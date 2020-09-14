Monday September 14th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, September 14, 2020
“I AM not of the world” John 17:16
Father ,we thank you that your hand is upon our president mightily,we cover him with the precious shed blood of Jesus Christ,and decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over him and his family..Let the fire of your glory surround them and that no witchcraft,no voodoo,no hex,no vex,no curse no power,no principality and no demon in hell shall prosper against them.Father we ask that you dispatch legions of your warring angelic hosts to destroy every plot and plan of the enemy.Father let your anointing rest strongly upon him at all times and our nation is brought totally back to you.Father ,we praise you,we glorify you in the name above all names ,Jesus Christ,King of Kings,Lord of Lords and soon to return Messiah,Amen.
HAPPY BENCH MONDAY!
Fusine Lakes in Tarvisio, Italy…
Kinderdijk, The Netherlands…
Sant Sebastià Beach, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain…
Bohinj Lake, Slovenia…
Sydney, Australia…
Count your blessings today!
There are some benches in this video…though I’m not sure I’d have the nerve to bike the curve to get to them…what a view, though….
Biking Devil’s Slide along Highway 1 near Pacifica, California
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/time-investigation-dr-fauci-niaid-accused-collaboration-china-covid-19-virus/
