says:
    September 22, 2020 at 8:42 pm

    President Trump endorsed by the largest group of police.

    Standing ovations for PA Sheriffs who changed from Dims to Republicans.

  6. sunnyflower5 says:
    September 22, 2020 at 8:50 pm

  7. paper doll says:
    September 22, 2020 at 8:50 pm

    The guy has so much energy!😍

  8. Cathead says:
    September 22, 2020 at 8:51 pm

    Can someone help clarify. I’m in NC and feeling upset that ballot harvesting and counting votes 9 days after Election Day is being allowed. Doesn’t the constitution state Election Day is just that? How can states change federal election laws that defy the constitution? Feeling very powerless and angry.

    • tuskyou says:
      September 22, 2020 at 8:58 pm

      Just going off my memory here: Nov 3rd is election day but Dec 14th is when the delegates vote/are counted. Dan Bongino recently explained this. The show was yesterday or day before. Hope this helps

    • BareKnuckledConservative says:
      September 22, 2020 at 8:59 pm

      Feel the exact same way Cathead. Wrote to my NC Senator and Rep earlier. My understanding is that the State Legislature has the final say (Mark Levin). I wonder if this gets to the US Supreme Court. I really didn’t see this coming here. Sad.

    • ev222 says:
      September 22, 2020 at 9:00 pm

      Remember, on Election Day, if Donald J Trump receives 51% of registered voters in a state, nothing – not ballot harvesting, not 50 days of counting votes – can change that outcome.

      GOTV on Election Day (or earlier) IN PERSON. Bring your family and friends to the polls.

      We can do this! Stop being upset and use that energy to organize whatever you can do to help!

  9. tuskyou says:
    September 22, 2020 at 8:54 pm

    🚀🚀SPACE FORCE 🚀🚀

    “by the way its going to end up being one of the most important things, more important than you can imagine”.

  10. GB Bari says:
    September 22, 2020 at 8:58 pm

    At 8:57 there are 102,5000 watching on RSBN, and 15,200 watching on Fox (Youtube).

    That pretty much sums up what Trump supporters think of Fox…..

    • GB Bari says:
      September 22, 2020 at 9:02 pm

      OANN on Youtube had 13,200 watching

    • GB Bari says:
      September 22, 2020 at 9:10 pm

      I checked and neither Fox News nor Fox Business were broadcasting the rally live at the time. So they only covered it via their Internet feed to Youtube.

      I didn’t bother with any other of the alphabet MSM TV networks …

    • rashomon says:
      September 22, 2020 at 9:11 pm

      Discriminating, ain’t they?

      I love that RSBN cuts into close-ups of faces in the audience as PDJT lets the hammer fall on some DimDem misstep. SOCKEROO!

    • GB Bari says:
      September 22, 2020 at 9:17 pm

      I found another website who also had a live feed on YouTube – Conservative Daily News.
      Their YouTube feed indicated they had about 28,300 viewers at the time it ended.

      Wonder how many other sites had it live via a YouTube feed?

  11. jus wundrin says:
    September 22, 2020 at 9:00 pm

    Mr ENERGY!

  12. jeans2nd says:
    September 22, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    Moon Township is Pittsburgh.
    If memory serves, this is the same private airport then-Candidate Trump came early 2016.
    This airport is fantastic, treated Mr Trump very well. A whole bunch of us drove there for that rally. Much fun!

  13. Skippy says:
    September 22, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    Wonderful rally! I love our President!

  14. sunnyflower5 says:
    September 22, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    So precious—President Trump walking to AF1 with Ivanka, Jared and their kids.
    The memories the grandkids will have watching Grandpa at a rally.

  15. Blue Moon says:
    September 22, 2020 at 9:14 pm

    Did you see Ivanka’s daughter doing the “YMCA”? Cute.

  16. Lion2017 says:
    September 22, 2020 at 9:16 pm

    Thank you President Trump!

