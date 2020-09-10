President Trump MAGA Rally, Freeland Michigan – 7:00pm Livestream

Tonight President Trump heads to Freeland Michigan for a campaign stop at Avflight Saginaw. The anticipated start time is 7:00pm ET. Livestream Links Below:

Donald Trump Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream Link

16 Responses to President Trump MAGA Rally, Freeland Michigan – 7:00pm Livestream

  1. helmhood says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:23 pm

    The press is mad today because President Trump is so competent that, among his other accomplishments, he defeated the chines virus, won the war on terror, built the greatest economy in the world (twice) and created the Space Force of the United States of America.

    But all that can be said about the media is they are just a bunch of whiny losers.

  2. fanbeav says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:24 pm

    “Karen” Acosta!

  3. Gunner says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    Hey Gov, I hear POTUS has a front-row seat reserved just for you. Enjoy, but please wear that mask!

  4. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:27 pm

    Another massive crowd of peaceful protesters campaigning for PDJT.

  5. Eric says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:27 pm

    Is the New Mexico rally still on or off? It’s still on the Trump website, but folks said the NM governor banned it.

  6. 63gordfa says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:28 pm

    Let’s make no mistake. The voice on tape of POTUS saying, “I downplayed the virus” has done damage to him, not amongst his base, but certainly amongst some independent voters. Will it be significant enough to cost him the election? Probably not. But if this election will be closer than we think, those recorded words could make a difference.

    • rpcoastie says:
      September 10, 2020 at 6:34 pm

      OMG! Why does President Trump continue to give these interviews to the Washington Post and the New York Times when anybody with half a brain knows they will manipulate what he says and use everything against him? You don’t give your enemies the ammunition to shoot you!

  7. Desert Pete says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:30 pm

    No one but The Eternal Warrior could do as much or endure as much as this man. May God smile on him and may St. Michael be his protector.

  8. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:36 pm

    Petition “President Trump should eliminate the censorship of medical information by American companies (such as Twitter)).” “Previously, when President Trump needed PPEs and ventilators to be manufactured, President Trump made it clear to American companies who were not cooperating or moving too slowly that he could use the Defense Production Act to take control of their company. However, communication of medical information could be just as important as a ventilator; thus, the President should inform American companies like Twitter to stop censoring his ability to communicate medical information (as well as the ability of others (even from outside the USA) to communicate medical information) (especially if it is related to COVID-19) and if the censorship does not cease and desist then President Trump should use the Defense Production Act to take control of American companies like Twitter.”

  9. sunnydaze says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    John James gave a terrific speech earlier. It’ll be on the RSBN vid if you go back a half hour or so.

  10. Patience says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:47 pm

    Holy cow !
    How many people are there?

