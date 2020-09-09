NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses Ongoing COVID-19 Economic Recovery…

Posted on September 9, 2020 by

Director of the National Economic Council, Larry Kudlow, appears on Fox News to discuss the current state of the economy and the administration efforts to support key businesses that are still suffering from the worst financial damage.

Additionally, Mr. Kudlow discusses the nomination of President Trump to receive the Nobel prize for peace.

This entry was posted in Coronavirus, Donald Trump, Economy, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses Ongoing COVID-19 Economic Recovery…

  1. Seneca the Elder says:
    September 9, 2020 at 10:02 pm

    Larry is one of the few people in the Administration that I trust absolutely. He is brutally honest about his road to recovery from alcohol and addiction and has a genuine spiritual (not religious) side as well.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Seneca the Elder says:
    September 9, 2020 at 10:03 pm

    Larry is one of the few people in the Administration that I trust absolutely. He is brutally honest about his road to recovery from alcohol and addiction and has a genuine spiritual (not religious) side as well.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s