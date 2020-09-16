Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – 1:00pm ET Livestream…

Posted on September 16, 2020 by

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing from the Brady room. Anticipated start time 1:00pm ET.  [Livestream Links Below]

White House LivestreamFox News LivestreamFox Bus LivestreamAlternate

.

.

.

This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Election 2020, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

53 Responses to Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Briefing – 1:00pm ET Livestream…

  1. gabytango says:
    September 16, 2020 at 1:36 pm

    Wish she would tell the press to “Please stop spreading misinformation.”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Henry says:
    September 16, 2020 at 1:38 pm

    All the major stories and America’s news……wuhan.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      September 16, 2020 at 2:08 pm

      Trump has them so off balance all they can come up with is Covid19. Covid should not even be news at this point.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • Kenji says:
        September 16, 2020 at 3:02 pm

        COVID has been the #1 strategy to defeat PDJT since Jan. 2020 … it’s almost as if the “Press” received their marching orders from the Harris-Biden campaign last night. Gotta … squeeze … more … political … points … out … of … a … dying … virus …

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • bertdilbert says:
          September 16, 2020 at 6:16 pm

          All Covid questions should be directed to the individual states which have their own health departments and make their own rules. Trump gave it to the states and it is time Kyleigh do so as well.

          Like

          Reply
  3. bessie2003 says:
    September 16, 2020 at 1:40 pm

    These reporters are insufferable.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  4. sunnyflower5 says:
    September 16, 2020 at 1:40 pm

    LOL
    Remind us who wrote Obamacare.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. gabytango says:
    September 16, 2020 at 1:41 pm

    Wow, yay! Kaleigh’s not having their nonsense today!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  6. gabytango says:
    September 16, 2020 at 1:44 pm

    Kaleigh to reporter speaking out: “No, I’m not going to reward speaking up and not asking a question.”

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. sunnyflower5 says:
    September 16, 2020 at 1:50 pm

    Me! I don’t believe masks are good for many reasons.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. sunnyflower5 says:
    September 16, 2020 at 1:56 pm

    Lapdog media got their marching orders from Nancy…..focus only on China Virus. It’s all they have left.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • gabytango says:
      September 16, 2020 at 1:58 pm

      When someone brought up the Peace Accord, I thought, ok, a real question…but then it became about someone being exposed to the Wuhan! Sheesh!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Kenji says:
        September 16, 2020 at 3:08 pm

        Why weren’t the ME Peace signers sitting in their own little white circles … like a “caring” Harris-Biden campaign would have done? We all NEED to be put into little white circles … right?

        Like

        Reply
  9. Kroesus says:
    September 16, 2020 at 1:57 pm

    LOL the moron shouting the question at the end. MAYBE he should put in some effort and investigate the uniparty and MSM attempts to delegitimize a lawful election and remove the people’s choice for POTUS the last 4+ years.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. gabytango says:
    September 16, 2020 at 1:57 pm

    She finishes and a vile reporter literally screams out: “Kaleigh, if he’s a law and order president, why does he keep breaking the law??”

    OMG. Why is this person NOT BANNED???

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Ellis says:
      September 16, 2020 at 2:57 pm

      The guy is a coward. He sits in the room and watches Kayleigh absolutely dismantle reporters and he isn’t willing to get into the fight by raising his hand. She is right to ignore him and let him make an ass of himself.

      Speaking of making an ass of oneself. Anyone catch Kayleigh demoralizing the chick from cnn who tried to use a half quote by the president to share her own opinion? Ouch! At what point do they learn?

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  11. Cole says:
    September 16, 2020 at 1:57 pm

    Low life “reporter” yells as Kaleigh exits the room: “If the president is for law and order why is he breaking the law?”.

    Geez…ban that guy!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. Kerry Gimbel says:
    September 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm

    Amazing that the a reporter yelled out as she left the podium “ why does the president keep breaking the law?”
    Yes the Democrats don’t break any laws. They don’t clease and smash phones and destroy evidence. They wouldn’t dream of attempting a coup ect, ect.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Hans says:
      September 16, 2020 at 2:10 pm

      And the Mueller investigation…
      why don’t WH corespondents ask….. what’s the presidents opinion.of 31 phones being wiped clean by the mueller investigation team.. Did the Mueller team follow the law..

      These pressers do give a clear indicator where the corrupt MSM want the dialogue to go.
      Covid Covid Covid… not defund the police or the targeting of LEO’s .

      Like

      Reply
      • joseywalesandtenbearsbarandgrill says:
        September 16, 2020 at 2:27 pm

        They are about shit out of luck on the CV19 deal……The Big Ten choked and puked weeks back about football and now they have to eat it! It was never about science. It was get Trump and they failed and it was glorious! It is my hope that every one of those teams never win another game. (not fair to players but the presidents of those schools need to have to answer for taking the game away from the players that worked so hard”

        You have to be a idiot to vote for a democrat these days.

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
      • NewLurker says:
        September 16, 2020 at 2:31 pm

        You bring up a good point about the questions. An epic response would be PDJT having one of his press conferences where he poses the real, important questions to himself – like the question you posed above. Just him up there for an hour or so asking himself these questions and answering them as he would. Then, at the end, ask the presstitutes “Any more questions?”

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • joebkonobi says:
      September 16, 2020 at 2:35 pm

      Need to get rid of the WH Press Association. The bums should be thrown out for yelling out insults at the end as Press Secretary walks out. All it would take is to kick one out for a year and it would stop.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Bubby says:
      September 16, 2020 at 5:33 pm

      The White House should put out a release that reporters shouting asinine questions as the Press Secretary leaves will be banned from future Press Briefings! Sounded like that idiot Jim Acosta? The full question shouted loudly was “If he’s a law and order President why does he keep breaking the law?” Despicable turns my cold anger red hot!

      Like

      Reply
  13. Ninja7 says:
    September 16, 2020 at 2:24 pm

    So three major peace treaties signed in less than a fortnight, two yesterday in the Middle East, and the only question is contact tracing.? My esteem. Of Kayleigh, goes up every time she has to deal with these??? Have no idea what to call them, with minor exceptions, (The presstitutes), would be insulting to any named word or group. They are ideologues, bloated, without shame, and they don’t care.

    So we must be WINNING, especially since they are getting so unhappy, unhinged. 🤔🤗

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Mike in a Truck says:
    September 16, 2020 at 2:26 pm

    Theres nothing in the Constitution that requires the Commander in Chief give a daily press briefing. Except for President Trumps planeside press briefings, I think there should be no live briefings. These Whores of the CCP dont deserve them and their questions are stupid. I know… why not use that newfangled thing called the internet. Let them submit their assininine questions via email maybe- they’ll get an answer.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. TwoLaine says:
    September 16, 2020 at 2:28 pm

    I think the White House should add a new category of press pool, the People’s Press. Preferably I would replace and scrap the current Presstitutes, but they will scream tradition.

    The People’s Press will be intelligent humans who can ask questions that the people want answers to.

    Like, When Is Nitwit Tehran Nan aka Nancy Piglosi going to turn in her 2021 Budget? It was due back in April and it is required to be passed no later than 30 Sep 2020. Technically, since it was not passed by 31 Aug 2020, all employees of the U.S. gubt are on notice that their jobs expire on 30 Sep 2020. We haven’t had a budget for decades, when are we going to out an end to this flagrant abuse o the Aerican taxpayers?

    Next…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. tucker10 says:
    September 16, 2020 at 3:57 pm

    I just said A prayer for Kayleigh as she needs all the help she can get in her infuriating battles with these insufferable reporters. God bless you Kayleigh.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s