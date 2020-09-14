Federal Judge Rules Pennsylvania “Lock-Down Rules”, and COVID Compliance Decrees, Unconstitutional…

Posted on September 14, 2020 by

A federal judge in the Western District of Pennsylvania had ruled that Governor Tom Wolfe’s dictates, decrees and rules were/are unconstitutional restrictions on liberty.

U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV concluded the governor’s stay at home orders, limits on gatherings and closure of “non life-sustaining” businesses violated citizens’ Constitutional rights. The judge was responding to a lawsuit brought by a group of Pennsylvania businesses.

“The Constitution cannot accept the concept of a ‘new normal’ where the basic liberties of the people can be subordinated to open-ended emergency mitigation measures. Rather, the Constitution sets certain lines that may not be crossed, even in an emergency.” ~ Judge Stickman [full pdf below]

The well-thought ruling, while accepting and appreciating the challenges presented to government, finds the arbitrary and capricious definitions/applications of rules amount to ever-changing dictates that infringed on basic constitutional rights without any due process in place.  Full ruling below.

One win for freedom.

Here’s the ruling:

(Reuters) […] Ruling on a lawsuit brought by business owners and Republican politicians, U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV, a Trump appointee, said the restrictions were executed with good intentions but were arbitrary and violated individual rights.

While some of the limits have been lifted since the lawsuit was filed in May, the Democratic governor has maintained some restrictions on gatherings and on bars and restaurants.

The Wolf administration was reviewing the ruling, a spokesperson told Reuters. (read more)

  1. Publius2016 says:
    September 14, 2020 at 6:46 pm

    YES!

    hey Globalist Chief Justice Roberts…its not that hard…please read this RULING AND STOP WITH THE INSANITY!

    • nonameisme says:
      September 14, 2020 at 7:02 pm

      Every “order” – “mandate” within this so called pandemic have been Unconsitutional. So sad how easily this country rolled over to give up their God Given rights. Not surprising how the 16-30 year olds did though.

      Will the Republic of the United States make it? I have serious doubts. Buy ammo the rest of us.

      • bertdilbert says:
        September 14, 2020 at 7:52 pm

        There is no science to back the shutdowns. We knew form the beginning that the average age of Covid death in Italy was 1 year above the average age of death in the USA.

        This means that all the business that suffered losses including church tithings, the state that cause the shutdowns are responsible for. Hello Karen!

        Because all of us are in this together, we can all pay together to make those that suffered losses to be made whole.

        This is going to be very painful to democrats who will now have to pay a grocery tax to pay off the republicans who were harmed by the political motivations of democrats.

        Trust the science. Hello Karen!

        Democrat science will not hold up in a court of law.

    • jnr2d2 says:
      September 14, 2020 at 7:20 pm

      TX Gov. Abbott. 30 % of counties have less than 3 deaths, each over a six month time! Another 22% at single digits! 52% of counties. Open them up immediately!

  2. Leon Brozyna says:
    September 14, 2020 at 6:46 pm

    If there are limitations on your rights, then what you have are not rights but privileges dispensed by the state and subject to being removed at the whim of every power-mad democrat when it suits them.

  3. T2020 says:
    September 14, 2020 at 6:47 pm

    Any chance this can be used against A-Hole Cuomo? He just issued another Nazi Order fining people on public transportation without masks.

  4. palafox says:
    September 14, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    Love that S.L. Jackson meme. I have interrupted just about everyone who uses that stupid phrase (and given the bird to TV when ads use it) with “It’s not ‘normal.’ I will NEVER accept this condition as ‘normal’ and you shouldn’t either.”

    Three cheers for the judge who did so rule. This is what needs to spread across our country like wildfire.

    • keeler says:
      September 14, 2020 at 7:10 pm

      It is pretty disturbing how quickly how many idiots have accepted the Face Mask as a fashion accessory.

      The commercials really bother me as well. The corporations advertising with gimmicks terms such as “contact-free delivery” and who keep repeating non-specific phrases such as “these challenging/difficult/changing/uncertain times” are the same corporations whose policies contributed to the pandemic’s growth and the difficulties faced in treating it. I feel like someone who smashed my car windshield is trying to sell me a new one, brick still in hand, every time I see a version of this marketing campaign.

      I am very glad Wolf got slapped down today, but until people stop accessorizing their face masks and begin to draw connections elected officials and their behavior while in office, such judicial rulings are only temporary fixes.

      • Pale rider says:
        September 14, 2020 at 7:23 pm

        Amen keeler, people need to see this as no different than kneeling or a star on their shirt, that’s what it is.
        I never knew how refreshing a smile was until they went away.

      • annieoakley says:
        September 14, 2020 at 7:42 pm

        This whole thing is over anyway. Living like this isn’t normal. Someone sue Jared Polis over his Napoleon complex. My kids won’t believe me. Maybe they will believe him?

  5. StuckInIllinoisForNow says:
    September 14, 2020 at 6:49 pm

    Hope they have better luck opening up in PA than we have had here in Illinois. Pritzker has lost several lawsuits, we were supposed to be opened up, but unfortunately local mayors, County Board members, etc. are still going along with this lawlessness. Businesses are afraid to open up without the stupid mask wearing, limited capacity, etc.. for fear of being fined or worse.

    It was as if, those lawsuits did not exist.

    • aisheschayal says:
      September 14, 2020 at 6:59 pm

      Start suing the local mayors and county boards.

    • Pale rider says:
      September 14, 2020 at 7:38 pm

      Isn’t that something, the ones who have actually added to our nation are the ones who they attack. Homeless, naw they get a pass. Antifa, naw pass. BLM, naw pass. And top of the list politicians get a pass on masks, quarantine, murder, rape, sodomy, pedophilia, extortion, blackmail.
      Pro athletes need to go away for good. How many years we hear time after time, rape, abuse, drugs abuse, murders, but we see them as ………..role models, WTH? MSM need to go also.
      I was mentally despairing about my fellow citizens being such ‘tool bags’ and God immediately stopped me. No, it’s your government and it’s occupants to blame. All would be well if they do their job. Enforcement of laws, top of the list. We all know this, saw it coming many years ago. They gotta go or we perish.

  6. Ken Maritch says:
    September 14, 2020 at 6:49 pm

    I live in PA… this is good, but does not go far enough.
    The order does not affect capacity reduction limits in restaurants , alcohol sale restrictions, and mask requirements.
    A good start for sure, but we need more.

    Liked by 4 people

  7. Sporty says:
    September 14, 2020 at 6:49 pm

    It’s about time for the lawsuits to start flying. All these illegal Governors need to be arrested and broke.

    Liked by 6 people

  8. CirclinTheDrain says:
    September 14, 2020 at 6:49 pm

    An event I’m holding in PA in October for about 350 or so people outdoors over 60 acres has still not received Chester County approval. I wonder if this will galvanize the commissioners. Will be interesting to see.

    Liked by 3 people

  9. Janus says:
    September 14, 2020 at 6:50 pm

    A federal judge doing the right thing!! Will wonders never cease!!! I may go out and buy a lottery ticket in celebration.

    Liked by 5 people

  10. Trygve says:
    September 14, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    What is the penalty for violating the constitution? Does Governor Tom Wolfe go to jail (or worse)? Honest question.

    Liked by 2 people

  11. GB Bari says:
    September 14, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    A puff of cool fresh air here seeing that we actually have a judge who is not so corrupted as to be totally subservient to the DemoCommie anti-America machine.

    Still, it’s probably best to not yet pop any champagne corks but wait to see if Emperor Wolf will appeal……

    Liked by 5 people

  12. TradeBait says:
    September 14, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    Live free or die. Challenge any infringement upon our Constitutionally granted freedoms by anybody or anything. Less talk, more action. Confront, file suits, publicize, constantly contact officials, etc.

    Liked by 4 people

  13. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    September 14, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    Can’t wait for the appeals to go to the SC maybe then all these unConstitutional shutdowns will be stopped.

    Liked by 2 people

  14. fangdog says:
    September 14, 2020 at 6:58 pm

    IMO, the lock down and mask wearing bullshit should all be illegal. If you want to wear a mask and don’t want to go somewhere it should be up to you and not the Government…….well unless you live under Communism……uh! maybe I do and am not supposed to know it.

    Liked by 7 people

    • puca58 says:
      September 14, 2020 at 7:20 pm

      Gov. Doofus & his inept sidekick Levine should be on the same list as Cuomo & Murphy. Checked out the PA dashboard last weekend: 68% of PA deaths are attributable to LTC facilities; in Delco (Phila suburb) 83% of deaths are related to the LTC facilities! I’m sure the gov’s crackerjack staff will probably take about 50 days to review the decision.

      Liked by 2 people

    • T2020 says:
      September 14, 2020 at 7:25 pm

      Can you “carry” in that jurisdiction?

      Like

  16. HillariousClinton says:
    September 14, 2020 at 7:04 pm

    So if this is a federal judge ruling, does it apply nationwide? Seems we’ve had several federal judges impose nationwide bans on the Trump Administration for various things….so what about this? Can I use this in California to evade Newsom’s edicts? 🤔.

    Liked by 1 person

    • dreamguardian007 says:
      September 14, 2020 at 7:13 pm

      “Can I use this in California to evade Newsom’s edicts?”

      Things have been much better here in Texas than many states so it may be easier for me to say, but all that we have ever needed in any state, is for enough people to stand up for freedom and go about their daily lives.

      Liked by 1 person

  17. BigTalkers says:
    September 14, 2020 at 7:06 pm

    A federal judge in the 5th circuit ruled a suit brought by Louisiana bar owners in opposition to their Governor’s mandating their continued closure was within his powers. (The challenge was based on his allowing restaurants to be open and sell alcoholic beverages.)

    Liked by 1 person

  18. Harvey Lipschitz says:
    September 14, 2020 at 7:10 pm

    Next 6 months, school boards will get clobbered with litigation.

    Liked by 1 person

  19. Don Cru says:
    September 14, 2020 at 7:14 pm

    Say new normal one more time! Love it!
    This ruling needs to spread like wild fire!

    Like

  20. rpcoastie says:
    September 14, 2020 at 7:17 pm

    A federal judge in San Diego ruled against California’s ban on standard capacity magazines that the California law was unconstitutional in a 60 page order however the state ban wasn’t lifted pending the appeal. So, a year later a 9th Circuit panel heard the case and ruled AGAIN last month that the California ban is illegal and unconstitutional upholding the San Diego ruling YET THE BAN IS STILL IN EFFECT??? Why is it that an illegal immigrant gets a federal court to block his deportation at 8pm on a Saturday night and it takes effect immediately but my Constitutional rights don’t mean crap after two federal courts ruled they are being violated as we speak???

    Liked by 5 people

  21. gritsgirl2020 says:
    September 14, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    In my humble opinion as a wife, mother, grandmother and born again Christian, I have and will comply with our Constitution, founded on the basis of th Ten Commandments, not the mandates and lies of would be marxists and tyrants.

    President Trump, Sundance, Sidney Powell, General Flynn and many others are leading and encouraging us daily to brake the chains of immorality, suppression, and fear.
    I pray that we all will follow their lead.

    The mask mandate is only the beginning…Don’t comply with the lie!

    God Bless America, Land That I Love🇺🇸

    Liked by 2 people

  22. The Gipper Lives says:
    September 14, 2020 at 7:25 pm

    “Normal” is the exact opposite of “emergency”, isn’t it? To extend Emergency Powers forever is a contradiction in terms–and creates its own emergency.

    ” [T]hey are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.–That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, –That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government…”

    There is no Right of the Government to alter or abolish our unalienable Rights by renaming Tyranny a Permanent “Emergency”.

    Liked by 3 people

  23. Bogeyfree says:
    September 14, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    Finally a judge who rules based on the Constitution and not from personal feelings.

    Now, can we put him on the Supreme Court inplace of Roberts?

    Liked by 2 people

  24. bosscook says:
    September 14, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    THANK YOU, Judge Stickman….this sets precedent and torpedoes the “new normal” (which isn’t normal, it’s capricious and inconsistent, and extremely STUPID) which the leftists are using to scare and intimidate the actually “normal” Americans into submission. More, please, judges all over America!!!

    Liked by 3 people

  25. pdcjay says:
    September 14, 2020 at 7:34 pm

    I’m not sure how they can overturn this ruling even going as far as SCOTUS. If Roberts would somehow subvert the constitution and rule for Wolf then the emperor would have no clothes. If the commonwealth takes it this far (which they will with all the jeopardy this puts them in) it’s a surefire loser.

    Bankruptcy eminent.

    Liked by 1 person

    • Tall Texan says:
      September 14, 2020 at 7:49 pm

      I have a lower opinion of the Chief Injustice. He has shown himself to go to the intellectual depths of redefining words to mean what they don’t.

      He could have been a character in “1984.” I have no faith he won’t create some nonsense were this ever to make it to the SC.

      Like

  26. pdcjay says:
    September 14, 2020 at 7:34 pm

    I’m not sure how they can overturn this ruling even going as far as SCOTUS. If Roberts would somehow subvert the constitution and rule for Wolf then the emperor would have no clothes. If the commonwealth takes it this far (which they will with all the jeopardy this puts them in) it’s a surefire loser.

    Bankruptcy eminent.

    Like

    • Magabear says:
      September 14, 2020 at 7:48 pm

      Hopefully Wolf can’t get an injunction against this ruling. If an injunction is denied, it’s basically over for team Pandemia here, as by the time the case would be heard before an appeals court and ruled on, re-placing these restrictions again would be politically untenable.

      Like

  27. Magabear says:
    September 14, 2020 at 7:43 pm

    May John Roberts be replaced by Judge Stickman……ASAP!!!

    The only part of the ruling I differ on is that the initial restrictions by Herr Wolf and his deranged health secretary weren’t done with good intentions but were designed to destroy our Presidents great economy. Maybe the good judge was being charitable. 🙂

    To demonstrate the illegitimacy of Wolf’s dictates, the first words that came out of his spokespersons mouth weren’t to defend any “science” behind the dictates, but to say “but people still have to wear masks!”. Proving this is about having power and control over the peasants, not science.

    https://triblive.com/news/pennsylvania/federal-judge-rules-gov-wolfs-shutdown-orders-were-unconstitutional/

    Like

  28. Mike in a,Truck says:
    September 14, 2020 at 7:43 pm

    “WHERES YOUR MASK?!” If it was up your ass you would know. Me- responding to a self designated mask commissar while walking into Wally World.

    Liked by 1 person

  29. Richie says:
    September 14, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    Never Fails….

    Like

  30. sunnydaze says:
    September 14, 2020 at 7:52 pm

    Like

  31. hokkoda says:
    September 14, 2020 at 7:55 pm

    Democrats judge-shop to get an appeals court to overturn this in 3…2…1…

    Like

