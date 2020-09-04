Statement by Attorney General William P. Barr on the Tracking Down of Fugitive Michael Forest Reinoehl…

Earlier today U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr released the following statement:

“Last Saturday, Aaron “Jay” Danielson was shot and killed amid the continuing violence in Portland. Local authorities subsequently obtained an arrest warrant for Michael Forest Reinoehl, a self-described Antifa member suspected of the alleged murder. Reinoehl fled to Washington State, where he was located yesterday by members of a fugitive task force led by the U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI, and state and local law enforcement partners. When Reinoehl attempted to escape arrest and produced a firearm, he was shot and killed by law enforcement officers.

The tracking down of Reinoehl — a dangerous fugitive, admitted Antifa member, and suspected murderer — is a significant accomplishment in the ongoing effort to restore law and order to Portland and other cities. I applaud the outstanding cooperation among federal, state, and local law enforcement, particularly the fugitive task force team that located Reinoehl and prevented him from escaping justice. The streets of our cities are safer with this violent agitator removed, and the actions that led to his location are an unmistakable demonstration that the United States will be governed by law, not violent mobs.”  – LINK

  1. refinedheathen says:
    September 4, 2020 at 4:30 pm

    For what it’s worth, this is a net gain for society.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. dmvargha says:
    September 4, 2020 at 4:30 pm

    I understand that his condition has stabilized.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. abigailstraight says:
    September 4, 2020 at 4:32 pm

    That turned out better than I expected.
    Thank you AG Barr.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • doyouseemyvision says:
      September 4, 2020 at 5:02 pm

      He’s trying to get a step ahead of the press. Also provide legal cover for LEOs.

      Too bad he can’t do the same for the other hundreds of things on his plate.

      Like

      Reply
  4. BestBets says:
    September 4, 2020 at 4:37 pm

    One of today’s feel good stories.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Daniel says:
      September 4, 2020 at 4:58 pm

      Is it good we feel good about it? He was a diseased mind and he likely corrupted the mind of the son of which he refers in his recent interview. And he didn’t act alone. This mess is bigger than him and now there is a son who will have to be restored in some way. It’s hard to imagine.

      These useful idiots are still people. They are dangerous and disgusting and by my assessment, they hate themselves at least as much as we hate what they are [trying to be] doing.

      I’m not mourning the loss. But there’s a lot more of him out there and many more lives to be messed up before this is over. It’s not time to celebrate any more for us than it should have been time to celebrate the cold blooded murder of ‘what’s his names’ victim, Mr. Danielson. And you saw how they celebrated the murder.

      It should give you pause and cause to avoid being like them.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  5. Boots says:
    September 4, 2020 at 4:38 pm

    The streets of our cities are safer with this violent agitator removed, and the actions that led to his location are an unmistakable demonstration that the United States will be governed by law, not violent mobs
    ——-
    Bit of an overstatement on both counts. Our streets will be safe when all Antifa and BLM terrorists are locked up or meet Reinoehl’s fate. An unmistakable demonstration that the US will be governed by law would be indictments of Brennan, Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, and the other communists who are STILL trying to overthrow the United States.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. MostlyRight says:
    September 4, 2020 at 4:38 pm

    What a loss for the professional snowboarding community.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. Country Boy says:
    September 4, 2020 at 4:39 pm

    YEAH, STABILIZED AT AMBIENT TEMPERATURE…………lol

    GOOD JOB LAW ENFORCEMENT !

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. starfcker says:
    September 4, 2020 at 4:41 pm

    No fan of Barr, but I agree. This is a significant accomplishment. Well done, top to bottom

    Like

    Reply
  9. bulwarker says:
    September 4, 2020 at 4:42 pm

    He should be thanking 4chan for IDing the guy in a matter of hours.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • konradwp1 says:
      September 4, 2020 at 5:14 pm

      4chan should be thanked. Their quick action forced people including the FBI to do their jobs.

      Does anyone believe that the FBI would have done anything if 4chan hadn’t rubbed the truth in their faces?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. Alleycats says:
    September 4, 2020 at 4:44 pm

    Reinoehl. He chose… poorly.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. carterzest says:
    September 4, 2020 at 4:45 pm

    it would appear there is a tent available at the JOIN camp!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • okiedelta says:
      September 4, 2020 at 4:53 pm

      Did they get a bulk pricing deal on those blue EZ Up tents?

      Like

      Reply
    • wondering999 says:
      September 4, 2020 at 5:24 pm

      Tried to read the blue sign.
      It mentions that the fencing was provided by “Ripple Effect”.
      The only thing I’m coming up with for “Ripple Effect” is a consulting/organizing business based in Rockville, Maryland. I don’t want to malign them if it’s a different organization involved with Portland, but does anyone know what “Ripple Effect” is about?
      Just curious.
      https://rippleeffect.com/about-us/

      Like

      Reply
  12. jx says:
    September 4, 2020 at 4:48 pm

    It’s good that he was located and an arrest was attempted. This is one person. Rioting, arson, and murder has been ongoing for nearly four months. Barr can stop patting himself on the back.

    Like

    Reply
  13. abdiesus says:
    September 4, 2020 at 4:50 pm

    I have posted comments extremely critical of Barr on on a couple of previous threads, so I would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge the actions which led to the tracking down and eliminating of Michael Reinoehl, and any role Barr may have had in facilitating or encouraging this outcome. I still don’t like the two-tiered system of FISA Justice which he is constructed, but in this one instance at least, there was a measure of Justice meted out, and I’m grateful for that.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Perot Conservative says:
    September 4, 2020 at 4:52 pm

    Sorry, taking down one low-IQ Antifa murderer isn’t a major breakthrough.

    Take down Soros funding, take down the government-funded tent city allegedly supporting Portland criminals, arrest and hold 50 or 100 criminal Hooligans in one city.

    It’s noteworthy, but not big. Has he become a martyr?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Pegon Zellschmidt says:
    September 4, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    #Justice4MichaelReinoehl….New Lebron jersey.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Shooter Six says:
    September 4, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    JUSTIFIED.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Walt says:
    September 4, 2020 at 4:57 pm

    Does this mean he won’t be able to vote?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Gregory Sloop says:
    September 4, 2020 at 5:03 pm

    Rheinoel embodied every stereotype the left has about right-wing extremists: violent, stupid, lawless, bad parent.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Leon Brozyna says:
    September 4, 2020 at 5:04 pm

    Waiting on the puff pieces that will bemoan the loss of a true saint and family man. Oh wait … NYT’s already gone there.

    Like

    Reply
  20. California Joe says:
    September 4, 2020 at 5:08 pm

    Hopefully, the officers called a slow ambulance!

    Like

    Reply
  21. jus wundrin says:
    September 4, 2020 at 5:08 pm

    ‘The streets of our cities are safer with this violent agitator removed….’

    No, the streets will be safer when the marxist dems who encourage, and probably pay to fund these domestic terrorists, along with soros, are permanently housed in GTMO.

    Oh Mr. Barr, I would be so happy to see these marxist dems finally indicted.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. T2020 says:
    September 4, 2020 at 5:12 pm

    Well done.

    Like

    Reply
  23. VandalizeDuhMastuhsAlgorithms says:
    September 4, 2020 at 5:13 pm

    So it may be just me, but…

    Does it seem like a really good development that in the struggles against Evil across our Nation, that we are seeing more assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

    To me, it seems Itherevis more news of that agency being front and center of major operations the likes of which we’d typically see performed by another Federal Agency, like say the FBI?

    Like I say, maybe it’s just me. But it’s welcome regardless and it’s good to be reminded of the work those brave souls do every day.

    But if I recall correctly, there have been a bunch of Senior Level FBI officers blocked from working with the FISC, and that the FBI has also been cut off from much of the work products from the Intelligence Community?

    Maybe it’s so all those agents standing down and standing around have extra time to go through all their new policy “Training”…

    @USMarshalsHQ
    Two more children were found late Thursday afternoon on Cleveland, Ohio’s West Side as part of Operation Safety Net:

    Like

    Reply
    • Alex1689 says:
      September 4, 2020 at 5:26 pm

      Yes, it is becoming clearer by the day that when it comes to the important stuff – stopping child sex trafficking and quelling the riots – the FIB has been sidelined in favor of the US Marshals and ICE. Good move!
      Defund the FIB. It’s too corrupt to continue to exist.

      Like

      Reply
  24. logboom says:
    September 4, 2020 at 5:14 pm

    This happened literally a few miles as the crow flies from where I live. Olympia/Lacey/Tumwater have been liberal enclaves since the state funded and built Evergreen State College. Although Lacey has a Benedictine College ( Saint Martins) and a significant amount of military folks living there and working at JBLM – seems to be not quite as crazy. But now I worry about Antifa living amongst us. Downtown Olympia looks like Detroit with homeless everywhere ( and catered to) and boarded up businesses with BLM splashed everywhere. Probably from Evergreen students. I swear they get college credit for being agitators.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Sharpshorts says:
    September 4, 2020 at 5:18 pm

    “The tracking down of Reinoehl — a dangerous fugitive, admitted Antifa member”

    Imagine that, AG Barr, the head of the DOJ is associating Antifa with criminal activity.
    hell musta froze over…

    Like

    Reply
  26. Sparky5253 says:
    September 4, 2020 at 5:18 pm

    This is not a major breakthrough. Ridding Portland of the Antifa encampment, prosecuting the agitators, and charging those funding this terrorist group, is a major breakthrough.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Magabear says:
    September 4, 2020 at 5:18 pm

    I expect all pro sports leagues to announce antifa outreach programs and cancel todays games after this shooting. I wouldn’t actually be shocked if they did.

    Like

    Reply
  28. modspell says:
    September 4, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    The suspect’s guilt was alleged, not the murder Mr Barr. I get so tired of that term.

    Like

    Reply
  29. scruffyleon says:
    September 4, 2020 at 5:29 pm

    Reinoehl has permanent immunity against all Corona Viruses.

    Like

    Reply
  30. Bogeyfree says:
    September 4, 2020 at 5:36 pm

    And what about these crimes?

    Maybe because they are DC, they don’t apply?

    1) Uranium One – No Crimes, No Indictments
    2) Hammer Spying Program & 47 Hard Drives of Evidence – No Crimes, No Indictments
    3) Anwan Brothers – No Crimes, No Indictments
    4) HRC Unsecured Server & 33K Emails – No Crimes, No Indictments
    5) Wiener Laptop Contents – No Crimes, No Indictments (outside Wiener)
    6) DNC Server Hack – Alleged Crime, No Indictments
    7) Seth Rich murder – No arrests, No record of FIB Investigation
    8) Fake Dossier and fraud on FISA Court 4 times – No Crimes, No Indictments
    9) Years of FISA Abuse documented by an audit with an 85% illegal surveillance rate – No Crimes, No Indictments
    10) Years of FIB/NSA Contractor Spying Abuse – No Crimes, No Indictments
    11) Carter Page FISA Leak – No Crime for Leaking (just one count lying)
    12) Numerous other known Classified Leaks – No Crimes, No Indictments
    13) Numerous referrals to DOJ from Congress – No Crimes, No Indictments
    14) Numerous Agents violating FIB & DOJ policy – No Crimes, No Indictments
    15) Ukraine WB fraud – No Crimes, No Indictments
    16) Impeachment Fraud and made up narrative by House Leader – No Crimes, No Indictments
    17) Ukraine Money Laundering – No Crimes, No Indictments
    18) Epstein Murder that is labeled a suicide – No Crimes, No indictments
    19) Withholding exculpatory evidence and records in the Gen. Flynn case – No crimes, No Indictments
    20) Framing of Gen. Flynn and PapaD – No Crimes, No Indictments
    21) Phil Haney Murder – No Crimes, No Indictments
    22) Altering document & Lying about Carter Page status as a CIA Asset – Wrist Slap
    23) Unmasking of hundreds of Americans – No Crimes, No Indictments

    Like

    Reply

