August Jobs Report: 1.4 Million Jobs Recovered, Unemployment Rate Drops to 8.4 Percent…

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) highlights the August jobs report today and both measures (Household Survey and Establishment survey) show a remarkable recovery underway from the COVID-19 crisis. Overall, 1.4 million jobs were recovered and the national unemployment rate drops to 8.4%.
Most economists did not predict the unemployment rate would drop into single digits until next year. However, the historically accurate household survey shows 3.8 million people recalled, returned or found jobs; with 2.8 million saying they were no longer unemployed.
.
Despite the ongoing challenges there is good news for the most heavily impacted sectors of the economy: leisure and hospitality. Well over half of those jobs lost have been recovered. In the past four months 3.6 million jobs have been gained in this sector. Employment in food services and drinking places is still down by down by 2.5 million since the peak in February but the gain is significant and reflects a “V-shaped” recovery ongoing.
All sectors of the economy are gaining jobs back at a remarkable rate; and the key demographics are benefiting in proportion to the initial COVID-19 impact. [BLS Report HERE] With the expiration of the “extra” federal unemployment benefits at the end of July, the negative incentive has been removed; more people are stepping back into the workforce.
“This was a strong report that shows the recovery remains on track,” said Joel Naroff of Naroff Economic Advisors. “The labor market has come back faster than expected and we are seeing improvement in all segments of the economy and the workforce.” (MSM Link)
LikeLiked by 11 people
Sundance & Conservative Treehouse getting noticed because of the TRUTH…
LikeLiked by 6 people
And hopefully, every mention makes a few more come to look and learn!
LikeLike
That’s great advertising for CTH right there!
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is an echo chamber I can get behind!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha, you know you’ve arrived what Rasmussen is quoting you on Twatter!
lol, congrats Sundance!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations! Very positive indeed!
LikeLike
I took a picture and posted the tweet on Facebook. Love it when CTH gets out there…
LikeLike
If I was President, 360 million more women would have jobs in America.
– Joe Biden
LikeLiked by 3 people
Most assigned to wipe his drool.
LikeLike
Very nice to see SD quoted on Rasmussen Reports. JA with Blacks 45% non-whites 57%
These are likely voters and incredible stats. Goes to show you we all want to work and we all love America. God bless President Trump! MAGA
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great news!👍🏻🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
With the job boom, comes the Hispanic vote. Trump is already leading with Hispanics in FL. I predict a strong Trump wave in the Southwest and Mountain west along with Trump sweeping the Midwest (except Illinois). It’s all about jobs, jobs, jobs! And Trump is the jobs president!
Biden was incredibly weak among Hispanics in the primary, who preferred Bernie Sanders. I think that’s not coincidence but a real trend that will play out in November. And I think Trump knows this but is keeping it low key until the time comes. MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
45 is Winning Black Males!
OHiden’s 50 year career record is the worst Modern Day politician for minorities!
Led lynching of Justice Thomas
1994 Crime Bill
Delaware Carve Outs
Bankruptcy Reforms
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wow, so much good news !
WINNING-
Also, the Atlanta Fed just uppred
its GOP growth projection
for third Quarter:
Latest estimate: 29.6 percent — September 3, 2020
LikeLiked by 1 person
An interesting way to watch the market when the Wall Street decides it is time to impact the election is open two screens side by side. On screen-1 place the “normal trading” indices and stocks/funds and on screen-2 filter for the indices and stocks/funds that operate on shorting.
It is not rocket science to see the INDUCED volatility and panic trading, which has zero basis in economic fundamentals.
Hopefully, the president’s economic wolverines can kick Bagpipe Bill under the table to have the SEC and/or FTC take some actions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What has Joe Hiden accomplished in the past 4 years?
LikeLiked by 2 people
47 years in politics and he is now going to fix everything that is wrong.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Chinese authorities have a video of Biden urinating the same bed used by President Trump in his last visit over there. They thought they had material to extort the Democratic Presidential candidate until they realized it was only an accident!
LikeLike
4 years? He has literally been in D.C. politics for 20% of the history of our United States. True fact.
LikeLike
This is excellent news!! They kick him every chance they get and they still can’t keep him down! God bless President Trump and God bless the USA!!🇺🇲🇺🇲💜💜🇺🇲🇺🇲
LikeLiked by 4 people
From some unnamed salon in SF, you can hear Nancy saying “$HIT $HIT $HIT!!”
But, of course, she was only in there because she thought the sign said “SALOON”.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That was her white hair privilege on display
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is in reference to a portion of a campaign speech plugs gave in 08 or 12 when he was listing the reasons for voting for he and Barry he said to paraphrase, “I’ll give you one three letter word J-O-B-S. Barry was later reached for comment where he stated “any “corpse” -man can tell you that.”
LikeLike
Of note….the Article about great news on jobs at the WSJ Has been up for 6 hours, but they are still not allowing any comments on it 😅
LikeLiked by 2 people
Democrats won’t be talking Economy is October!
That’s where you hit Biden in the debates. Every answer, no matter the question (Democrat playbook) is about the roaring economy.
President Trump wins. Nov 4th Wray is fired. Extra unemployment checks get canned. People go back to work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I could hear the collective groan around the world.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now if we can just continue to rebuild our manufacturing infrastructure, the groan will get even louder.
My guess is that the second term will focus more along these lines as both PDJT and Kudlow know that we cannot have such a reliance on foreign production; it is not good for our overall economic health in the long run.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It will be done.
LikeLike
And to think these numbers are so great and NY and CA two of the largest cities have still not opened their states up!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I saw yesterday that Los Angeles and New York City have the highest unemployment of the ten largest cities in the US at 16.8% and 16.4%.
Bad leadership is killing the economies in both cities. Also here in California, the “freelance” economy has really been hurt by prop AB5.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mich Penn DC NC too
Remember foreign money is flowing in like MAD!
LikeLike
Boom!
My local FedEx has expanded hours. Copying down, shipping up.
More NorCal traffic.
LikeLike
This is what matters.
LikeLike
New Trump campaign ad!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great news and Great Job president,
LikeLike
Transitioning to Greatness.
Someone who knows about business and the economy used this phrase. Someone who knows a lot more than Washington politicians or some random jackass in the media.
Oh that’s right. It was President Trump. The real estate market is cranking, demonstrating the underlying strength of these numbers.
LikeLike
The Democrats are the ones stopping the kids from going to school. They blame it on the virus, but it’s all a LIE! Children have wonderful immune systems that the virus won’t affect them like it does adults, especially the elderly. Even the Teacher’s Union is supporting the Democrat Party. What is happening is, the Democrat Party, including the Democrat Teachers want everything and everybody closed down so our country will be in recession. These Teachers and the Democrat Party are trying to destroy our country so President Trump would lose November 3rd. Joe Biden (Democrat) doesn’t care if our country is destroyed. He is going along with the LEFT 100%. Vote for President Donald J. Trump on November 3, 2020 and get the kids back in schools and our country back at work!
LikeLike