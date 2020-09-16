Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – 1:00pm ET Livestream…

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing from the Brady room. Anticipated start time 1:00pm ET. [Livestream Links Below]
White House Livestream – Fox News Livestream – Fox Bus Livestream – Alternate
Wish she would tell the press to “Please stop spreading misinformation.”
Kayleigh, I think it is time for WH to take control of the audio to prevent the press from yelling out derogatory questions after you leave the podium. As soon as you leave the podium, all microphone should be killed by your team.
That political comment … err, “question” … was broadcast at least twice the volume of every other question. And the question wasn’t muffled … it almost sounded as though the “questioner” had dropped his mask …
Which idiot was that? Karl?
The always classy Playboy reporter Brian Karem.
All the major stories and America’s news……wuhan.
Trump has them so off balance all they can come up with is Covid19. Covid should not even be news at this point.
COVID has been the #1 strategy to defeat PDJT since Jan. 2020 … it’s almost as if the “Press” received their marching orders from the Harris-Biden campaign last night. Gotta … squeeze … more … political … points … out … of … a … dying … virus …
All Covid questions should be directed to the individual states which have their own health departments and make their own rules. Trump gave it to the states and it is time Kyleigh do so as well.
These reporters are insufferable.
LOL
Remind us who wrote Obamacare.
Ezekiel “Zeke” Emanuel, Rahm’s brother was one of the authors while he was with Alliance Group (Soros funded think tank) IIRC. He is now calling for an 18-month lockdown in response to the Wuhan virus.
Soros— you know, you can’t speak his name on Fox News.
That is true because Mr Ferrell of judicial watch was kick off of Lou Dobbs.
It’s verbotten!
Wow, yay! Kaleigh’s not having their nonsense today!
Kaleigh to reporter speaking out: “No, I’m not going to reward speaking up and not asking a question.”
Me! I don’t believe masks are good for many reasons.
Add to that mask being required for two year olds on a plane.. or mask for 8 hours a day in a school kindergarten…
Obviously there are people who are not able to think critically of actual reality… some things just don’t work..
CDC guidelines now include mask-wearing by post partum mothers with their newborn. LOL
I saw that.
New mothers please keep your distance from your newborn.
These people are very, very sick. Monsters.
Lapdog media got their marching orders from Nancy…..focus only on China Virus. It’s all they have left.
When someone brought up the Peace Accord, I thought, ok, a real question…but then it became about someone being exposed to the Wuhan! Sheesh!
Why weren’t the ME Peace signers sitting in their own little white circles … like a “caring” Harris-Biden campaign would have done? We all NEED to be put into little white circles … right?
LOL the moron shouting the question at the end. MAYBE he should put in some effort and investigate the uniparty and MSM attempts to delegitimize a lawful election and remove the people’s choice for POTUS the last 4+ years.
The Playboy reporter has zero manners as he has established with his time at the White House. How about a rumble in the Rose Garden, Classy Guy?
She finishes and a vile reporter literally screams out: “Kaleigh, if he’s a law and order president, why does he keep breaking the law??”
OMG. Why is this person NOT BANNED???
The guy is a coward. He sits in the room and watches Kayleigh absolutely dismantle reporters and he isn’t willing to get into the fight by raising his hand. She is right to ignore him and let him make an ass of himself.
Speaking of making an ass of oneself. Anyone catch Kayleigh demoralizing the chick from cnn who tried to use a half quote by the president to share her own opinion? Ouch! At what point do they learn?
Low life “reporter” yells as Kaleigh exits the room: “If the president is for law and order why is he breaking the law?”.
Geez…ban that guy!
I am so infuriated right now that I can hardly sit still. WHY IS THIS ALLOWED???
What a mis-information-proagandist….attention-seeking a$$ !
He should be questioned at the next briefing he attends.
He needs to cite the law(s) that he claimed the President is “breaking”.
Once again, does anyone know if the White House press pool are drug tested?—which is required by many other careers and given their proximity to the President of the United States?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amazing that the a reporter yelled out as she left the podium “ why does the president keep breaking the law?”
Yes the Democrats don’t break any laws. They don’t clease and smash phones and destroy evidence. They wouldn’t dream of attempting a coup ect, ect.
And the Mueller investigation…
why don’t WH corespondents ask….. what’s the presidents opinion.of 31 phones being wiped clean by the mueller investigation team.. Did the Mueller team follow the law..
These pressers do give a clear indicator where the corrupt MSM want the dialogue to go.
Covid Covid Covid… not defund the police or the targeting of LEO’s .
They are about shit out of luck on the CV19 deal……The Big Ten choked and puked weeks back about football and now they have to eat it! It was never about science. It was get Trump and they failed and it was glorious! It is my hope that every one of those teams never win another game. (not fair to players but the presidents of those schools need to have to answer for taking the game away from the players that worked so hard”
You have to be a idiot to vote for a democrat these days.
You bring up a good point about the questions. An epic response would be PDJT having one of his press conferences where he poses the real, important questions to himself – like the question you posed above. Just him up there for an hour or so asking himself these questions and answering them as he would. Then, at the end, ask the presstitutes “Any more questions?”
Need to get rid of the WH Press Association. The bums should be thrown out for yelling out insults at the end as Press Secretary walks out. All it would take is to kick one out for a year and it would stop.
Hopefully it will happen on November 4th.
Frankly they should disband it, then replace it with new definitions of the press…would be nice to see a sea of independent journalists and an enforced code of conduct while formalizing a fact checking on the press to expose them…use the monitors to highlight their falsehoods, etc…I would be merciless…
The White House should put out a release that reporters shouting asinine questions as the Press Secretary leaves will be banned from future Press Briefings! Sounded like that idiot Jim Acosta? The full question shouted loudly was “If he’s a law and order President why does he keep breaking the law?” Despicable turns my cold anger red hot!
So three major peace treaties signed in less than a fortnight, two yesterday in the Middle East, and the only question is contact tracing.? My esteem. Of Kayleigh, goes up every time she has to deal with these??? Have no idea what to call them, with minor exceptions, (The presstitutes), would be insulting to any named word or group. They are ideologues, bloated, without shame, and they don’t care.
So we must be WINNING, especially since they are getting so unhappy, unhinged. 🤔🤗
Theres nothing in the Constitution that requires the Commander in Chief give a daily press briefing. Except for President Trumps planeside press briefings, I think there should be no live briefings. These Whores of the CCP dont deserve them and their questions are stupid. I know… why not use that newfangled thing called the internet. Let them submit their assininine questions via email maybe- they’ll get an answer.
I think the White House should add a new category of press pool, the People’s Press. Preferably I would replace and scrap the current Presstitutes, but they will scream tradition.
The People’s Press will be intelligent humans who can ask questions that the people want answers to.
Like, When Is Nitwit Tehran Nan aka Nancy Piglosi going to turn in her 2021 Budget? It was due back in April and it is required to be passed no later than 30 Sep 2020. Technically, since it was not passed by 31 Aug 2020, all employees of the U.S. gubt are on notice that their jobs expire on 30 Sep 2020. We haven’t had a budget for decades, when are we going to out an end to this flagrant abuse o the Aerican taxpayers?
Next…
They learned that trick long ago and the usurper “president” used it for great benefit. No budget means the need for a CR with a kicker for the previous spending added. When you add on their Baseline budgeting and “emergency spending measures” they get more money to spend that would be legally appropriated.
YES< and I am long past over it too.
I want it all explained on camera so the rest of the public knows and understands what is going on. I want it asked every day until there is one.
I’d like a daily update of who is waiting to be confirmed by the Senate, and the positions. They should have this on a monitor, running repeatedly, day after day, with the # of days they have each been waiting, plus a BONUS of average wait time.
I’d like to know when there is a going to be a valid quorum at the FEC.
That will get the ball rolling.
TwoLaine, you’re on to something. OANN has drafted up a WH Correspondents Association Charter to replace the current one:
https://www.oann.com/newly-organized-national-white-house-correspondents-association-launches-offers-counterpoint-to-117-year-old-white-house-correspondents-association/
Let’s see where that goes.
The website is VERY light on info, other than on Chanel.
I would actually like to see Kayleigh and team to take questions from citizens. Have a revolving panel of quests. Put it out ahead of time and have questions submitted in advance by real life people outside of the D.C. SWAMP.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, most likely because they are waiting for WH feedback. Great Idea, proposed structure set now needs WH approval.
I’m not sold on all press. I want citizen questions too. The things we care about seem to be on no one’s radar, whether local or national.
There needs to be a 100% White House News Channel.
And that is where possibly citizen town halls can occur, virtually or by phone. Unfiltered.
I do miss the remote questions from local reporters.
YES.
I just said A prayer for Kayleigh as she needs all the help she can get in her infuriating battles with these insufferable reporters. God bless you Kayleigh.
