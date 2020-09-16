Earlier today President Trump held a lengthy press conference from the Brady room of the White House. [Video Below – Transcript Will Follow]
President Trump began his remarks noting the federal and local responses to hurricane Sally. Following that update President Trump began expanding on the federal effort to attain a vaccine for the COVID-19 virus along with the latest infection statistics and ongoing mitigation efforts.
Watched the press conference live earlier. I don’t know how PDJT doesn’t lose his temper with those rude, nasty, degrading and disgusting reporters!
I am really surprise he allow this circus by those presstitutes …..he can stop it anytime after more than 3.5 yrs no rule for those -hyenas……
Well people who enjoy the press get nasty with the president also sit there and listen to the answers so there is a method to his madness……….gets him out there in front of the people. And he does a great job coming back at them.
PDJT needs to kick out the very disrespectful and rude reporters. They are a disgrace!
Couldn’t agree with you more sej. I don’t know why he doesn’t throw them out of the briefings!💁🏻♀️
Like VSG/ESG PDJT comment……even BIBI is tired of the war…..would Bibi surprise president of USA and on his own initiative make peace with Syria…..there is still few bombings every months of Syria by BIBI……
Bombing nests of jihadis in Idlib and Iranian proxies that both Syria and Russian would just as soon see gone.
Russian air defenses cover the sky through which Israelis must fly. If Putin felt this was hurting Assad or Syrians loyal to him, Israel wouldn’t be able to bomb anything.
Great practice for Debates!
Master Brander!!
transparent…CDC Redfield is a fool…obvious Globalist Plant!!!
Redfield is a real slug…not the first time the President has had to draw him up by the short and curlies. Definitely the victim of improper thinking.
Stole my thunder! PDJT’s continued pressers (even the chopper pressers) along with 90 min stints with the msm and he will be ready to debate, Chrissy, MeAgain and Heels Up any time.
One thing stands out is energy and guts as compared to sleepy Joe.
The stark contrast is breathtaking.
Like a boss! The President did great.
This is great if it plays
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMJAwpUU1/
The idiots really believe that masks are better then a vaccine because the CDC guy told them so. Critical thinking people try it some time. Masks are useless and they all know it as evidenced how they yank it off as soon as they think the cameras are off.
Who wants to wear a mask for years. If enough people receive an effective vaccination, masks will no longer be needed except by the hypochondriacs or nosophobes.
sundance’s opinion about these POTUS press conferences and any advice he might have for him would be interesting. The media is accurately running clips of PDJT saying his medical plan will be announced soon. These promises began sometime ago and are one glaring example of him “potentially” not keeping a major promise. The GOP Uniparty members might be delaying him?
In the first place, “effective vaccination” is NOT what you will be getting. I for one will NOT allow anyone to inject me with their poison. And people just need to refuse to wear masks. Just live your best life and screw all this political horseshit called covid/Wuhan virus.
Halleluyah! Deplorably Bonnie Blue~
Right on , Bonnie!
Ocelot wrote: “…except by the hypochondriacs or nosophobes.”
I reply: Or by those of us prudent enough to wait until
a) a vaccine’s efficacy has indeed been proven (thanks for volunteering);
b) our right to sue a vaccine manufacturer (for failure to disclose side effects, or for any side effects experienced) is reinstated;
c) a verifiable list of the precise vaccine contents is disclosed, in advance, with sufficient time to verify; and
d) the manufacturer’s board members and shareholders, if any, are disclosed – so that we can decide whether a conflict of interest exists.
Until those parameters are met, I’m perfectly content to forego a vaccine.
Well said.
Fionnagh,
Like you and many above I agree with you wholeheartedly.
Does the name Bill Gates mean anything? I think you could tick most of your boxes with his name.
Whilst I admire your great President more than I can say, this is the one thing I totally disagree with.
We have the majority of the world walking around like en-masculated zombies breathing in vast amounts of their own CO2, which the greenturds call pollution, we then have Gates Soros and the rest of the satanists waiting in the wings for the final stage of the implementation of their New World Order.
BTW I love the Irish spelling of your name.
This was an amazing press conference. A tour de force.
No one in the Democrat party, least of all Biden/Harris, can hold a candle to this man – a political genius who leaves nothing on the table to protect and defend our country and its people.
He loves us and we love him.
November 3, 2020: Forget your color revolution dreams, Dems. We the People are here and you won’t take our country or our President from us.
Between PDJT and McEnany, the White House press just keeps on getting spanked. And they have no idea how ignorant and petty they sound when making their noises.
my fiance in Paris (yes she is French) watches every press conference President Trump holds live (bless her heart) … today she told me she was yelling at the screen again (WHY ARE YOU ASKING THESE STUPID QUESTIONS ?) … She says in France this sort of behavior would get a reporter fired in minutes …
👇👍👏 What the press ignores
Trump does not have these press conferences for you and me. He has them for an audience who never watch or listen to Trump otherwise. These press briefing are for those who are there to watch and listen the “Gotcha” questions, however they find themselves trapped listening to what Trump has to say without the fake-news lying interpretation what Trump actually said. Trump wins converts by doing these press briefings in the way he does.
Here’s the truth. If we had a genuine, unbiased national press corps, wouldn’t you expect one journalist to ask Biden “…where exactly is your Constitutional authority to mandate that 320 million people must wear a piece of cloth, a mask, over their faces?”
We don’t. The authority is no where to be found.
I watched this whole press conference with the President. I don’t know how he puts up with these really rude press people. I don’t remember Obama ever getting questioned like this. EVER!
The more you see of the left, the more we all must pray that President Trump wins this next election. It is 1864 all over again my friends. MAGA 2020!
he killed it. big speech then deflects the idiots.
incredible presser. he’s a big game player.
i’ll go a step further. ive been highly critical
of his spygate handling, but he curbs the cheating he wins in a landslide. very special guy.
President Trump is on his game. Game on!
