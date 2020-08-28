President Trump RNC Acceptance Speech Closing Convention…

President Donald Trump accepts the republican nomination for President on the final night of the RNC convention. In his remarks our president outlined his objectives and priorities for the next four years.
We had a watching party in The SF Bay Area too ! It was a fabulous speech and will be reused in many commercials and memes to come. The whole convention was a beautiful bouquet of normal Americans that we all can relate to telling why they support our President. Every speaker and snippet screamed authenticity and genuine story telling. Loved it all.
I think the Alleluiah music played during the fireworks was Trump’s troll on Hillary who had this SNL skit performance related to her loss. (Gag)
Trump is the Master Performer. It was a long speech. Everyone in the MSM can see that Biden can’t do a speech like this. A relative posted all the fact checks like – “We don’t want open borders, we only want people who are coming in for asylum to have a path…blah, blah,..blah…” “We don’t really want to defund the police, only reform the police…etc…”
I felt feelings I haven’t felt in a long time. A true sense of Joy of being American, Joy of having a great President who has a beautiful family, who all love America. The beauty of our country. The sense of belong, the camaraderie and love for others Americans who I don’t know. The Joy of being part of something so special, and so meaningful, the sum of which I hope to carry with me for a long, long time. Love, Joy and Awe.
