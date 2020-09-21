President Trump Rally for the American Worker – 5:00pm ET Livestream…

President Donald J. Trump will hold two campaign events today in Ohio. First by delivering remarks on fighting for the American worker in Vandalia, Ohio at 5:00pm EDT, then a Great American Comeback rally and peaceful protest event in in Swanton at 7:00 PM EDT.

President Donald J. Trump holds the first campaign event at Wright Bros Aero in Vandalia, OH. Anticipated start time 5:00pm EDT – Livestream Links Below

RSBN Livestream Link – Trump Campaign Livestream – Fox Business Livestream

