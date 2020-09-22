President Trump Delivers Remarks to United Nations General Assembly: “America is Fulfilling Our Destiny as Peacemaker”…

United States President Donald Trump delivers pre-recorded remarks to the 2020 United Nations General Assembly.

Key Excerpts:

[…] 75 years after the end of World War II and the founding of the United Nations, we are once again engaged in a great global struggle. We have waged a fierce battle against the invisible enemy – the China Virus – which has claimed countless lives in 188 countries.

[…] In the United States, we launched the most aggressive mobilization since the Second World War.

[…] We will distribute a vaccine, we will DEFEAT the virus, we will END the pandemic, and we will enter a new era of unprecedented prosperity, cooperation and peace.

[…] In the earliest days of the virus, China locked down travel domestically while allowing flights to LEAVE China and infect the world.

[…] The Chinese government, and the World Health Organization – which is virtually controlled by China – falsely declared that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission.

[…] Later, they falsely said people without symptoms would not spread the disease.

[…] The United Nations must hold China accountable for their actions.

[…] Those who attack America’s exceptional environmental record while ignoring China’s rampant pollution are NOT interested in the environment. They only want to punish America. And I will not stand for it.

[…] If the United Nations is to be an effective organization, it must focus on the real problems of the world. This includes terrorism, the oppression of women, forced labor, drug trafficking, human and sex trafficking, religious persecution, and the ethnic cleansing of religious minorities.

[…] We also know that American prosperity is the bedrock of freedom and security all over the world. In three short years, we built the greatest economy in history.

[…] We spent $2.5 trillion dollars over the last 4 years on our military.

[…] We revitalized the NATO Alliance.

[…] We withdrew from the terrible Iran Nuclear Deal and imposed crippling sanctions on the world’s leading state sponsor of terror.

[…] This month we achieved a peace deal between Serbia and Kosovo. We reached a landmark breakthrough with TWO Peace Deals in the Middle East – after decades of no progress.

[…] As we speak, the United States is also working to end the war in Afghanistan – and we are bringing our troops HOME. America is fulfilling our destiny as PEACEMAKER.

[…] For decades, the same tired voices proposed the same failed solutions, pursuing global ambitions at the expense of their own people. But only when you take care of your own citizens, will you find a true basis for cooperation.