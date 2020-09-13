Sunday Talks: Senator Ted Cruz Discusses Supreme Court Stakes in 2020 Election…

Texas Senator Ted Cruz appears for an interview with Maria Bartiromo to discuss his latest book and the supreme court stakes in the 2020 election. Additionally, Senator Cruz discusses his take on the current political dynamic.
Fox News’ Napolitano being sued for sexual misconduct was actually a warning to Justice Roberts. The puppet masters have no compunction about sacrificing one of their pawns to keep a higher valued piece of the game in line.
The actual number is 5, on issues important to the puppet masters.
This was expected ever since he got those hair-plugs put in. Drives women crazy! Danger zone.
What’s the deal? Haven’t heard about it.
Judge Napolitano is gay. Lost his partner to death a few years ago.
Found this:
“Former Bergen County Judge and Fox News analyst Andrew Napolitano is being sued in federal court for allegedly sexually assaulting a man during his time on the bench. … He said in the lawsuit that Hollis arranged for him to meet with Napolitano at a residence in Hackensack in December of 1988.”
Just so no one gets the knickers-n-a-twist…1988…AND FEDERAL CASE AT THAT…some one is playing might loose with the Statute of Limitations!!! And MEETING AT A PRIVATE RESIDENCE…Something is not being fully explained…
Too much money to be made in the Senate so Cruz won’t take the SC job. I hope Trump got something for putting his name on the list though.
Important election. I’ve always liked Cruz. He’s not without faults but he’s pretty ideologically consistent.
As for President Trump, he can either go down as an average president who ultimately maintained the status-quo, or the greatest president of all time …. and he can start by pardoning Edward Snowden and Julian Assange. That’s how you drain the swamp!
Speaking of Assange, the photo of Cruz above looks like he could be Assange’s older brother.
As far as Cruz goes, I hold him in the same esteem as the rest of the so-called Republican Senators………………NO RECESS APPOINTMENTS.
Assange has been aged so much that he would now be the older brother. Clearly, they are trying to kill him.
And here is the book he just wrote that he was talking about this morning. I’d like to read it.
“One Vote Away: How a Single Supreme Court Seat Can Change History Hardcover – October 6, 2020”
Hey my sentiments as well
AJ, here in TX Cruz is a no go. He’s a globalist, make no mistake about it
And put Assange in witness protection.
Liked the pardon idea you presented for Trump regarding Snowden and Assange, and was originally all in for Cruz in 2016, until he bailed on the life issue. And Trump’s appointments to the SC may as well become unless Roe Wade gets flipped. These incremental so called “victories” are a sham and babies still are slaughtered. The unborn are persons!
Assange needs to come clean first and tell with sources all he knows. Who killed Rich Seth for one. Tell then I don’t care if he rots in 1134.
Ted Cruz was born in an alien land to an alien father and an American mother. He is not a natural born Citizen and he knows it, yet, to satisfy his political ambition and ego, he trashed the Constitution by running for president anyway.
Now, the Constitution does not require a Supreme Court justice to be a natural born Citizen, but you can be certain that Cruz would totally trash that part of the Constitution should it ever come up in a SCOTUS case. One aka obama was more than enough. Never again. Keep Cruz in the senate where he can do some good without further harming the Constitution.
I agree on the Natural Born Citizen presidential requirement which by the way has never been defined in US law. It is a term that had common understanding when the Constitution was written but has never been codified under US Law. How it would be decided under a SCOTUS case today is unknown seeing as how there have been 6 times in the past that a non Natural Born Citizen has been elected president including Obama.
I argued this several years ago on another blog against an attorney (I’m just an engineer if you need to build a spacecraft come see me if you want to fight a traffic ticket I’ll give you the name of my lawyer and wish you “good luck”)! After some research including the hand full of citizenship cases decided by the SC and the questionable citizenship of some of our past presidents I have my doubts.
Bottom line, in order to present the case to the SC a non “Natural Born” citizen would have to be elected president. The Constitution says nothing about the citizenship of a presidential candidate. I don’t believe any SCOTUS since John Jay was Chief Justice would have the courage to overturn a national election based on a legal term not defined in either our Constitution, US Law or act of Congress who has the sole Constitutional authority to “establish laws of immigration and citizenship”.
Factoid: It was John Jay who requested George Washington (President of the Constitutional Convention) add the “Natural Born” requirement to be president to the constitution. The original correspondence still exists. Jay would later become Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.
There have only been two presidents who either weren’t natural born Citizens or weren’t grandfathered in by the Constitution because they were citizens at the time of the founding. These were aka obama (whatever his real name is) and Chester A. Arthur whose father was a British citizen when son Chester was born.
LikeLike
Michelle Malkin in the above youtube video highlights an important recent remark by Cruz. Which given the facts, I think was playing into the left’s hand. The next link below provides some more context. The Cuban American man of color that speak up latter on and goes contrary to the Lefts/Multinational Media’s narrative about Proud Boys and what they are about it pretty convincing.
Personally, I could be persuaded otherwise given enough evidence and facts, but currently I do not trust Cruz in many important ways even though I would vote for him depending on his competitor. I think he could be pressed, under certain circumstance to adopt globalist policies again. So, I think of him as a kind of sleeper cell globalist and don’t have the confidence in him I would need to have to follow him.
Both Ted Cruz and Gavin McInnes are Canadians. They are royal subjects, NOT Americans. Proud Boys is a Canadian organization organized by Canadian Rebel Media owner, Ezra Levant. Time to to purge Canadians from our internal politics. Canada is the British Crown’s largest Beachhead against the USA.
Bring back War Plan Red and get rid of these filthy agents provocateur.
Under US Law Cruz is a US citizen by birth. His Mother was born in Maryland. Under Canadian Law he was also a Canadian citizen until he disavowed it in 2016.
You might also get an argument from some of our North of the Border Treepers about Canadian citizens being “Royal Subjects”! But not from me!
Sir!
You are stupid.
Most, but not all, citizens at birth are natural born Citizens. Some are only statutory born citizens (citizens by law, not by inherent nature needing no law).
Thank you for that Douglas. I always liked Cruz until the 2016 presidential election. It seemed like every time PTrump opened his mouth, Cruz ran to the nearest microphone to denounce it or jump on the nearest bandwagon. He teamed up with Carly fiorina and there was talk, she would be his vice presidential nominee. Now she is backing Biden. When I see someone so blatantly an attention/camera hog, all respect is gone. Now that I see him denouncing the proud boys, who seem to be the only ones standing up for the America loving, American male who aren’t afraid to show their masculinity (unlike the republicans in congress), he has nothing to say to me of any interest.
Yeah, kind of soured on him after the Iowa Caucus back in ’16. The guy knows how to pull the legal strings.
Cruz COULD have been the one vote to make senate adjourn so PDJT could appt a new atty gen, fbi and countless others needed.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m sorry I wanted to say something positive really I did but Cruz pretty much another talker and politicians are all talk…
talk is cheap give me some body language.
Well, that didn’t work. The link is to a picture of older Jerry Garcia, who has a strong resemblance to the modified Ted Cruz photo posted by Sundance 🙂
You sure that isn’t Grisly Adams that Sundance posted?
And Gorsuch has some chinks in his armor, too. Not to mention, Roberts is a complete disappointment.
Gorsuck is Anthony Kennedy in waiting. Will still be a conservative vote most of the time, so as not to piss off the natives. Unless we get some more votes, he and Roberts we’ll make sure we never have a true conservative majority.
Ted Cruz is exactly right in his prediction on how the election will go.
He does not know. It could be anywhere from very good to very bad. There are too many variables and to many future unknowns for any power on earth to know.
Nah, Ted Cruz is hedging is bets. If the country loses heart, has no hope, and people are depressed because no one has a job then Trump will lose?
He still does know the typical Trump voter. Those folks will vote for Trump because he alone gives them hope.
But then, Cruz might know the October surprise getting ready to be played on Trump by his former “Admin officials”.
I thought Cruz was smart, but there is no way in hell he will become President, especially not with that Globalist wife of his. Keep Cruz away at arms length.
No recess appointments, really?
Google “cruz teen film”
I dare you
Most of us said and did stupid stuff as teens that we later wish we hadn’t. I’m not defending him but I won’t condemn him for what he said back then.
Liked the comment from the Proud Boys, “we did not invent slavery, but we abolished it.”
I agree with the sentiment that Cruz could have been the LONE voice of reason on recess appointments …but he is too afraid. I actually liked him before I hear President Trump
The smartest thing Cruz ever did was grow a beard. He was beginning to look like grandpa Munster. That’s all I’ll say about Ted.
I understand that CTH was all in on Trump in 2016. I was all in on Cruz until Trump won the nomination. I would have never in a million years voted for Hillary. From that moment on I was for Trump and I came to understand him and love him. But Cruz has real talents. He’s born to argue. He would be fantastic arguing for the rights of the the USA before the Supreme Court or anywhere else he is given the opportunity. The USA has had some o.k. Solicitor Generals under Trump, but what if Cruz were the Solicitor General and would have argued the Flynn case? Cruz in the SC would be bored. I want him out there in their face arguing.
Ted Cruz was born in an alien land to an alien father and an American mother. He is not a natural born Citizen and he knows it, yet, to satisfy his political ambition and ego, he trashed the Constitution by running for president anyway. That is probably the reason why the people of Texas almost didn’t reelect him to the senate.
Sorry, that’s so lame. I’m talking about Cruz in a position other than President. I just do not understand the bias against Cruz in CTH.
Cruz is good to go in the senate (where he should stay). I wouldn’t trust him as a SCOTUS justice since he has already proven more than willing to trash the Constitution.
Cruz behaved quietly badly at the 2016 Republican convention.
That hurt him in Texas.
Thank you!
Whoever is going to nominate SCOTUS justices has the country in their hands. God Forbid it’s sleepy Joe and his socialist puppet masters!
Our country would be done!
If Trump is re-elected, how quickly do you think RBG will retire? She has tried to outlast Trump thinking if a Dem wins, she will retire to let the Dems pick her spot. If Trump wins, no way she can out last him anther 4 years.
