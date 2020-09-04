President Trump Press Conference – 5:00pm ET Livestream

President Trump is scheduled to hold a press conference at 5:00pm ET.
White House Livestream – Fox News Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
.
.
.
.
I can’t wait for him to beat down the reporters that will be shouting out their Atlantic report BS! I truly hate the White House press corp!
@SidneyPowell1 retweet
I hope he come out full Trumpian on this one. This is a line that shouldn’t have been crossed. We shall see. 🇺🇸
I would prefer full Grenell.
I suspect they will push the study that says we will have 4000plus covid deaths this winter.And wy is he exposing all these people to death camps.
By the way, That model is criminal.
400000 thousand.
Rasmussen poll: President Trump at 52% approval. I think it’s higher, myself.
😊Rasmussen Reports highlighting our SUNDANCE on his recent article on polls😌
Various polls have Trump approval from Black Americans from 25 to 47%. And Hispanics 33 to 50%. The truth is in there somewhere. So let’s advertise a contest: which ever group turns out the most for Trump wins ……
1-compliment Nancy on her hair
2-
2 was supposed to say “end of quote” – though I may have broke the internets, sorry
I was listening to the Democrat FAKE NEWS asking SENILE Joe Biden questions. What a JOKE!!! Joe Biden already knew what the question was and Biden’s staff writes down what they want Joe Biden to answer and Joe Biden memorizes it. This is what the Democrat Party and the Corrupt Media is doing for Joe Biden all the time. When President Trump answers the reporter’s questions, he definitely doesn’t know what the question will be and the FAKE Reporters try to trick President Trump anyway they can, but President Trump is too smart for the press. That really pisses off the reporters, because the Left Bias Democrat reporters are trying to hurt President Trump as much as they can. Vote for President Donald J. Trump on November 3rd and get rid of these BIAS Left Wing Democrat reporters. We want honest reporters, not fake news.
Unbelievably stupid.
I try hard to put myself in the shoes of an LIV who wasn’t paying the slightest attention until the conventions, maybe.
Not accounting for the fact that their news sources are probably complete hackery anyway… I struggle to figure out how even someone not vested strongly in one side or the other can see this and conclude that the media has their best interests at heart in being fair.
This is a coordinated hit job. Two days ago, they were selling a phony poll that “showed” the President was behind with military voters. Now this.
Gasliight. It’s What’s For Dinner. Also Lunch. And Breakfast.
Also, I still think he and Kayleigh should refuse to answer questions from any media brothel who cannot show evidence that they have posed a meaningful question to Biden. At the least, with every single question, start by posing what the similar question to Biden would be if they were doing their job.
Come out, say what he has got to say, drop the mike and walk out for a great weekend.
I listened to that dopey interview with Obiden while driving home from the grocery store. OH my, Obiden is such a doofus. Why would he even answer a question about a fake statement? How dopey is this guy. I am embarrassed for the silly liberals. If they cheat like crazy and this loon “wins”
well…… start prepping people. Obiden is a demented old fart. My daddy is 97 and is clearer of mind than this doddering fool
