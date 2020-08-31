President Trump Holds A Press Conference – 5:30pm Livestream

Posted on August 31, 2020 by

President Trump holds a press briefing at the White House.  Anticipated start time 5:30pm Eastern.  [Links Below]

White House LivestreamFox Business LivestreamAlternate Livestream Link

34 Responses to President Trump Holds A Press Conference – 5:30pm Livestream

  1. Simple Citizen says:
    August 31, 2020 at 6:03 pm

    President Trump is on point today.

    As for the mob, when he (the President) was trying to bid on the Jacob Javits Center site it was ugly (lots of very intimidating “families” just waiting to see who got the bid and then seize one the opportunity to control the labor).

    Eventually, he rightly and smartly walked away from the project.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Simple Citizen says:
    August 31, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    That visit could also create hope, which Kenosha could use right now.

    Like

    Reply
  3. WhiteBoard says:
    August 31, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    reporter – your supporters were in portland would you like to reprimand them?

    POTUS – “your supporters shot a man”

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • BehindEnemyLinesInCal says:
      August 31, 2020 at 6:15 pm

      “Your supporters shot a man [in cold blood].”

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • MAGA Scoop says:
      August 31, 2020 at 6:15 pm

      That was epic!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Lion2016 says:
      August 31, 2020 at 6:16 pm

      Great answer!!

      Like

      Reply
    • keeler says:
      August 31, 2020 at 6:18 pm

      CBS 4 Boston covered this story as follows; this is a quote.

      “alleged Trump supporter shot and killed after clashing with racial justice protesters.”

      Yeah that “alleged” Trump supporter sure deserved being shot to death. After all he “clashed” with “protestors” demanding “racial justice.”

      Like

      Reply
      • WhiteBoard says:
        August 31, 2020 at 6:29 pm

        i thought a trump supporter shot a black kid! by the way the media and that mayor spoke of this all day!

        sickos

        then i find out THEIR RAGE against POTUS was using a dead Trump supporter – it infuriated me. they have no low! “when they go low its not AS LOW AS THEY CAN GO”.

        “Political lives matter” not black lives – make this TREND! vaccinate their black lives matter meme!

        Like

        Reply
  4. realeyecandy1 says:
    August 31, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    President Trump reamed the CNN snot reporter!!! She is STILL yelling as he leaves. Gosh he TRIGGERED her big time!!!

    Very effecient press conference.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • BuckeyeMom says:
      August 31, 2020 at 6:25 pm

      Yes he did. She was angry and pulled out her phone to call someone immediately.

      She asks these gotcha questions Every.Single.Time.

      More Chanel Rion please.

      Like

      Reply
  5. JG3 says:
    August 31, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    Looking good…got some rest. Hair…very nice, Mr. President.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Tiffthis says:
    August 31, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    They ask the same questions they ask Kayleigh, hoping for a different answer prolly. I dislike the press behavior and find it hard to make it through an entire Q&A these days.

    Like

    Reply
    • technoaesthete says:
      August 31, 2020 at 6:29 pm

      I saw a video clip from a different angle that showed the anarchist with a skateboard had a pistol in his other hand. When Kyle put a bullet through the anarchist’s arm, the guy continued to hold the pistol. It was pretty clearly self-defense.

      Like

      Reply
  7. sunnydaze says:
    August 31, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    My understanding, from vids I saw, was that the bear spray and paintballs were thrown in RESPONSE to violence from the Left. ie. to clear the road, get these fools out of their way, etc.

    They weren’t just going down the street spraying and shooting paintballs randomly . at peaceful people.

    If I’m right about that, then I wish Trump would have pointed that out to these creepy “news” peeps.

    There IS a difference between provoked and unprovoked violence.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • TwoLaine says:
      August 31, 2020 at 6:26 pm

      Additionally, I’ve seen video of the rent-a-thugs on highway overpasses, before or after, throwing objects, probably rocks at their vehicles on the highway below.

      Like

      Reply
    • Maquis says:
      August 31, 2020 at 6:27 pm

      They would have us believe that patriots so much as bearing any means to avert the beatings and murders that stalk them is itself a great offense, more worthy of note than the vast range of vile murderous weapons in the thousands openly employed by the scatboard crowd.

      Like

      Reply
  8. A Call for Honesty says:
    August 31, 2020 at 6:16 pm

    Journalists should be ashamed of their rudeness shouting at the President as he leaves the room because he has not allowed them to continue their narrative.

    Like

    Reply
    • BuckeyeMom says:
      August 31, 2020 at 6:20 pm

      I love when he says thank you very much and walks out.

      Show some respect and he will stick around for reasonable questions. Hiden Biden takes no questions.

      Like

      Reply
  9. Maquis says:
    August 31, 2020 at 6:16 pm

    Everytime we get to the jackals’ “questions” I blow through my daily language allowance well before they are done doing the Alinsky.

    Like

    Reply
  10. ropala says:
    August 31, 2020 at 6:16 pm

    Both sides considered lead paint.
    One side forgot the lead.
    The other side forgot the paint.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Rock Knutne says:
    August 31, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    Best. President. Ever.

    I can’t wait for him to win re-election and bring down the wrath of God on these jackasses.

    M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Boots says:
    August 31, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    Pardon me here, ladies…but who the hell were those snotty bitch reporters at the end? Especially the first arrogant one and her stupid question “What about your supporters with paintball guns?”

    Trump blew that right away. The answer should’ve been “You should be thanking my supporters for not putting bullets in the backs of your supporters like your supporter did to my supporter.”

    And the second bitch who asked about “vigilante Kyle Rittenouse”? Answer should’ve been, “Everyone in America has seen how poor Kyle was ruthlessly hunted down and assaulted by your Antifa goons. They saw all four attacks on Kyle. Kyle showed remarkable maturity and control by trying to get away from them. Everyone would be alive today if they hadn’t tried to kill Kyle. He did a fine job, by the way. Hit everyone he had to, and no one he wasn’t supposed to hit.” Every bystander should thank Kyle for his great marksmanship.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • helmhood says:
      August 31, 2020 at 6:31 pm

      President Trump knocked it out of the park with his response to the CNN chimpanzee asking about supporter violence. Rightfully pointing out in no uncertain terms that the media is on the side of the anarchists and enemies of America.

      Like

      Reply
  13. Nessie509 says:
    August 31, 2020 at 6:24 pm

    NYT is recycling the Russia Collusion in reviewing FBI Assistant Director McCabe’s new book.
    “Old news”. (And misleading in that the Mueller Probe WAS a counter intelligence investigation).
    Link:

    Like

    Reply
  14. helmhood says:
    August 31, 2020 at 6:29 pm

    The democrats/media equal Death.

    President Trump equals Life.

    “I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing. So choose life, so that you and your descendants may live”

    That is what this election is about.

    Like

    Reply
  15. MVW says:
    August 31, 2020 at 6:31 pm

    Clowns attack, that is what the Q&A is after the ‘press’ briefing. These $BigGlobalist Corporation Owned Media mercenaries are trained in propagada, yet POTUS wades right through their hate Americans and America gas lighting slime.

    The press is dead. Everything the Socialists touch is destroyed. Humanity got rid of Nazi’s. Time to get rid of Socialists, they have done too much evil in the world and world history.

    As for Biden, America is fed up with Basement Biden.

    Like

    Reply

