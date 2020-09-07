Monday September 7th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, September 7, 2020
HAPPY BENCH MONDAY!
Botanic Gardens, Singapore…
The Black Sea, Georgia…
Chicago, IL…
Minneapolis, MN…
Pinecrest Gardens, Oak Ridge, MO…
Have a great Labor Day! God bless!
The Accomplishments Of Calvary
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
Three times in Romans 5 we read that Christ died for us. Verse 6 tells us that He died for us in our weakness, Verse 8 that He died for us in our sin, and Verse 10 that He died for us in our rebellion.
First, Verse 6 says: “For when we were yet WITHOUT STRENGTH, in due time Christ died for the ungodly”.
Men sometimes try to make themselves acceptable to God by human effort, but they never succeed. We can’t walk or run to heaven, we can’t even fly there, and we certainly can’t climb there — not even by doing good works, for good works is what we ought to do, and we should not expect them to counter-balance our sinful thoughts and deeds. Anyway, heaven is God’s and He says we cannot gain it by works:
“For by grace are ye saved, through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God; not of works, lest any man should boast” (Eph.2:8,9).
Next, Romans 5:8 says: “God commendeth His love toward us, in that, while we were yet SINNERS, Christ died for us”.
Many people feel shut out of heaven, not merely because of a sense of helplessness, but because of a sense of sinfulness and condemnation. To such God proclaims the glad news that “Christ died for sinners”, and “came into the world to save sinners” (ITim.1:15). At Calvary He paid the just penalty for sin — for the sins of all mankind — so that we, by faith, might be “justified freely by His grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus” (Rom.3:24).
But Romans 5:10 goes even further, offering hope and grace to those who have resisted God’s grace and rejected His Son, for here the greatest Christ-rejecter of all time, now gloriously saved and changed, declares:
“When we were ENEMIES, we were reconciled to God by the death of His Son” (Rom.5:10).
And so the helpless, the sinful, yes, and the rebellious, can find acceptance with God if only they will turn to Him from their sin and failure. “BELIEVE ON THE LORD JESUS CHRIST AND THOU SHALT BE SAVED…” (Acts 16:31).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-accomplishments-of-calvary/
Romans 5:6 For when we were yet without strength, in due time Christ died for the ungodly.
8 But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.
10 For if, when we were enemies, we were reconciled to God by the death of his Son, much more, being reconciled, we shall be saved by his life.
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: 9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
1Timothy 1:15 This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief.
Romans 3:24 Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus:
Romans 5:10 For if, when we were enemies, we were reconciled to God by the death of his Son, much more, being reconciled, we shall be saved by his life.
Acts 16:31 And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.
Father ,we thank you that your hand is upon our president mightily,we cover him with the precious shed blood of Jesus Christ,and decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over him and his family..Let the fire of your glory surround them and that no witchcraft,no voodoo,no hex,no vex,no curse no power,no principality and no demon in hell shall prosper against them.Father we ask that you dispatch legions of your warring angelic hosts to destroy every plot and plan of the enemy.Father let your anointing rest strongly upon him at all times and our nation is brought totally back to you.Father ,we praise you,we glorify you in the name above all names ,Jesus Christ,King of Kings,Lord of Lords and soon to return Messiah,Amen.
Usually I’m a little sad as summer draws to a close, but this is one summer I’m more than happy to see in the rear view mirror. Regardless, Kid Rock’s ode to summer and bittersweet nod to the end of the season seems appropriate here. “It was 1989, my thoughts were short, my hair was long…”
Oh my. Burt Bacharach with Dionne Warwick in the Rainbow Room, “Anyone Who had a Heart”.
Beautiful.
Charlie Kirk posed a question on one of his recent videos, asking why these “protesters” who tried to get him arrested while trying to interview them, HATE freedom of speech so much.
I posted the following comment as somewhat of a snide rhetorical reply to his question. I hope he enjoyed it. He’s a really smart guy.
***************************************
Charlie, I think they hate FREEDOM OF SPEECH so much because it’s the gateway to FREEDOM OF THOUGHT.
And thinking is HARD WORK.
And HARD WORK leads to RESPONSIBILITY.
And RESPONSIBILITY is a narrow tiresome SELFLESS PATH.
And a SELFLESS PATH just doesn’t feel right for me, SOOOOO,
I’ll take “Narcissism” for $500, Alex, and I’d like the $500 up front, whether I answer the question correctly or not. I’ve earned it just for being here, and, I’m certainly worth more than that! As a matter of fact, I should be the winner regardless of my score!
Wow! Sounds like I could easily be a highly paid professor at nearly any university in our country!
