September 11th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1331

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
Father ,we ask for your great blessings and your anointing of your Holy Spirit upon this young man.Give him everything he needs for a great victory in his congressional race.We cover him and his family with the precious blood of Jesus Christ.Father,we thank you that you arise and your enemies be brought down and humbled before you.We praise and worship you and thank you for great victories across our country for all who will honor you and this great nation you have blessed us with ,in Jesus Christ name we pray,Amen
Amen.
Kid needs to be elected to Congress. True. Very powerful ad.
Madison is such an Amazing Strong American…inside and out.
The Lord is with Madison.
**Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand. —Is 41:10
**I can do all things through him who strengthens me.–Phil 4:13
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Day of Remembrance – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
—————————————
🇺🇸-Today is Patriot Day in Remembrance of 9/11……………..
* * * ❤️This Patriot Day, we commemorate the lives of those who perished on September 11, 2001, we pray for the families who carry on their legacies, and we honor the unmatched bravery of our Nation’s first responders. We also commend those who, in the days and years following the attack, answered the call to serve our country and continue to risk their lives in defense of the matchless blessings of freedom. ❤️ * * *
—————————————-
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “ Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends.” 🌟–-John 15:13
***Praises***
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGA Team Today
✅ Pres. Trump & MAGA Team are safely back in the WH from Michigan RALLY!
✅ Another great rally turnout calling their Love message to Pres. Trump who struggled to keep his tears back. He was moved by the Love and Appreciation of America shown to him.
✅ Samsung & HK Hynix will stop selling their chips to China/Huawei…starting next week.
✅ Weekly jobless claims is 884,000…holding steadying
✅ Credit Card Debt in USA: Jan 1, 2020 it was $1Tr….During 1st Q, consumers paid down $60B. During second Q Consumers paid down another $58B–Keep it up America!
✅ Good Biblical Wisdom: ” The rich rule over the poor, and the borrower is slave to the lender.” —Proverb 22:7 (NIV)
✅ This presidential election is about Good Vs Evil
✅ Thank You, Lord, for Sundance.. for his Mission…Telling the Truth
✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!
🙏 America’s Arrow Prayers:
— Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump, MAGA Team & WH/grounds
— for safe traveling for Pres. Trump, FLOTUS & MAGA Team as they go to 9/11 Memorial for Flight 93 in Shanksville, PA (Dep WH 7:30am–Memorial 9:45am***Arr back in WH 12:35pm)
— Biden/Harris & all Dems to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble.. then diminish…. pouf…. poof…..
— Fake Media to fumble, jumble, mumble all their words.
— “No” to vote-by-mail/mail-in ballots & ballot harvesting-We need Voter ID
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Violent Mobs to fumble, tumble, stumble then crumble
— Justice be served on the violent mobs and murderers
— for protection for all Fed Agents & their eyes, as they surge into cities under attack
— for protection of all buildings-landmarks-National Mall
— For Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorism/violent mobs
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders,,,317 of 450-500 is completed
— for citizens of oppressed nations —Hong Kong, Iran, China….
— for those who lost their loved ones on 9/11 and also this year
— For protection/healing for American children/youth like James Younger– Remember…Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ America In Prayer ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”A vote for Republicans is a vote for safe communities, great jobs, and a limitless future for all Americans. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
Count-Down Time! — 53 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
It’s time to do the MAGA Dance tonight!
🥰 Tomorrow is Trump Peaceful Protest in Reno, NV Sat. at 4:30pm PT
◾ 2 more days to Trump Peaceful Protest in Las Vegas, NV Sun at 7pm PT
——————————- Looking ahead this week for President Trump
FRI (11th)– Patriot Day-9/11 anniversary in Shanksville, PA.9:45am, and Medal of Honor ceremony for Sergeant Major Thomas P. Payne at 3PM
SAT (12th) — Trump Peaceful Protest in Reno, NV, 4:30pm PT
SUN (13th) — Trump Peace Protest in Las Vegas, NV 7pm PT
———————————
🙏 “The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, September 11, 2020 — 👌
—————–
🦅 “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
***Today’s Fisher Industries / Border Wall posts***
— Fisher’s Federal and private projects, their methods of construction, and overall wall progress in general… including border wall content from other wall contractors.
— (Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/09/10/september-10th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1330/comment-page-1/#comment-8748347)
[The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.]
– – – – –
Wednesday night update – 9/9/20 – (See link above.)
— Prayer Reminder: Fisher Industries will be back in Judge Randy Crane’s court again tomorrow for a status conference, Thursday, 09/10/20.
— 10 photos of a border barrier project near El Paso, Texas. The description on photo #10 said the engineers were visiting 3 projects in the El Paso area, though the photos may be from a single project they visited.
– – – – –
Thursday night update – 9/10/20
– Just posting the prayer post today.
– – – – –
***Praises***
✅ (9/7/20)… Border Wall System Update: 317 miles completed.
(Update tends to lag by a few days.)
✅ (8/18/20)… General Semonite reported that contractors are currently building over 2 miles of wall per day and that they are currently funded for 733 miles of wall.
• This years goal: 450 miles.
• Total goal for full operational control of southern border: ~1,100 miles… some of which will be secondary barrier.
– – – – –
✅ 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
✅ 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to the Fisher industries wall project (funded by WBTW) while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
✅ 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
✅ 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
✅ 🧱 (Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
✅ 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
✅ (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.”
✅ 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.
✅ … With the above contract, Fisher probably has at least 112 miles of border wall contract(s), 90 miles of which have been reported on.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
— for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on Fisher’s Federal contracts, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
— for the safety of other wall contractors
— that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project(s), they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. As early photos taken on March 24 reveal, this process has been going on for at least 5 months. My guess is that Fisher has already scaled up to 1 mile per day, though I’m still waiting to for news to confirm this.)
— for the situation with WBTW and the SDNY indictments reported on 8/20/20 of Brian Kolfage, Steve Bannon, Timothy Shea, & Andrew Batolato; for the private wall projects that may be in the works and stalled; for guidance on what role, if any, WBTW should play in the future with regard to the wall.
— that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
✅ (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office.
— for Fisher Industries/WBTW regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, differences of opinion on potential deflection of water off the wall during flood events, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
— the most recent hearing in Judge Randy Crane’s court was on Thursday, September 10. I’ll post more on the status conference in after the main articles come out in a day or two.
— for Fisher crews at Project 2 as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass (hydroseed), applying rip-rap (rubble) or concrete where necessary; or applying fabric that binds the soil or rocks until the erosion control grass is established.
— for Fisher crews as they (1) regrade and repack soil, and then (2) lay down a road made of rock (between 1 & 3 inches large) 10 feet wide from edge of the concrete foundation, toward the river.
— that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil & grades/slopes which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/floods which may arrive in the future
— that Project 2 will eventually benefit the natural habitat; perhaps with the formation of its own riparian zone to prevent erosion at the river’s edge and benefit local flora/fauna… but without preventing operational access & visibility in CBP’s enforcement zone.
— for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army/USACE, National Guard and all involved in Fisher Industries’ (&/or WBTW) private or federal projects (& other wall contractors)
— that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward Fisher Industries/WBTW/USA’s benefit
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Petition “President Trump should eliminate the censorship of medical information by American companies (such as Twitter)).” “Previously, when President Trump needed PPEs and ventilators to be manufactured, President Trump made it clear to American companies who were not cooperating or moving too slowly that he could use the Defense Production Act to take control of their company. However, communication of medical information could be just as important as a ventilator; thus, the President should inform American companies like Twitter to stop censoring his ability to communicate medical information (as well as the ability of others (even from outside the USA) to communicate medical information) (especially if it is related to COVID-19) and if the censorship does not cease and desist then President Trump should use the Defense Production Act to take control of American companies like Twitter.”
The petition may be accessed and signed at https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/president-trump-should-eliminate-censorship-medical-information-american-companies-such-twitter
Let it drop now, Lindsey, instead of more waiting.
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
💥
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
“No Communista” – Kamala Harris Not Well Received in Miami – Latinos For Trump Line the Streets to Make Clear They Reject Her Far-Left Policies (VIDEO)
By Cristina Laila – Published September 10, 2020 at 7:48pm
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/no-communista-kamala-harris-not-received-miami-latinos-trump-line-streets-make-clear-reject-far-left-policies-video/
U.S. Senate Candidate John James (R-MI) Gives INSPIRING speech at MI Trump Rally – John James 2024!
Right Side Broadcasting Network
Thx for finding & posting that, Lucille! It was such a great speech once he really got going!
So was it only me that noticed a maroon ear piece in Biden’s ear during his interview with Cuomo?
He adjusted it a few times during the interview. I would not put it past his folks to have them directly talking to Biden during that interview. First time I have noticed that. What do you all think?
Hope I am wrong.
In case you missed this interview with Lee Smith like I did…
Smith discusses his new book “The Permanent Coup: How Enemies Foreign and Domestic Targeted the American President” with Jan Jekielek of American Thought Leaders
157,417 views • Premiered August 22, 2020
00:00 “Two-tiered system of justice”
1:11 What is “The Permanent Coup”?
5:25 Where are we at in the Flynn case?
9:38 Are indictments coming in the Durham probe?
25:29 “Third world politics” in America
32:19 How does China fit into “The Permanent Coup”?
56:20 How was surveilling the Trump campaign related to the Iran Deal? 58:03 Who is this book written for?
The Trump-Russia collusion hoax, the Mueller investigation, the impeachment inquiry, the “weaponization of the coronavirus,” and now the riots raging in major U.S. cities are all intrinsically linked, says investigative journalist Lee Smith.
Well, if this polling on the scamdemic is true, the momentum is heading in the right direction at just the right time. And if the demonrats stay true to form, they’ll double down on restricting peoples freedoms and the fear mongering.
I don’t want my kids to go to school in a racial jungle.
– Jim Crow Joe.
I will refill the swamp.
– Pro Swamp Joe
