Jack Cashill Discusses Flynn Targeting Contrast Against Obama’s Agenda and Current Challenge For DOJ and AG Bill Barr…

Author Jack Cashill shares a great perspective on the current political dynamics as contrast against a history of DOJ, FBI and CIA operations. In the fist eight minutes of the interview Cashill outlines the challenge to AG Bill Barr considering that 96 percent of the DC population supported Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Cashill surmises that any actual evidence against the officials who were involved in operations against Donald Trump will likely have to wait until after the election due to the overall DC sentiment to diminish any outcome as politically motivated. Additionally, the entire functional apparatus of the DOJ is “entirely loaded with operatives” who protect the administrative state. [Cashill Website Here]
The interview was by Jason Goodman at Crowdsourcethetruth,com. He has a lot of good stuff.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here is another recent and thoroughly interesting author interview from Jason Goodman’s channel. Charles Ortel was one of the hosts. The author is Mark Hyman talking about his new book Pardongate.
Excellent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is nothing more misnamed than the Department of Justice.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s the Department Just-us!
LikeLike
They will do everything they can to push the truth past the election, to bring the Democrats back into power in the Executive, and then to make the truth disappear.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hate seeing MadCow’s smug, smirking, arrogant face.
LikeLike
MadCow has the perfect face for a democrat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The refrain of “just wait until after the election” is starting to get really old.
Yes, Trump has faced unprecedented political warfare on every front, extending even to his college records from the 1960s. But if he doesn’t insist on justice NOW, he will have even more trouble after an election that the Democrats intend to make as chaotic and unresolvable as possible.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s hard to say what path is the best when your opponent is completely unhinged.
LikeLiked by 1 person
An untethered second term President and Republican controlled Senate and House will go a long ways in subduing that chaos. A long ways from perfect but better than the alternative.
After President Trump wins re-election, many of the uniparty repubs are going to have to realize Trumpers are the base of the Party.
LikeLike
The American people – Trump supporters are eager to see actual real results NOW, and not just more BS. Almost two years on the job and a mountain of evidence, Barr has NOT produced the necessary results.
TOP PRIORITY: We want to see justice with immediate action such as indictments, handcuffs on the criminal swamp rats. Anything less is unacceptable, and inexcusable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I always feared that the chicken shit out for Durham to Indict was going to be not:
Can I likely convince a FAIR jury beyond a reasonable doubt? (WHICH SHOULD BE THE STANDARD)
BUT:
Can I likely convince a Washington D. C. Jury beyond a reasonable doubt?
A Chicken Shit excuse!
______
Earlier Sundance posted this:
“…we must drop emphasis on the scale of government corruption and urgently shift focus to winning 2020.”
Makes me very sad to read that. It was a Damn FOUR Year Clock—and damn if they didn’t manage to run it out.
If they can do that, they can rig this coming election with Mail-In Ballots.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes indeed.
Major sidebar:
Jack Cashill gives Michael Isikoff credit for breaking the Monika Lewinski story.
Wrong: There is nothing redemptive about Michael Isikoff.
The Clinton sex scandal was promoted by the deep state. They tossed Bill Clinton out, using the sex scandal to deflect from the real scandal, which was Clinton selling military secrets and equipment to the Chinese.
FRD did not get impeached for getting a BJ from his assistant so why would Slick Billy get impeached for giving Monica a set of Pearls?
Because the deep state media were all in on the sex scandal to hide the real scandal….Treason.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They should have impeached Clinton for treason but I fear they only learned how to make fabulous amounts of money from the Chinese.
LikeLike
Correct take, and historically accurate.
It’s just like the furor over spying on Trump, when in fact they were spying on EVERYBODY.
Limited hangouts.
LikeLike
The massive Cox report. And nobody cared.
LikeLike
Love Jason.
He’s being targeted via lawsuits also
He’s pro se.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jason and his twice weekly guest, on Sunday and Wednesday, Charles Ortel have laid out the case for prosecuting the Clinton Foundation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m reading Sidney Powell’s “License To Lie” at the moment. Her book reveals a lot about the organization culture, not only about the DOJ and federal prosecutors, but about the entire federal bureaucracy. What she describes in her 2014 books is replicated in so many ways now at all levels of the federal government. The kind of corruption she describes is found in virtually all local, state, state a federal bureaucracies. All have an iron-clad compact with long-service “insiders”. Once you’re in you can always expect the bureaucracy to protect you in all but the most heinous behavior.
We’re seeing the same corrupt behavior she describes being done in the Deep State war against DJT. Federal government at every level is corrupt to the core.
LikeLike
Great book.
LikeLike
I will give him this. His “To Kill a Mockingbird” analogy at 26 minutes is brilliant.
LikeLike
Maybe Barr is working with Sullivan. Barr gets points for dropping the charges and Sullivan keeps the case on the front burner until the election is over.
LikeLike
Trump is dealing with a Deep State mutiny, and it’s reasonable to assume that Barr is dealing with his own Deep State mutiny in the DOJ.
SD: “We must drop emphasis on the scale of government corruption and urgently shift focus to winning 2020. If we achieve the latter we can return to the former.”
LikeLike