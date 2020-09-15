Chopper pressers are the best pressers. Earlier this afternoon while departing the White House to travel to Philadelphia for an ABC townhall event, President Trump stopped to deliver remarks to the assembled press pool and answer questions.
Chopper pressers are the best pressers. Earlier this afternoon while departing the White House to travel to Philadelphia for an ABC townhall event, President Trump stopped to deliver remarks to the assembled press pool and answer questions.
Ha! Great man in comparison to coloring book Joe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And the best part is that it is made out of recycled toilet paper!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This cover, at this stage, is the best Hiden Biden’s gonna get/could ask for.
LikeLike
“I’m not a big fan of the WTO.” Just a matter of time now.
LikeLike
President Trump is beaming as well as he sould be
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The evil that men do lives after them, the good is oft interred with their bones.” William Shakespeare “Julius Caesar”
Four more years isn’t nearly long enough for President Trump to accomplish all he wants & needs to accomplish, and make it stick. I pray his agenda will include a plan of succession because we cannot rely upon the Republican Party to Keep the Lamps Trimmed and Burning.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So what happens if PT let’s his MAGA followers know that he would be agreeable becoming Ivanka’s or Don Jr’s Chief of Staff or Sr. WH Advisor post 2024 but only Ivanka or Don Jr or Erik .
LikeLike
The person who comes along next would have to be another business genius that is anti globalist and knows and agrees with the foreign policy arrangement Pres. Trump is doing. Also has to be for the middle class and policies that help the American people prosper.
Peter Navarro??? He has been saying the same things Pres Trump has been saying for many years. Research him and give opinions.
LikeLike
Peter Navarro is an excellent person, but he is not a business man, he’s an academic.
What he brings to the table for Trump is an extremely capable aide that is in tune with the boss and can be trusted to operate and do the right thing with a minimum of intervention.
To deal with the Deep State, the Progressives, the RINOs, Wall Street, the Banksters is a lot more “character”. Navarro is a very intelligent person, yep, but I don’t know that he is a brawler.
LikeLike
The question about the wto ruling refers to this👇
Wto is toothless.
LikeLiked by 5 people
A2,
Thanks.
So once we go out of the WTO, THAN the tariffs stand.
Don’t want tariffs, don’t export to us. Oh, you need to export into our market, so sad, TARIFFS STAND. HeHe🤗🤔😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
I look forward to the Presidents response to this absolutely asinine-on-it’s-face “ruling” from yet another proven pro-communist, anti-American group of corrupt but fake elitists.
LikeLiked by 1 person
ROTFLOL…. so what?
LikeLike
KMac , exceptional student of PDJT. She listened to every word and watched every move of PDJT. And that is what a PSec should do as they are relaying their President’s thoughts to the press/people.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So help me God, I read “press pool” as cesspool.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s just the opposite for me.
LikeLike
LOL. Actually, that photo really makes them look like a pack of muzzled, rabid dogs – what with the rope across their laps! LOL.
Imagine waking up every day knowing THAT is waiting for you on your lawn! I don’t envy him, but then again he has the world’s best bodyguards … 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Imagine waking up every day knowing THAT is waiting for you….” When I was very young I took on the job of being an ‘on call’ elementary school substitute teacher in a very bad “hood”. Battle field duty.
LikeLike
Even if the bee could explain to the fly that pollen is better than shit, the fly would not understand.
Like explaining why capitalism is better than socialism to a Biden supporter.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Very good analogy!
LikeLiked by 2 people
4sure,
Going to repurpose that analogy 🤗🤗😁, Steal, borrow it, probably without attribution. Just Saying.
LikeLiked by 1 person
After a very full/historic morning, a White House luncheon, and now a flight to an ABC town hall…hope you get a “cat nap” ~
Praying for your protection!
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump was asked questions about his previous General Mattis was interesting. Its refreshing to hear such clarity like “he wasn’t doing what he was asked to do’.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He was just doing what the integrity project and the seditious military personnel told him to do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have been thinking …..
There could be some hilarious campaign ads with Biden doddering away, and pan over to Harris with laser eyes knowing that she is gonna be the BOSS and dump Biden. So voters will be voting for Harris….
a campaign ad could play the video of Harris calling the administration the Harris administration, as was shared today on WMAL AND Joe Biden calling his team the Harris Biden team. Biden is not going to be the president. If you are voting for BIDEN, you are really voting for Harris. No one really likes Kamala Harris. (She is kind of bitchy.) She will kick Joe into a nursing home,
This could be quite stunning, funny and “authentic”.
LikeLike
Hilarious and, I think, effective. No one likes Harris, the insincere one. No one thinks Biden is physically up to the job, his campaign could be called the “Dementia Fade Out.”
So your idea is a brilliant meme and an ad in gestation. I’m really looking forward to seeing the results.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love President Trump. I am praying for him and Melania and Baron.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Seen on t-shirt: “I’d rather get Covid 19 than Biden 20”. LOL
LikeLiked by 6 people
Short sleeve, long sleeve, or hoody depending on the vendor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is about the debates and the women vote, don’t you think? They’re thinking she will handle Potus like she did Sleepy Joe…and if POTUS pushes back, the “women” won’t like him…
LikeLike
WOW!
LikeLike
On the “suburbs” issue: My brother owns a lot of multi family residential properties – mostly in St Paul. Before covid he went to a city planning meeting in St Paul for a new residential development. The bureaucrats were saying they were going to force a percentage of the new units to be “affordable”. A black lady got up and expressed dismay because she had recently purchased a fancy new condo nearby and didn’t want “affordable” housing in her neighborhood. The president is right that it’s not a racial issue per se. Libs always talk about “.dog whistles”, but maybe they’re just hearing things because they’re crazy, People aspire to live in nice areas. States and cities can manage their own zoning issues. They don’t need control freaks in DC dictating everything.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He just always carries himself, looks like and talks like THE BOSS ! I love it ! Press seemed less combative today.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“ Press seemed less combative today. “ There has to be pauses every once in a while, when these youngsters in the press reluctantly get overwhelmed with the President’s world shaking victories. He is an awesome man.
LikeLike
What an amazing day. Just think how every president has talked and talked about bringing some peace to the ME, and now this administration led by this man they hate and disrespect beyond any reason has made a real breakthrough!
It makes me sad that on such a historic, epic, miraculous day, the president now has to go subject himself to what will no doubt be a total sleazebag setup at the phony Town Hall with phony “undecided voters” (from the local Antifa chapter 😠) and George Snuffleupagus reading the questions he got by fax this afternoon from Dem operatives. It’s all just so sad that America is tearing itself apart, completely self-destructing when things could be SO GOOD, with our troops home and the economy roaring!!
Instead very wealthy over-educated idiots are willing to burn it all down and destroy everything in search of Utopia. Ugh. I’m just sad and disgusted with the human race right now. Thanks for letting me vent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Definitely going into the belly of the beast in the cesspool known as Philadelphia. I worry about an ambush. Stephanie is a true POS.
LikeLiked by 1 person