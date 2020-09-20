Sunday Talks – Jim Jordan Discusses Potential SCOTUS Replacements for Justice Ginsburg and Other Issues With Durham Probe of FBI/DOJ Conduct…

Representative Jim Jordan gives his perspective and analysis on the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and his thoughts on her replacement. Additionally, Jordan discusses the ongoing material in the background of the Durham probe and the potential for investigative findings to surface prior to the election.

.

The SCOTUS pick will be important not just for long-term legal direction, but also for anticipated legal challenges likely to surround ballots, dates, votes and the 2020 election.

Challenges to recent ballot decisions in Pennsylvania and Michigan will likely fast-track to the Supreme Court. Any 4-4 tie vote in SCOTUS means the lower court ruling will stand. As expected this is shaping up to be a very interesting election year…