Friday September 11th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Are You A Pillar of God’s Community?
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
“And when James, Cephas, and John, who seemed to be pillars, perceived the grace that was given unto me, they gave to me and Barnabas the right hands of fellowship; that we should go unto the heathen, and they unto the circumcision” (Galatians 2:9).
When Paul shared his new message of grace with the leaders of the twelve apostles, it seemed that James, Peter and John were going to be pillars. That is, it seemed like they wouldn’t receive his new message, that instead they were each going to be as immoveable as a pillar when it came to acknowledging it.
That’s the way the word “pillar” is used in Revelation 3:12, where we read that God will take those who overcome the temptation to take the mark of the beast and make each one a pillar, a permanent part of His temple, the living temple made up of believers (cf. Amos 9:11,12). In that same sense of the word pillar, James, Peter and John looked like they would permanently resist Paul’s new message, and cling to the truth the Lord had given them for the dispensation that was passing away.
By the way, that’s how you should be about the truth that God has given you. You should cling to it with all your might. You know, the way Peter clung to the truth God had given him in the Law when the Lord surprised him with a command to eat unclean animals. Peter replied, “Not so, Lord” (Acts 10:14). He stood there arguing with the Lord Jesus Christ Himself, standing his ground, saying, “Your Word says I can’t eat unclean animals.” Now, if he put up that kind of fight with the Lord, imagine the battle he gave Paul over something new! I expect that ol’ boy gave Paul the fight of his life. “What do you mean there’s an entire new program called the mystery that the prophets knew nothing about?” (cf. Ephesians 3:1-9).
And listen, he was 100% right to do so. That’s the way you should be about the truth that God has given you through Paul, because Paul says the church of which you are a part is “the pillar and ground of the truth” (I Tim. 3:15). When someone attacks the truth, you need to give him the fight of his life. Graciously, of course! (II Tim. 2:24,25). If Stonewall Jackson stood like a stone wall in the onslaught of enemy opposition, you should too. God help us to be like Jeremiah, whom God made “an iron pillar…against the whole land” (Jeremiah 1:18,19). When the dust of this life settles and eternity begins, it will be all that will have mattered.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/are-you-a-pillar-of-gods-community/
Galatians 2:9 And when James, Cephas, and John, who seemed to be pillars, perceived the grace that was given unto me, they gave to me and Barnabas the right hands of fellowship; that we should go unto the heathen, and they unto the circumcision.
Revelation 3:12 Him that overcometh will I make a pillar in the temple of my God, and he shall go no more out: and I will write upon him the name of my God, and the name of the city of my God, which is new Jerusalem, which cometh down out of heaven from my God: and I will write upon him my new name.
Amos 9:11 In that day will I raise up the tabernacle of David that is fallen, and close up the breaches thereof; and I will raise up his ruins, and I will build it as in the days of old:
12 That they may possess the remnant of Edom, and of all the heathen, which are called by my name, saith the LORD that doeth this.
Acts 10:14 But Peter said, Not so, Lord; for I have never eaten any thing that is common or unclean.
Ephesians 3:1 For this cause I Paul, the prisoner of Jesus Christ for you Gentiles,
2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:
3 How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words,
4 Whereby, when ye read, ye may understand my knowledge in the mystery of Christ)
5 Which in other ages was not made known unto the sons of men, as it is now revealed unto his holy apostles and prophets by the Spirit;
6 That the Gentiles should be fellowheirs, and of the same body, and partakers of his promise in Christ by the gospel:
7 Whereof I was made a minister, according to the gift of the grace of God given unto me by the effectual working of his power.
8 Unto me, who am less than the least of all saints, is this grace given, that I should preach among the Gentiles the unsearchable riches of Christ;
9 And to make all men see what is the fellowship of the mystery, which from the beginning of the world hath been hid in God, who created all things by Jesus Christ:
1 Timothy 3:15 But if I tarry long, that thou mayest know how thou oughtest to behave thyself in the house of God, which is the church of the living God, the pillar and ground of the truth.
2 Timothy 2:24 And the servant of the Lord must not strive; but be gentle unto all men, apt to teach, patient,
25 In meekness instructing those that oppose themselves; if God peradventure will give them repentance to the acknowledging of the truth;
Jeremiah 1:18 For, behold, I have made thee this day a defenced city, and an iron pillar, and brasen walls against the whole land, against the kings of Judah, against the princes thereof, against the priests thereof, and against the people of the land.
19 And they shall fight against thee; but they shall not prevail against thee; for I am with thee, saith the LORD, to deliver thee.
LikeLike
“When Paul shared his new message of grace with the leaders of the twelve apostles, it seemed that James, Peter and John were going to be pillars. That is, it seemed like they wouldn’t receive his new message, that instead they were each going to be as immoveable as a pillar when it came to acknowledging it.”
Of course, the verses cited clearly indicate that they perceived the grace in Paul, not that they received a new message of grace from him that was unfamiliar to them.
“In that same sense of the word pillar, James, Peter and John looked like they would permanently resist Paul’s new message, and cling to the truth the Lord had given them for the dispensation that was passing away.”
Not only is there a dearth of evidence of this scenario of resistance to “Paul’s new message” being supported let alone presented here (especially what the timeline shown in Acts 10 and 11 makes clear), but what of Barnabas, who per the cited verse of Galatians 2:9 was given the “right hands of fellowship” from “James and Cephas and John”?
According to Paul, Barnabas was being carried away by the hypocrisy reportedly being exhibited by Peter and others related to fellowship with Gentiles (cf. Galatians 2:11-13), which given no other given example figures to be what the writer is using for the allegation of potential permanent resistance. How would it make any sense that Barnabas all of a sudden after preaching the gospel right along with Paul for years was going to permanently resist that same message, if what was at issue in Galatians 2 represented the supposed potential permanent resistance?
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Father ,we thank you that your hand is upon our president mightily,we cover him with the precious shed blood of Jesus Christ,and decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over him and his family..Let the fire of your glory surround them and that no witchcraft,no voodoo,no hex,no vex,no curse no power,no principality and no demon in hell shall prosper against them.Father we ask that you dispatch legions of your warring angelic hosts to destroy every plot and plan of the enemy.Father let your anointing rest strongly upon him at all times and our nation is brought totally back to you.Father ,we praise you,we glorify you in the name above all names ,Jesus Christ,King of Kings,Lord of Lords and soon to return Messiah,Amen.
LikeLike
Sept. 11 Survivor Recalls Stairway to Safety
Posted August 30, 2011
The 9/11 Tribute in Light Emphasizes Bill de Blasio’s Failure
By MICHAEL TOSCANO – September 3, 2020
The mayor has been outmaneuvered, thank God. Whether it was through the intervention of Governor Andrew Cuomo or President Trump, or the Sergeants’ Benevolent Association’s plan to host its own memorial tribute, or the ferocity of the public outcry, it’s the result that matters. The lights will shine on 9/11.
https://www.nationalreview.com/magazine/2020/09/21/the-9-11-tribute-in-light-emphasizes-bill-de-blasios-failure/
LikeLike
It’s amazing to me that people would stoop so low as to not recognize 911. Makes me glad I don’t live in NYC.
LikeLike
I found something incredible. Here is the NYT copy of the 3/17/17 Collyer signed Carter Page application.
The date was not redacted by the court, it was redacted by the NYT.
To test my assertion highlight and copy the date and then paste it into the body of an e-mail.
10-20-16
1-20-17
LikeLike
Here’s the link minus the first h in http
ttps://int.nyt.com/data/documenthelper/1338-carter-page-fisa-documents-foi/844b27afa687de0dbee7/optimized/full.pdf
Some stuff is redacted properly, probably by the court.
LikeLike
‘Wait until JK Rowling hears about this!’: Shoppers ridicule ‘woke’ (Luna) Superdrug after it launches sanitary products for ‘people who menstruate’ because the word woman ‘is not inclusive enough’
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8697841/Shoppers-ridicule-woke-Superdrug-launches-
sanitary-products-people-menstruate.html
LikeLike
Great interview…well worth the time invested….
Inside the Radical Left—James Lindsay Breaks Down Critical Social Justice, in an interview with Jan Jekielek of American Thought Leaders
70,709 views • Premiered Aug 18, 2020
00:00 How critical social justice demands compliance
1:42 The “Sokal Squared” Hoax
7:13 How Black Lives Matter is related to this ideology
13:43 How the meaning of words has changed
20:52 Hostility towards liberalism and Western culture
25:44 Why topple statues, including statues of abolitionists?
28:27 Ideology fueling Antifa
36:50 Why doesn’t the book cover cultural Marxism?
43:06 Why these ideologies are so cynical
51:36 The paradigm of power
LikeLike