September 7th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1327

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom
Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny
Count-Down Time! 57 more days…. to "4 MORE YEARS"
Tomorrow is Trump Rally in North Carolina 7pm ET
2 more day to Trump Rally in Michigan 7pm ET
Trump America is an Authentic Country
Happy Labor Day weekend to American “Jobs, not Mobs” Workers.–be safe.
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Clouds and thick darkness surround him;
righteousness and justice are the foundation of his throne.
Fire goes before him and consumes his foes on every side.” 🌟–Psalm 97:2-3
***Praises: (I’ll be doubling our praises for a few more days to catch up what I miss in the last 2-3 weeks.)
Sept 6th Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGA Team Today
✅ It’s Sunday Trump Boat Parade Day-growing bigger by the week. Silent Majority is out and about on the waters in NJ, DC/Potomac R., Georgia (over 4,000), , San Diego
✅ On the night of Sept 5th in Portland, 59 people were arrested
✅ During the 11-month Fiscal Year2020 (FY), which began on Oct 1, 2019, CBP seized 141,663 lbs. of Meth which was an increase of 644% as compared to FY2019, which 19,053 lbs. were seized. WALL works.
✅ 66% of Americans support increasing tariffs on foreign products
✅ 76% of Americans are willing to pay 5%-100% more on USA-made products
✅ 94% of Americans supports requiring labels on all products indicating all countries who did designing, manufacturing and assembling AND the % of product done in each country.
✅ 94% of Americans wants Economic Nationalist Overhaul due to Chinese Wuhan Virus
✅ Ninth Circuit ruled against CA ban on large capacity magazines
———————————-August 11th to 14th Praises ( catchups)
✅ US suspended private charter flights to Cuba
✅ “Back The Blue” movement is growing
✅ Today was last day of CA heat wave for now. LA had record breaking heat, Woodland Hill:121 degs. Death Valley:122 Deg. Me:115 deg-but nights are cooling down now.
✅ This presidential election is about Nationalism Vs Globalism
✅ Thank You, Lord, for Sundance.. for his Mission…Telling the Truth
✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!
🙏 America’s Arrow Prayers:
— Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump, MAGA Team & WH/grounds
— For control of fires In CA and elsewhere in the country. The sun was bright bright Orange today (two popped up in the last 24 hours within an hour of us.)
— Pray for safety for the Firefighters in Ca and around the country
— Justice be served on the violent mobs and murderers
— Biden/Harris & all Dems to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble.. then diminish…. pouf…. poof…..
— Fake Media to fumble, jumble, bumble all their words.
— For all 41 lawsuits wins that RNC has going on against voter fraud. They won in FL, NM & Penn
— “No” to vote-by-mail/mail-in ballots & ballot harvesting-We need Voter ID
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for protection for all Fed Agents & their eyes, as they surge into cities under attack
— for protection of all buildings-landmarks-National Mall
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders,,,307 of 450-500 is completed
— For Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorism/violent mobs
— for healing for Shane Moon who got intentionally hit by a Trucker- Brain bleed, in ICU, stable, maybe move out of ICU today (Sun). Pray they find the driver who is still at large.
— For protection/healing for American children/youth like James Younger– Remember…Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ The Party of Freedom ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”This towering American spirit has prevailed over every challenge and has lifted us to the summit of human endeavor. And yet despite all of our greatness as a nation, everything we have achieved is now in danger. This is the most important election in the history of our country. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
——————————- Looking ahead this week for President Trump
TUE – Trump Rally in NC, 7pm ET
THU – Trump Rally in Michigan, 7pm ET
FRI – Patriot Day-9/11 anniversary in Shanksville, PA.
– Medal of Honor ceremony for Sergeant Major Thomas P. Payne.
———————————
🙏 “The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, September 7, 2020 — 👌
—————–
🦅 “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
~~ Fearless & Fiercely Proud ~~
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
A prayer from the twitter account of Charlie Daniels..in memory of Charlie
Lord give us the courage to face this day with the certainty that
You will be with us, sustain us, protect us and provide for us.
Let us take joy in the blessings of waking up this morning, and grateful for every breath, every heartbeat.
Sundance: Walk Towards The Fire……It’s Time….Don’t wait… engage life, get optimistic however you need to do it. Then let that part of you shine right now… This is how we fight.
Praying for Sundance and his Mission…
(When I saw that video of the violent mob guy feet get caught on fire and he ran, I thought of this photo….the footprints of fire.
Differences is that Mobster is not protected by God and our Lion/Sundance is.
~Donald’s Bible~
🙏 #Free Hong Kong
Prayer for Hong Kong and our HK Treepers in the claws of CCP:
Stand Your Ground, Hong Kongers!
****God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble~~~Psalm 46:1
***Today’s Fisher Industries / Border Wall posts***
— Fisher’s Federal and private projects, their methods of construction, and overall wall progress in general… including border wall content from other wall contractors.
— (Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/09/06/september-6th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1326/comment-page-1/#comment-8728135)
[The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.]
– – – – –
Saturday night update – 9/5/20 – (See link above.)
– Holcombe Mixer posts w/ an article, video clip, and photos of their Federal border wall work with Fisher in Arizona.
– – – – –
Sunday night update – 9/6/20
— 7 photos of a contractor’s border barrier project near El Centro, California.
– – – – –
***Praises***
✅ (8/18/20)… General Semonite reported to President Trump that contractors are currently building over 2 miles of wall per day and that they are currently funded for 733 miles of wall.
• (8/31/20)… Border Wall System Update: 307 miles completed.
(Update tends to lag by a few days.)
• This years goal: 450/500 miles.
• Total goal for full operational control of southern border: ~1,100 miles… some of which will be secondary barrier.
– – – – –
✅ 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
✅ 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to the Fisher industries wall project (funded by WBTW) while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
✅ 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
✅ 🧱 (Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
✅ 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
✅ 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
✅ (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards which have been reported.)
• Update (8/3/20)… Fisher was awarded an additional contract for 17 miles. So Fisher probably has at least 112 miles, 90 miles of which have been reported on.
✅ (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.”
✅ 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
— for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on Fisher’s Federal contracts, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
— for the safety of other wall contractors
— that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment, manpower, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project(s), they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. Early photos taken on March 24 show Fisher’s wall in Arizona. So this process has been going on for at least 5 months. My guess is that Fisher has already scaled up to 1 mile per day, though I’m still waiting to for news to confirm this.)
— for WBTW and the situation w/ the SDNY indictments reported on 8/20/20 of Brian Kolfage, Steve Bannon, Timothy Shea, & Andrew Batolato; for the private wall projects that are in the works and may be stalled; for guidance on what role, if any, WBTW should play in the future with regard to the wall.
— that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
✅ (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. (Details)
— for Fisher Industries/WBTW regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, differences of opinion on potential deflection of water off the wall during flood events, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
— for the next hearing in Judge Randy Crane’s court which was reset for an additional 30 days at the joint request of the U.S. Gov. & Fisher to the September 10.
— for Fisher crews at Project 2 as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass (hydroseed), applying rip-rap (rubble) or concrete where necessary; or applying fabric that binds the soil or rocks until the erosion control grass is established.
— for Fisher crews as they (1) regrade and repack soil, and then (2) lay down a road made of rock (between 1 & 3 inches large) 10 feet wide from edge of the concrete foundation, toward the river.
— that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/floods which may arrive in the future
— that Project 2 will eventually benefit the natural habitat; perhaps with the formation of its own riparian zone to prevent erosion at the river’s edge and benefit local flora/fauna… but without preventing operational access & visibility in CBP’s enforcement zone.
— that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
✅ (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
— for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army/USACE, National Guard and all involved in Fisher Industries’ (&/or WBTW) private or federal projects (& other wall contractors); and for Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
— that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
— that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward Fisher Industries/WBTW/USA’s benefit
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Date Taken: 6/4/20
Location: Border Barrier projects near El Centro, CA.
Note:
— 7 photos of a border barrier project near El Centro, California.
— I’ve allowed some photos to embed, others are links. Viewers may see tile previews of the 7 photo gallery from any of the photo links provided. Click on tile to go to selected photo.
1 “Border barrier completed by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District contractors stretches for miles along the U.S. southern border near El Centro, California…”
2 “U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District contractor employees continue work on the 15 miles of border barrier infrastructure at the El Centro 1 project site near El Centro, California…”
3
4 (Photos 4-7) “U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District contractor employees continue work on access roads for border barrier construction at the El Centro 2 project site near El Centro, California…”
https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6245744/el-centro-sector-border-barrier-project
5
https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6245745/el-centro-sector-border-barrier-project
6
https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6245746/el-centro-sector-border-barrier-project
7
https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6245747/el-centro-sector-border-barrier-project
Photo #1 wins the Landscape Wall Photo of the Day Award. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m glad the President is still fighting back on this despicable hoax. Investigate these evildoers to the fullest extent of the law and uncover their coordinated political attack.
Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin’s eager decision to join the Biden Hoax team is disappointing. If you type in “fox news reporter confirms Atlantic story,” you get countless stories from numerous outlets claiming she confirmed the accusations when all she did is speak to 2 people that have no proof about any of the “salacious” quotes as Mollie Hemingway, the Intercept and others have pointed out. That is not confirmation.
Griffin deliberately deceived her viewers by claiming she confirmed the story. Cavuto, Baier and a few producers and lesser knowns defended her so far. If she’s a devout supporter for the Dems and Biden/Camelah (sic), she should at least admit it.
United States Department of Energy AUTHORIZES FEDERAL INTERVENTION DURING CALIFORNIA GRID RELIABILITY EMERGENCY
Clarifying point for those already claiming the Trump Administration is intervening unnecessarily: this emergency intervention is coming at California’s request.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The people of #California are paying for the failed energy policy of their government. Tonight the Trump Administration took action and authorized immediate federal intervention to assist with this crisis.
LikeLike
Keep the nuclear plants running.
Maybe build a dam in this century.
LikeLike
Workouts for me, but not for thee.
Contemplating Justice
No Charges Frontman Trey Strikes Another Blow to Equal Justice. Soon, only a plinth will remain where Lady Justice used to reign.
I suspect every merciless Coup participant in the world that has ever attempted or succeeded in deposing their country’s leader and then been arrested or imprisoned, would have loved to have had the team of A/G Barr/Durham/ Aldenburg handling their pretrial investigations and final judgments.
Instead of a brutal execution or a long incarceration in a hellish prison; former coup related participants in the USA are at most fired or forced to resign because of mere “ethical or procedural irregularities” for trying to destroy lives and alter presidential history. If they’re suspected of illegally spying on and attempting to overthrow an elected President, they are interminably investigated by the USA’s 2-tiered Department of Justice that NOW has to tip-toe carefully around anything political.
As the years pass without indictments, the most articulate liars among the Coup members are rewarded with “Contributor” jobs on corrupt news’ networks with people that had worked closely with them during the Coup attempt on President Trump. As an added bonus, while A/G Barr/Durham/ Aldenburg drag out their investigation interminably, the heroic Coup members are ALL given lucrative book deals with guaranteed revenues that dwarf their former gov’t salaries. Now that’s “Restorative Justice” for a select few. The well advertised Strzok and Cohen books are not the last.
(Pic below—“Contemplation of Justice” at the Supreme Court.)
I see an undeniable 2-tier Justice pattern here (like other Trump supporters):
Former “hostile” anti Trump witness Michael Cohen is hastily released from prison by DOJ Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein (Clinton appointed) because his 1st Amendment rights were violated or more accurately, to write a new excoriating anti Trump book deal just before the election and to make recoup money. When he was Trump’s attorney, the DOJ quickly and relentlessly indicted him. But since he turned anti Trump; somebody in the DOJ has always given him special Upper tier privileges.
Meanwhile in the Lower Tier of Justice, Gen. Flynn is still embroiled in his lengthy DOJ court case and adding more debt to his legal costs, thanks to activist Judge Sullivan and the long overdue delay by A/G Barr to finally drop all charges based on “new” exculpatory evidence that was hidden by the DOJ’s SC and trial prosecutor.
Without Sidney Powell (or a POTUS pardon) and with Sullivan as his sentencing Judge, the General might still be serving his 2nd year in prison with no special release orders. A few lawyers (SP) are still honest and genuine heroes/heroines. (not sure what is PC today)
lol
Someone posted her “I’m done with the Left” #WalkAway video before. She also had this video on BLM
Cardi B Claps Back At Candace Owens After MAGA Supporter Shades Her: ‘I Can MakeMillions Go Vote’
September 6, 2020
Cardi B replied to Candace Owens’ comments that Joe Biden was ‘pandering’ by allowing Cardi to interview him, blasting the conservative for calling her ‘dumb’ & ‘illiterate.’
September 6, 2020
https://hollywoodlife.com/2020/09/06/cardi-b-claps-back-candace-owens-dumb-illiterate-comments/
Mark Elzey@MarkElzey
10m
Replying to @TheRightMelissa@RealCandaceOand @iamcardib
Boooooom
Who would MalcolmX vote for?
Nobody Is Switching from Trump to Biden
By Kurt Schlichter – Posted: Sep 07, 2020 12:01 AM
The Grandpa Badfinger Turgid Poll Lead Fact Check Test is this: Do you know anyone who has gone from supporting Donald Trump in 2016 to supporting that basement-dwelling commie puppet weirdo in 2020?
I know zero people.
I don’t mean “practically zero” or “a few.” I mean zero. Nil. None. That blank is emptier than the space between Gropey J’s ears.
https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2020/09/07/nobody-is-switching-from-trump-to-biden-n2575752
VA Secretary tells CNN he does not believe Trump disparaged veterans, is ‘very proud’ of work administration has done
‘I am very proud that this president has led to a renaissance in veterans affairs’
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/va-secretary-tells-cnn-he-does-not-believe-trump-disparaged-veterans-is-very-proud-of-work-admin-has-done?fbclid=IwAR0mNoX15YU_TONGzNr9GBjC-sbULAmUA2E08iQd2W215GLBkjC77QoVxO4
“Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie blasted a recent report in the Atlantic that claimed President Trump disparaged American veterans and fallen soldiers, and said the current administration has been far better than the previous one in how it has treated veterans.”
Positive move by Barr worries the deepstate apparatus
Barr’s removal of career national security official, weeks before election, raises concernsA little-known office in the Justice Department has lost its long-time chief.
Current and former national security officials are raising concerns over Attorney General William Barr’s recent decision to remove the head of a Justice Department office👉 that helps ensure federal counterterrorism and counterintelligence activities are legal – 👈and replace him with a political appointee with relatively limited experience.
👉”It’s very alarming,” said Katrina Mulligan, who worked for the Obama administration in several national security roles and then, after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, 👈joined the Office of Law and Policy in the Justice Department’s National Security Division.
For much of the past decade, that little-known office has been led by Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brad Wiegmann, a 23-year career public servant, not a political appointee. But two weeks ago, Wiegmann, 54, was told he is being reassigned and replaced with a political appointee, according to a Justice Department spokesman and sources familiar with the matter.
The timing of the personnel change – coming just two months before the U.S. presidential election, and in the midst of a battle against domestic terrorism and foreign interference in the election – has worried current and former members of the national security community.
👉Matt Olsen, the former director of the National Counterterrorism Center under the Obama administration,👈 agreed, saying “in and of itself, it’s unremarkable” for Wiegmann’s position to be filled with a political appointee, but “the concern here is that you have someone who by all accounts has been doing a great job in a very sensitive role … [and] now within really just weeks of the election is replaced with somebody who is viewed more as a partisan.”
Now the office is being steered by a political appointee with power to potentially influence decisions over national security policy, especially debates over 👉”what we will and won’t do overseas and at home,” including in terms of secret surveillance, and when “it is and isn’t appropriate”👈 for the Justice Department to tell the public about election interference, Mulligan said.
Though a relatively small unit of fewer than two dozen attorneys, the Office of Law and Policy participates in almost every National Security Council meeting, works with congressional staff to draft new legislation, and 👉conducts oversight of the FBI’s intelligence-gathering activities.
MORE…
Durham clear to proceed?
Obstruction removed?
https://abcnews.go.com/amp/Politics/barrs-removal-career-national-security-official-weeks-election/story?id=72726426
This Katrina Mulligan?
http://uchicagogate.com/articles/2017/11/2/creating-unicorn-katrina-mulligan-facilitating-historic-moments-american-politics/
And, by the way, “career” doesn’t mean much if you’re in a corrupt system.
Finally figured out why they are running Biden for President. Hillary did not want to go down as the worst presidential candidate in history. I expect Biden to turn into a side of beef shortly.
Two reasons not to vote for Biden/Harris because if Biden/Harris wins;
1) You take the real chance your retirement value will go to zero.
2) You have a strong chance your front door will be visited sometime in the future by BLM/Antifa. Look what happened to the mayor of Portland and it will happen to you.
Make no mistake, Biden/Harris is an attempted communist revolution for the takeover of the United States with a communist-style government.
What we are witnessing is NOT a race war.
It is NOT a culture war.
IT IS IDEOLOGICAL. And has been since man embarked on the quest for DEMOCRACY AND FREEDOM. Do not be misled from this overwhelming truth. The other two are merely tools in that IDEOLOGICAL BATTLE.
One more point. We should know within the next few days IF the investigations into SPYGATE are genuine and real. AND IF THEY ARE NOT!
JMHO.
DEPLORABLE JEDI.
