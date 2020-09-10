President Trump MAGA Rally, Freeland Michigan – 7:00pm Livestream

Tonight President Trump heads to Freeland Michigan for a campaign stop at Avflight Saginaw. The anticipated start time is 7:00pm ET. Livestream Links Below:
Tonight President Trump heads to Freeland Michigan for a campaign stop at Avflight Saginaw. The anticipated start time is 7:00pm ET. Livestream Links Below:
Donald Trump Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link
The press is mad today because President Trump is so competent that, among his other accomplishments, he defeated the chines virus, won the war on terror, built the greatest economy in the world (twice) and created the Space Force of the United States of America.
But all that can be said about the media is they are just a bunch of whiny losers.
“Karen” Acosta!
👍🏻 👍🏻
Eat your heart out Jimmy! Go cover Hiden, you will get your own circle.
WINNING !!!!!!!!!!!
Really wish Acosta would go down to the middle of the Peaceful Protests in Portland some nite and report live from there.
Check to see how they’re doing with social distancing thing and let us know, Jim.
Hey Gov, I hear POTUS has a front-row seat reserved just for you. Enjoy, but please wear that mask!
Another massive crowd of peaceful protesters campaigning for PDJT.
Is the New Mexico rally still on or off? It’s still on the Trump website, but folks said the NM governor banned it.
They are probably doing battle to get it back on. It’s also not on the RSBN website?
Let’s make no mistake. The voice on tape of POTUS saying, “I downplayed the virus” has done damage to him, not amongst his base, but certainly amongst some independent voters. Will it be significant enough to cost him the election? Probably not. But if this election will be closer than we think, those recorded words could make a difference.
OMG! Why does President Trump continue to give these interviews to the Washington Post and the New York Times when anybody with half a brain knows they will manipulate what he says and use everything against him? You don’t give your enemies the ammunition to shoot you!
No one but The Eternal Warrior could do as much or endure as much as this man. May God smile on him and may St. Michael be his protector.
Petition “President Trump should eliminate the censorship of medical information by American companies (such as Twitter)).” “Previously, when President Trump needed PPEs and ventilators to be manufactured, President Trump made it clear to American companies who were not cooperating or moving too slowly that he could use the Defense Production Act to take control of their company. However, communication of medical information could be just as important as a ventilator; thus, the President should inform American companies like Twitter to stop censoring his ability to communicate medical information (as well as the ability of others (even from outside the USA) to communicate medical information) (especially if it is related to COVID-19) and if the censorship does not cease and desist then President Trump should use the Defense Production Act to take control of American companies like Twitter.”
The petition may be accessed and signed at https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/president-trump-should-eliminate-censorship-medical-information-american-companies-such-twitter
John James gave a terrific speech earlier. It’ll be on the RSBN vid if you go back a half hour or so.
Holy cow !
How many people are there?
