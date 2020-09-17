September 17th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1337

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
I hope they were down 28% at the start of 2019 for a combined drop of 56 percent !
Even more significant drop when you consider that with the virus there are huge numbers of people desperate for content to watch on TV. So for those numbers to be down when there are no new fall shows on, WOW.
This was known in July when she first made the remarks. She worked on Covid at the University of HK with people I know who are not fakers. All their papers are listed on line pubmed, Nature and so on looking at various factors on the disease. I read the research paper.
👇January 24
A2 says:
January 24, 2020 at 2:46 am
The story is it was released from a so-called lab in Wuhan. pRC is in full cover mode.
As with SARS, there maybe two explanations. biowarfare, or trying to find a cure for the common cold.
Needless to say, their touted stringent protocols were shit.
Netizens online are calling Xi, ‘Winnie the flu’.
A2 says:
January 24, 2020 at 2:38 am
I was there when SARS hit Hong Kong. The biggest obstacle to containing the epidemic, then pandemic, was The PRC refusal to share information, classifying it as ‘State Secrets’.
We all knew it escaped from a LAB IN Beijing, that subsequently has been confirmed since 2003.
Again, another LAB escape in Wuhan. Where they tout high level security. Nonsense.
The blaming of snakes and bats is more of the same same. This was lab produced.
Another cluster F***K from the PRC. I know , I was there and involved.
The DM has an excellent timeline.
‘ China built a lab to study SARS and Ebola in Wuhan – and US biosafety experts warned in 2017 that a virus could ‘escape’ the facility that’s become key in fighting the outbreak
The Wuhan National Biosafety Laboratory is the only lab in China designated for studying dangerous pathogens like SARS and Ebola
Ahead of its January 2018 opening, biosafety experts and scientists from the US expressed concerns that a virus could escape the lab
In 2004, a SARS virus ‘leaked’ from a lab in Beijing
Experts say the coronavirus that’s infected more than 800 people mutated in animals and became capable of infecting humans at the Wuhan seafood market
But a 2017 article warned of the unpredictability of lab animals that scientists at the Wuhan lab intended to inject with viruses ’
‘ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-7922379/Chinas-lab-studying-SARS-Ebola-Wuhan-outbreaks-center.html
A2,
Thank you for the information.
Nice to have an independent view of the news.
Stay Safe.
Thank you Ninja7. I was posting stuff here since the outbreak but no one was paying attention, but why would they from an unreliable entity A2.
7months later a Tucker interview goes viral.
The nature of the wankerati press.
We need a good peer review of her research paper with other co-authors to see. How that falls out will be partly scientific and possibly political.
Watch that space.
I called in to Rudy Giuliani’s show on Wednesday afternoon (9/16/2020 approximately 3:40 pm NY time) (podcast accessible via https://wabcradio.com/podcast/rudy-giuliani/ ) and argued that President Trump should use the defense production act to end the censorship of medical information especially Covid-19 but Giuliani disagreed that President Trump should not “sound like one of the left wing socialist mayors or governors who are Democrats who have a tendency toward being dictators We’re not like that Republicans We don’t take advantage of situations like that to take over things that should be in the private sector Don’t become your enemy …”
I VEHEMENTLY DISAGREE DISAGREE WITH RUDY GIULIANI. Petition “President Trump should eliminate the censorship of medical information by American companies (such as Twitter)).” “Previously, when President Trump needed PPEs and ventilators to be manufactured, President Trump made it clear to American companies who were not cooperating or moving too slowly that he could use the Defense Production Act to take control of their company. However, communication of medical information could be just as important as a ventilator; thus, the President should inform American companies like Twitter to stop censoring his ability to communicate medical information (as well as the ability of others (even from outside the USA) to communicate medical information) (especially if it is related to COVID-19) and if the censorship does not cease and desist then President Trump should use the Defense Production Act to take control of American companies like Twitter.”
The petition may be accessed and signed at https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/president-trump-should-eliminate-censorship-medical-information-american-companies-such-twitter
Notice too how quickly the Democrats and the American media have come to China’s defense whenever someone rightly points the finger at them for the creation and spread of the virus here in the US and around the world.
Tucker Carlson 09/16/20 Full Show
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * A Vote for Trump is a Vote to Keep our annual Constitution Day.* * * * *
— 🇺🇸 —Happy Constitution Day, America!— 🇺🇸 —
Count-Down Time! — 47 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
Today is Trump Peaceful Protest in Mosinee,WI, at 9pm ET-*note change of time.
Tomorrow is Trump Peaceful Protest in Bemidji, MN on Fri, Sept 18th at 4pm ET
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Shout for joy to the Lord, all the earth,
burst into jubilant song with music;.” 🌟–-Psalm 98:4
***Praises***
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGA Team Today
✅ Pres. Trump & MAGA Team are safely back in WH after the Capitol Hil Club event
✅ President Trump’s approval rating is 52% (Rasmussen)
✅ Italian Youth League nominated President Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize..for the Bilateral & Multipolar approach for lasting peace
✅ Crow Tribe endorsed President Trump for 4 more years
✅ President Trump is going to expand his defunding of PP to International PP locations.
✅ WH canceled CDC Critical Race Theory Training Program
✅ Dept of Justice opened investigation into John Bolton’s book regarding classified Information
✅ AG Barr told federal Prosecutors to start charging violent rioters with Sedition
✅ 3 mobsters charged for confrontations with customers eating at Pittsburgh restaurants
✅ In Lancaster, PA, “Protesters held on $1million bail each after the riots.
✅ Even tho they got suspended afterwards, two Bold Ohio high school football players showed their support for the LEOs by carrying their pro-police flags onto the field on 9/11.
✅ Newt Gingrich called out Evil George Soros
✅ Thank You, Lord, for Sundance.. and for his Mission
✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!
🙏 America’s Arrow Prayers:
— Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump, MAGA Team & WH/grounds
— for safe travel for Pres. Trump & MAGA as they make two trips: National Archive Museum and peaceful protest in WI (All in ET–Dep WH 2:20pm—Speak 2:30pm ***Arr back at WH 3:10pm…..2nd trip: Dep WH 6:20pm—speak 9pm ***Arr back at WH 12:30-Friday am)
— for safety for MAGA campaign workers–MAGA Lacy Johnson’s (Omar’s opponent) was murdered–
— for those in the path of Storm Sally–recovery, repairing and healing
— for extra layer of protection for our nation’s LEOs and healing for those who got hurt.
— for Calif, Oregon, and Wash. fires.
— all arsonists, in CA, OR, WA and elsewhere get caught receive harsh sentences–may they all stumble then poof!
— Biden/Harris & all Dems to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble.. then diminish…. pouf…. poof…..
— Fake Media to fumble, jumble, mumble all their words
— “No” to vote-by-mail/mail-in ballots & ballot harvesting-We need Voter ID
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for protection for all Fed Agents & their eyes, as they surge into cities under attack
— for protection of all buildings-landmarks-National Mall
— For Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorism/violent mobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders,,,321 of 450-500 is completed
— For protection/healing for American children/youth like James Younger– Remember…Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Art Of The Peace Deal ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”After decades of division and conflict, we mark the Dawn of a New Middle East.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
———————————
🙏 “The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, September 17, 2020 — 👌
—————–
🦅 “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
— 🇺🇸 — Thank You, Lord, for our founding Fathers and for our Constitution
The Constitution of the United States of America is the supreme law of the United States. Empowered with the sovereign authority of the people by the framers and the consent of the legislatures of the states, it is the source of all government powers, and also provides important limitations on the government that protect the fundamental rights of United States citizens.
The Preamble:
We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, ensure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.
For more reading/review on the history of our Constitution:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/about-the-white-house/the-constitution/
(I will only post this again tonight, Love you all!)
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Hope all is well Grandma !
Praying and a Big Amen !
Betsy,
Even tho we are about 20 miles away, the smoke from the Bobcat fire in SoCal is getting to us. cough cough, as we have been downstream from the fire since it started.. plus we’re having a heat spike in the last few days and we’re unable to open the windows in the evening to cool down the house for the night. We have many days of red zone air quality as well. No fun but we’re not complaining…yet. Others are having much worse. At least we saw the natural sun briefly this morning.
The Bobcat fire is the only SoCal fire that has not improved their containment line, It was 0% then spiked to 6% but has gone down to 3%, but only because the fire has spread more and the containment line is holding. Fire is heading to Mount Wilson which has the antennae for the Greater L.A. Area.
I feel very badly for the foothill cities. They were planning the evacuations today depending on if they can hold back the western and southern line of the fire. In the last two days the firefighters has gone from 500 to 1,100 so that should help. Praying the firefighters have protection and plenty of rest.
I wonder if those indoor air purifiers would work to remove the smoke pollutants and improve air quality indoors.
Amen
Good dat treepers
***Today’s Fisher Industries / Border Wall posts***
— Fisher’s Federal and private projects, their methods of construction, and overall wall progress in general… including border wall content from other wall contractors.
— (Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/09/16/september-16th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1336/comment-page-1/#comment-8779672)
[The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.]
– – – – –
Tuesday night update – 9/15/20 – (See link above.)
— Tweets w/ 2 videos showing border wall progress.
— 3 photos from above videos.
— 1 photo of border wall 5 miles east of Douglas, Arizona.
– – – – –
Wednesday night update – 9/16/20
— Tweet w/ video of San Pedro border wall construction in Arizona.
— 4 photos from above video.
— 6 USACE photos of the San Pedro border barrier project near Naco, Arizona.
– – – – –
***Praises***
✅ (9/14/20)… Border Wall System Update: 321 miles completed.
(Update tends to lag by a few days.)
✅ (8/18/20)… General Semonite reported that contractors are currently building over 2 miles of wall per day and that they are currently funded for 733 miles of wall.
• This years goal: 450 miles.
• Total goal for full operational control of southern border: ~1,100 miles… some of which will be secondary barrier.
– – – – –
✅ 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
✅ 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to the Fisher industries wall project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
✅ 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
✅ 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
✅ 🧱 (Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
✅ 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
✅ (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.”
✅ 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.
✅ … With the above contract, Fisher probably has at least 112 miles of border wall contract(s), 90 miles of which have been reported on.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
— for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on Fisher’s Federal contracts, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
— for the safety of other wall contractors and those involved in building the wall.
— that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project(s), they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. As early photos taken on March 24 reveal, this process has been going on for at least 5 months. My guess is that Fisher has already scaled up to 1 mile per day, assuming they had enough projects to justify the increase in equipment/manpower required for that output. I’m still waiting to for news to confirm this though.)
— that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
✅ (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office.
— for Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, differences of opinion on potential deflection of water off the wall during flood events, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(September 10)… Hearing summary…
• At the request of both sides, the lawsuit could go to trial September 2021.
• “Judge Crane said he would hold one final status conference on the case prior to Christmas to determine whether the case will be scheduled for trial.”
— for Fisher crews at Project 2 as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass (hydroseed), applying rip-rap (rubble) or concrete where necessary; or applying fabric that binds the soil or rocks until the erosion control grass is established.
— for Fisher crews as they (1) regrade and repack soil, and then (2) lay down a road made of rock (between 1 & 3 inches large) 10 feet wide from edge of the concrete foundation, toward the river.
— that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period, provide some initial protection against erosion during the establishment period, and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil & grades/slopes which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/floods which may arrive in the future
— that Project 2 will eventually benefit the natural habitat; perhaps with the formation of its own riparian zone to prevent erosion at the river’s edge and benefit local flora/fauna… but without preventing operational access & visibility in CBP’s enforcement zone.
— for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army/USACE, National Guard and all involved in Fisher Industries’ private or federal projects (& other wall contractors)
— that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Edit to “open-borders” tweet below:
“30ft-steel bollards are now going up across the San Pedro, Arizona’s last free-flowing river. The BorderWall will soon secure this critical artery of life & biodiversity for the Sonoran Desert, slamming the door shut on drugs, human trafficking, disease, litter and debris from crossing the border.”
(Switch video to full screen mode for best viewing.)
Photos from above video…
— (1) Switch browser to full screen mode; (2) right click on photo to open link in new tab; (3) click on image again &/or “ctrl +/-” to enlarge image to full screen for more detail.
1:
2:
3:
4:
More photos of San Pedro River border barrier project…
— Photo date: 8/11/20
— Location: Border barrier project near Naco, Arizona
— Right click over photos to “View image” and use “ctrl +/-” to enlarge.
1: “”U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District contractors construct bridge piles on the San Pedro River bank at a border barrier project…”
https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6320537/san-pedro-river-border-barrier-project
2: “U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District contractors weld bridge piles at a border barrier project…”
https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6320539/san-pedro-river-border-barrier-project
3: “U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District contractors install panels east of the San Pedro River at a border barrier project…”
— Notice the birds perched on the wall.
https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6320540/san-pedro-river-border-barrier-project
4: “U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District contractors construct bridge piles on the San Pedro River bank at a border barrier project…”
https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6320541/san-pedro-river-border-barrier-project
5: “U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District contractors construct border gates at a border barrier project…”
https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6320545/san-pedro-river-border-barrier-project
6: “U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District contractor crews remove debris before installing border panels at a border barrier project…”
https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6320547/san-pedro-river-border-barrier-project
Praying and Praising !
(I will only post this again tonight, Love you all!)
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Trump Retweet
Disgraceful:
Lindsey Graham says Comey will testify on September 30th, but he won’t subpoena Mueller, and it looks like McCabe and Strozk have been invited to appear without a subpoena.
Soft ball questions only and let the coup plotters get away with slamming President Trump!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Senate side of the gang of 8
LikeLiked by 1 person
(Part 1)
Tom Fitton on New Developments in the Russia probe
(Part 2)
Wiped phones, etc
“This was completely dead in the water on August 31,” a Senior White House Administration Official said Wednesday afternoon on a teleconference with reporters. “That (phone) call was probably the most pivotal call in Big Ten football this year.”
PAC 12 is going to play now too.
Mountain West coming back too!
Who didn’t see this coming? Football is BIG money for schools. But educators are not too bright. As soon as they realized the golden goose that was being killed shutting down football The Money prevailed.
Thousands of voters can protest an oppressive mayor or governor with no impact, but a few Deans make a call and oppression lifted. Very revealing about Academia’s control of Democrat politicians.
Everyday is another day to see our President destroy our enemies. I marvel at his ability to frustrate beguile and surround those who falsely believe they are just betters. He leaves them babbling and dazed. Sleep well Sleepy Joe Hiden tommorow is another day. Wipe the dribble from your lips. President Trump waits his pounce. The Lion awaits.
Jared Kushner/ Dobbs
So, How Do They Dump Biden?
By Kurt Schlichter – Posted: Sep 17, 2020 12:01 AM
As the Democrat presidential campaign degenerates into “Weekend at Gropey’s,” a question arises: Assuming the Dems and their media minions somehow drag that rickety, basement-dwelling weirdo across the finish line, how do they get rid of him post-inauguration? Clearly, he would be a figurehead as Dr. Demento – sorry, Dr. Jill – and Kamala Harris joust for control before a backdrop of scheming pinko puppetmasters. But sooner or later, probably sooner, the Dem elite is going to try to put him out to pasture. How could they pull it off? And can they? Let’s see…
A few caveats: I think Donald Trump is going to win, so this is all hypothetical.
https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2020/09/17/so-how-do-they-dump-biden-n2576270
In honor of your Dr. Demento reference:
When are they “coming to take (him) away?”
(to the funny farm…)
LikeLike
Jill Biden Says “Vote for Science,” But She Doesn’t Think Unborn Babies are Human Beings
By Micaiah Bilger – September 16, 2020 | 12:51PM WASHINGTON, DC
Jill Biden, the wife of Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden, urged Americans to “vote for science” Tuesday as if to imply that President Donald Trump opposes everything scientific.
https://www.lifenews.com/2020/09/16/jill-biden-says-vote-for-science-but-she-doesnt-think-unborn-babies-are-human-beings/
Grenell on Joe and Hunters Biden pay to play conflicts of interest…
LikeLiked by 2 people
He always speaks in a way that everyone can understand. Sort of like the President:)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Longer piece, quite detailed, pretty interesting stuff.
https://www.revolver.news/2020/09/meet-norm-eisen-legal-hatchet-man-and-central-operative-in-the-color-revolution-against-president-trump/
First time I have seen this, just wanted to share for others who also haven’t seen it yet. The plot-playbook for toppling regimes overseas (color – not race – revolutions) obviously being applied here.
Yep. It is the Purple Revolution……. started by Georgy Schwartz aka George 🤬 Soros.
All that money and these vile Commie Cretins can’t do any good for the world.
I hope I get to see them face God on Judgement Day.
Father ,we thank you that your hand is upon our president mightily,we cover him with the precious shed blood of Jesus Christ,and decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over him and his family..Let the fire of your glory surround them and that no witchcraft,no voodoo,no hex,no vex,no curse no power,no principality and no demon in hell shall prosper against them.Father we ask that you dispatch legions of your warring angelic hosts to destroy every plot and plan of the enemy.Father let your anointing rest strongly upon him at all times and our nation is brought totally back to you.Father ,we praise you,we glorify you in the name above all names ,Jesus Christ,King of Kings,Lord of Lords and soon to return Messiah,Amen.
Amen and Amen
Woodward book: Gina Haspel warned Durham inquiry would be a ‘nightmare’ for CIA.
Haspel & Dan Coats met w AG Barr. “”I hope you can do this in a way that it’s not going to cause a lot of problems,” Haspel said, according to the book. “And can we stay informed in terms of what you plan to do and make sure we know what’s happening?” ”
So …
1. FBI – Chris Wray – stonewalling (and BFF w/ Sally Yates).
2. CIA – Gina Haspel – not supportive.
3. NSA – unknown
4. State Dept – Pompeo – ??
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/gina-haspel-warned-durham-inquiry-would-be-a-nightmare-for-cia-woodward-book?_amp=true&__twitter_impression=true
At this point, I don’t believe it at all. Whether right or left. Facts matter not hearsay and anonymous sources.
That is how they take down anything positive and smear members of the Trump Administration and that includes posters here btw.
It’s over for me. I no longer pay them any attention except for having a laugh.
Dr. Scott Atlas: US witnessing the ‘near destruction of objective journalism’
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6191544089001#sp=show-clips
This obama coup has really gone sideways. It is out in the open with the FBI, CIA, State Department, media, etc. in tatters. Thanks to SD, we know damn near everything. So much has been revealed and Obama owns this massive screw up. He blew it up. This is his operation and its failure has turned blazing hot sunlight on…everything… and everything has been revealed. This is his failure.
So, I am sitting hear scratching my belly and thinking about it. Who’s fault is it ultimately? To whom can we trace the inception of, not just the coup, but, the idea that the US needs to be managed by their ‘superiors’ and underhanded tactics are acceptable in pursuit of this. Who recruited the people who eventually assumed powerful positions and tried to throw the election and then throw a sitting president out of power?
The first Bush is the man who got this ball rolling to this point. All of this is his responsibility. The first Bush was head of the CIA and I read that he is credited with ‘saving’ it, whatever that means. The CIA are his people then. I have a sneaking suspicion that he remade it into his image with his people. I suspect that he created the culture which gave the space to Brennan to act against the Constitution.
I remember reading how the second Bush was grooming Obama when Obama was a freshman senator. I was completely surprised that the second Bush was passing important legislation in conjunction with this neophyte senator and I wondered why back then. I no longer wonder why. I know.
The first Bush gave Clinton his imprimatur so Clinton was shepherd into the highest position of the land. The first Bush and Clinton ushered in the disaster called nafta so they are buddies, thick as thieves. But, Clinton came with fleas, one of which is Hillary. This bad decision to recruit Clinton, the slick willie one, had terrible repercussions down the road with Hillary.
I note the dead silence from the second Bush about the biggest scandal, greatest act of treason committed against this country. I consider it worse than the 9/11 attacks, frankly. This coup attempt is bigger than 9/11 and I hope that this Republic survives it. His silence is acceptance. He is a part of it and stands hidden in the background doing who knows what.
It is the first Bush who created the environment and made egregiously bad decisions in terms of selecting people to hold power which eventually evolved into this disaster. Margaret Thatcher did not like Poppy and I understand why.
Lastly, this is why Trump will win the second term of his Presidency. SD explained that it is Obama who is controlling AME and BLM to create the scenario to install Biden. He is controlling the attacks against Trump. Obama screwed it up once massively and, for that reason alone, he should have no say whatsoever ever again. He is that inept. He is a good face man, but, he is not the political brains – nowhere near it – of the Left. But, Obama is back in control and his poor decisions have already lead and will continue to lead to poor executions and unexpected, disastrous outcomes, just like the coup attempt.
Sen. Hawley: It’s ‘time to end’ censorship of free speech
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6191544253001#sp=show-clips
WTF – Did the Head of the CDC Just admit that Vaccines don’t work… — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ —
… the effectiveness of face masks in reducing laboratory-confirmed influenza virus infections in the community from literature published during 1946–July 27, 2018. In pooled analysis, we found no significant reduction in influenza transmission with the use of face masks…
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/5/19-0994_article
I cannot look away. It’s on!
Having a little fun…
💙 🙏🏼 🇺🇸 🦅 💙
This is too much….especially in the current climate.
These top people have to feel pain and punishment or else they just continue doing what they been doing. It really isn’t Rocket Science.
They are all cornered cats and know Trumps 2nd term is their doom. Imagine if you were one of them and having to count on Biden as being your only hope?
Grow up and shut-it fool!! Attention seeker….. blah.
This whole “virus’ deal is too well coordinated. Could not have a spontaneous happening. Nope.
