Sunday Talks – Jim Jordan Discusses Potential SCOTUS Replacements for Justice Ginsburg and Other Issues With Durham Probe of FBI/DOJ Conduct…

Representative Jim Jordan gives his perspective and analysis on the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and his thoughts on her replacement.  Additionally, Jordan discusses the ongoing material in the background of the Durham probe and the potential for investigative findings to surface prior to the election.

The SCOTUS pick will be important not just for long-term legal direction, but also for anticipated legal challenges likely to surround ballots, dates, votes and the 2020 election.

Challenges to recent ballot decisions in Pennsylvania and Michigan will likely fast-track to the Supreme Court.  Any 4-4 tie vote in SCOTUS means the lower court ruling will stand.  As expected this is shaping up to be a very interesting election year…

54 Responses to Sunday Talks – Jim Jordan Discusses Potential SCOTUS Replacements for Justice Ginsburg and Other Issues With Durham Probe of FBI/DOJ Conduct…

  1. bertdilbert says:
    September 20, 2020 at 5:12 pm

    Video link not working for me.

  2. A Call for Honesty says:
    September 20, 2020 at 5:16 pm

    Explain what is wrong about wanting to quickly appoint a justice who respects the constitution and want to uphold the law of the land. Every decent, law abiding citizen would welcome this. Why would certain politicians both Democrat and Republican have any objection to this?

    • bertdilbert says:
      September 20, 2020 at 5:23 pm

      Trillions are at stake and it is about continuing their life of living off your back. There is nothing honest about it. Trump is a threat to their continued skimming and lifestyle.

      • Eagle Driver says:
        September 20, 2020 at 6:23 pm

        There might be Trillions at stake but is being used by NEFARIOUS AND DUBIOUS character(s) of the United States… When President Trump is sworn in on 22 Jan 2021, MAY THE FIRE AND BRIMSTONE RAIN DOWN ON THE INDIVIDUALS WHO TRIED TO OVER-THROW A DULY ELECTED PRESIDENT!!!

        Hosea 9:14:
        “Give them, O Lord— what will you give? Give them a miscarrying womb and dry breasts.” Daniel 10:13

    • Right to reply says:
      September 20, 2020 at 5:28 pm

      50% are no longer law abiding, and that is the problem!
      People need to stop providing what their kids don’t need, and make them work for it if they want it. The issues we are seeing are kids given everything without the ability to get it for themselves.

      People make me want to vomit when they say “I want my kids to have everything I never had”. What did you never have?

    • hocuspocus13 says:
      September 20, 2020 at 5:32 pm

      “Fill The Seat”

      • Rowdyone says:
        September 20, 2020 at 7:11 pm

        Darn right! Does anyone seriously think that if the situation was reversed the Dims and their sycophants in the media wouldn’t be gleefully quoting Obama’s statement about “elections have consequences” as they rushed to confirm their candidate? And while we press ahead, lawfully, they are out there demanding illegal means to stop us.

    • ziegler von strahn says:
      September 20, 2020 at 6:24 pm

      Every decent, law abiding citizen would welcome this. Why would certain politicians both Democrat and Republican have any objection to this?….

      So…do you always give the answer to your own question before asking? 🙂

  3. thedoc00 says:
    September 20, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    As an interesting exercise, overlay potential battleground states and Federal Court Districts. There would potentially be 5-7 different Federal District Courts involved with challenges and injunctions. This fact sets up a great argument to have a full Supreme Court seated to decide the legal issues of the election as there is the possibility of multiple Federal District Court Findings.

    • Alex1689 says:
      September 20, 2020 at 7:51 pm

      The real battle is at the Circuit Court level. Overlay the states with Dem Governors who will order cheat by mail with the circuits that include swing states that have not flipped to majority Republican appointments (though I would not trust many Bush appointees). That’s where they are looking for the circuit court win that will remain on a S Ct 4-4 split.

  4. Bogeyfree says:
    September 20, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    Amazing that possibly Collins, Murkowski, Romney, Sasse, Graham and a few other RINO’s can’t see that without a PT replacement on the SC Court BEFORE Nov, there is no SC backstop and thus there won’t be a Republic left, let alone your right to freedom of speech, assembly, religion, along with the right to bear arms.

    All of these freedoms will be gone because these people didn’t allow PT SC nominee and a full SC and thus it allows for massive voter fraud to disenfranchise 80-120M Americans who voted honestly in person.

    They in essence are allowing the left to steal the election and IMO within 90-120 days after Jan 20, 2021 these freedoms will be “modified”, changing this country forever which truly could trigger total anarchy.

    All of this IMO could be avoided if they simply followed the Constitution and allow the President to do his job and they do theirs as so called members of the Republican Party.

    History MUST forever remember the RINOS who vote no as IMO everything that follows is on them likewise those who fail to uphold the rule of law and administer one system of justice while hiding behind the word political.

  5. OffCourseNation says:
    September 20, 2020 at 6:02 pm

    Thank you, Justice Ginsberg, for refusing to let Barack Obama and a Democrat Senate pick your replacement even when you were 80 plus years old and very unhealthy. Thank you so much for making it so Donald Trump and a Republican Senate would get to do it. It was your greatest positive contribution to our nation. Again good job !

  7. Cowboy79 says:
    September 20, 2020 at 6:13 pm

    Even Chuck Schumer agrees. Oh, Wait. That was Feb 22, 2016. Oh Well……….

  8. PaulCohen says:
    September 20, 2020 at 6:31 pm

  9. pouncer says:
    September 20, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    ACB is fine but Margaret Ryan or Don Willett are fun to think about, too.

  10. jello333 says:
    September 20, 2020 at 6:44 pm

    “The SCOTUS pick will be important not just for long-term legal direction, but also for anticipated legal challenges likely to surround ballots, dates, votes and the 2020 election.”

    And something else I think is important, VERY important: Making it perfectly clear to the Dems that the nominee WILL be confirmed, and that it will happen BEFORE the election. Why is that so important?

    Well, right now if the Dems think they can stop the nomination and stall things till after the election, till after the inauguration in January, till “Biden takes office”, they have a huge incentive to VOTE. On the other hand, if they see that their vote isn’t important in that regard, that Trump’s gonna get his person no matter what… well, I can imagine that would seriously DEMORALIZE a good chunk of the Dem base. “Oh my God, stopping Orange Man from getting any more SC picks was paramount. But now? It’s done… so what’s the point now?”

    In other words, getting this nominee confirmed QUICKLY is not just important for shaping the Court… it could also almost guarantee Trump’s re-election.

    • Peoria Jones says:
      September 20, 2020 at 7:05 pm

      This is a VERY important point, Jello. Great comment. 😉

    • The Gipper Lives says:
      September 20, 2020 at 7:16 pm

      They have a huge incentive to VOTE–and an even bigger one to CHEAT.

      Courts are how they impose laws corruptly–and without their fingerprints on them!

    • letjusticeprevail2014 says:
      September 20, 2020 at 7:45 pm

      True, Jello, BUT… now they’re saying that if a SCOTUS pick is rammed through, they will turn around and PACK the court if Biden wins. So…

      If the President and Mitch McConnell can get on the same page, why not lull the Dems into a false sense of security by keeping this all on the DL until AFTER the election (which might prevent mobilization of Dem voters) AND THEN ram it through BETWEEN Nov 3rd and Jan 19th. (A Lame Duck session CAN confirm a SCOTUS pick)

    • letjusticeprevail2014 says:
      September 20, 2020 at 7:45 pm

      True, Jello, BUT… now they’re saying that if a SCOTUS pick is rammed through, they will turn around and PACK the court if Biden wins. So…

      If the President and Mitch McConnell can get on the same page, why not lull the Dems into a false sense of security by keeping this all on the DL until AFTER the election (which might prevent mobilization of Dem voters) AND THEN ram it through BETWEEN Nov 3rd and Jan 19th. (A Lame Duck session CAN confirm a SCOTUS pick)

  11. PaulCohen says:
    September 20, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    “nothing is off the table” sounds like a really extreme threat for domestic politics… it’s normally only said between countries facing potential military conflict….. are the ‘Rats threatening to do much worse than they have done to date???

    • The Gipper Lives says:
      September 20, 2020 at 7:07 pm

      All this hysteria is an admission that Democrats cannot get their unpopular agenda passed by normal democratic means, so they use corrupt judges to force their will on you. Otherwise, this nomination would not assume the status of a silver stake in broad daylight to a Party of Vampires.

      “If you do this, everything is on the table,” they snarl.

      The threats aren’t really threats at all. They plan to eliminate the filibuster, pack the Court, dissolve the Electoral College, create new Democrat states and senators and control every election in America from the Swamp EVEN IF PRESIDENT TRUMP NOMINATES HILLARY CLINTON TO THE COURT.

      So they’re not really threats at all. They’re simply telling us what they will do if they are ever given power again. They will never relinquish it again.

      They are already bailing out arsonists, rioters and murderers to attack citizens. Defunding and kneecapping police departments. They’re using COVID to seize dictatorial powers and hurt the economy. They’re teaming with Big Tech to end Free Speech–except for themselves. Hell, they’re burning down their own cities. Who does that? Nero? They impeached Donald Trump because Joe Biden took bribes. They have already committed nuclear treason with Iran. And used a CIA/FBI/DOJ Police State to wiretap, frame and then attempt the overthrow of President Trump. And each new vile accusation only tells us what they themselves are doing.

      “Everything is on the table”?

      Yeah–we’ve noticed. It has been for some time. Lunatics.

      • Guyski says:
        September 20, 2020 at 7:44 pm

        Also, all this hysteria says a lot about John Roberts. If President Trump gets one more judge on the court, Roberts is insignificant.🤔

    • PaulCohen says:
      September 20, 2020 at 7:19 pm

    • TheHumanCondition says:
      September 20, 2020 at 7:21 pm

      What the insane “left” (fascists) never think about that in a society they desire so badly where anything goes,eventually those who are not insane fascists (us) will reach a point where they are forced to go along with anything goes as strictly self-defense measures.

      We’ve never been so close in our lifetimes to having the globalist scum foment another civil war as we are right now and I for one can feel it brewing in the atmosphere. Probably due to the fact that these insane lefties are already attacking us on a regular basis.

      Jim Jordan was exactly right about one thing, we don’t like being THREATENED, especially by those that are supposed to answer to us, not RULE over us.

    • JMC says:
      September 20, 2020 at 7:27 pm

      That hideous lizard-face pee-ant Blumenthal and his acolyte Chrissie Creases Murphy are, I am sad to confess, my CT senators. I wish them both a similar experience. What’s falsus-in-omnibus Blumenthal going to do, take out the Republican House baseball team again?

    • Alex1689 says:
      September 20, 2020 at 7:45 pm

      I honestly do think that if President Trump wins a clear victory, there is at least a fifty percent chance China launches an attack on us. Thank God President Trump built our military capabilities back up. If you remember the Veterans Day event at the Lincoln Memorial, most of that was a very loud and very clear message to Xi: Don’t mess with us.

  12. Blue Moon says:
    September 20, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    The dems intend on a repeat of Valenzuela. That’s what Ms Cankles meant when she told Biden under no circumstance is he to concede. She has so much pent up anger and she has stewed for over 3 years about how PT took her down with the help of all of us. She is eat-up with it so bad. (jmo)

  13. Kimi says:
    September 20, 2020 at 7:04 pm

    The left has proven, once again, that they are desperate for power. No one that wants it that badly should ever be allowed to get it…EVER.

  14. PaulCohen says:
    September 20, 2020 at 7:26 pm

    This guy is a leftist but makes some good points (one of the rare honest leftists)….. in this case, pointing out that the hysteria around RBG is a marker for the extent to which the left has made the Supreme Court the control panel for much of their agenda:

  15. Perot Conservative says:
    September 20, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    Link above didn’t work.

    Here’s Jim Jordan w Maria B., about 7 minutes.

  16. Bill says:
    September 20, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    The Donald ( I hear he misses being called that) should Grenell this appointment.
    Invite Turtle to the White House and ask him to immediately go into recess If he is unable to confirm his appointment. Then Recess appoint Kayleigh McEnany as the new temporary justice and have her hire the (I think 3) potential picks as her Clerks. Since the pick is clerking for her, the transition should go smoothly when the confirmation is completed.
    Repeat as needed for the next 4 years.

  17. mntmama says:
    September 20, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    So the left is gearing up to fight like hell, threatening to make things worse than the Kavanaugh spectacle. What can Republicans do to prevent that?
    Maybe they are ready this time?
    At least it sounds like Miss Lindsey is all in. Time is of the essence!

  18. Nessie509 says:
    September 20, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    I’m an optimist and believe that the court is still 5-3 Conservative. Chief Justice Roberts will follow the Constitution and the Law on these possible election issues.
    I don’t think the election will be close. Democrats lowered their masks on socialism and social issues and voters don’t feel safe in the cities Democrats run.

