Sunday September 6th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Hey, I thought only rickshaws were allowed on the Ho Chi Minh trail.
Are these motorcycles left in South Vietnam when we skedaddled in ‘75?
But seriously, WOW! These gals make Evil Knievel look like he was using training wheels and safety nets.
It almost looks like it might be way faster to parachute or hang glide down the mountain.
Going up? Completely different story…
Maybe Elon Musk has some ideas… I’m certain these gals would jump on whatever he’d come up with.
DECLARED Riot LIVE
MOLATOV COCKTAILS
Originally written by Todd Rundgren and performed with his band Utopia, “Love is the Answer” was also recorded by England Dan & John Ford Coley. I like their version of it:
Repetition Of Prayers
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
One of the most unscriptural and unspiritual misuses of prayer is the repeating of prayers composed by others. Many members of both Protestant and Catholic churches, indeed, many sincere believers, repeat over and over again prayers that have been prepared for them to recite. Undoubtedly the greatest number of all make it a practice to repeat the so-called “Lord’s Prayer,” taken from the Gospel records.
Evidently all these millions of professing Christians have overlooked the fact that it was when the disciples asked our Lord to teach them how to pray (Luke 11:1) that He said: “After this manner therefore pray ye” (Matt. 6:9).
Moreover, He prefaced these words with the specific injunction:
“But when ye pray, use not vain repetitions, as the heathen do: for they think that they shall be heard for their much speaking. Be not ye therefore like unto them…” (Matt. 6:7,8).
Both Protestants and Catholics make much of repeating the “Lord’s Prayer.” They repeat it singly and in unison, in trouble and sorrow, in sickness and death, in storm and drought, in war and disaster, with little or no regard for its contents.
Imagine praying, “Give us this day our daily bread” at a funeral service! Imagine praying, “Thy kingdom come” at a sick bed or in a storm at sea! Yet this is solemnly done again and again throughout Christendom. Whole audiences continue to repeat the prayer in unison — and this in the face of the fact that it was in connection with this very prayer that our Lord pronounced the mere repetition of prayers “vain” and enjoined His disciples not to follow the heathen in this practice.
What a difference there is between praying and saying prayers! No truly spiritual believer will do the latter.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/repetition-of-prayers/
Luke 11:1 And it came to pass, that, as he was praying in a certain place, when he ceased, one of his disciples said unto him, Lord, teach us to pray, as John also taught his disciples.
Matthew 6:7 But when ye pray, use not vain repetitions, as the heathen do: for they think that they shall be heard for their much speaking.
8 Be not ye therefore like unto them: for your Father knoweth what things ye have need of, before ye ask him.
9 After this manner therefore pray ye: Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name.
“One of the most unscriptural and unspiritual misuses of prayer is the repeating of prayers composed by others.”
What would make it unscriptural and unspiritual would be blindly going along with content from people without checking whether it comports with the truth. Warning against that would indeed be quite useful, as some can tend to go into auto pilot with devotionals forwarded to them in different places or in what purport to be appropriate songs of worship that do lend themselves to vain repetitions or which contain unscriptural content or aspects. One need only listen to some of the contemporary music purported to be Christian to find deficiencies in that regard far too often.
Let’s look at what Paul encouraged from believers in Colossians 3:16 (largely echoed in Ephesians 5:19): “Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly, teaching and admonishing each other in all wisdom, singing psalms, hymns, and spiritual songs with grace in your hearts to God”.
First, note that the psalms, hymns, and spiritual songs are to be dedicated to God. Second, wouldn’t some of the psalms then as now be based on what David, Asaph, and others dedicated to God which included praises and prayers composed by people other than those in Colossae, Ephesus, or the world today?
In addition to the prayer Jesus encouraged the disciples say when they asked to be taught pray as John the Baptist had taught his (cf. Luke 11:1-4), they apparently sang together as shown following the account of the Last Supper: “And having sung a hymn, they went out to the Mount of Olives” (Matthew 26:30). Are we to conclude that many psalms they could have all known were forbidden because they included words of prayer in them?
Would these restrictions also be active for those Paul encouraged to sing psalms, hymns, and spiritual songs? Plus, where exactly is the Scripture listing these restrictions — as what would make them “vain” repetitions figures to be the posture of one’s heart, especially as what Paul suggested singing wouldn’t have been akin to empty pagan chants either?
”They repeat it singly and in unison, in trouble and sorrow, in sickness and death, in storm and drought, in war and disaster, with little or no regard for its contents.”
How can the writer write with such certainty on what “they” have in their hearts at such moments? Romans 14:4 comes to mind: “Who are you, judging another’s servant? To the own master he stands or falls. And he will be upheld, for the Lord is able to uphold him.”
“Imagine praying, “Give us this day our daily bread” at a funeral service! Imagine praying, “Thy kingdom come” at a sick bed or in a storm at sea! Yet this is solemnly done again and again throughout Christendom. Whole audiences continue to repeat the prayer in unison — and this in the face of the fact that it was in connection with this very prayer that our Lord pronounced the mere repetition of prayers “vain” and enjoined His disciples not to follow the heathen in this practice. What a difference there is between praying and saying prayers! No truly spiritual believer will do the latter.”
Many days, people don’t actually eat bread, yet pray for their “daily bread” (even at a solemn gathering like a funeral) according to the purpose of asking God for what they need daily. In like manner, asking for God’s kingdom to come and well as for His will to be done on earth as in heaven is an appropriate posture of the heart at a sick bed or a storm at sea, not least of which as it comports to an encouraged manner of prayer (cf. Luke 6:9, 11:1-2). Obviously, if someone isn’t at a place where this particular prayer is something they feel they can do without it being a rote exercise, they could do well to not participate or merely listen for the minute or so it occurs.
Recall when Jesus was in the Garden of Gethsemane: “And he left them, and went away again, and prayed the third time, saying the same words” (Matthew 26:44).
Whether the precise prayer word-for-word is meant here or three prayers of substantially the same meaning, the heartfelt nature of the praying is clear.
Jesus told His disciples a parable showing they were “always to pray and not to lose heart” (cf. Luke 18:1). It concerned a widow coming before a judge persistently and saying, “Avenge me of my adversary” (cf. Luke 18:3), which appears to fit the very definition of petitioning repetitiously.
Going back to the verse cited, the mistaken belief of the heathen / pagan is connected with their thought that it was in their much speaking (Gr. polylogia, many words) that they would be heard. Strong’s Concordance gives this usage for the word for vain repetitions (Gr. battalogeó) from verse 7: “I chatter, am long-winded, utter empty words, stammer, repeat”. The verse gives another reason not to pray as the heathens did: “for they think that in their many words they will be heard”. Verse 5 appears to speak to the vain nature of the words being at issue, with the vain object of visible public prayer by hypocrites to “be seen by men”.
Some forms of prayers learned and said by rote can certainly lead some to take on the form of empty words, as can praying only in a mechanical manner rather than turning sincerely to God through Christ before the throne of grace (cf. Hebrews 4:14-16). However, it is also dangerous to imply certain prohibitions are commanded by Scripture if they are not.
Truth. Have a very blessed Sunday, Treepers.
His name is Kyle Rittenhouse, American hero and native son.
Please join me in honoring him and praying for his speedy deliverance from the sick, evil injustice system.
🙂
Setting the record straight about climate: Tony Heller has put out another good one. Looking into the weather events of the past provides the perspective that our climate and weather these days is really pretty benign and we should be thankful for that.
Before there was The Armadillo World Headquarters there was the Vulcan Gas Company . . .
Another Treeper posted this M*A*G*A dance video on an earlier thread but this is a great way to end the evening. ENJOY !
Re-posting since I was so late yesterday: Sorry for not posting this sooner, but better late than never and there’s soooo much more great music to come:
https://www.wwoz.org/640926-cubes-festing-place-next-fest-thing
The link is to a virtual NOLA Jazz & Heritage Festival schedule and it’s awesome! Sort of a “best of” from over 50 years of Jazz Fest and other venue archives. I prefer to stream it with the phone app (search WWOZ in your app store), but streaming on a PC or apple product is obviously an alternative.
Midday tomorrow is particularly excellent, with rare live recordings of Louis Prima, Little Freddie King, James Booker(personal favorite–an incredible piano virtuoso; Harry Connick, Jr. took lessons from him and admits he can’t get close to Booker’s sound–a strange, peculiarly NOLA story in itself), then Lil Queenie (Leigh Harris–RIP–Janis Joplin with mo sweetness)–at least those are my highlights, though the whole day and the dates next weekend are worth listening. Unlike most of the virtual concerts we’ve been seeing, these were recorded with live, energetic audiences and direct communication among the musicians. Really LIVE! So, in furtherance of SD’s admonition to live our best lives and enjoy life now, I hope all CTHers will join me at the “next fest thing.”
Those within radio range of NOLA can also listen on 90.7 FM.
