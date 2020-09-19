September 19th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1339

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * A Vote for Trump is a Vote for Freedom.* * * * *
Count-Down Time! — 45 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
It’s “Peaceful Protest” or “Friendly Protest” Week!
Today is Trump Peaceful Protest in Fayetteville, NC at 6:30pm
2 more days to Trump Peaceful Protest in Swanton, Ohio– Mon, Sept 21th
3 more days to Trump Peaceful Protest in Moon Township,PA–Tues Sept 22nd
5 more days to Trump Peaceful Protest in Jacksonville, FL–Thurs Sept 24
7 more days to Trump Peaceful Protest in Middletown, PA–Sat Sept 26
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Let the rivers clap their hands, let the mountains sing together for joy;
Let them sing before the Lord, for he comes to judge the earth.
He will judge the world in righteousness and the peoples with equity.” 🌟
–-Psalm 98:8-9
***Praises***
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGA Team Today
✅ Pres. Trump & MAGA Team are safely back in WH after Minn rally
✅ President Trump’s Rally was massive and so fun! They even had a tractor for Trump Parade driving along out in the beautiful Minn countryside!
✅ Pres. Trump has been honored with Kosovo’s “Medal of the Order of Freedom” for brokering the peace agreement betw/Kosovo & Serbia
✅ Pres. Trump Approval rating is 53%
✅ Pres. Trump approval rating from Vets is 91%
✅ White House is preparing a short list to replace Wray
✅ Kuwait visited the White House yesterday(Fri)—another peace treaty?? per Sundance
✅ Oman, Sudan, Comoros, Djibouti & Mauritania are engaged in normalization discussions with Israel
✅ Joe Lieberman thanked Pres. Trump for pulling out of Iran deal, stopping the funding of terrorists
✅ House Reps DLesko & JJordan introduced “Holding Rioters Accountable Act” bill
✅ Brennan and the Dems are panicky–oops!
✅ America fighting back: MD Candidate Kim Klacik confronted Joy Behar on “The View”
✅ Oklahoma: U.S. Marshal arrested 262 criminals and 5 missing children were found
✅ Thank You, Lord, for Sundance.. and for his Mission
✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!
🙏 America’s Arrow Prayers:
— Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump, MAGA Team & WH/grounds
— for safe travel for Pres. Trump & MAGA as they go to Fayetteville, NC Rally (Dep WH 4:50pm—Speak 6:30pm ***Arr back at WH 9:15pm)
— four of Repub Senators change their minds and join the othesr to vote to replace Ginsburg soon
— for family and friends of Andre Conley, a black 17 year old campaign aide for Lacy Johnson (running against Omar) Andre was shot dead 😢 RIP
— that states planning to continue to illegally count past Election Day, will not be allow to do that.
— for extra layer of protection for our nation’s LEOs and healing for those who got hurt.
— for Calif, Oregon, and Wash. fires.
— all arsonists, in CA, OR, WA and elsewhere get caught receive harsh sentences–may they all stumble then poof!
— Biden/Harris & all Dems to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble.. then diminish…. pouf…. poof…..
— Fake Media to fumble, jumble, mumble all their words
— “No” to vote-by-mail/mail-in ballots & ballot harvesting-We need Voter ID
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for protection for all Fed Agents & their eyes, as they surge into cities under attack
— for protection of all buildings-landmarks-National Mall
— For Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorism/violent mobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders,,,321 of 450-500 is completed
— For protection/healing for American children/youth like James Younger– Remember…Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ The Land We Love ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”I stand before you as a representative of the American People, to deliver a message of friendship and hope. ” (May 21, 2017-Saudi Arabia, Muslim summit)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
———————————
🙏 “The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, September 19, 2020 — 👌
—————–
🦅 “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
The One President of the United States of America~~~
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Amen !
~~Donald’s Bible~~
RIP Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
President Trump’s statement honoring Justice Ginsburg
Praying !
***Today’s Fisher Industries / Border Wall posts***
— Fisher’s Federal and private projects, their methods of construction, and overall wall progress in general… including border wall content from other wall contractors.
— (Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/09/18/september-18th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1338/comment-page-1/#comment-8788006)
[The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.]
– – – – –
Friday night update – 9/18/20
— Chief Rodney Scott’s Constitution Day tweet w/ video: An Agent’s sacred promise
— Deputy Chief Raul Oritz tweet with video where drone operator assists agents in the apprehension of illegals along the border.
* “USBP + Technology = Safe & Secure Border”
– – – – –
***Praises***
✅ (9/14/20)… Border Wall System Update: 321 miles completed.
(Update tends to lag by a few days.)
• This years goal: 450 miles.
• Total goal for full operational control of southern border: ~1,100 miles… some of which will be secondary barrier.
– – – – –
✅ 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
✅ 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to the Fisher industries wall project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
✅ 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
✅ 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
✅ 🧱 (Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
✅ 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
✅ (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.”
✅ 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.
✅ … With the above contract, Fisher probably has at least 112 miles of border wall contract(s), 90 miles of which have been reported on.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
— for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on Fisher’s Federal contracts, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
— for the safety of other wall contractors and those involved in building the wall.
— that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project(s), they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. As early photos taken on March 24 reveal, this process has been going on for at least 5 months. My guess is that Fisher has already scaled up to 1 mile per day, assuming they had enough projects to justify the increase in equipment/manpower required for that output. I’m still waiting to for news to confirm this though.)
— that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
✅ (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office.
— for Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, differences of opinion on potential deflection of water off the wall during flood events, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(September 10)… Hearing summary…
• At the request of both sides, the lawsuit could go to trial September 2021.
• “Judge Crane said he would hold one final status conference on the case prior to Christmas to determine whether the case will be scheduled for trial.”
— for Fisher crews working at the private border wall along the Rio Grande as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass, and applying various erosion control solutions on the site.
— that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period, provide some initial protection against erosion during the establishment period, and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil & grades/slopes which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/floods which may arrive in the future
— that Project 2 will eventually benefit the natural habitat; perhaps with the formation of its own riparian zone to prevent erosion at the river’s edge and benefit local flora/fauna… but without preventing operational access & visibility in CBP’s enforcement zone.
— for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army/USACE, National Guard and all involved in Fisher Industries’ private or federal projects (& other wall contractors)
— that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Tweet with video.
Tweet with video.
— The abbreviation “sUASs” means small, unmanned aircraft systems. (drones)
Praying and Praising !
https://mobile.twitter.com/TheEliKlein/status/1306929851123851264
hmmm usually the whole Tweet posts not just the link…. well here is what it says:
Eli Klein
@TheEliKlein
I’m a lifelong Democrat
Watching red states handle Covid infinitely better than blue states is a nightmare
The NY (blue / closed economy, higher death rate) to FL (red / open economy, lower death rate) comparison is generally applicable across the US
… and this one:
Eli Klein
@TheEliKlein
Florida’s herd immunity strategy is in many ways more robust than Sweden’s.
Watching Florida crush Covid with population immunity is phenomenally powerful and interesting.
It’s a shame our “once credible” media and experts are ignoring it.
Oh, Hallelujia!!! Finally! Dem Voters waking up to this insanity!!!
quote from Eli:
….” When did we become a party of experimental pseudoscience and hysterical fear mongering? “…..
Red Pilled Gallery owner in Manhattan!!!!
Yeeeeesssssss!!!!!
You have to remove “mobile” from the address.
LikeLike
High stakes. We’ll see if POTUS has any leverage over Mittens Romney.
Some biographical info here:
https://www.nationalreview.com/bench-memos/barbara-lagoa-judicial-nominee-us-court-appeals-eleventh-circuit/
LikeLike
His bosses suggested he erase his computer, leaving no record of his investigation.
—————-
FBI agent who found Hillary Clinton’s emails on Anthony Weiner’s laptop calls agency’s handling of case ‘immoral’ and reveals how he fought for weeks to have them investigated
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8748293/amp/Hillary-Clinton-email-whistleblower-tells-frustration-FBI.html?__twitter_impression=true
The Beverly Hills Saturday 3PM rallies for Trump are incredible!
And so many good interviews from there. “Be Like Water” channel has good ones. I posted the Asians for Trump on yesterdays Prez thread, lat page, last post.
Here’s Latinos for Trump:
Here’s an Iranian (ex-Dem) at the Bev. Hills Sat. Rally. Knew many Iranian immigrants/ refugees on the West Coast, from the Carter years when the Shah was overthrown. This one almost made me cry.
Something HUGE is happening in CA.!
That is an awesome video.
The people closest to tyranny, those who lived through it before, always see it coming first.
And, with the passing of Justice Ginsberg, the media is done talking about the pandemic and Democrats are threatening more riots.
LikeLike
Ric grenell for scotus
Sorry RBG, you don’t get to dictate how or when your successor will be confirmed:
She didn’t say until after the election….
She said until a “new” president. “New”….as in “not Trump”? Her statement was bizarre to me (if she said it at all).
aw heck, I’m just gonna re-post the Asian Americans for Trump cuz the comments are So. Uplifting !!!!
So Biden says the people should pick a President before a replacement for RBG is made.. Joe.. The people did pick a President…Trump
Fbi Useful idiot.& cowardly lion “Fay Wray Reminds me of Joe Pesci in “Goodfellas”.
He will never be a “made Man”
Sharyl Attkisson will cover the Puerto Rico story on Sunday.
What is it anyone with half a brain cannot see the advantage for them personally; Trump over Biden? It has to be an emotional dysfunction which over-rides the ability for comprehension.
Todays democrat is a mentally sick person. I think it goes beyond; brainwashing, propaganda and indoctrination. IMO, They are not much more than creatures of bodily function and physical external pain stimuli.
I do think she had an amazing but I don’t mourn her:
““It is essential to woman’s equality with man that she be the decision maker, that her choice be controlling,” Ginsburg told Senators during her four days of questioning by the Senate Judiciary Committee. “If you impose restraints that impede her choice, you are disadvantaging her because of her sex.”
That was a false choice. The woman does have a choice – her choice is to take birth control. If she doesn’t then there are 3 humans involved and it’s no longer only “MY body, MY choice”. Ginsburg’s choice was a choice for hubris, stupidity, selfishness, irresponsibility and,frankly, murder.
