September 20th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1340

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
“Thank you Harry?”
lol !
Edit: Replace “?” with “!”.
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * A Vote for Trump is a Vote for Freedom.* * * * *
Count-Down Time! — 43 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
It’s “Peaceful Protest” Week!
Tomorrow is Trump Peaceful Protest in Swanton, (?and Vandalia ?) Ohio– Mon, Sept 21th
2 more days to Trump Peaceful Protest in Moon Township,PA–Tues Sept 22nd
4 more days to Trump Peaceful Protest in Jacksonville, FL–Thurs Sept 24
6 more days to Trump Peaceful Protest in Middletown, PA–Sat Sept 26
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “The Lord reigns, let the nations tremble;
he sits enthroned between the cherubim, let the earth shake.” 🌟
–-Psalm 9:1-2
***Praises***
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGA Team Today
✅ Pres. Trump & MAGA Team are safely back in WH after NC rally
✅ President Trump’s Rally was Yuge and the supporters kept chanting “Fill That Seat”
Pres. Trump will nominate to “Fill that Seat” sometime this week
✅ Tillis (NC) will support Pres Trump next nominee to “Fill That Seat”–yay!
✅ Saturday rallies around the countries:People Trump supporters in Hollywood, CA, Los Gatos, CA, Tampa Bay, FL, Maderia Deach, FL, Maui.
✅ Saturday car/motorcycle Rally for Trump in Osage Beach, MO and MN
✅ Amish Trump Rally in Fredericksburg, Ohio…horse/ buggies, and horseback all decked with USA and Trump’s flags—Winning
✅ Missed this: Last Sunday in FL, over 4,000 Cuban-Americans held a massive car rally in support for Pres. Trump…. Slogans: “No Communism” “Vote For Trump” “Free Cuba”
✅ Big Praise that Secret Service intercepted a package addressed to Pres. Trump. It contained Ricin.
✅ Pres. Trump “approves” the deal for Walmart/Oracle to acquire and operate TiKToK
✅ Puerto Rico is getting US aid to rebuild their infrastructures (water electric, schools, relief centers and stock it) and bring back their Pharmaceutical and Medical supply manufactures
✅ Harvey Weinstein was stripped of “Honorary Commander of the British Empire” (I didn’t know he even got one-how irrelevant can one get!)
✅ Thank You, Lord, for Sundance.. and for his Mission
✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!
****Boycott: Patagonia, Spirit Airlines, Nikes (making special line of shoes to honor Kaeperenick anniversary of kneeling….SMH)
🙏 America’s Arrow Prayers:
— Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump, MAGA Team & WH/grounds
— for protection for Mitch McConnell as he has hundreds pf protesters outside his home demanding he not follow thru with the “Fill The Seat”.
— Mitch and all Senators have a backbone and follow thru with “Fill The Seat”
— four (now it’s three not 4 yay!!) of Repub Senators change their minds and join the others to fill the vacant seat (Collin, Murkowski, Romney)
— for family/friends of Andre Conley, a black 17 year old campaign aide for Lacy Johnson (running against Omar) Andre was shot dead 😢 RIP
— that states planning to continue to illegally count past Election Day, will not be allow to do that.
— for extra layer of protection for our nation’s LEOs and healing for those who got hurt.
— Biden/Harris & all Dems to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble.. then diminish…. pouf…. poof…..
— Fake Media to fumble, jumble, mumble all their words
— “No” to vote-by-mail/mail-in ballots & ballot harvesting-We need Voter ID
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for protection for all Fed Agents & their eyes, as they surge into cities under attack
— for protection of all buildings-landmarks-National Mall
— For Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorism/violent mobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders,,,321 of 450-500 is completed
— For protection/healing for American children/youth like James Younger– Remember…Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Fill That Seat ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”We will uphold equal justice under the law for citizens of every race, color, religion & creed.
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
———————————
🙏 “The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, September 20, 2020 — 👌
—————–
🦅 “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
The One and Only President of the United States of America for This Year~~~
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Marine One…Thank You, Dan Scavino!
The President Goes Directly To The People…The Great Communicator.
Sundance: Walk Towards The Fire……It’s Time….Don’t wait… engage life, get optimistic however you need to do it. Then let that part of you shine right now… This is how we fight.
Praying for Sundance and his Mission…
***Today’s Fisher Industries / Border Wall posts***
— Fisher’s Federal and private projects, their methods of construction, and overall wall progress in general… including border wall content from other wall contractors.
— (Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/09/19/september-19th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1339/comment-page-1/#comment-8793453)
[The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.]
– – – – –
Friday night update – 9/18/20 – (See link above.)
— Chief Rodney Scott’s Constitution Day tweet w/ video: An Agent’s sacred promise
— Deputy Chief Raul Oritz tweet with video where drone operator assists agents in the apprehension of illegals along the border.
* “USBP + Technology = Safe & Secure Border”
– – – – –
Saturday night update – 9/19/20
— More drone footage of border wall access roads being built in the Coronado National Memorial (Huachuca Mountains) in Arizona.
— 8 photos from video above.
– – – – –
***Praises***
✅ (9/14/20)… Border Wall System Update: 321 miles completed.
(Update tends to lag by a few days.)
• This years goal: 450 miles.
• Total goal for full operational control of southern border: ~1,100 miles… some of which will be secondary barrier.
– – – – –
✅ 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
✅ 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to the Fisher industries wall project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
✅ 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
✅ 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
✅ 🧱 (Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
✅ 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
✅ (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.”
✅ 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.
✅ … With the above contract, Fisher probably has at least 112 miles of border wall contract(s), 90 miles of which have been reported on.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
— for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on Fisher’s Federal contracts, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
— for the safety of other wall contractors and those involved in building the wall.
— that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project(s), they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. As early photos taken on March 24 reveal, this process has been going on for at least 5 months. My guess is that Fisher has already scaled up to 1 mile per day, assuming they had enough projects to justify the increase in equipment/manpower required for that output. I’m still waiting to for news to confirm this though.)
— that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
✅ (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office.
— for Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, differences of opinion on potential deflection of water off the wall during flood events, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(September 10)… Hearing summary…
• At the request of both sides, the lawsuit could go to trial September 2021.
• “Judge Crane said he would hold one final status conference on the case prior to Christmas to determine whether the case will be scheduled for trial.”
— for Fisher crews working at the private border wall along the Rio Grande as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass, and applying various erosion control solutions on the site.
— that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period, provide some initial protection against erosion during the establishment period, and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil & grades/slopes which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/floods which may arrive in the future
— that Project 2 will eventually benefit the natural habitat; perhaps with the formation of its own riparian zone to prevent erosion at the river’s edge and benefit local flora/fauna… but without preventing operational access & visibility in CBP’s enforcement zone.
— for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army/USACE, National Guard and all involved in Fisher Industries’ private or federal projects (& other wall contractors)
— that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Tweet w/ video.
Note:
— ***Ignore the “anti-wall” video description and enjoy the border wall video…***
— More footage showing how wall contractors build access roads into the mountains.
— This is the same area as shown in my prior post from a week ago which contained a drone video and 7 photos in the Coronado National Memorial (Huachuca Mountains) in Arizona.
It is also America and American citizen habitat.
Photos from above video…
— For more detail, go full screen and click on image to enlarge. Use “ctrl +/-” if needed.
1:
2:
3:
4:
5:
6:
7:
8:
Amish Rally!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I know and have worked with a number of hard working Amish. They have the same problems as everyone else with good and bad times. They have to feel very strongly about Trump to do what you see on this video. They hate cameras and personal attention.
They also know right from wrong and have had enough of the bullshit.
And this one too, the same Amish!
President Trump ir respected and Loved by all
Excellent! Some of those people and I likely have common ancestors.
#TrumpLandslide2020
If this is a contest for who works the hardest for the votes and voters. . .No contest, I think we have a winner!
Is this “old news” about 2016 or is it indicative of a NEW October surprise regarding the contents of the laptop FINALLY being made public this October? Or is it just publicity for a book that is coming out soon….
The author Devlin Barrett makes me think that they need to have a first pass at framing the Weiner explosion that’s coming.
That is what I thought but the article was kind of vague about whether this was just a rehash of past news OR a preview of future indictments…sure hope it’s the latter!!
Tractor For Trump
Just went half way across Minnesota today on I-94 skirting North Minneapolis. Saw about 2 Biden signs and about 10,000 Trump signs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cocaine Mitch knows how to get it done.
I’d prefer Amy but the Cuban from Florida looks to be politically bulletproof.
Cuban, Miami, Hispanic, got 85 votes in a recent confirmation to the Circuit.
Added benefit of adding to the Hispanic vote wave.
And will not support the death penalty nor impose it in any case.
Of everything wrong with the last administration, this we can agree on:
I actually like women much more than I like men.. too..
Smart young man. Who can forget the Nazi-esque “questioning” of Barr by the Dems in Congress.
President Trump says Joe Biden shouldn’t be underestimated in the TV debates: “They give him a big fat shot in the ass, and he comes out, and for two hours, he’s better than ever before!”
I just heard a speech by Ronald Reagan, in which he quotes Winston Churchill. It made me think a bit about our current situation:
LikeLike
Has anyone seen this??? What to make of this revelation?!!!!
