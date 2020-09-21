President Trump Rally for the American Worker – 5:00pm ET Livestream…

President Donald J. Trump will hold two campaign events today in Ohio. First by delivering remarks on fighting for the American worker in Vandalia, Ohio at 5:00pm EDT, then a Great American Comeback rally and peaceful protest event in in Swanton at 7:00 PM EDT.

President Donald J. Trump holds the first campaign event at Wright Bros Aero in Vandalia, OH. Anticipated start time 5:00pm EDT – Livestream Links Below

12 Responses to President Trump Rally for the American Worker – 5:00pm ET Livestream…

  1. sunnydaze says:
    September 21, 2020 at 3:37 pm

    Just clicked on Cspan to see if they’re gonna have it on TV. Sheila Jackson Lee is giving a speech in the Hall now addressing “Discrimination Based on Race – Based Hairstyles”.

    LOLLOLLOOLLLLLL!!!!!

    • sunnydaze says:
      September 21, 2020 at 3:38 pm

      P.S. seems like Cspan 1 *might* be covering the Trump rally.

      • Bar Wind says:
        September 21, 2020 at 3:58 pm

        Who is this thing called Trump of whom you speak???? A presidential candidate who has 2 campaign rallies in one day? After 7 pm? How is this possible? I thought candidates were limited to 2 appearances per week. And those events must occur before sundown. So this Trump guy does the whole president thingy, hold multiple press conferences, meets world leaders, does a few peace deals, plays a quick 9 holes, and then gets on the campaign trail? And he does this every day????

    • wodiej says:
      September 21, 2020 at 4:00 pm

      This is what our tax dollars pay their salary for.

  2. delighteddeplorable says:
    September 21, 2020 at 3:39 pm

    POTUS has no equal, just ask Tina Turner.

  3. FL_GUY says:
    September 21, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    The most aggravating thing about this storm damage is that I am deprived of my normal internet connection and cannot watch President Trump’s rallies. I have not missed one in years until the power went out Wed at 1am. Very disappointing to miss President Trump speaking with all that is going on in the country and the world.

  4. Baby Hurley says:
    September 21, 2020 at 3:51 pm

    Standing in a mile long line in Swanton…not one mask in my line of sight…just smiling faces…😎

  5. sunnydaze says:
    September 21, 2020 at 3:52 pm

    Opening Prayer.

  6. crosseyedmary says:
    September 21, 2020 at 3:54 pm

    Is there anywhere on line where I can watch the 7pm? Swanton is right outside Toledo, where I’ll be this evening while my dog recovers from his spa day 🙂

  7. fred5678 says:
    September 21, 2020 at 3:54 pm

    Hiden’ Biden now wearing a virtue mask and mumbling, lisping unintelligibly while speaking at a podium which should be a lot more than 6 feet away!!. Repeats the LIE about POTUS calling fallen soldiers “suckers”. Despicable.

    But he may yet convince me that nation-wide riots are better than World Peace.

  8. Leon Brozyna says:
    September 21, 2020 at 3:54 pm

    Getting to the essentials, the only thing the dems have to offer is hate

