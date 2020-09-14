Federal Judge Rules Pennsylvania “Lock-Down Rules”, and COVID Compliance Decrees, Unconstitutional…

A federal judge in the Western District of Pennsylvania had ruled that Governor Tom Wolfe’s dictates, decrees and rules were/are unconstitutional restrictions on liberty.
U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV concluded the governor’s stay at home orders, limits on gatherings and closure of “non life-sustaining” businesses violated citizens’ Constitutional rights. The judge was responding to a lawsuit brought by a group of Pennsylvania businesses.
“The Constitution cannot accept the concept of a ‘new normal’ where the basic liberties of the people can be subordinated to open-ended emergency mitigation measures. Rather, the Constitution sets certain lines that may not be crossed, even in an emergency.” ~ Judge Stickman [full pdf below]
The well-thought ruling, while accepting and appreciating the challenges presented to government, finds the arbitrary and capricious definitions/applications of rules amount to ever-changing dictates that infringed on basic constitutional rights without any due process in place. Full ruling below.
One win for freedom.
Here’s the ruling:
.
(Reuters) […] Ruling on a lawsuit brought by business owners and Republican politicians, U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV, a Trump appointee, said the restrictions were executed with good intentions but were arbitrary and violated individual rights.
While some of the limits have been lifted since the lawsuit was filed in May, the Democratic governor has maintained some restrictions on gatherings and on bars and restaurants.
The Wolf administration was reviewing the ruling, a spokesperson told Reuters. (read more)
YES!
hey Globalist Chief Justice Roberts…its not that hard…please read this RULING AND STOP WITH THE INSANITY!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Every “order” – “mandate” within this so called pandemic have been Unconsitutional. So sad how easily this country rolled over to give up their God Given rights. Not surprising how the 16-30 year olds did though.
Will the Republic of the United States make it? I have serious doubts. Buy ammo the rest of us.
LikeLiked by 4 people
There is no science to back the shutdowns. We knew form the beginning that the average age of Covid death in Italy was 1 year above the average age of death in the USA.
This means that all the business that suffered losses including church tithings, the state that cause the shutdowns are responsible for. Hello Karen!
Because all of us are in this together, we can all pay together to make those that suffered losses to be made whole.
This is going to be very painful to democrats who will now have to pay a grocery tax to pay off the republicans who were harmed by the political motivations of democrats.
Trust the science. Hello Karen!
Democrat science will not hold up in a court of law.
LikeLike
TX Gov. Abbott. 30 % of counties have less than 3 deaths, each over a six month time! Another 22% at single digits! 52% of counties. Open them up immediately!
LikeLiked by 1 person
42% are less than 75 deaths should open shorly there after, The remaining 6% are the big city counties and should decide for themselves! GET IT DONE Gov!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I live in North Texas and am no fan of Governor Abbott, but read the governor’s order. Those lazy County Judges need to get off the fat butts and file to be exempted because they meet the ridiculous <20 deaths criteria in the order, per the instructions in the executive order.
LikeLike
Great. But more released is safe and will put pressure on the Blue Mayors!
LikeLike
The mayors/Judge will then own it, no pointing to Feds or State to keep the restrictions going!
LikeLike
Better yet, take off the national emergency order and watch the Dems scramble!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If there are limitations on your rights, then what you have are not rights but privileges dispensed by the state and subject to being removed at the whim of every power-mad democrat when it suits them.
LikeLiked by 20 people
AMEN!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hear! Hear!
LikeLike
Any chance this can be used against A-Hole Cuomo? He just issued another Nazi Order fining people on public transportation without masks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Actually yes, I believe it can, this is how legal cases are made, the lawyers use previous cases as “precedent” to argue a case one way or the other.
LikeLiked by 3 people
T20- Funny, I was just thinking the same thing! We sure could use a win like that here in Killer Cuomo’s Covid Compliant State of NY.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Know any good lawyers? 😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
T20- I am sad to say that I don’t know of any in New York who are working on anti-Lockdown cases.
In fact, it has been my question all along- where the hell are the damn lawyers who we used to see on Fox, etc. all the time? Why aren’t there any high profile attorneys working on challenging the LockDowns?
It would really help if someone of the stature of say Lin Wood or Sidney Powell or even DiGenova would bring a lawsuit but so far nothing. What’s up with that?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Andrew would just ignore it, because public safety (as he sees it) is more important than following the Constitution.
LikeLike
Love that S.L. Jackson meme. I have interrupted just about everyone who uses that stupid phrase (and given the bird to TV when ads use it) with “It’s not ‘normal.’ I will NEVER accept this condition as ‘normal’ and you shouldn’t either.”
Three cheers for the judge who did so rule. This is what needs to spread across our country like wildfire.
LikeLiked by 11 people
It is pretty disturbing how quickly how many idiots have accepted the Face Mask as a fashion accessory.
The commercials really bother me as well. The corporations advertising with gimmicks terms such as “contact-free delivery” and who keep repeating non-specific phrases such as “these challenging/difficult/changing/uncertain times” are the same corporations whose policies contributed to the pandemic’s growth and the difficulties faced in treating it. I feel like someone who smashed my car windshield is trying to sell me a new one, brick still in hand, every time I see a version of this marketing campaign.
I am very glad Wolf got slapped down today, but until people stop accessorizing their face masks and begin to draw connections elected officials and their behavior while in office, such judicial rulings are only temporary fixes.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen keeler, people need to see this as no different than kneeling or a star on their shirt, that’s what it is.
I never knew how refreshing a smile was until they went away.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This whole thing is over anyway. Living like this isn’t normal. Someone sue Jared Polis over his Napoleon complex. My kids won’t believe me. Maybe they will believe him?
LikeLike
Hope they have better luck opening up in PA than we have had here in Illinois. Pritzker has lost several lawsuits, we were supposed to be opened up, but unfortunately local mayors, County Board members, etc. are still going along with this lawlessness. Businesses are afraid to open up without the stupid mask wearing, limited capacity, etc.. for fear of being fined or worse.
It was as if, those lawsuits did not exist.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Start suing the local mayors and county boards.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Isn’t that something, the ones who have actually added to our nation are the ones who they attack. Homeless, naw they get a pass. Antifa, naw pass. BLM, naw pass. And top of the list politicians get a pass on masks, quarantine, murder, rape, sodomy, pedophilia, extortion, blackmail.
Pro athletes need to go away for good. How many years we hear time after time, rape, abuse, drugs abuse, murders, but we see them as ………..role models, WTH? MSM need to go also.
I was mentally despairing about my fellow citizens being such ‘tool bags’ and God immediately stopped me. No, it’s your government and it’s occupants to blame. All would be well if they do their job. Enforcement of laws, top of the list. We all know this, saw it coming many years ago. They gotta go or we perish.
LikeLike
I live in PA… this is good, but does not go far enough.
The order does not affect capacity reduction limits in restaurants , alcohol sale restrictions, and mask requirements.
A good start for sure, but we need more.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Aren’t the things you mentioned Wolf mandates? They aren’t CDC guidelines. I believe they came from Wolf, so that’s all gone as of now.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I believe the order was very narrowly written to address the specific issues the plaintiffs brought.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s about time for the lawsuits to start flying. All these illegal Governors need to be arrested and broke.
LikeLiked by 6 people
An event I’m holding in PA in October for about 350 or so people outdoors over 60 acres has still not received Chester County approval. I wonder if this will galvanize the commissioners. Will be interesting to see.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Send them a status inquiry and remind them of the Constitution.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Did you consider not asking for permission?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just call it a BLM protest & you’ll get it through with flying colors.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If it’s on private property, do it anyway. Wasn’t it a private citizen who hostEd PDJT’s rally in his hangar/building in Henderson, Nevada last night?
Let them fine you. Don’t pay it. If everyone would just do what they want, these Democrat dictators would be too overwhelmed to bother anybody.
LikeLike
A federal judge doing the right thing!! Will wonders never cease!!! I may go out and buy a lottery ticket in celebration.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Send the President a contribution while you’re at it. President Trump named Judge Stickman to the court in 2019.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. And Stickman is 41 years old.
LikeLike
What is the penalty for violating the constitution? Does Governor Tom Wolfe go to jail (or worse)? Honest question.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nevermind, I found it:
“The offense is punishable by a range of imprisonment up to a life term, or the death penalty, depending upon the circumstances of the crime, and the resulting injury, if any”.
https://www.justice.gov/crt/deprivation-rights-under-color-law
LikeLiked by 3 people
A puff of cool fresh air here seeing that we actually have a judge who is not so corrupted as to be totally subservient to the DemoCommie anti-America machine.
Still, it’s probably best to not yet pop any champagne corks but wait to see if Emperor Wolf will appeal……
LikeLiked by 5 people
Live free or die. Challenge any infringement upon our Constitutionally granted freedoms by anybody or anything. Less talk, more action. Confront, file suits, publicize, constantly contact officials, etc.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Can’t wait for the appeals to go to the SC maybe then all these unConstitutional shutdowns will be stopped.
LikeLiked by 2 people
From what we’ve seen of C-J Roberts this past year, I wouldn’t be so sure…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know. But who knows who will be replaced when.
LikeLike
IMO, the lock down and mask wearing bullshit should all be illegal. If you want to wear a mask and don’t want to go somewhere it should be up to you and not the Government…….well unless you live under Communism……uh! maybe I do and am not supposed to know it.
LikeLiked by 7 people
My Thursday night plans are made!
https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/swingcounty/2020/09/rejected-by-one-town-lehigh-valley-gop-lands-new-spot-for-rally-with-the-mccloskeys-st-louis-couple-who-aimed-weapons-at-protesters.html
LikeLiked by 4 people
Gov. Doofus & his inept sidekick Levine should be on the same list as Cuomo & Murphy. Checked out the PA dashboard last weekend: 68% of PA deaths are attributable to LTC facilities; in Delco (Phila suburb) 83% of deaths are related to the LTC facilities! I’m sure the gov’s crackerjack staff will probably take about 50 days to review the decision.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can you “carry” in that jurisdiction?
LikeLike
you can absolutely open carry in PA.
Also, PA is a “shall issue” state when it comes to CC. licenses.
LikeLike
So if this is a federal judge ruling, does it apply nationwide? Seems we’ve had several federal judges impose nationwide bans on the Trump Administration for various things….so what about this? Can I use this in California to evade Newsom’s edicts? 🤔.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Can I use this in California to evade Newsom’s edicts?”
Things have been much better here in Texas than many states so it may be easier for me to say, but all that we have ever needed in any state, is for enough people to stand up for freedom and go about their daily lives.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A federal judge in the 5th circuit ruled a suit brought by Louisiana bar owners in opposition to their Governor’s mandating their continued closure was within his powers. (The challenge was based on his allowing restaurants to be open and sell alcoholic beverages.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Next 6 months, school boards will get clobbered with litigation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Say new normal one more time! Love it!
This ruling needs to spread like wild fire!
LikeLike
A federal judge in San Diego ruled against California’s ban on standard capacity magazines that the California law was unconstitutional in a 60 page order however the state ban wasn’t lifted pending the appeal. So, a year later a 9th Circuit panel heard the case and ruled AGAIN last month that the California ban is illegal and unconstitutional upholding the San Diego ruling YET THE BAN IS STILL IN EFFECT??? Why is it that an illegal immigrant gets a federal court to block his deportation at 8pm on a Saturday night and it takes effect immediately but my Constitutional rights don’t mean crap after two federal courts ruled they are being violated as we speak???
LikeLiked by 5 people
In my humble opinion as a wife, mother, grandmother and born again Christian, I have and will comply with our Constitution, founded on the basis of th Ten Commandments, not the mandates and lies of would be marxists and tyrants.
President Trump, Sundance, Sidney Powell, General Flynn and many others are leading and encouraging us daily to brake the chains of immorality, suppression, and fear.
I pray that we all will follow their lead.
The mask mandate is only the beginning…Don’t comply with the lie!
God Bless America, Land That I Love🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Normal” is the exact opposite of “emergency”, isn’t it? To extend Emergency Powers forever is a contradiction in terms–and creates its own emergency.
” [T]hey are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.–That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, –That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government…”
There is no Right of the Government to alter or abolish our unalienable Rights by renaming Tyranny a Permanent “Emergency”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Finally a judge who rules based on the Constitution and not from personal feelings.
Now, can we put him on the Supreme Court inplace of Roberts?
LikeLiked by 2 people
THANK YOU, Judge Stickman….this sets precedent and torpedoes the “new normal” (which isn’t normal, it’s capricious and inconsistent, and extremely STUPID) which the leftists are using to scare and intimidate the actually “normal” Americans into submission. More, please, judges all over America!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m not sure how they can overturn this ruling even going as far as SCOTUS. If Roberts would somehow subvert the constitution and rule for Wolf then the emperor would have no clothes. If the commonwealth takes it this far (which they will with all the jeopardy this puts them in) it’s a surefire loser.
Bankruptcy eminent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have a lower opinion of the Chief Injustice. He has shown himself to go to the intellectual depths of redefining words to mean what they don’t.
He could have been a character in “1984.” I have no faith he won’t create some nonsense were this ever to make it to the SC.
LikeLike
I’m not sure how they can overturn this ruling even going as far as SCOTUS. If Roberts would somehow subvert the constitution and rule for Wolf then the emperor would have no clothes. If the commonwealth takes it this far (which they will with all the jeopardy this puts them in) it’s a surefire loser.
Bankruptcy eminent.
LikeLike
Hopefully Wolf can’t get an injunction against this ruling. If an injunction is denied, it’s basically over for team Pandemia here, as by the time the case would be heard before an appeals court and ruled on, re-placing these restrictions again would be politically untenable.
LikeLike
May John Roberts be replaced by Judge Stickman……ASAP!!!
The only part of the ruling I differ on is that the initial restrictions by Herr Wolf and his deranged health secretary weren’t done with good intentions but were designed to destroy our Presidents great economy. Maybe the good judge was being charitable. 🙂
To demonstrate the illegitimacy of Wolf’s dictates, the first words that came out of his spokespersons mouth weren’t to defend any “science” behind the dictates, but to say “but people still have to wear masks!”. Proving this is about having power and control over the peasants, not science.
https://triblive.com/news/pennsylvania/federal-judge-rules-gov-wolfs-shutdown-orders-were-unconstitutional/
LikeLike
“WHERES YOUR MASK?!” If it was up your ass you would know. Me- responding to a self designated mask commissar while walking into Wally World.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Never Fails….
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Democrats judge-shop to get an appeals court to overturn this in 3…2…1…
LikeLike