President Trump Dances Through Ohio…

President Trump has astute political instincts… that’s one of the reasons why those who know him longest (and best) simply remind everyone to just let Trump be Trump. Our president knows our nation needs joy… He not only senses it, he inherently is tuned into it.

Leaders of large private sector institutions and large corporations all carry this skill-set. It establishes the tone and humanity of the organization. Follow this lead.

.

The value of this positive national message is far beyond measure. Most professional political observers do not have a frame of reference from which to value the importance and visibility of this campaign messaging.

Right now those who wish to “fundamentally change” our nation are waging a full frontal assault against our constitutional republic. The bombardment seems overwhelming.

Leftist city and state leaders have abandoned rule of law in favor of supporting the mob effort to destroy our sense of national unity. Political activists, left-wing ideologues under the guise of democrats, and a host of media allies are conducting an information war on behalf of their objective. Big tech social media companies are attempting to remove the voices of those who are fighting back.

There is a great deal of purposefully driven anxiety and fear amid our nation as this multi-faceted internal war takes place. However, there is a primary element to this effort that each person can shield themselves from, and act to counter. Do not let your sense of self succumb to this assault. Do not let them win the battle for your peace of mind.

It might, heck, -check that- it does seem overwhelming at times. But that is the nature of this collectivist strategy. That is the purpose of this bombardment. We must hold strong and push back against their lies and manipulations. If you look closely at their attack, it is weak and much of it is psychological bait. Do not fall into the trap of despair.

When I share the message “live your best life”, it is not without purpose. Every moment that we allow the onslaught to deter us from living our dreams, is a moment those who oppose our nation view as us taking a knee. Do not allow this effort to succeed.

You might ask yourself how can I, one person, a flea looking into a furnace, retain an optimistic disposition while all around me seems chaotic and mad.

That’s the point; it ‘seems’ chaotic and mad because it has been created to appear that way. There are more of us than them; they just control the systems that allow us to connect, share messages and recognize the scale of our assembly.

Every second that you live your life with thankfulness for the abundance within it; every moment that we CHOOSE to engage with fellowship; every day that we accept guidance from God – however you define him to be; and every moment we cherish this time to be a beacon of optimism; is a moment that we withstand that barrage and hold the flag in place. It is a genuinely patriotic position not to succumb to the attack.

If you allow yourself to be drawn into crisis and despair, you allow them to win. If your center of normal is based around this overwhelming onslaught, you will eventually concede liberty in favor of peace. Once we stop living in liberty, we no longer have peace.

It took me a while to fully understand just how damaging empty streets, soulless eyes, the lack of smiles, shuttered businesses and the absence of joy would become. But as I travel around trying to deliver a very specific message to a very specific audience, I now recognize just how much damage is being done; not just to our nation as a whole, but also to every individual within it – personally.

We must shake this mindset. We must withstand this onslaught and rally to the origin of our true national spirit. We must rally to a standard of Americanism and accept this is not that. In essence, we must individually take a stand. Purposefully, deliberately and with forethought, we must engage those around us to get rid of this sense of foreboding.

This approach is how we win the larger battle.

All around us, in every tribe and region, there are people who need you to show them the strength that you have. Strength of spirit. Strength of fellowship that you will not relent from expressing. No matter what noise is shouting from the loudspeakers we must withstand it; we must make eye contact and remain joyful. We cannot allow despair to be the status quo.

Trust me, this ain’t easy…. through my own research, I have torn open the dungeon doors and stared into the dark space; and yes, the scale of corruption amid our national body politic sticks to you; it manifests as cynicism.

However, our president’s MAGA message is optimistic; and we must fight against any tendency to allow the leftist hatred and scheme against our American value system to impact delivery of that message, our message.

If you listened to the responses from democrat voters watching the RNC convention, you would have noted the most consistent point mentioned was their disconnect from the party that has allowed hate and division to dictate policy. It is only getting worse.

Democrats and independents are flocking to the MAGA movement in larger numbers than ever before. Our political opposition is seeing the result in terms of voters turning away from them and they are apoplectic.

Which is the point of writing this. Our nation needs more people like you, right now. Don’t wait… engage life, get optimistic however you need to do it. Then let that part of you shine right now… This is how we will win this 2020 campaign. Hold up that flag; give the starter smile… rally to the standard you create and spread fellowship again.

God knows our nation needs it; and each of us can choose to deliver that message.