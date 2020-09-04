Statement by Attorney General William P. Barr on the Tracking Down of Fugitive Michael Forest Reinoehl…

Earlier today U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr released the following statement:
“Last Saturday, Aaron “Jay” Danielson was shot and killed amid the continuing violence in Portland. Local authorities subsequently obtained an arrest warrant for Michael Forest Reinoehl, a self-described Antifa member suspected of the alleged murder. Reinoehl fled to Washington State, where he was located yesterday by members of a fugitive task force led by the U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI, and state and local law enforcement partners. When Reinoehl attempted to escape arrest and produced a firearm, he was shot and killed by law enforcement officers.
The tracking down of Reinoehl — a dangerous fugitive, admitted Antifa member, and suspected murderer — is a significant accomplishment in the ongoing effort to restore law and order to Portland and other cities. I applaud the outstanding cooperation among federal, state, and local law enforcement, particularly the fugitive task force team that located Reinoehl and prevented him from escaping justice. The streets of our cities are safer with this violent agitator removed, and the actions that led to his location are an unmistakable demonstration that the United States will be governed by law, not violent mobs.” – LINK
For what it’s worth, this is a net gain for society.
Too bad they aren’t so efficient around “high value” DC and Virginia criminals…
I understand that his condition has stabilized.
He has achieved room temperature…
Law enforcement helped him overcome his air addiction.
That turned out better than I expected.
Thank you AG Barr.
He’s trying to get a step ahead of the press. Also provide legal cover for LEOs.
Too bad he can’t do the same for the other hundreds of things on his plate.
One of today’s feel good stories.
Is it good we feel good about it? He was a diseased mind and he likely corrupted the mind of the son of which he refers in his recent interview. And he didn’t act alone. This mess is bigger than him and now there is a son who will have to be restored in some way. It’s hard to imagine.
These useful idiots are still people. They are dangerous and disgusting and by my assessment, they hate themselves at least as much as we hate what they are [trying to be] doing.
I’m not mourning the loss. But there’s a lot more of him out there and many more lives to be messed up before this is over. It’s not time to celebrate any more for us than it should have been time to celebrate the cold blooded murder of ‘what’s his names’ victim, Mr. Danielson. And you saw how they celebrated the murder.
It should give you pause and cause to avoid being like them.
Well said, Daniel. Politics is not the solution. Cultural change is. Step-by-step. Every day. Interacting with ALL Americans in truth and love.
Maybe the t-shirt theme is:
Better Politics is not the answer.
Better People are.
Daniel considering the last few months I’ll take what I can.
Some people jus need killin.
As far as I can see Aaron “Jay” Danielson did not.
The streets of our cities are safer with this violent agitator removed, and the actions that led to his location are an unmistakable demonstration that the United States will be governed by law, not violent mobs
——-
Bit of an overstatement on both counts. Our streets will be safe when all Antifa and BLM terrorists are locked up or meet Reinoehl’s fate. An unmistakable demonstration that the US will be governed by law would be indictments of Brennan, Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, and the other communists who are STILL trying to overthrow the United States.
…governed by law would include some executions from that slate and their fellow travellers/co-conspirators, too,
What a loss for the professional snowboarding community.
Hahaha. That is funny.
YEAH, STABILIZED AT AMBIENT TEMPERATURE…………lol
GOOD JOB LAW ENFORCEMENT !
No fan of Barr, but I agree. This is a significant accomplishment. Well done, top to bottom
He should be thanking 4chan for IDing the guy in a matter of hours.
LikeLiked by 10 people
4chan should be thanked. Their quick action forced people including the FBI to do their jobs.
Does anyone believe that the FBI would have done anything if 4chan hadn’t rubbed the truth in their faces?
Reinoehl. He chose… poorly.
Bernie: If I had a son, he’d look like Reinoehl.
it would appear there is a tent available at the JOIN camp!
Did they get a bulk pricing deal on those blue EZ Up tents?
Tried to read the blue sign.
It mentions that the fencing was provided by “Ripple Effect”.
The only thing I’m coming up with for “Ripple Effect” is a consulting/organizing business based in Rockville, Maryland. I don’t want to malign them if it’s a different organization involved with Portland, but does anyone know what “Ripple Effect” is about?
Just curious.
https://rippleeffect.com/about-us/
It’s good that he was located and an arrest was attempted. This is one person. Rioting, arson, and murder has been ongoing for nearly four months. Barr can stop patting himself on the back.
AG Barr fully deserves a victory lap. Once round my coffee table is sufficient.We can identify a larger circuit if he can repeat this achievement.
This was a good start, thank you Mr. Barr and the US Marshall’s.
I have posted comments extremely critical of Barr on on a couple of previous threads, so I would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge the actions which led to the tracking down and eliminating of Michael Reinoehl, and any role Barr may have had in facilitating or encouraging this outcome. I still don’t like the two-tiered system of FISA Justice which he is constructed, but in this one instance at least, there was a measure of Justice meted out, and I’m grateful for that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agreed abdiesus.
Sorry, taking down one low-IQ Antifa murderer isn’t a major breakthrough.
Take down Soros funding, take down the government-funded tent city allegedly supporting Portland criminals, arrest and hold 50 or 100 criminal Hooligans in one city.
It’s noteworthy, but not big. Has he become a martyr?
LikeLiked by 3 people
In the political drama the rioters are involved in? Of course he will be martyred. It will play well to their side if the incomplete media doesn’t tell the full story.
Perot Conservative says: Sorry, taking down one low-IQ Antifa murderer isn’t a major breakthrough.
No but it is a start.
#Justice4MichaelReinoehl….New Lebron jersey.
I checked Gofundme.
No Reinoehl account. Yet.
Will Lebrunz pay for his funeral?
JUSTIFIED.
Does this mean he won’t be able to vote?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of course not. He cast an early ballot, and is able to cast one more post mortem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well lets see, he was in Oregon and Washington State, so yes he will be able to vote twice; they have mail in ballots.
Rheinoel embodied every stereotype the left has about right-wing extremists: violent, stupid, lawless, bad parent.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Waiting on the puff pieces that will bemoan the loss of a true saint and family man. Oh wait … NYT’s already gone there.
Hopefully, the officers called a slow ambulance!
‘The streets of our cities are safer with this violent agitator removed….’
No, the streets will be safer when the marxist dems who encourage, and probably pay to fund these domestic terrorists, along with soros, are permanently housed in GTMO.
Oh Mr. Barr, I would be so happy to see these marxist dems finally indicted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well done.
So it may be just me, but…
Does it seem like a really good development that in the struggles against Evil across our Nation, that we are seeing more assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s Service.
To me, it seems Itherevis more news of that agency being front and center of major operations the likes of which we’d typically see performed by another Federal Agency, like say the FBI?
Like I say, maybe it’s just me. But it’s welcome regardless and it’s good to be reminded of the work those brave souls do every day.
But if I recall correctly, there have been a bunch of Senior Level FBI officers blocked from working with the FISC, and that the FBI has also been cut off from much of the work products from the Intelligence Community?
Maybe it’s so all those agents standing down and standing around have extra time to go through all their new policy “Training”…
@USMarshalsHQ
Two more children were found late Thursday afternoon on Cleveland, Ohio’s West Side as part of Operation Safety Net:
Yes, it is becoming clearer by the day that when it comes to the important stuff – stopping child sex trafficking and quelling the riots – the FIB has been sidelined in favor of the US Marshals and ICE. Good move!
Defund the FIB. It’s too corrupt to continue to exist.
This happened literally a few miles as the crow flies from where I live. Olympia/Lacey/Tumwater have been liberal enclaves since the state funded and built Evergreen State College. Although Lacey has a Benedictine College ( Saint Martins) and a significant amount of military folks living there and working at JBLM – seems to be not quite as crazy. But now I worry about Antifa living amongst us. Downtown Olympia looks like Detroit with homeless everywhere ( and catered to) and boarded up businesses with BLM splashed everywhere. Probably from Evergreen students. I swear they get college credit for being agitators.
“The tracking down of Reinoehl — a dangerous fugitive, admitted Antifa member”
Imagine that, AG Barr, the head of the DOJ is associating Antifa with criminal activity.
hell musta froze over…
This is not a major breakthrough. Ridding Portland of the Antifa encampment, prosecuting the agitators, and charging those funding this terrorist group, is a major breakthrough.
I expect all pro sports leagues to announce antifa outreach programs and cancel todays games after this shooting. I wouldn’t actually be shocked if they did.
Nah…he’s white…they wont care
The suspect’s guilt was alleged, not the murder Mr Barr. I get so tired of that term.
Reinoehl has permanent immunity against all Corona Viruses.
And what about these crimes?
Maybe because they are DC, they don’t apply?
1) Uranium One – No Crimes, No Indictments
2) Hammer Spying Program & 47 Hard Drives of Evidence – No Crimes, No Indictments
3) Anwan Brothers – No Crimes, No Indictments
4) HRC Unsecured Server & 33K Emails – No Crimes, No Indictments
5) Wiener Laptop Contents – No Crimes, No Indictments (outside Wiener)
6) DNC Server Hack – Alleged Crime, No Indictments
7) Seth Rich murder – No arrests, No record of FIB Investigation
8) Fake Dossier and fraud on FISA Court 4 times – No Crimes, No Indictments
9) Years of FISA Abuse documented by an audit with an 85% illegal surveillance rate – No Crimes, No Indictments
10) Years of FIB/NSA Contractor Spying Abuse – No Crimes, No Indictments
11) Carter Page FISA Leak – No Crime for Leaking (just one count lying)
12) Numerous other known Classified Leaks – No Crimes, No Indictments
13) Numerous referrals to DOJ from Congress – No Crimes, No Indictments
14) Numerous Agents violating FIB & DOJ policy – No Crimes, No Indictments
15) Ukraine WB fraud – No Crimes, No Indictments
16) Impeachment Fraud and made up narrative by House Leader – No Crimes, No Indictments
17) Ukraine Money Laundering – No Crimes, No Indictments
18) Epstein Murder that is labeled a suicide – No Crimes, No indictments
19) Withholding exculpatory evidence and records in the Gen. Flynn case – No crimes, No Indictments
20) Framing of Gen. Flynn and PapaD – No Crimes, No Indictments
21) Phil Haney Murder – No Crimes, No Indictments
22) Altering document & Lying about Carter Page status as a CIA Asset – Wrist Slap
23) Unmasking of hundreds of Americans – No Crimes, No Indictments
