September 6th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1326

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 – Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom – 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸
* * * * * * * * * * Trump Voters > > Vote Against Tyranny * * * * * * * * * *
🌼 Count-Down Time! 🕰️ 58 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
* * * * * Trump America is an Authentic Country * * * * *
Happy Labor Day weekend to American “Jobs, not Mobs” Workers.–be safe.
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “The Lord reigns, let the earth be glad;
let the distant shores rejoice.” 🌟—-Psalm 97:1
***Praises: (I’ll be doubling our praises for a few more days to catch up what I miss in the last 2-3 weeks.)
Sept 4th Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump & MAGA Team Today
✅ Texas Municipal Police Association endorsed Pres. Trump
✅ Hispanic voter support for Pres. Trump is 36%
✅ It’s Saturday Trump Boat Parade Day-growing bigger by the week = FL, Minn, MO, NC, NJ, OH, TX
✅ Lou Holtz, legendary Notre Dame football coach has been chosen to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom
✅ Trump Admin is working on defunding the corrupted Dems’ cities
✅ Pres. Trump announced he will halt this awful ‘Critical Race Theory Training’ within our Federal Gov’t, our military, and Justice system. it was a very anti-American propaganda. At one twitter said, “It was the greatest threat to Western Civilization.”
✅ Retail sales not only recovered, but it reached a new all-time high
✅ Our economy is restored to half of the jobs lost in the pandemic contraction
✅ Richard Grenell scolded the media: I’m here to talk about Serbia and Kosovo
—————————————August 14-15th catchup Praises
✅ NY City Police Union has endorsed Pres. Trump!
✅ Pres. Trump talks about all the things we can do.Joe Biden talks about everything we can NOT do. Pres. Trump is a Can-Do President who finds solutions and gets results
✅ State Dept has designated US-based Confucius Institute network as a Chinese “foreign mission”–About time! Git ’em outta here!
✅ US & Poland signed an agreement accord to expand defensive operating base–the deal is to relocate our troops to Poland after Germany failed to pay their share of 2% to NATO funds.
✅ This presidential election is about Nationalism Vs Globalism
✅ Thank You, Lord, for Sundance.. for his Mission…Telling the Truth
✅ USA Strong — Live your Best Life — God Bless America!
🙏 America’s Arrow Prayers:
— Continuing 24/7 protection for President Trump, MAGA Team & WH/grounds
— For Freedom Defender Kyle Rittenhouse and his defense team
— Justice be served on the violent mobs and murderers
— Biden/Harris & all Dems to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble.. then diminish…. pouf…. poof…..
— Fake Media to fumble, jumble, bumble all their words.
— For all 41 lawsuits wins that RNC has going on against voter fraud. They won in FL, NM & Penn
— “No” to vote-by-mail/mail-in ballots & ballot harvesting-We need Voter ID
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— for protection for all Fed Agents & their eyes, as they surge into cities under attack
— for protection of all buildings-landmarks-National Mall
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders,,,307 of 450-500 is completed
— for Hong Kong’s citizens
— For Our Citizens & our Country’s safety against domestic terrorism/violent mobs
— For protection/healing for American children/youth like James Younger– Remember…Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Family~Faith~Freedom ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”It is that conviction that inspired the formation of our union, our westward expansion, the abolition of slavery, the passage of civil rights, the space program and the overthrow of fascism, tyranny, and communism. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—————————
🙏 “The Strongest Weapon in the United States is a Praying Patriotic American.”
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, September 6, 2020 — 👌
🌹 In Memory: Robert Trump
🌹 Rest In Peace….Their Lives Matter, too…
,,,,Tamarris L. Bohannon~Aaron “Jay” Danielson(or Jay Bishop)~Little Cannon Hinnant~David Dorn-other Patriots
—————–
🦅 “Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
LikeLiked by 17 people
~~ Fearless & Fiercely Proud ~~
LikeLiked by 8 people
My President
Thank you, Sir.
Thank you, Grandma
MAGA
LikeLiked by 2 people
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
LikeLiked by 8 people
Sundance: Walk Towards The Fire……It’s Time….Don’t wait… engage life, get optimistic however you need to do it. Then let that part of you shine right now… This is how we fight.
Praying for Sundance and his Mission…
LikeLiked by 8 people
SO SAY WE ALL!
LikeLike
~Donald’s Bible~
LikeLiked by 5 people
Praying and a Yuge Amen !
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hillary isn’t the only Clinton wondering, “What Happened?!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
***Today’s Fisher Industries / Border Wall posts***
— Fisher’s Federal and private projects, their methods of construction, and overall wall progress in general… including border wall content from other wall contractors.
— (Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/09/05/september-5th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1325/comment-page-1/#comment-8724432)
[The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.]
– – – – –
Friday night update – 9/4/20 – (See link above.)
– Tweet w/ photo of CBP officers and USBP agents in front of Fisher’s “water wall” in Texas.
– Propublica article about 2 studies National Butterfly Center commissioned on Fisher’s “water wall” in Texas. NBC went with their surveyor’s and engineers last month to inspect the wall. The subsequent studies and final report provide their conclusions.
– 3 photos of Fisher’s “water wall” in Texas, one of which shows the new rock road Fisher installed to help minimize erosion on the river side of the wall.
– – – – –
Saturday night update – 9/5/20
– Holcombe Mixer posts w/ an article, video clip, and photos of their Federal border wall work with Fisher in Arizona.
– – – – –
***Praises***
✅ (8/18/20)… General Semonite reported to President Trump in Yuma (AZ) that contractors are currently building over 2 miles of wall per day and that they are currently funded for 733 miles of wall.
• (8/31/20)… Chief Rodney Scott’s Border Wall System Update: 307 miles completed.
(Update tends to lag by a few days.)
• This years goal: 450/500 miles.
• Total goal for full operational control of southern border: ~1,100 miles… some of which will be secondary barrier.
– – – – –
✅ 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
✅ 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to the Fisher industries wall project (funded by WBTW) while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
✅ 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
✅ 🧱 (Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
✅ 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
✅ 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded.
• (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
✅ (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards which have been reported.)
• Update (8/3/20)… Fisher was awarded an additional contract for 17 miles. So Fisher probably has at least 112 miles, 90 miles of which have been reported on.
✅ (7/6/20)… Fisher has partnered with Holcombe Mixers “to fast-track border wall construction.”
✅ 🧱 (8/3/20)… Fisher Industries was awarded a $289.5M contract to build ~17 miles of contiguous new border wall in Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract, the $289.5M/17 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion. (& for the safety of other contractors)
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment, manpower, etc.) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project(s), they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. Early photos taken on March 24 show Fisher’s wall in Arizona. So this process has been going on for at least 5 months. My guess is that Fisher has already scaled up to 1 mile per day, though I’m still waiting to for news to confirm this.)
– for WBTW and the situation w/ the SDNY indictments reported on 8/20/20 of Brian Kolfage, Steve Bannon, Timothy Shea, & Andrew Batolato; for the private wall projects that are in the works and may be stalled; for guidance on what role, if any, WBTW should play in the future with regard to the wall.
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
✅ (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. (Details)
– for Fisher Industries/WBTW regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any potential issues(erosion, construction, maintenance, differences of opinion on potential deflection of water off the wall during flood events, etc.) and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(July 8)… Hearing summary…
– for the next hearing in Judge Randy Crane’s court which was reset for an additional 30 days at the joint request of the U.S. Gov. & Fisher to the first week in September (Sept. 10?).
– for Fisher crews at Project 2 as they continue to fill/fix any issues related to erosion, reseeding of grass (hydroseed), applying rip-rap (rubble) or concrete where necessary; or applying fabric that binds the soil or rocks until the erosion control grass is established.
– for Fisher crews as they (1) regrade and repack soil, and then (2) lay down a road made of rock (between 1 & 3 inches large) 10 feet wide from edge of the concrete foundation, toward the river.
– that Project 2 will eventually benefit the natural habitat; perhaps with the formation of its own riparian zone to prevent erosion at the river’s edge and benefit local flora/fauna… but without preventing operational access & visibility in CBP’s enforcement zone.
– that Fisher would be able to come up with affordable, scalable, innovative solutions to greatly shorten the landscape establishment period and strengthen the long-term stability(resistance to erosion) for all types of riverbank soil which may be encountered so that the landscape can handle the stronger hurricanes/waterflows which may arrive in the future
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
✅ (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army/USACE, National Guard and all involved in Fisher Industries’ (&/or WBTW) private or federal projects (& other wall contractors); and for Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward Fisher Industries/WBTW/USA’s benefit
– that Fisher’s “water wall” in Mission/Mcallen, Texas will eventually prove that the design is sound and that Fisher Industries is capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall (via private or federal projects) on Private Property in Texas
(…assuming the “water wall” design is shown to work and be appropriate in the floodplain)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 6 people
9/1/20
Holcombe Mixer Facebook post
“@fisherindustries using Holcombe Mixers to pour wall footers at the Border Wall Project in Yuma, AZ.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
9/3/20
Holcombe Mixer Facebook post
“Night shift on the Border Wall construction project in Yuma, AZ. @fisherindustries using one of their 8 Holcombe Mixers on the job to put up wall panels.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Article w/ 4 photos. – 8/20/20
Holcombe Mixer Facebook post
Article link: https://lsc-pagepro.mydigitalpublication.com/publication/?m=61247&i=669895&p=28
LikeLiked by 4 people
That reminds me… I have to renew…
LikeLike
Photos from above article. (I’ve never seen these posted before.)
1: Notice the light poles on the CATs. I’ve posted about these new CAT modifications before.
2:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Praying and Praising !
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is one of the foundations that ties in well with obamagate, Gen Flynn, meuller, etc. Im sure you will find some of the same names that SD has mentioned that facilitated these programs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
For $145 million gets a lot of communist projection and propaganda.
LikeLiked by 1 person
From the Lolita Express and hummers in the Oval Office to forced quarantining with Satan’s bride. Karma is a bitch…who would have thought?
LikeLike
Lotta rooms in the mansion in Chappaqua, or wherever they’re hiding out, hazelnut. Bet he doesn’t have to interact with her too much throughout the day. Lucky him.
LikeLike
She really must be institutionalized. She’s a danger to herself & society.
She’s talking about herself. all her opinions are what she actually does.
She’s a drunk
That’s her world…herself. SHE WILL STOP AT NOTHING.
Even poor BJ is out out of her circumference
Can you imagine being blackmailed into staying married time that witch?
Look at her appearance. She’s a bag lady living in a mansion with someone else’s laundered money.
PS. I read his biological papa is Senator McClellan
LikeLike
https://mobile.twitter.com/paulsperry_/status/1302417777198862337
LikeLike
BREAKING: Hill Republicans suspect disputed anonymous story re Trump disrespecting fallen war vets was planted by Biden campaign: Biden used The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg pal Rep Conor Lamb (D-PA, Marine major) to amplify story. Goal:blunting military absentee ballots for Trump
LikeLiked by 1 person
In collusion with White House presstitutes.
LikeLike
RNC Convention 2012 was trending on twitter. So I thought, gee I wonder what anti-Trump stuff the dweebs at Twitter have come up with *this* one.
Turns out, it’s a pretty great vid that Trump made that was not used.
It’s pretty funny:
LikeLiked by 2 people
I never dreamed there would be anything I would agree with Nancy Pelosi. However I was pleasantly surprised; we both do not wear masks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would leave it as a example of BLM stupidity.
LikeLike
Just more proof that BLM has nothing to do with black lives and everything to do with dividing & destroying the the USA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Disgusting thing to do at any time, anywhere, but to know that his daughter is still grieving the recent, shocking, death of her son and is made aware of this makes me ill.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love this. Glad Trump retweeted.
This man’s a really skilled portrait painter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m a little behind in reading all the posts and comments, so this may very well have already been pointed out. But I was just reading the arrest warrant for the Reinhoehl scumbag, and found something VERY interesting:
The “bear spray” canister had a bullet hole in it! In other words, the cloud we see was not caused by Danielson pushing the button… but by one of the bullets hitting it. We all knew that Reinoehl’s self-defense claim was garbage, but now there’s absolute PROOF.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Brilliant!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It wouldn’t matter anyway. If you have a can of bear spray and somebody points a gun at you better use thst bear spray.
LikeLiked by 1 person
2nd nite in a row in Denver. Just like Rochester.
LikeLiked by 1 person
more tweets here re. Denver.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/denver-black-lives-matter-mobs-swarming-restaurants-harassing-diners-tantrums-video/
LikeLike
Democrats have to know stuff as this hurts them. Is Democrat leadership really this stupid? I sometimes wonder are these misfits purposely trying to benefit Trump? And if not, they have to be beyond the descriptive; “dumb and stupid”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank God they’re stupid f*ckers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And yet they’re getting everybody riled up and practicing for when PDJT wins the election, then they’re all “fighting for democracy” to create the optics for cover while Dems try to steal the election with made-up mail in ballots. They may be stoopid, but the people agitating above them are not.
LikeLike
Antifa sets themselves on fire. Portland, tonight….
LikeLike
I thought they were really getting into it and lighting themselves on fire – on purpose.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m gonna guess this right here is WWAAAAYYYY above the Antifa Medics’ pay grade.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Flaming but mostly peaceful.
LikeLike
I thought Antifa got mad when you put their fires out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“We don’t need no water…”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Didn’t anyone ever teach that guy Stop, Drop, and Roll?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dude went right for the Duck Walk technique. Not recommended, BTW.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
That’s hot.
LikeLike
I would like to say two things: If Joe Biden is elected president then Kamala Harris will be the president. We cannot have a woman without children as a leader. It is a disaster with Angela Merkel and Theresa May and I expect it to be worse with this one. Childless women have no skin in the game for any future outcomes and this is very dangerous for any nation.
The second topic will begin with a short story. I was driving around with friends and I saw a lady jogging with her dog. I said to my friends that I cannot believe that that lady put a mask on the dog too…what is this world coming to? They all piled on that side of the car to look at her, guffawed, and said that it is the stupidest thing that they ever saw.
But, I made it all up and I was surprised that they saw the mask on the dog. There was a lady jogging with a dog and the world has gone mad with this corona virus hoax, but, there was no mask on the dog. I said to them that I wanted to make a point that I have been trying to articulate for while but could not find words to express it until I saw that lady. Sometimes, wholly false scenarios created as a joke, statement, a smear, etc. can be so consistent with the times or a person’s character and that it is so good, therefore, naturally, it must be true. That is, if one spins in such a careful, artful way that plays on a person (or people’s) habits, fears, or mindset then it is absolutely believable without question. When I saw that lady with the dog then I knew that I could express this idea with a joke.
And, the smear that Trump said those insults about our troops and wounded veterans is shaped in such a way to make believable, but, it really falls way out of his character. The part of the smear designed to make it believable is using the word ‘loser’ and saying that he cannot believe that they became soldiers in a denigrating way. He does use the word loser. He has said that certain people should do much better or he cannot believe that, again, certain people would aim at such small goals. The narrative engineers took these well known expressed thoughts of his and packaged them into a carefully designed smear campaign, like I did with that lady with the dog. The problem with this smear campaign is that he has shown such great respect repeatedly for soldiers, veterans, and, especially, wounded veterans in the past that the smear fell short of reality, unlike the lady jogging with the dog joke.
Just sharing some thoughts…..
LikeLike
https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2020/09/03/why-trump-doesnt-just-send-in-the-troops-n2575501
LikeLike
Twitter must be actively blocking accounts of some black Americans who support Trump. If you get a message saying this guy’s account is sensitive or whatever just press to see his tweets. Social Media has gone All.In. for Biden on this election.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s amazing we aren’t all dead from an unfiltered, vile internet before social media.
LikeLike
When you click the above link to the #BLACKSFORTRUMP Twitter page you’re met with this message:
Caution: This account is temporarily restricted
You’re seeing this warning because there has been some unusual activity from this account. Do you still want to view it?
You can access the page, but again this is another example of leftists trying to restrict any views or opinions that don’t agree with their world view. They’re emulating every communist regime of the last hundred years in restricting the free speech rights of their political enemies!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thx for explaining more clearly than I did, p’od.
Yeah, they make it sound like something scary’s gonna happen if you look at his tweets.
It’s ridiculous, and revoltingly disgusting at the same time.
LikeLike
I am currently locked out of my account for voicing conservative thoughts, I am a nobody in the grand scheme of things, yet they locked me out. Preparing video now to try to expose their hi-jinks.
LikeLike
This is a taste of the desperation that the Left will throw our way as the election nears.
https://www.koin.com/news/politics/oregon-bars-gop-voter-statement-says-it-was-29-seconds-late/?utm_campaign=socialflow&utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=referral&fbclid=IwAR0KqQhZQd3yQB4J6UM2TYqq8NXeksecvTizTkD6AUiPKtK-YRlonttBPWM
LikeLike
Riots have long-lasting consequences. Why the Economic Scars of Rioting Will Haunt Minneapolis for Decades.
https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/09/minneapolis-riots-economic-impact-will-haunt-city-for-decades/amp/?taid=5f52e3c5b52437000126de97&utm_campaign=trueanthem&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&__twitter_impression=true
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, just look at who will will be appearing at the Atlantic magazines far left gala……none other than Dr. Fraud, Anthony Fauci.
Fauci should be arrested and charged with human rights crimes.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/far-left-atlantic-holding-festival-month-crooked-hillary-crazy-dr-fauci-garbage-writer-jeffrey-goldberg-train-wreck/
LikeLike
I wonder if he’s going to continue the rollout of his new “era of pandemics” scam.
LikeLike
This is NOT “back to the future II“
THIS IS Live now!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Portland Police going full bore now – wow!
LikeLike
I feel like this powerful speech by Burgess Owens got lost in the shuffle of the RNC just cuz there were So. Many. great speeches.
This one’s definitely worth a re-watch and points out CLEARLY how the Democrats have denigrated all the great accomplishments of black Americans who overcame a whole lot of crap and *soared*.
Democrats do not want ANY American to feel their God-given power. They want us ALL be “victims”.
LikeLike
This is fantastic! Happened at the L.A. #WalkAway
LikeLiked by 1 person
Only in LA….love it
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
From the Rochester BLM “protest” last night (hat tip SunnyDaze for sharing a link to one of the live streams):
BLM “protester” in a New Black Panther Party jacket jumps on a the car of a woman just trying to get through the intersection they were partially blocking to wave his BLM flag. The 25 or so gathered were all cheering him on…
And a few moments later, the woman can be seen frantically waving her arms saying “Off my F$#@ing car!!!”
I wonder if the man knew the driver was a black woman…
LikeLiked by 1 person
OMG. Good catch!
Welp, if she wasn’t anti BLM before, she’s probably- at the very least – having 2nd thoughts now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“My Chances of Winning Get Better Every Day”. ………..YEP!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our favorite attorney, Lin Wood, has a question:
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
This guy is amazing!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump campaign cancelled almost all ad reservations in Arizona between Sep.8th and Sep. 14th, for the saving of …. $580k! What’s going on here? Does he think Arizona is lost or Arizona is solid red?
LikeLike
If it was 4 years ago, it would have been understandable: He had much less money. But now after a record August hauling? With more than $120 million cash on hand?
LikeLike
No surprise.
LikeLike
For those that didn’t play the video–
LikeLike
LikeLike