President Trump Delivers Remarks to United Nations General Assembly: “America is Fulfilling Our Destiny as Peacemaker”…

United States President Donald Trump delivers pre-recorded remarks to the 2020 United Nations General Assembly.

Key Excerpts:

[…] 75 years after the end of World War II and the founding of the United Nations, we are once again engaged in a great global struggle. We have waged a fierce battle against the invisible enemy – the China Virus – which has claimed countless lives in 188 countries.

[…] In the United States, we launched the most aggressive mobilization since the Second World War.

[…] We will distribute a vaccine, we will DEFEAT the virus, we will END the pandemic, and we will enter a new era of unprecedented prosperity, cooperation and peace.

[…] In the earliest days of the virus, China locked down travel domestically while allowing flights to LEAVE China and infect the world.

[…] The Chinese government, and the World Health Organization – which is virtually controlled by China – falsely declared that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission.

[…] Later, they falsely said people without symptoms would not spread the disease.

[…] The United Nations must hold China accountable for their actions.

[…] Those who attack America’s exceptional environmental record while ignoring China’s rampant pollution are NOT interested in the environment. They only want to punish America. And I will not stand for it.

[…] If the United Nations is to be an effective organization, it must focus on the real problems of the world. This includes terrorism, the oppression of women, forced labor, drug trafficking, human and sex trafficking, religious persecution, and the ethnic cleansing of religious minorities.

[…] We also know that American prosperity is the bedrock of freedom and security all over the world. In three short years, we built the greatest economy in history.

[…] We spent $2.5 trillion dollars over the last 4 years on our military.

[…] We revitalized the NATO Alliance.

[…] We withdrew from the terrible Iran Nuclear Deal and imposed crippling sanctions on the world’s leading state sponsor of terror.

[…] This month we achieved a peace deal between Serbia and Kosovo. We reached a landmark breakthrough with TWO Peace Deals in the Middle East – after decades of no progress.

[…] As we speak, the United States is also working to end the war in Afghanistan – and we are bringing our troops HOME. America is fulfilling our destiny as PEACEMAKER.

[…] For decades, the same tired voices proposed the same failed solutions, pursuing global ambitions at the expense of their own people. But only when you take care of your own citizens, will you find a true basis for cooperation.

“Peace is the prize”

~President Donald J Trump

  1. helmhood says:
    September 22, 2020 at 11:08 am

    Real leadership, real accomplishments, real President. This is what victory looks like on full display for all the world to see.

    Fake ballots for a fake party is not going to win this election.

    • margarite1 says:
      September 22, 2020 at 11:44 am

      Just when I didn’t think I could love our President any more….he goes and says all this!
      I’m just in awe.

    • bertdilbert says:
      September 22, 2020 at 11:51 am

      Beat China on the virus and environment. End with a giant God bless the UN. Haters gonna hate!

      Pelosi reaches back, fumbling with her empty quiver…

    • gensensibility says:
      September 22, 2020 at 11:53 am

      In 1856, Democrats rigged the election for governor in Kansas Territory. This ultimately resulted in the Kansas, bleeding Kansas episodes. Those opposed to slavery in Kansas could only protect themselves by shipping in hundreds of rifles. When the pro-slavery, illegitimate governor arrived outside Lawrence with artillery, charging the free State governor with treason, the only thing that saved him was the outcry in the northeast about the rapes, etc. going on. Pres candidate Buchanon pleaded with Pres Pierce to resolve the issues in Kansas quickly or he would lose the election.

      Fraudulent elections lead to armed resistence. Failing that, freedom of the press is the last recourse. With tech giants controlling the press, we are in a precarious spot.

      The 1856 presidential election was determined by Buchanon buying Pennsylvania’s electors’ votes. How did that end by 1861?

      Fraudulent elections have a history in this country and not a good one.

  2. trumplandslide says:
    September 22, 2020 at 11:12 am

    We have the best president, don’t we?

  3. JCscuba says:
    September 22, 2020 at 11:18 am

    Well done, thanks, J.C/

  4. JG3 says:
    September 22, 2020 at 11:18 am

    Could there be a better picture? One for the history books! Love, love it!

  5. henry says:
    September 22, 2020 at 11:22 am

    Really seems hung up on this China thing…

    /sarc

    Bet Xi is hopsing mad…

  6. majorriddle says:
    September 22, 2020 at 11:26 am

    I was rather hoping that our President would announce that the US is withdrawing from the UN, and UN staff has 30 days to vacate the UN building.

    • John17milw says:
      September 22, 2020 at 12:37 pm

      Everyone is already leaving NY. Should take care of itself. Please pay the rent before you leave.

    • cattastrophe says:
      September 22, 2020 at 2:12 pm

      Why would he do that when it is still the perfect platform to inform and influence the world. President’s Trump is presenting the correct agenda that will influence the world and the U.N., not the other way around as it has been in the past. The U.N. was useless to us under other administrations that wanted to surrendered our sovereignty to their ridiculous demands. Now the shoe is on the other foot it is the U.S. who is making demands of the U.N. for them to fulfill the role they were intended to fulfill while withholding much of our funding to make them comply. There’s no reason for President Trump to withdraw the U.S. from the U.N.

    • mikeyboo says:
      September 22, 2020 at 2:41 pm

      I have to admit I would be just as happy if UN staff remained in the building and the whole building was vaporized.

  7. lambgraham says:
    September 22, 2020 at 11:26 am

    Pure Genius, the way he finessed the Peace Plans. The momementum should continue after reelection.
    Bill Clinton blew the greatest Peace Dividend in history when he started the war against the Serbs. This caused the Russians to elect Putin out of fear a vulnerable Russia was next.
    GW Bush foreign policy was a disaster.
    Obama doubled down on Bush’s disaster by taking out Gaddify and getting us involved in Syria.
    It just goes to show you how difficult it is to go against the military complex and Deep State . They all caved, except Trump.

    • Publius2016 says:
      September 22, 2020 at 11:52 am

      well Putin came from KGB so actually internal forces brought him to power…as a nuclear power, that is a good thing…

      Clinton failed ME because Arafat couldn’t say yes…notice 45 took Jerusalem off the table…

    • Kroesus says:
      September 22, 2020 at 12:16 pm

      Hilliary the “Harridans” war in Libya is why NK will most likely never give up any active nuclear weapons it has. Would you? Gaddafi surrendered his in the interest of making up with the West and he was taken out afterward.

  8. JG3 says:
    September 22, 2020 at 11:29 am

    Perfection! He really knows how to set the stage!

    Maybe his next chapter will be what he started out wanting to be, a director. (if memory is correct?)

    =Third yhuge success!

  9. Hammersdad says:
    September 22, 2020 at 11:30 am

    Borrowed from a previous post by another poster:

    MAGA – Man Asked – God Answered

    May God also bless President Trump. And you and me, and everyone in this world He made in which for us to live and learn the things we need to know.

    Hammersdad

  10. theycallmepapa65 says:
    September 22, 2020 at 11:30 am

    President Donald J. Trump is truly the most honest, brave, and caring President of The United States of America in my 66 years in this earth. This is truly a fight between good and evil. God Bless the President and the United States of America.

  12. hoghead2 says:
    September 22, 2020 at 11:48 am

    Carefully consider this man. These are historic times.

    There will never be another president like Donald John Trump. (Oh, there will be those who quote his words and say his name; they will promise a continuation of or return to “the Trump Era”. Cheap imitations.)

    • hoghead2 says:
      September 22, 2020 at 11:53 am

      And the greatest part is that Donald Trump, as he rearranges the former status-quo, is having himself a BLAST!

      • readyandable1 says:
        September 22, 2020 at 1:52 pm

        He really is. You can tell. That doesn’t mean he doesn’t understand the seriousness of the situation, but he is driven, invigorated even, by this challenge among challenges. So hey, why not do it with cheer! Good will and FAITH, triumphs over deception and hopelessness.

    • cattastrophe says:
      September 22, 2020 at 2:16 pm

      Maybe not as brave, charismatic or intelligent but i’m praying they are not cheap imitations but true patriots trying to not let the legacy vanish.

  13. Ninja7 says:
    September 22, 2020 at 11:55 am

    Sundance,
    Thanks for all that you do. Appreciated the key points from PDJT’S Speech.

    Love how President Donald J Trump, stuck the nose in for the things that the UN dosen”t have a high priority:carbon in the air (lower than all the signatories of the Climate Accord), WHO being a proxy for China (Giving lots of wrong information), Not one but two peace accords (Serbia and Kosovo, ME, The Abraham Accords, Israel and UAE, Israel and Bahrain)…

    Must really make the Globalist’s very unhappy, when their plan (Agenda 21), is being foiled and is no longer hidden in darkness.🤔😁🤗

  14. Snellvillebob says:
    September 22, 2020 at 12:08 pm

    As I enjoyed President Trump’s speech, I savored how much the European owners must have watched hated him even more.
    Years of planning, nudge, nudge, nudge to convert us to an enslaved nation. They want a feudal system where fiefdoms are markets and market shares and the rest of us are slaves.

  15. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    September 22, 2020 at 12:14 pm

    Take that Chinazi!

    What a great speech. Although I was surprised PDJT barely mentioned the peace deals. Then again it was short and Chinazi is most important.

  16. Phflipper says:
    September 22, 2020 at 12:16 pm

    “As we speak, the United States is also working to end the war in Afghanistan – and we are bringing our troops HOME. America is fulfilling our destiny as PEACEMAKER.”

    Matthew 5:9
    Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God.

  17. dondeg says:
    September 22, 2020 at 12:19 pm

    “And God bless the United Nations” because God knows they need it!

  18. swampfox999 says:
    September 22, 2020 at 12:53 pm

    Telling it like it is while doing more for peace and against tyranny than any other leader.

  19. wtd says:
    September 22, 2020 at 12:54 pm

    Trump says China must be held accountable for spread of COVID-19 in UN speech https://trib.al/enZd8wN

  20. Eric says:
    September 22, 2020 at 1:09 pm

    President Trump rally in Virginia on Friday! (Newport News)

  21. Kimi says:
    September 22, 2020 at 1:16 pm

    So very proud of OUR President! 😊😳🇺🇸

  22. Donzo says:
    September 22, 2020 at 1:37 pm

    Once Trump said China must be held accountable he now must make it so. There won’t be any payout from China, well, unless you consider the massive tariffs that will make doing profitable business with China impossible. China can only subsidize them for so long. Man with a plan.

  23. henry says:
    September 22, 2020 at 1:39 pm

  24. Dr P says:
    September 22, 2020 at 1:41 pm

    one of the perks of the incumbent
    – Trump understands the value of free media
    – this will be chopped up and recycled into ads

  25. henry says:
    September 22, 2020 at 1:55 pm

    One of the things I wish PT would have addressed on China is their use of civilian ships in their Navy. Just yesterday they fired a rocket ( supposedly for satellite launch ) from a civilian vessel.

    This and the use of flotillas to over fish off the coast of South America needs to cease.

  26. fatimadon says:
    September 22, 2020 at 2:16 pm

    Our magnificent President Trump said more in seven minutes than BHO said in eight years. Pray ever day for his safety, his family’s safety, and for the continuation of our republic.

  27. MVW says:
    September 22, 2020 at 2:38 pm

    Trump laid out the next 4 years both in peace, no military adventurism, and holding China accountable, applying reciprocal measures, and decoupling from an unreliable Chinese Communist Party.

    As noted above when there is clarity in message it does not take a lot of time and Trump was not windful in his address to the UN.

    Bravo!

