President Trump Holds A Press Conference – 5:30pm Livestream

President Trump holds a press briefing at the White House. Anticipated start time 5:30pm Eastern. [Links Below]
White House Livestream – Fox Business Livestream – Alternate Livestream Link
.
.
President Trump is on point today.
As for the mob, when he (the President) was trying to bid on the Jacob Javits Center site it was ugly (lots of very intimidating “families” just waiting to see who got the bid and then seize one the opportunity to control the labor).
Eventually, he rightly and smartly walked away from the project.
The journalist are desperate. This is a good sign they they have a tough job turning this around. They must know the Biden polls are dropping like a rock.
bertdilbert,
Yes indeed! You could smell the desperation over the screen and each time the spin began, PDJT broke the wheel. He was magnificent this evening.
Best,
Simple Citizen
the “Wheel of Weak Chins”
Last time I was there, the roof to the Javit’s Center still leaks water.
That visit could also create hope, which Kenosha could use right now.
I think the Trump train moving through Portland was great for police moral there.
reporter – your supporters were in portland would you like to reprimand them?
POTUS – “your supporters shot a man”
“Your supporters shot a man [in cold blood].”
yes ! more accurate and more the point! ty!
Cali will be saved!
That was epic!
It is going to be more epic when Trump credits the media for winning the election.
Great answer!!
CBS 4 Boston covered this story as follows; this is a quote.
“alleged Trump supporter shot and killed after clashing with racial justice protesters.”
Yeah that “alleged” Trump supporter sure deserved being shot to death. After all he “clashed” with “protestors” demanding “racial justice.”
i thought a trump supporter shot a black kid! by the way the media and that mayor spoke of this all day!
sickos
then i find out THEIR RAGE against POTUS was using a dead Trump supporter – it infuriated me. they have no low! “when they go low its not AS LOW AS THEY CAN GO”.
“Political lives matter” not black lives – make this TREND! vaccinate their black lives matter meme!
President Trump reamed the CNN snot reporter!!! She is STILL yelling as he leaves. Gosh he TRIGGERED her big time!!!
Very effecient press conference.
Yes he did. She was angry and pulled out her phone to call someone immediately.
She asks these gotcha questions Every.Single.Time.
More Chanel Rion please.
Looking good…got some rest. Hair…very nice, Mr. President.
They ask the same questions they ask Kayleigh, hoping for a different answer prolly. I dislike the press behavior and find it hard to make it through an entire Q&A these days.
I saw a video clip from a different angle that showed the anarchist with a skateboard had a pistol in his other hand. When Kyle put a bullet through the anarchist’s arm, the guy continued to hold the pistol. It was pretty clearly self-defense.
My understanding, from vids I saw, was that the bear spray and paintballs were thrown in RESPONSE to violence from the Left. ie. to clear the road, get these fools out of their way, etc.
They weren’t just going down the street spraying and shooting paintballs randomly . at peaceful people.
If I’m right about that, then I wish Trump would have pointed that out to these creepy “news” peeps.
There IS a difference between provoked and unprovoked violence.
Additionally, I’ve seen video of the rent-a-thugs on highway overpasses, before or after, throwing objects, probably rocks at their vehicles on the highway below.
They would have us believe that patriots so much as bearing any means to avert the beatings and murders that stalk them is itself a great offense, more worthy of note than the vast range of vile murderous weapons in the thousands openly employed by the scatboard crowd.
Journalists should be ashamed of their rudeness shouting at the President as he leaves the room because he has not allowed them to continue their narrative.
I love when he says thank you very much and walks out.
Show some respect and he will stick around for reasonable questions. Hiden Biden takes no questions.
Everytime we get to the jackals’ “questions” I blow through my daily language allowance well before they are done doing the Alinsky.
Good thing PDJT swats the jackals questions away before you get overcharges on that daily language allowance.
Are the charges by the minute or word? Guess there are no unlimited plans. /s
Both sides considered lead paint.
One side forgot the lead.
The other side forgot the paint.
Best. President. Ever.
I can’t wait for him to win re-election and bring down the wrath of God on these jackasses.
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A
Pardon me here, ladies…but who the hell were those snotty bitch reporters at the end? Especially the first arrogant one and her stupid question “What about your supporters with paintball guns?”
Trump blew that right away. The answer should’ve been “You should be thanking my supporters for not putting bullets in the backs of your supporters like your supporter did to my supporter.”
And the second bitch who asked about “vigilante Kyle Rittenouse”? Answer should’ve been, “Everyone in America has seen how poor Kyle was ruthlessly hunted down and assaulted by your Antifa goons. They saw all four attacks on Kyle. Kyle showed remarkable maturity and control by trying to get away from them. Everyone would be alive today if they hadn’t tried to kill Kyle. He did a fine job, by the way. Hit everyone he had to, and no one he wasn’t supposed to hit.” Every bystander should thank Kyle for his great marksmanship.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump knocked it out of the park with his response to the CNN chimpanzee asking about supporter violence. Rightfully pointing out in no uncertain terms that the media is on the side of the anarchists and enemies of America.
NYT is recycling the Russia Collusion in reviewing FBI Assistant Director McCabe’s new book.
“Old news”. (And misleading in that the Mueller Probe WAS a counter intelligence investigation).
Link:
The democrats/media equal Death.
President Trump equals Life.
“I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing. So choose life, so that you and your descendants may live”
That is what this election is about.
Clowns attack, that is what the Q&A is after the ‘press’ briefing. These $BigGlobalist Corporation Owned Media mercenaries are trained in propagada, yet POTUS wades right through their hate Americans and America gas lighting slime.
The press is dead. Everything the Socialists touch is destroyed. Humanity got rid of Nazi’s. Time to get rid of Socialists, they have done too much evil in the world and world history.
As for Biden, America is fed up with Basement Biden.
