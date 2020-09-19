President Trump Now Saying the Next Supreme Court Pick Will ‘Most Likely’ Be a Woman…

Many reasons present themselves as to why the Senate should seat President Trump’s nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as quickly as possible. Heading into an election season without the full complement of justices could prove to be a nightmare scenario. Nobody wants a split decision on the Supreme Court with the election in the balance.

Fox News – “It will be a woman. A very talented, very brilliant woman.” Trump said. “I think it should be a woman. I actually like women much more than I like men.”

The commander-in-chief opened his rally in Fayetteville, N.C., by paying tribute to the late justice, saying “you may disagree with her, but she was a tremendous inspiration to a number of people, I say all Americans.”

Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One to North Carolina that his pick would likely be announced next week.

Trump said the current situation is different than in February 2016 when a seat was vacated by late Justice Antonin Scalia. “That’s called the consequences of losing an election,” the president said.

He noted her close relationship with late Justice Antonin Scalia, which he called a “powerful reminder we can disagree on fundamental issues while treating each other with decency and respect.”

Trump also asserted his right to nominate a new justice before the election. “Article II of the Constitution says the president shall nominate justices of the Supreme Court. I don’t think it can be any more clear, can it?”

A chant broke out among the crowd multiple times throughout the night: “Fill that seat, fill that seat.”

“It says the president, we’re supposed to fill the seat. That’s what we’re going to do.”

Trump also told the crowd he would now consider his rallies protests. “This isn’t a rally. From now on it’s called a protest,” he said. “Protest against stupidity.”

Trump said that a Supreme Court seat was vacated during an election year or prior to inauguration 29 times throughout history. “Every sitting president made a nomination,” he said.

President Obama nominated Merrick Garland for the seat, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in 2016 used his caucus’ numbers to hold the seat open until after the election. …MORE…