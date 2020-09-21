President Trump Rally for the American Worker – 5:00pm ET Livestream…

President Donald J. Trump will hold two campaign events today in Ohio. First by delivering remarks on fighting for the American worker in Vandalia, Ohio at 5:00pm EDT, then a Great American Comeback rally and peaceful protest event in in Swanton at 7:00 PM EDT.
President Donald J. Trump holds the first campaign event at Wright Bros Aero in Vandalia, OH. Anticipated start time 5:00pm EDT – Livestream Links Below
RSBN Livestream Link – Trump Campaign Livestream – Fox Business Livestream
Just clicked on Cspan to see if they’re gonna have it on TV. Sheila Jackson Lee is giving a speech in the Hall now addressing “Discrimination Based on Race – Based Hairstyles”.
LOLLOLLOOLLLLLL!!!!!
P.S. seems like Cspan 1 *might* be covering the Trump rally.
Who is this thing called Trump of whom you speak???? A presidential candidate who has 2 campaign rallies in one day? After 7 pm? How is this possible? I thought candidates were limited to 2 appearances per week. And those events must occur before sundown. So this Trump guy does the whole president thingy, hold multiple press conferences, meets world leaders, does a few peace deals, plays a quick 9 holes, and then gets on the campaign trail? And he does this every day????
This is what our tax dollars pay their salary for.
POTUS has no equal, just ask Tina Turner.
The most aggravating thing about this storm damage is that I am deprived of my normal internet connection and cannot watch President Trump’s rallies. I have not missed one in years until the power went out Wed at 1am. Very disappointing to miss President Trump speaking with all that is going on in the country and the world.
Standing in a mile long line in Swanton…not one mask in my line of sight…just smiling faces…😎
Opening Prayer.
Is there anywhere on line where I can watch the 7pm? Swanton is right outside Toledo, where I’ll be this evening while my dog recovers from his spa day 🙂
https://www.c-span.org/video/?475976-1/president-trump-campaign-remarks-dayton-ohio
https://www.c-span.org/video/?475943-1/president-trump-campaign-remarks-swanton-ohio
Hiden’ Biden now wearing a virtue mask and mumbling, lisping unintelligibly while speaking at a podium which should be a lot more than 6 feet away!!. Repeats the LIE about POTUS calling fallen soldiers “suckers”. Despicable.
But he may yet convince me that nation-wide riots are better than World Peace.
Getting to the essentials, the only thing the dems have to offer is hate
