September 2nd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1322

Cal Coast News: “California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law on Monday an extension of the state’s eviction moratorium, which will allow many renters to not pay rent and still stay in their homes until early 2021.”
Something pretty amazing is happening in California right now. Around the Slink Fire the community, first responders and US military are banding together to support one another.
#SlinkFire Update (addendum) – Tuesday, 9/1/2020 8:30pm:
(Additional info supplementing the previous update this evening)
Fire has burned 11,000 acres and is 10% contained. A total of 466 personnel are currently assigned to the fire.
Several retardant drops were accomplished by VLATs, Heavy Air Tankers and Single-Engine Air Tankers (SEATs), greatly helping ground crews working along the east and south sections of the fire. Because of the proximity to the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Marine Corps personnel offered assistance to firefighters and officials, and are being utilized in several ways, supporting fire camp and logistical functions. The Incident Management Team wishes to recognize the outstanding cooperative effort between firefighters and Marine Corps personnel; they have been a valuable asset and their help is greatly appreciated. Scott Fraser, Sierra Front Team 2 Incident Commander, noted that “When we have needed something, we didn’t even have to ask, they were already doing it.”
Awesome news 👍 That’s our American patriots!
‘Kinky’ judge, 39, who ‘had a threesome with two underlings, ruled against attorneys who rejected her sexual advances, and let her staff drink alcohol in the courthouse’ is removed from the bench
FAMILY COURT JUDGE TOO
Is she Dem or GOP?
Couldn’t find out on the net
Bet you she is DemScum
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8685491/Kentucky-judge-removed-bench-guilty-10-misconduct-charges.html
She was appointed by Gov. Matt Bevin (R) on December 19, 2016.
I was curious, too … according to Ballotpedia, Kenton County Family Court Judge Dawn Gentry was appointed by then Governor Matt Bevin (R) on December 19, 2016.
And now for some good news. Pelosi-backed Joe Kennedy lost the Dem Senate primary in MA.
The Mifsud 302 is out. I saw tweets from Techno Fog on it. Anxious to see Sundance’s analysis.
The Trayvon Hoax: Are Young Blacks Weary of Being ‘Played’?
https://spectator.org/the-trayvon-hoax-comments-zimmerman/
““I don’t know if I actually want to watch this because of the comments I’ve seen. Look I’m black and I have no desire to discover we got PLAYED and what we were told simply isn’t what happened at all.”
LikeLike
Audio message from the Kenosha Kid:
Too many gave too much, WWII, Korea, Nam and Gulf Wars for this result. Save this country, please. Give a damn, please. Pray for America.
61 days to vote.
Register to vote. Get everybody you know to register to vote
Volunteer.
Poll workers are vital. Vote counters are vital.
The steal is in play.
Endless, endless, endless racist tinkering – at every level of society and institutions
California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Diversify ‘White, Wealthier’ Juries
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/09/01/california-lawmakers-pass-bill-to-diversify-white-wealthier-juries/
[also known as the ‘all-colored-people-go-free’ bill]
I disagree. The title of the article sounds horrible, and their reason sounds racist for sure. However, all they are doing is expanding the jury pool to include all taxpayers (rather than just registered voters). I don’t see a problem with that, in general.
“all they are doing is ….”
no, that’s not ALL they are doing
that is one effect of what they are doing
but at least one motive is stated right up front in the article
“inspired by the desire “to Make California’s juries look more like the people”
that’s not simply ‘expanding the jury pool’
that is racial tinkering
explicitly stated as a principal motive
I do. The new CA jury pool would include non citizens.
Foundation With Biden Campaign Ties Funding Leftist Agitators On U.S. Streets
https://thefederalist.com/2020/08/31/foundation-with-biden-campaign-ties-funding-leftist-agitators-on-u-s-streets/?fbclid=IwAR2q9TZNZXwNSgSw1coYr2e7pcf3G5e9tVt-tkIMySLFkpchN34b6nex_0M
Nancy Pelosi Suffers Huge Loss In Trump Subpoena Case As DC Circuit Guts Her Power To Enforce Through Courts
August 31, 2020
Nancy Pelosi suffered a huge and “unprecedented” loss today at the hands of the DC Circuit Court regarding her right to subpoena Trump officials. Pelosi was furious and issued a statement:
“The same three-judge divided D.C. Circuit panel that had wrongly found that the House lacked standing – a ruling reversed by the full D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals – today issued another decision that is wrong as a matter of law…
https://washingtonews.today/2020/08/nancy-pelosi-suffers-huge-loss-in-trump-subpoena-case-as-dc-circuit-guts-her-power-to-enforce-through-courts/
