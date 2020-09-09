NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses Ongoing COVID-19 Economic Recovery…

Director of the National Economic Council, Larry Kudlow, appears on Fox News to discuss the current state of the economy and the administration efforts to support key businesses that are still suffering from the worst financial damage.
Additionally, Mr. Kudlow discusses the nomination of President Trump to receive the Nobel prize for peace.
Larry is one of the few people in the Administration that I trust absolutely. He is brutally honest about his road to recovery from alcohol and addiction and has a genuine spiritual (not religious) side as well.
