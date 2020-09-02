Jack Cashill Discusses Flynn Targeting Contrast Against Obama’s Agenda and Current Challenge For DOJ and AG Bill Barr…

Posted on September 2, 2020

Author Jack Cashill shares a great perspective on the current political dynamics as contrast against a history of DOJ, FBI and CIA operations.  In the fist eight minutes of the interview Cashill outlines the challenge to AG Bill Barr considering that 96 percent of the DC population supported Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Cashill surmises that any actual evidence against the officials who were involved in operations against Donald Trump will likely have to wait until after the election due to the overall DC sentiment to diminish any outcome as politically motivated.   Additionally, the entire functional apparatus of the DOJ is “entirely loaded with operatives” who protect the administrative state.  [Cashill Website Here]

23 Responses to Jack Cashill Discusses Flynn Targeting Contrast Against Obama’s Agenda and Current Challenge For DOJ and AG Bill Barr…

  1. mugdiller says:
    September 2, 2020 at 11:40 pm

    The interview was by Jason Goodman at Crowdsourcethetruth,com. He has a lot of good stuff.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Sherri Young says:
      September 3, 2020 at 12:22 am

      Here is another recent and thoroughly interesting author interview from Jason Goodman’s channel. Charles Ortel was one of the hosts. The author is Mark Hyman talking about his new book Pardongate.

      Excellent.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. OffCourseNation says:
    September 2, 2020 at 11:45 pm

    There is nothing more misnamed than the Department of Justice.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. MostlyRight says:
    September 2, 2020 at 11:47 pm

    They will do everything they can to push the truth past the election, to bring the Democrats back into power in the Executive, and then to make the truth disappear.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. Boots says:
    September 2, 2020 at 11:48 pm

    I hate seeing MadCow’s smug, smirking, arrogant face.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Emmett DeMundi says:
    September 2, 2020 at 11:58 pm

    The refrain of “just wait until after the election” is starting to get really old.

    Yes, Trump has faced unprecedented political warfare on every front, extending even to his college records from the 1960s. But if he doesn’t insist on justice NOW, he will have even more trouble after an election that the Democrats intend to make as chaotic and unresolvable as possible.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      September 3, 2020 at 12:06 am

      It’s hard to say what path is the best when your opponent is completely unhinged.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • joebkonobi says:
      September 3, 2020 at 12:28 am

      An untethered second term President and Republican controlled Senate and House will go a long ways in subduing that chaos. A long ways from perfect but better than the alternative.

      After President Trump wins re-election, many of the uniparty repubs are going to have to realize Trumpers are the base of the Party.

      Like

      Reply
  6. America First says:
    September 2, 2020 at 11:58 pm

    The American people – Trump supporters are eager to see actual real results NOW, and not just more BS.  Almost two years on the job and a mountain of evidence, Barr has NOT produced the necessary results.

    TOP PRIORITY:   We want to see justice with immediate action such as indictments, handcuffs on the criminal swamp rats. Anything less is unacceptable, and inexcusable. 

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Lake Tolbert says:
    September 2, 2020 at 11:59 pm

    I always feared that the chicken shit out for Durham to Indict was going to be not:

    Can I likely convince a FAIR jury beyond a reasonable doubt? (WHICH SHOULD BE THE STANDARD)

    BUT:

    Can I likely convince a Washington D. C. Jury beyond a reasonable doubt?

    A Chicken Shit excuse!

    ______

    Earlier Sundance posted this:

    “…we must drop emphasis on the scale of government corruption and urgently shift focus to winning 2020.”

    Makes me very sad to read that. It was a Damn FOUR Year Clock—and damn if they didn’t manage to run it out.

    If they can do that, they can rig this coming election with Mail-In Ballots.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Paul Gallant says:
    September 3, 2020 at 12:06 am

    Yes indeed.

    Major sidebar:

    Jack Cashill gives Michael Isikoff credit for breaking the Monika Lewinski story.

    Wrong: There is nothing redemptive about Michael Isikoff.

    The Clinton sex scandal was promoted by the deep state. They tossed Bill Clinton out, using the sex scandal to deflect from the real scandal, which was Clinton selling military secrets and equipment to the Chinese.

    FRD did not get impeached for getting a BJ from his assistant so why would Slick Billy get impeached for giving Monica a set of Pearls?

    Because the deep state media were all in on the sex scandal to hide the real scandal….Treason.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. furtive says:
    September 3, 2020 at 12:23 am

    Love Jason.
    He’s being targeted via lawsuits also
    He’s pro se.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Silent American says:
    September 3, 2020 at 12:26 am

    Jason and his twice weekly guest, on Sunday and Wednesday, Charles Ortel have laid out the case for prosecuting the Clinton Foundation.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Garrison Hall says:
    September 3, 2020 at 12:33 am

    I’m reading Sidney Powell’s “License To Lie” at the moment. Her book reveals a lot about the organization culture, not only about the DOJ and federal prosecutors, but about the entire federal bureaucracy. What she describes in her 2014 books is replicated in so many ways now at all levels of the federal government. The kind of corruption she describes is found in virtually all local, state, state a federal bureaucracies. All have an iron-clad compact with long-service “insiders”. Once you’re in you can always expect the bureaucracy to protect you in all but the most heinous behavior.
    We’re seeing the same corrupt behavior she describes being done in the Deep State war against DJT. Federal government at every level is corrupt to the core.

    Like

    Reply
  12. starfcker says:
    September 3, 2020 at 12:36 am

    I will give him this. His “To Kill a Mockingbird” analogy at 26 minutes is brilliant.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Donzo says:
    September 3, 2020 at 12:46 am

    Maybe Barr is working with Sullivan. Barr gets points for dropping the charges and Sullivan keeps the case on the front burner until the election is over.

    Like

    Reply
  14. Orbanista says:
    September 3, 2020 at 12:59 am

    Trump is dealing with a Deep State mutiny, and it’s reasonable to assume that Barr is dealing with his own Deep State mutiny in the DOJ.

    SD: “We must drop emphasis on the scale of government corruption and urgently shift focus to winning 2020. If we achieve the latter we can return to the former.”

    Like

    Reply

