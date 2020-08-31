The Puppet Candidate in Two Pictures…

This is the image the mainstream media portray:
This is the image that actually reflects the event:
Any questions?…
The really pathetic thing about today’s confuddled spectacle is that it represents the Biden Campaign “going on the offensive”. Yikes.
I found the forklift to be a nice touch..
But for the fact the forklift would have been missing, they could have filmed that in Joe’s basement and told us he visited 5 cities today. I don’t even see his Secret Service detail.
Please tell me we are getting near peak stupid. This is getting hard to take.
When I see people out there displaying their support for Biden, I just can’t look at them as a normal person. You have to really stupid to support a senile candidate, and a party hiding him from you to mislead you. Democrat voters are being treated as low IQ people. Inferior mental capacity and they like it
Sadly, I feel just the same. I don’t even want to be friends with people I previously liked if they support Biden. If the Dems had a legit candidate, I could at least rationalize their support.
Zero must be real proud of this guy
“Being There”.
It is terrifying to me,that the media,other,supposedly learned people,the people that we are supposed to look to for knowledge in all different areas,support this,as serious.
That we are to actually look at all this and take it seriously????
People are just so apathetic…..they have their heads buried,or literally are just plain evil.
Wondering why his handlers allow his prerecorded flubs to be aired? Does not make any sense…
