September 6th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1326

Posted on September 6, 2020 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

96 Responses to September 6th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1326

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 6, 2020 at 12:20 am

    🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
    * * * * * * * * * * Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *
    🌼 Count-Down Time! 🕰️ 58 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN

    * * * * * Trump America is an Authentic Country * * * * *
    Happy Labor Day weekend to American “Jobs, not Mobs” Workers.–be safe.

    🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
    ————————-
    🦅 Heal Our Land
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 “The Lord reigns, let the earth be glad;
    let the distant shores rejoice.” 🌟—-Psalm 97:1

    ***Praises: (I’ll be doubling our praises for a few more days to catch up what I miss in the last 2-3 weeks.)
    Sept 4th Praises:
    ✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGA Team Today
    ✅ Texas Municipal Police Association endorsed Pres. Trump
    ✅ Hispanic voter support for Pres. Trump is 36%
    ✅ It’s Saturday Trump Boat Parade Day-growing bigger by the week = FL, Minn, MO, NC, NJ, OH, TX
    ✅ Lou Holtz, legendary Notre Dame football coach has been chosen to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom
    ✅ Trump Admin is working on defunding the corrupted Dems’ cities
    ✅ Pres. Trump announced he will halt this awful ‘Critical Race Theory Training’ within our Federal Gov’t, our military, and Justice system. it was a very anti-American propaganda. At one twitter said, “It was the greatest threat to Western Civilization.”
    ✅ Retail sales not only recovered, but it reached a new all-time high
    ✅ Our economy is restored to half of the jobs lost in the pandemic contraction
    ✅ Richard Grenell scolded the media: I’m here to talk about Serbia and Kosovo
    —————————————August 14-15th catchup Praises
    ✅ NY City Police Union has endorsed Pres. Trump!
    ✅ Pres. Trump talks about all the things we can do.Joe Biden talks about everything we can NOT do. Pres. Trump is a Can-Do President who finds solutions and gets results
    ✅ State Dept has designated US-based Confucius Institute network as a Chinese “foreign mission”–About time! Git ’em outta here!
    ✅ US & Poland signed an agreement accord to expand defensive operating base–the deal is to relocate our troops to Poland after Germany failed to pay their share of 2% to NATO funds.
    ✅ This presidential election is about Nationalism Vs Globalism
    ✅ Thank You, Lord, for Sundance.. for his Mission…Telling the Truth
    ✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!

    🙏 America’s Arrow Prayers:
    — Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump, MAGA Team & WH/grounds
    — For Freedom Defender Kyle Rittenhouse and his defense team
    — Justice be served on the violent mobs and murderers
    — Biden/Harris & all Dems to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble.. then diminish…. pouf…. poof…..
    — Fake Media to fumble, jumble, bumble all their words.
    — For all 41 lawsuits wins that RNC has going on against voter fraud. They won in FL, NM & Penn
    — “No” to vote-by-mail/mail-in ballots & ballot harvesting-We need Voter ID
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
    — for protection for all Fed Agents & their eyes, as they surge into cities under attack
    — for protection of all buildings-landmarks-National Mall
    — For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for protection for all WALL builders,,,307 of 450-500 is completed
    — for Hong Kong’s citizens
    — For Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorism/violent mobs
    — For protection/healing for American children/youth like James Younger– Remember…Young Landen is healed!
    — *🇺🇸* — “ Family~Faith~Freedom ” — *🇺🇸*

    🦅 ”It is that conviction that inspired the formation of our union, our westward expansion, the abolition of slavery, the passage of civil rights, the space program and the overthrow of fascism, tyranny, and communism. ”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
    —————————
    🙏 “The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, September 6, 2020 — 👌
    🌹 In Memory: Robert Trump
    🌹 Rest In Peace….Their Lives Matter, too…
    ,,,,Tamarris L. Bohannon~Aaron “Jay” Danielson(or Jay Bishop)~Little Cannon Hinnant~David Dorn-other Patriots
    —————–
    🦅 “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  2. ohnoyoudonot says:
    September 6, 2020 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Stillwater says:
    September 6, 2020 at 12:21 am

    ***Today’s Fisher Industries / Border Wall posts***
    — Fisher’s Federal and private projects, their methods of construction, and overall wall progress in general… including border wall content from other wall contractors.
    — (Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/09/05/september-5th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1325/comment-page-1/#comment-8724432)

    [The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.]
    – – – – –
    Friday night update – 9/4/20 – (See link above.)

    – Tweet w/ photo of CBP officers and USBP agents in front of Fisher’s “water wall” in Texas.

    – Propublica article about 2 studies National Butterfly Center commissioned on Fisher’s “water wall” in Texas. NBC went with their surveyor’s and engineers last month to inspect the wall. The subsequent studies and final report provide their conclusions.

    – 3 photos of Fisher’s “water wall” in Texas, one of which shows the new rock road Fisher installed to help minimize erosion on the river side of the wall.

    – – – – –
    Saturday night update – 9/5/20

    – Holcombe Mixer posts w/ an article, video clip, and photos of their Federal border wall work with Fisher in Arizona.

    – – – – –
    ***Praises***

    ✅ (8/18/20)… General Semonite reported to President Trump in Yuma (AZ) that contractors are currently building over 2 miles of wall per day and that they are currently funded for 733 miles of wall.
    (8/31/20)… Chief Rodney Scott’s Border Wall System Update: 307 miles completed.
    (Update tends to lag by a few days.)

    This years goal: 450/500 miles.
    Total goal for full operational control of southern border: ~1,100 miles… some of which will be secondary barrier.

    – – – – –
    ✅ 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
    ✅ 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to the Fisher industries wall project (funded by WBTW) while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.

    ✅ 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.

    ✅ 🧱 (Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.

    ✅ 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
    ✅ 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
    (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)

    ✅ (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards which have been reported.)
    • Update (8/3/20)… Fisher was awarded an additional contract for 17 miles. So Fisher probably has at least 112 miles, 90 miles of which have been reported on.

    ✅ (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.”

    ✅ 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.

    🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
    Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
    – for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract, the $289.5M/17 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion. (& for the safety of other contractors)
    – that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment, manpower, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
    (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project(s), they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. Early photos taken on March 24 show Fisher’s wall in Arizona. So this process has been going on for at least 5 months. My guess is that Fisher has already scaled up to 1 mile per day, though I’m still waiting to for news to confirm this.)

    – for WBTW and the situation w/ the SDNY indictments reported on 8/20/20 of Brian Kolfage, Steve Bannon, Timothy Shea, & Andrew Batolato; for the private wall projects that are in the works and may be stalled; for guidance on what role, if any, WBTW should play in the future with regard to the wall.

    – that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
    ✅ (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. (Details)

    – for Fisher Industries/WBTW regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, differences of opinion on potential deflection of water off the wall during flood events, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
    (July 8)… Hearing summary…
    – for the next hearing in Judge Randy Crane’s court which was reset for an additional 30 days at the joint request of the U.S. Gov. & Fisher to the first week in September (Sept. 10?).

    – for Fisher crews at Project 2 as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass (hydroseed), applying rip-rap (rubble) or concrete where necessary; or applying fabric that binds the soil or rocks until the erosion control grass is established.
    – for Fisher crews as they (1) regrade and repack soil, and then (2) lay down a road made of rock (between 1 & 3 inches large) 10 feet wide from edge of the concrete foundation, toward the river.
    – that Project 2 will eventually benefit the natural habitat; perhaps with the formation of its own riparian zone to prevent erosion at the river’s edge and benefit local flora/fauna… but without preventing operational access & visibility in CBP’s enforcement zone.

    – that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/waterflows which may arrive in the future

    – that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
    ✅ (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.

    – for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army/USACE, National Guard and all involved in Fisher Industries’ (&/or WBTW) private or federal projects (& other wall contractors); and for Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
    – that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects

    – that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward Fisher Industries/WBTW/USA’s benefit

    – that Fisher’s “water wall” in Mission/Mcallen, Texas will eventually prove that the design is sound and that Fisher Industries is capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
    – that the federal government would provide funding for Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall (via private or federal projects) on Private Property in Texas
    (…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)

    🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    September 6, 2020 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    September 6, 2020 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    September 6, 2020 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    September 6, 2020 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • jus wundrin says:
      September 6, 2020 at 1:32 am

      This is one of the foundations that ties in well with obamagate, Gen Flynn, meuller, etc. Im sure you will find some of the same names that SD has mentioned that facilitated these programs.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    September 6, 2020 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    September 6, 2020 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    September 6, 2020 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    September 6, 2020 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  17. citizen817 says:
    September 6, 2020 at 12:29 am

    Trump Retweet

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • SanJac says:
      September 6, 2020 at 12:45 am

      For $145 million gets a lot of communist projection and propaganda.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • hazelnut22 says:
      September 6, 2020 at 1:07 am

      From the Lolita Express and hummers in the Oval Office to forced quarantining with Satan’s bride. Karma is a bitch…who would have thought?

      Like

      Reply
      • WillRoll says:
        September 6, 2020 at 1:47 am

        Lotta rooms in the mansion in Chappaqua, or wherever they’re hiding out, hazelnut. Bet he doesn’t have to interact with her too much throughout the day. Lucky him.

        Like

        Reply
    • furtive says:
      September 6, 2020 at 1:14 am

      She really must be institutionalized. She’s a danger to herself & society.
      She’s talking about herself. all her opinions are what she actually does.
      She’s a drunk
      That’s her world…herself. SHE WILL STOP AT NOTHING.

      Even poor BJ is out out of her circumference
      Can you imagine being blackmailed into staying married time that witch?
      Look at her appearance. She’s a bag lady living in a mansion with someone else’s laundered money.

      PS. I read his biological papa is Senator McClellan

      Like

      Reply
    • hazelnut22 says:
      September 6, 2020 at 12:33 am

      BREAKING: Hill Republicans suspect disputed anonymous story re Trump disrespecting fallen war vets was planted by Biden campaign: Biden used The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg pal Rep Conor Lamb (D-PA, Marine major) to amplify story. Goal:blunting military absentee ballots for Trump

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  19. sunnydaze says:
    September 6, 2020 at 12:32 am

    RNC Convention 2012 was trending on twitter. So I thought, gee I wonder what anti-Trump stuff the dweebs at Twitter have come up with *this* one.

    Turns out, it’s a pretty great vid that Trump made that was not used.

    It’s pretty funny:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. fangdog says:
    September 6, 2020 at 12:35 am

    I never dreamed there would be anything I would agree with Nancy Pelosi. However I was pleasantly surprised; we both do not wear masks.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. citizen817 says:
    September 6, 2020 at 12:37 am

    Trump Retweet

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. citizen817 says:
    September 6, 2020 at 12:38 am

    Trump Retweet

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. citizen817 says:
    September 6, 2020 at 12:40 am

    Trump Retweet

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. citizen817 says:
    September 6, 2020 at 12:41 am

    Trump Retweet

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. jello333 says:
    September 6, 2020 at 12:45 am

    I’m a little behind in reading all the posts and comments, so this may very well have already been pointed out. But I was just reading the arrest warrant for the Reinhoehl scumbag, and found something VERY interesting:

    The “bear spray” canister had a bullet hole in it! In other words, the cloud we see was not caused by Danielson pushing the button… but by one of the bullets hitting it. We all knew that Reinoehl’s self-defense claim was garbage, but now there’s absolute PROOF.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. sunnydaze says:
    September 6, 2020 at 12:45 am

    2nd nite in a row in Denver. Just like Rochester.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. mandy says:
    September 6, 2020 at 12:51 am

    Antifa sets themselves on fire. Portland, tonight….

    Like

    Reply
  28. Ragle Gumm says:
    September 6, 2020 at 12:54 am

    I would like to say two things: If Joe Biden is elected president then Kamala Harris will be the president. We cannot have a woman without children as a leader. It is a disaster with Angela Merkel and Theresa May and I expect it to be worse with this one. Childless women have no skin in the game for any future outcomes and this is very dangerous for any nation.

    The second topic will begin with a short story. I was driving around with friends and I saw a lady jogging with her dog. I said to my friends that I cannot believe that that lady put a mask on the dog too…what is this world coming to? They all piled on that side of the car to look at her, guffawed, and said that it is the stupidest thing that they ever saw.
    But, I made it all up and I was surprised that they saw the mask on the dog. There was a lady jogging with a dog and the world has gone mad with this corona virus hoax, but, there was no mask on the dog. I said to them that I wanted to make a point that I have been trying to articulate for while but could not find words to express it until I saw that lady. Sometimes, wholly false scenarios created as a joke, statement, a smear, etc. can be so consistent with the times or a person’s character and that it is so good, therefore, naturally, it must be true. That is, if one spins in such a careful, artful way that plays on a person (or people’s) habits, fears, or mindset then it is absolutely believable without question. When I saw that lady with the dog then I knew that I could express this idea with a joke.
    And, the smear that Trump said those insults about our troops and wounded veterans is shaped in such a way to make believable, but, it really falls way out of his character. The part of the smear designed to make it believable is using the word ‘loser’ and saying that he cannot believe that they became soldiers in a denigrating way. He does use the word loser. He has said that certain people should do much better or he cannot believe that, again, certain people would aim at such small goals. The narrative engineers took these well known expressed thoughts of his and packaged them into a carefully designed smear campaign, like I did with that lady with the dog. The problem with this smear campaign is that he has shown such great respect repeatedly for soldiers, veterans, and, especially, wounded veterans in the past that the smear fell short of reality, unlike the lady jogging with the dog joke.

    Just sharing some thoughts…..

    Like

    Reply
  30. sunnydaze says:
    September 6, 2020 at 1:09 am

    Twitter must be actively blocking accounts of some black Americans who support Trump. If you get a message saying this guy’s account is sensitive or whatever just press to see his tweets. Social Media has gone All.In. for Biden on this election.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      September 6, 2020 at 1:21 am

      It’s amazing we aren’t all dead from an unfiltered, vile internet before social media.

      Like

      Reply
    • p'odwats says:
      September 6, 2020 at 1:38 am

      When you click the above link to the #BLACKSFORTRUMP Twitter page you’re met with this message:

      Caution: This account is temporarily restricted
      You’re seeing this warning because there has been some unusual activity from this account. Do you still want to view it?

      You can access the page, but again this is another example of leftists trying to restrict any views or opinions that don’t agree with their world view. They’re emulating every communist regime of the last hundred years in restricting the free speech rights of their political enemies!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        September 6, 2020 at 1:52 am

        Thx for explaining more clearly than I did, p’od.

        Yeah, they make it sound like something scary’s gonna happen if you look at his tweets.

        It’s ridiculous, and revoltingly disgusting at the same time.

        Like

        Reply
      • WillRoll says:
        September 6, 2020 at 2:10 am

        I am currently locked out of my account for voicing conservative thoughts, I am a nobody in the grand scheme of things, yet they locked me out. Preparing video now to try to expose their hi-jinks.

        Like

        Reply
  33. Magabear says:
    September 6, 2020 at 1:19 am

    Well, just look at who will will be appearing at the Atlantic magazines far left gala……none other than Dr. Fraud, Anthony Fauci.

    Fauci should be arrested and charged with human rights crimes.

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/far-left-atlantic-holding-festival-month-crooked-hillary-crazy-dr-fauci-garbage-writer-jeffrey-goldberg-train-wreck/

    Like

    Reply
  34. furtive says:
    September 6, 2020 at 1:35 am

    This is NOT “back to the future II“
    THIS IS Live now!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. sunnydaze says:
    September 6, 2020 at 1:36 am

    I feel like this powerful speech by Burgess Owens got lost in the shuffle of the RNC just cuz there were So. Many. great speeches.

    This one’s definitely worth a re-watch and points out CLEARLY how the Democrats have denigrated all the great accomplishments of black Americans who overcame a whole lot of crap and *soared*.

    Democrats do not want ANY American to feel their God-given power. They want us ALL be “victims”.

    Like

    Reply
  36. sunnydaze says:
    September 6, 2020 at 1:42 am

    This is fantastic! Happened at the L.A. #WalkAway

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. sunnydaze says:
    September 6, 2020 at 1:45 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. Zachary Navarre says:
    September 6, 2020 at 1:49 am

    From the Rochester BLM “protest” last night (hat tip SunnyDaze for sharing a link to one of the live streams):

    BLM “protester” in a New Black Panther Party jacket jumps on a the car of a woman just trying to get through the intersection they were partially blocking to wave his BLM flag. The 25 or so gathered were all cheering him on…

    And a few moments later, the woman can be seen frantically waving her arms saying “Off my F$#@ing car!!!”

    I wonder if the man knew the driver was a black woman…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. sunnydaze says:
    September 6, 2020 at 2:06 am

    “My Chances of Winning Get Better Every Day”. ………..YEP!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. zephyrbreeze says:
    September 6, 2020 at 2:13 am

    Our favorite attorney, Lin Wood, has a question:

    Like

    Reply
  41. Zephyrbreeze says:
    September 6, 2020 at 2:18 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  42. zephyrbreeze says:
    September 6, 2020 at 2:22 am

    Like

    Reply
  43. zephyrbreeze says:
    September 6, 2020 at 2:24 am

    This guy is amazing!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  44. bisonlj (@bisonlj) says:
    September 6, 2020 at 2:29 am

    Trump campaign cancelled almost all ad reservations in Arizona between Sep.8th and Sep. 14th, for the saving of …. $580k! What’s going on here? Does he think Arizona is lost or Arizona is solid red?

    Like

    Reply
  45. nwtex says:
    September 6, 2020 at 2:31 am

    No surprise.

    Like

    Reply
  46. nwtex says:
    September 6, 2020 at 2:36 am

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s