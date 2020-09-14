Hurricane Sally Wobbles Northwest in Gulf Coast Region – 100mph Winds, Dangerous Storm Surge…

Hurricane Sally is now holding with 100mph winds and slowly moving (5mph) toward the West Northwest near the coastal region of the western Florida Panhandle.
The outer bands of Sally are moving onshore in the Florida Panhandle. Life-Threatening Storm Surge, Hurricane-Force Winds, and Flash Flooding Likely Along Portions of the Northern Gulf Coast Starting Later Tonight and Tuesday.
Residents in Western Florida, Alabama coastal area, Mississippi coastal area and Eastern Louisiana should pay close attention. All hurricane preparations should be rushed to completion. The storm is expected to turn north, but the timing is uncertain. The wind field is small; however, due to the slow movement the storm surge is a great concern.
Hurricane Center – Sally is moving toward the west-northwest near 5 mph (8 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue through Tuesday morning. A northward turn is likely by Tuesday afternoon, and a slow north-northeastward to northeastward motion is expected Tuesday night through Wednesday night.
On the forecast track, the center of Sally will move near the coast of southeastern Louisiana tonight and Tuesday, and make landfall in the hurricane warning area Tuesday night or Wednesday.
Data from reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 100 mph (155 km/h) with higher gusts.
Strengthening is forecast tonight and early Tuesday and Sally is expected to be a dangerous hurricane when it moves onshore along the north-central Gulf coast.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km). (link)
This storm is weird… The coastal communities are the most vulnerable and unfortunately there will be several tidal cycles while the storm surge is inbound. However, the inland impact of the storm will continue until the eye-wall crosses onto land.
That means communities inland for several miles will likely see consistent hurricane winds for several hours because the storm is moving slowly onshore. That scale of sustained wind energy will create widespread power outages, however the field of the storm is rather tight at 25 miles.
As the backside of the storm then lumbers ashore and reverses the energy direction, any already compromised infrastructure will not withstand the additional pressure.
In many cases the backside of the storm is worse than the front. If you are inland (Mississippi, Alabama and Florida), prepare yourself for a long duration of extensive wind damage, heavy rain, followed by an extended power outage. Recovery staging is well underway and multiple utility companies are awaiting direction from FEMA and NWS.
Any Treeper who needs assistance can reach out in the comments section or send us an email and we will do everything possible to assist. If you are on the coast, get away from the storm surge. Those further inland hunker down and stay safe.
If it hits New Orleans, headlines can say that “Sally Staggered into the Big Easy.”
Jakespeed, Oh no. I’m sure they will say it was the TRUMP curse that drove it there.
Next story…… (not) please.
As time went by the nightmare of this storm became apparent … it is such a slooooow mover … it will only get to North Georgia by Friday .. just annoying by then but it’s what happens up to that point that makes it such a pain, especially for South Mississippi and South Alabama.
Many MAGA people in the path of this storm. Great people, very friendly.
Praying!
Thank You, Holy Spirit, for taking control of all aspects of this storm. We are grateful for Your wisdom, counsel, and peace to all how will work thru the storm. Our appreciation soars to You as You speak to the winds and they are still, You tell the wave to obey and they do. In everything we watch Your Glory shine. Thank You for all Your blessings over every inch of our nation, covering every heart with the peace that passes all human understanding.
Don’t guess I will be going to Gulf Shores AL anytime soon. I love that place. Prayers go out to Gulf Shores/Orange Beach and all the surrounding areas affected by this storm.
Blue Moon give it a couple of weeks.
Yep ….Thats me right here in Gulf Shores. wondering what the heck. Earlier this storm was headed to Louisiana.wasn’t on local news so was unaware it changed more northward. This will be hurricane 9 in this house.Will not sleep much tonight. winds right now maybe 30 to 40 rain but not coming down hard. Praying… will check in later if possible.
LOL
Hahahahaha —good grief.
Sundance,
Thank you for ALL That you do, on this site.
Giving information on so many topics. Many times can be life saving. Do you ever sleep?
May Our Heavenly Father Bless and Keep you under the shadow of His Wing and Make His Face Shine upon you and yours.
Yep, what Ninja9 said…………
Oops, make that a 7. 🙂
I’m afraid Sally is going to bring terrible flooding to south Mississippi and Alabama—very much like Harvey 2 years ago in Texas. Its too slow. I live 45 miles southwest of NOLA. We are no longer in the cone but we remain under a hurricane warning. Yesterday we thought we would get a direct hit. We’ve been prepared for over a month. You never know what these storms are going to do. Right now, the wind is cool and steady from the northeast. No rain at all so far today or tonight. Praying for our neighbors to the East. We don’t wish this on anyone.
Truthfilter Lake Charles area is still without power. I hope they don’t get any of this. I just hope it doesn’t get any stronger. If it gets to a CAT3 then I would have to get my brother from assisted living and head north. With the Covid-19 problem too it could be a nightmare. Prayers for all affected.
Everything pretty smooth here just east of Pensacola,FL. Allen Seals, (the BEST), of NBC 15 keeping us updated. Haven’t had a “real” hurricane here since Ivan/Dennis in 2004/05. Long lines at gas pumps.(NOTE: Hurricane Ivan 16th year anniversary is just two days from now).
Praying for everyone in the path.
Hurricane season is rough and tough.
Tough year in the Gulf. When a hurricane finds its way into the Gulf of Mexico, it’s bad news for somebody. Generally these things only move north and west, and there’s just no way out. Add to that the warmest water that a hurricane is likely to encounter, which is just basically fuel. This one didn’t get super organized, that’s going to be real helpful. Hopefully just a bunch of rain for somebody and it will stay under a hundred miles an hour wind with no storm surge.
