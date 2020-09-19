President Trump Now Saying the Next Supreme Court Pick Will ‘Most Likely’ Be a Woman…

Many reasons present themselves as to why the Senate should seat President Trump’s nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as quickly as possible. Heading into an election season without the full complement of justices could prove to be a nightmare scenario. Nobody wants a split decision on the Supreme Court with the election in the balance.
Fox News – “It will be a woman. A very talented, very brilliant woman.” Trump said. “I think it should be a woman. I actually like women much more than I like men.”
The commander-in-chief opened his rally in Fayetteville, N.C., by paying tribute to the late justice, saying “you may disagree with her, but she was a tremendous inspiration to a number of people, I say all Americans.”
Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One to North Carolina that his pick would likely be announced next week.
Trump said the current situation is different than in February 2016 when a seat was vacated by late Justice Antonin Scalia. “That’s called the consequences of losing an election,” the president said.
He noted her close relationship with late Justice Antonin Scalia, which he called a “powerful reminder we can disagree on fundamental issues while treating each other with decency and respect.”
Trump also asserted his right to nominate a new justice before the election. “Article II of the Constitution says the president shall nominate justices of the Supreme Court. I don’t think it can be any more clear, can it?”
A chant broke out among the crowd multiple times throughout the night: “Fill that seat, fill that seat.”
“It says the president, we’re supposed to fill the seat. That’s what we’re going to do.”
Trump also told the crowd he would now consider his rallies protests. “This isn’t a rally. From now on it’s called a protest,” he said. “Protest against stupidity.”
Trump said that a Supreme Court seat was vacated during an election year or prior to inauguration 29 times throughout history. “Every sitting president made a nomination,” he said.
President Obama nominated Merrick Garland for the seat, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in 2016 used his caucus’ numbers to hold the seat open until after the election. …MORE…
I fail to see the point of prejudicing a Supreme Court Nominee in favor of a Gender.
LikeLiked by 6 people
snowshooze: I agree. Especially when there are so many genders from which to chose.
LikeLiked by 7 people
🤣! Good one billrla!
🤡🌎
LikeLike
Me too but that horse has left the barn.
President Trump’s announcement tonight kind of takes the discussion off the table.
I have a hunch as to why he’s indicated that preference but I’ll hold that thought for later.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How about we get the most conservative, credibly originalist judge under the age of 55 and put them on the court without regard to their sex or race?
LikeLiked by 10 people
This is high-stakes politics:
1. Replacing RGB.
2. POTUS shoring up the female & suburban vote.
3. POTUS affirming he’s not a sexist.
BTW, Barrett graduated #1 at Notre Dame Law School.
Robert Barnes argues the upside w Barrett is bigger w suburban Moms due to their having 7 children (2 adopted from Haiti, and 1 special needs).
LikeLiked by 2 people
It matters because RATS base everything on race and gender. If Trump fails to choose wisely it will be Justice K part II. There is no time for side shows, rape allegations, or victim parades. I say go with Lagoa.
Woman. Cuban. 13 years as a jurist. Family. Let them go after Lagoa for being anti-communist. If they attempt to attack political ideology they dig their own hole. They country is being burnt to the ground by communists. And they threaten to burn it down more!
Kagan has zippo experience when she was placed on the bench. Merit is of paramount importance – but explain that to Joe B and the Dems who selected black female Kamala based on skin color and genitalia.
My guess- she would be an asset, So FL will fight for Trump, and come any election turmoil we have a conservative Justice on the bench. We are fighting for survival of the nation. The time for playing ‘nice’ with RATS ended long ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Sentient….
Amen. Values… loyal to the Constitution, upstanding
character, and honesty, more important than gender or race.
We need people our youth can admire… learn from.
There are so many crooks and low-lifes in government already…
let’s get some “traditional conservatives” who are willing to
put God…”we the people” and THIS COUNTRY first.
Those that want something else…. need to pack their bags and
go to another country to find some he!!hole they want to live
in.
With 100 countries invading the US every year…. Nobody
is happy? Then why come here?
Are all of them terrorists? Yes, I will ask the hard
questions everyone else is afraid to ask.
LikeLike
President Trump should read this thread before deciding; it raises a great many factors that need to be considered.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Cocaine Mitch can’t get Collins, Murkowski and Wimpy Willard to vote “yes” on confirmation, maybe he could at least get them to not vote “no”. Abstaining would be better than voting “no”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I still can’t believe this is happening. It’s the center square on the 2020 bingo card. Sounds like Lady G & the Turtle are on board.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I got a text message from Winred saying there was an announcement about this choice… but as usual with Winred I cannot get any further until I identify six fiddly tiny pictures on my phone screen, and I always get it wrong. This is why I never donate. And I do not know the choice. SO exasperating. This happens with Winred ALL the time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You cannot donate until you have passed this so called security check. I am not surprised Winred are being out=raised. Are the Democrats putting up this barrier before you can give money? I doubt it. Somebody should be fired. There are twelve fiddly pictures and unless I pick out which are motorcycles versus which are bicycles, I cannot give money. WTF. Fire somebody.
LikeLike
Vive le Resistance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Judge Lagoa’s speech:
Cursor to 4:50 for DeSantis’ announcement about Judge Lagoa’s appointment to the Florida Supreme Court and then she delivers an “acceptance speech.” Quite a family story.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well…as long as ‘the powers that would be’ choose ad hominem engagement, I feel the ammunition of gender — especially one that we all cherish and wholeheartedly accept — is plentiful and appropriate.
LikeLike
Fill that seat!
No Justice
no peace
~>Get it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s truer than most realize.
LikeLike
I would not count out Allison Jones Rushing.
Near the end of his speech tonight, Trump remarked twice that if he wins North Carolina, he wins re-election. Allison Jones Rushing is from North Carolina. Mark Meadows has Trump’s ear.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That would guarantee a Manchin vote, because he would be toast if he voted against her given her regional roots. I would not be surprised if she was at least on the three finalist shortlist.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Alex: —You and Sherri have made another convincing case but I sense Barbara Lagoa is the front runner due to her Florida/DeSantis/Cuba/Hispanic/anti-Marxist/originalist connections.
LikeLike
I really like Barrett and Larson. Both clerked for Scalia and helped write his decisions. They would know how he thought- and it would be great to get a Scalia thinker onboard. Especially after Roberts has been so dreadful.
LikeLike
Unplug/turn off the phone – let the “robo” calls begin!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for keeping us up to date while Sundance is busy, Ad Rem! Much appreciated!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, here we go with the ACB playbook . . . Politico already smearing her with the label that she belongs to the “Catholic cult” that inspired the Handmaid’s Tale. After years of crazy unhinged far left women dressing up in red dresses when they weren’t playing dress up in pink pussy hats, that’s a direct bypass of any critical thinking skills for a good portion of the Democratic base. Effective, unfortunately. Plus, they really hate anyone having “too many” kids. Definitely high on the leftist sin hierarchy.
So sorry to see the smears. These people are sick.
Not surprised though.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All this hysteria is an admission that Democrats cannot get their unpopular agenda passed by normal democratic means. Otherwise, this would not assume the status of a silver stake in broad daylight to a Party of vampires.
“If you do this, everything is on the table,” they snarl.
The threats aren’t really threats at all. They plan to eliminate the filibuster, pack the Court, dissolve the Electoral College, create new Democrat states and senators and control every election in America from the Swamp EVEN IF PRESIDENT TRUMP NOMINATES HILLARY CLINTON TO THE COURT.
So they’re not really threats at all. They’re simply telling us what they will do if they are ever given power again. They will never relinquish it again.
They are already bailing out arsonists, rioters and murderers to attack citizens. Defunding and kneecapping police departments. They’re using COVID to seize dictatorial powers and hurt the economy. They’re teaming with Big Tech to end Free Speech–except for themselves. Hell, they’re burning down their own cities. They impeached Donald Trump because Joe Biden took bribes. They have already committed nuclear treason with Iran. And used a CIA/FBI/DOJ Police State to wiretap, frame and then attempt the overthrow of President Trump. And each vile new accusation only tells us what they themselves are doing.
“Everything is on the table”?
Yeah–we noticed. It has been for some time. Lunatics.
If the nominee is Judge Amy Coney Barrett, the hearings will showcase the Democrats’ disgusting anti-Catholic bigotry, which they displayed at her previous hearing. Good. Americans need to see the Party of the Klan–and Klantifa–in all their revolting glory.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And maybe Yrump 2.0 counters with this:
1. Bans China from WTO
2. Repatriates 50% of pharma drug production to America
3. Another SCJ passes or retires. (#4)
4. SJC Thomas, seeing RGB, retires to allow DJT to replace him w a 50-year-old conservative. (#5)
5. Trade deals w the UK & Europe.
6. How can we prevent them from packing? Should DJT pre-emptively add 2 seats?
7. HUNDREDS of additional Conservative judges.
8. FIRE WRAY & Brandon Van Grack and all 50-100+ FBI leakers & bribe takers.
9. Impeach Pelosi & deBlasio.
That’s a start.
LikeLike
10. MAJOR changes at the FBI. ELIMINATE Washington, DC headquarters? Ship them to the WFO.
LikeLike
Barrett won’t have to recuse on open borders, capital punishment or abortion. The current heretical pope, Bergoglio, nor any Pope, does not set Catholic teaching based on his personal adherence to socialism or any other political ideology. The only teachings binding on Catholics are those made ex cathedra, a formal process that is strictly limited to faith and morals, made in an explicit fashion following Tradition and dogma. The idiotic, personal predictions of this apostate pope or any pope, not acting ex cathedra, are not binding as the Magesterium.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Predelictions” not predictions.
LikeLike
Personally I think President Trump will knock both the SCOTUS seat and the election, way out of the Park. The man seems to thrive in complex situations. He will master this like no one else can!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Please, let’s just have the very, very best, most constitutionally qualified person for our next Supreme Court Justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen. As a female, I am sick of all of the pandering to females. It makes me feel like I must not have ever been competitive or worthy. I should learn to be defined by my withering ovaries.
Very irritating. I’d rather compete and come in second rather than have anything handed to me.
What I have earned is not a consolation prize.
LikeLike
AMEN!!!! And one who values our Constitutional freedoms above all else.
AND most of all, one who wants America to remain America!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
She sounds good… https://civilrights.org/resource/oppose-confirmation-allison-eid-u-s-court-appeals-tenth-circuit/
LikeLike
So Judge Sullivan is not on the short list? I guess he is still too busy trying to screw Flynn.
LikeLike
All the talk seems to be about Barrett and Lagoa. Barrett just went through confirmation, so the hypocrisy of the left will be in full display when they suddenly declare her to be the spawn of Satan. Lagoa would be a wise Latina to balance out the foolish Latina currently serving.
LikeLike
If he only had a Cuban Jurist that had recently been confirmed with 80 votes to the 11 Circuit?
LikeLike
LikeLike
President Trump has got to be the worst sexist and misogynist ever.
LikeLike